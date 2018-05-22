For The First Time, Americans More Likely To Pay Their Cell Phone Bill Over Car Loan

American consumers are now more likely to pay off their cell phone bill than their auto loan, a new report by PeerIQ has found. However, instead of focusing on this as a potential catalyst for more pain in the already precarious world of auto loans, the media, always the finder of silver linings, is emphasizing how this finding will boost demand for securities that are backed by cell phone purchases going forward.
Yes, Cell-Phone Backed lines of credit are coming to a Goldman Sachs retail branch near you. From Bloomberg:
U.S. consumers are more devoted to their mobile phones than their automobiles.
The sea change has taken place over the last few years as mobile devices become an integral tool not just for communication with loved ones or employers, but also everything from banking to dating to watching TV and listening to music. As cars grow relatively less important, borrowers struggling to pay back their loans on time are increasingly prioritizing payments on the latest iPhone instead of making sure they hold on to their pickup or coupe.
The shift is increasing the attractiveness of bonds generated from mobile-phone loans, a small but growing portion of the asset-backed securities market. While just $7.7 billion of bonds backed by phone purchases have been issued since 2016 -- and all by Verizon Communications Inc. -- the number may increase over coming years.
The reason for the skewed importance is simple: mobile phones have become a universal hub of information and accessibility, allowing consumers to order car rides wherever they need at the push of a button while enjoying the wealth of information and productivity provided by a cell phone, including having anything you want delivered directly to your house, making it a more important accessory than owning a car. Of course, one can simply spend hours each day on Facebook stalking one's ex, which is what most use it for.
Bloomberg continues:
“Payment priority of cell phones is higher than personal and auto loans and similar to or slightly lower than that of mortgage,” Ram Ahluwalia, the chief executive officer of PeerIQ, a New York-based provider of data and analytics for the consumer lending sector, said in an interview. “Now with Lyft and Uber, you can access transportation via cell phone. The car no longer is a central asset. Technological change is driving shifts in consumer behavior.”
Yet despite the "stickyness" of mobile phone cash flows, so far Verizon has been the only company to take advantage of issuing securities backed by it’s cell phone contracts. Incidentally, based on their spreads, the market is treating such cell-phone backed securities on part with prime auto loans.
“Back in 2008 cell phones probably weren’t as present as they are now and have moved up the scale,” said Ken Purnell, the head of ABS portfolio management at Invesco Advisers Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky. “In the ABS market it gives investors another very high-quality type of security to invest in that didn’t exist two years ago.”
While the market is set for growth, so far there have only been six sales by Verizon, the largest U.S. mobile-phone carrier. Its bonds are backed by customers’ monthly device payments, which are usually bundled with their service bills. The spreads on the securities have tightened and are generally in line with prime auto debt.
And while the above is good news for cell phone sellers and consumer hoping to find easy cell phone financing terms, it's not so good for providers of auto loans, because as less creditworthy borrowers continue focus on paying off their cell phone bills instead of paying their car payments, this would lead to growing auto loan delinquencies. In 2007 and 2008, one of the reasons for the housing crisis was because it no longer made sense for homeowners to keep paying off their house: either it was worth less than what they paid, they had already extracted the equity from it it simply wasn’t a priority for them anymore, or they simply couldn't afford it. Ten years later we are back in the same place.
The article concludes:
“Surveys are showing that the cell phone payment is a high priority for the consumer, and from that perspective we think that fundamentally they are pretty sound,” said Clayton Triick, an Atlanta-based portfolio manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors, which manages $8.5 billion. ”More recently, spreads have just validated that.”
Angel Oak sold its Verizon cell-phone bonds, but Triick said his team would consider buying similar securities in the future if there is an attractive entry point, perhaps when new issuers come to the market.
Comments
Well that actually makes sense. You can make a payment on your auto loan with your phone. You can't pay your phone bill with your car.
----------------------------------------
Tyler Durden wrote:
Yes, but that is just the beginning. In a few years, most consumers shall prioritize their cell phone bills over their rental payments and grocery bills. And that is when things will become interesting.
-------------------------------------------------
In reply to Well that actually makes… by secretargentman
Absolutely. My first financial priority is paying Rosco at the Friendly Buds Dispensary. The rest of that financial stuff just sort of fades away.
In reply to ----------------------------… by paulbain
Yes you can't live without the precious...it provides Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, etc...life itself to them.
In reply to Well that actually makes… by secretargentman
I thought my precious had fallen into the cracks of doom... turns out it was just stuck down between the seat and the center console.
In reply to Yes you can't live without… by TheRunningMan
who cares.
folks tshtf https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XR97EgcihlU
or either it's the best written script of all time.
according to YT headlines w/a voice Gen. Kelly is now in charge.
are we going to see some swingers?
So there was no consideration for the fact that a monthly cell phone bill is much less than a monthly car payment? (at least for the vast majority) Hmmm... I guess there couldn't possibly be any reason why a small monthly bill would be paid before a large one...
I think this is what you call Kommunist Kore Data Analysis. (or possibly Kommunist Kore Kustomers)
So in 2008 no one thought it possible that people would pay their car Loans over their mortgage.
And now in 2018 no one can believe that people are paying their cell phone bills over their car loans.
Circling the drain. Indeed.
Noticing a certain pattern eh?
In reply to So in 2008 no one thought it… by Seasmoke
Food will be the last stronghold. After that, riots.
In reply to Noticing a certain pattern… by Giant Meteor
Need a ride? Uber app.
Need a place to stay? Mom's basement
Priorities.
I was looking to make a snarky comment here, but hell these stories write themselves, what with the "second longest expansion in US history"
Largest expansion of unmitigated bullshit in US history, certainly ..
Smartphones are worse social disease than STDs & opioids combined. I would tax the life out of them.
A varied definition of "Turn on, tune in, drop out."
Thanks Mr. Leary!
In reply to Smartphones are worse social… by InnVestuhrr
Jeez what a grinch! What device are you using to post that message? A full-size computer?
I like my phone. Like lots of other things, it is a tool. You can buy the whiz-bang-super-duper fancy tool or the plain one that works.
This comment posted an an IPad so old I can't get updates or install new apps. Any ideas on a replacement? Surface Pro? I like the keyboard and screen on the IPad. The price and built in planned obsolescence sucks rocks.
In reply to Smartphones are worse social… by InnVestuhrr
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2MgTd3LgB0