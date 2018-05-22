Gundlach Live Webcast: Latest Market Observations

Just two weeks after his latest live webcast, in which the DoubleLine CEO and CIO laid out his latest outlook on assets and the economy, once again reiterating his "late cycle' long commodities thesis, while warning that "rising rates and deficits are a pretty dangerous cocktail" and cautioning that Treasury yields may continue to rise, potentially in response to the shrinking Fed balance sheet...
... warning that while not imminent, "we could very well see a recession in 2019", today the Bond King is holding another webcast, this time for his closed-end funds, which will have the traditional format of big picture observations, fund-specific thoughts, followed by a Q&A.
Readers can listen to the free webcast by signing up at the Doubleline Website, or clicking on the image below.
As usual, we will highlight the most notable charts, and post the full slidebook after the presentation.
Is his crystal ball any better than the others? He got luck on the call for gold and sold on DT election. BUT will he get luck again punk?
"market" observation should be "market" sighting, like loch ness or bigfoot
I'd rather watch a webcast from Gartman's psychic/astrologer
they forgot quotes around "market"
Big picture, 30yr bond chart is broken and headed south. Sell any rally, the market is going a lot lower!!!
Its why the Dollar rally is real. as interest rates go up, it will push dollar higher. With all the debt coming down the pike, the Fed will be forced to keep interest rates high to attract capital to our shores.
yeah, but if rates rise much at all they'll have a federal debt funding crisis, what happens then?
They will have to stand aside and let the federal government go under. After the default, a smaller and leaner federal government will emerge from the wreckage.
