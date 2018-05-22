Hawaii National Guard Presence Builds As Lava Nears Geothermal Power Plant

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 15:30

Update: For some context of what is going on in Hawaii, here is NBC's latest live shot - not a green screen...

Via Intellihub.com,

The situation on the Big Island is changing rapidly as Mount Kilauea spews more lava and gas threatening life in the region...

National Guard presence on the island is high as molten lava has made its way within a few hundred yards of Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) power plant which government insiders have already warned may explode.

RT reports that the geothermal power plant has been forced to completely shut down after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano entered a more violent stage, shooting fountains of red into the vicinity and threatening the release of toxic gases from the site.

Crews at the Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) plant worked overnight to cap the 11th and final well at the site, which provides 25 percent of the Big Island's power.

The wells run 6,000 to 8,000 feet (1,829-2,438 meters) underground to tap into extremely hot water and steam used to run turbines and produce electricity.

The capping is the latest measure to be taken at the plant, which has been closed since Kilauea first erupted on May 3. Authorities previously removed the highly flammable chemical pentane from the site.

“County, state, and federal partners have been collaborating closely to monitor the situation and work with PGV to ensure the safety of the surrounding communities,” county officials said, as quoted by Reuters.

As Intellihub reported on 18 May:

The highly-controversial Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) geothermal power plant has become a major issue of concern among U.S. government insiders who fear an imminent explosion of the plant may cause a massive tsunami and wreak havoc in the region due to the recent uptick in volcanic activity on Mount Kilauea.

What officials aren’t telling you is that PGV usually contains tens of thousands of gallons of highly flammable solvents which it uses to power its turbines.

If earthquakes, eruptions, or fire cause this solvent to ignite it would trigger a massive explosion which National Guard/Civil Defense whistle-blowers fear will cause a massive tidal wave which would, in turn, threaten the Hawaiian Islands and the lives of people in the region. Although 60,000 gallons of the solvent was removed from the site last week, there is still a chance that capped underground geothermal well chambers which contain gasses may explode.

Now that the lava flow has made its way within a few hundred yards of the plant it only stands to reason the National Guard would be fully prepared to handle the disaster if one were to occur.

Griffin TheRunningMan Tue, 05/22/2018 - 15:48 Permalink

When Heimaey island in Iceland erupted in 1973 there was a huge lava flow that threatened to cut off the harbour of this small town.

If that would have happened, it would have been impossible for the islanders to keep living there, so they pumped sea water on the lava flow, cooling it and forcing it to change direction.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbsEWj5qpD4

You can see it being done at minute 8.30

 

 

 

 

SofaPapa TheRunningMan Tue, 05/22/2018 - 16:00 Permalink

Well said.

What do they think they're going to "do"?

It's very hard for us humans to admit that on a cosmic scale, all our activities represent infinitely less energy expenditure relative to the whole than that of a speck of dust compared to a galaxy.

Let's zoom out: whether we as a species take ourselves out in a nuclear holocaust or slowly starve after having abused our resource base beyond return is trivial on a planetary scale.

I'd make the wager (which of course has no meaning, given that our species will be extinct once this kicks in) that Earth will continue recycling itself - this is what volcanoes do - long after the last human is gone as witness.  The planet's foundational cycles pay very little attention to all the activity we bipeds think is so important.

Ms No Tue, 05/22/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

Im not going to worry about it.  The area is evacuated and any employees on site are greedy "gravy getter" hazard pay types (like myself) who know what they are risking.  

wmbz Tue, 05/22/2018 - 15:38 Permalink

You know it is just plain shocking that this is happening, what could have caused this?

Gol-bull-warming, Russian hackers, the NRA?

Volcanos just don't do things like this on their own normally.

This keeps up and the whole damn Island may capsize!

Beatscape Tue, 05/22/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

Captain, sensors indicate high concentration of clueless and oblivious personnel in close proximity to the pending detonation of the Puna Geothermal Venture geothermal power plant.  All ship members should be beamed up immediately. 

buzzsaw99 Tue, 05/22/2018 - 15:40 Permalink

lava is fun to watch.  the slow moving stuff is mesmerizing.  the big island is going to be absolute paradise in a million years (give or take).

Griffin RagaMuffin Tue, 05/22/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

It is difficult to shut down the geo-thermal boreholes because there are valves on the surface that will be overrun by lava and damaged.

You can see in this video what this looks like in a hole that is used for down pumping of toxic materials.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWF1uCTgY40

 

This one is a part of the deep drilling project that turned out to be extremely dangerous.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FB2NJdr0u9E

Zhaupka Tue, 05/22/2018 - 15:44 Permalink

So Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) power plant dug into the side of this thing. Then this thing erupted in loud noise and reached around with a nice lava flow toward the sight of the injury. Magnificent.

Ms No Zhaupka Tue, 05/22/2018 - 16:00 Permalink

That actually happens.  There is a new mud volcano that took a whole town due to Fuckery like that.  California geothermal quake all the time.  Pressure both volcanic and tectonic will follow path of least resistance and once you puncture the crust enough you have created a release zone.  Just ask the fracking zone in Oklahoma.  Some idiots wanted to drill into yellowstone while its already upticking like a bitch, actually for that reason.

3-fingered_chemist Tue, 05/22/2018 - 15:49 Permalink

They do a poor job of explaining why it could explode. Did they leave behind flammable solvent even after removing 60,000 gallons? Is there still solvent trapped in the wells? Why cap the wells if there is a risk of pressurization? Just let the heated solvent vent. The lava wouldn't even need to come in contact with pentane to cause it to boil. It only needs to be 97 F for it to vaporize. The vapor pressure is so low that it evaporates quickly as it is.

 

Ms No Tue, 05/22/2018 - 15:57 Permalink

They know what they have there and have had a shit ton of time to evacuate for whatever distance plausible.  People have a right not to evacuate and die in their own homes if they so wish.  They don't have the right to change their minds later putting responders at risk. At your own risk...