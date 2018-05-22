Hawaii National Guard Presence Builds As Lava Nears Geothermal Power Plant

Update: For some context of what is going on in Hawaii, here is NBC's latest live shot - not a green screen...
* * *
The situation on the Big Island is changing rapidly as Mount Kilauea spews more lava and gas threatening life in the region...
National Guard presence on the island is high as molten lava has made its way within a few hundred yards of Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) power plant which government insiders have already warned may explode.
RT reports that the geothermal power plant has been forced to completely shut down after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano entered a more violent stage, shooting fountains of red into the vicinity and threatening the release of toxic gases from the site.
Crews at the Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) plant worked overnight to cap the 11th and final well at the site, which provides 25 percent of the Big Island's power.
The wells run 6,000 to 8,000 feet (1,829-2,438 meters) underground to tap into extremely hot water and steam used to run turbines and produce electricity.
The capping is the latest measure to be taken at the plant, which has been closed since Kilauea first erupted on May 3. Authorities previously removed the highly flammable chemical pentane from the site.
“County, state, and federal partners have been collaborating closely to monitor the situation and work with PGV to ensure the safety of the surrounding communities,” county officials said, as quoted by Reuters.
As Intellihub reported on 18 May:
The highly-controversial Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) geothermal power plant has become a major issue of concern among U.S. government insiders who fear an imminent explosion of the plant may cause a massive tsunami and wreak havoc in the region due to the recent uptick in volcanic activity on Mount Kilauea.
What officials aren’t telling you is that PGV usually contains tens of thousands of gallons of highly flammable solvents which it uses to power its turbines.
If earthquakes, eruptions, or fire cause this solvent to ignite it would trigger a massive explosion which National Guard/Civil Defense whistle-blowers fear will cause a massive tidal wave which would, in turn, threaten the Hawaiian Islands and the lives of people in the region. Although 60,000 gallons of the solvent was removed from the site last week, there is still a chance that capped underground geothermal well chambers which contain gasses may explode.
Now that the lava flow has made its way within a few hundred yards of the plant it only stands to reason the National Guard would be fully prepared to handle the disaster if one were to occur.
Comments
Lava bitchez!
Yep, the National Guard is about as ready to kick volcano ass as Trump was to build the wall.
And, I like Trump. But.
Look for a similar time line for action from them there Guard boys.
In reply to Lava bitchez! by BabaLooey
Not a green screen. What is you ign'nt?
In reply to Yep, the National Guard is… by SILVERGEDDON
I blame fossil fuels, Trump and hand guns for this terrible situation. All three need to be outlawed at once!!
Also where's Dawg and his skanky wife when you need him??? Yeah... it was all staged and scripted for TV!
We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.
In reply to Not a green screen. What is… by StackShinyStuff
LOL, and what exactly is the National Guard going to do in this situation?
In reply to I blame fossil fuels, Trump… by wetwipe
"covfefe" Bitches!
"No reasonable house builder would ever think a volcano on a volcanic island would erupt."
That volcano is obviously ... "excessively careless!!"
In reply to LOL, and what exactly is the… by giorgioorwell
Person the barricades!
In reply to LOL, and what exactly is the… by giorgioorwell
Fuck all.
In reply to LOL, and what exactly is the… by giorgioorwell
I am waiting for the made for TV movie...... Hillary stares down the lava and saves the day......she is soooo fugly that lava instantly turns to stone....all the while Bill is poking his meaty bits into a lava tube
In reply to Yep, the National Guard is… by SILVERGEDDON
More better will be a bitter, late stage alcoholic Hillary staggering drunk down side of the volcano claiming "I shuoulda been Pele, they just can't accept a woman is Pele"
In reply to I am waiting for the made… by Pol Pot
Liquidity is back.
""National Guard/Civil Defense whistle-blowers fear will cause a massive tidal wave which would, in turn, threaten the Hawaiian Islands and the lives of people in the region.""
Fucking idiots are everywhere.......
In reply to Message to Mueller. by ???ö?
I said this a few days ago - how stupid do you have to be to understand just how f'ing big of an explosion you'd need to cause a tidal wave.
Of course we are talking to the same people that think islands can tip over with too much weight on one side.
In reply to ""National Guard/Civil… by ZENDOG
consider the pay scale
In reply to I said this a few days ago -… by 44_shooter
Yeah, they'll stand there and watch the fireworks. You can't stop this thing.
When Heimaey island in Iceland erupted in 1973 there was a huge lava flow that threatened to cut off the harbour of this small town.
If that would have happened, it would have been impossible for the islanders to keep living there, so they pumped sea water on the lava flow, cooling it and forcing it to change direction.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbsEWj5qpD4
You can see it being done at minute 8.30
In reply to Yeah, they'll stand there… by TheRunningMan
Maybe the Hawaii lefties can get that far left federal judge to issue an injunction against the lava.
In reply to When Heimaey island in… by Griffin
Well said.
What do they think they're going to "do"?
It's very hard for us humans to admit that on a cosmic scale, all our activities represent infinitely less energy expenditure relative to the whole than that of a speck of dust compared to a galaxy.
Let's zoom out: whether we as a species take ourselves out in a nuclear holocaust or slowly starve after having abused our resource base beyond return is trivial on a planetary scale.
I'd make the wager (which of course has no meaning, given that our species will be extinct once this kicks in) that Earth will continue recycling itself - this is what volcanoes do - long after the last human is gone as witness. The planet's foundational cycles pay very little attention to all the activity we bipeds think is so important.
In reply to Yeah, they'll stand there… by TheRunningMan
when will the lava reach Mark Zuckerberg's property?
as soon as he arrives ...
In reply to when will the lava reach… by Liquid_Silver
Wrong island, unfortunately.
In reply to when will the lava reach… by Liquid_Silver
Im not going to worry about it. The area is evacuated and any employees on site are greedy "gravy getter" hazard pay types (like myself) who know what they are risking.
In other words, you're there to ransack any abandoned premises.
In reply to Im not going to worry about… by Ms No
Paul Krugman has a woody
that would be woody replica
In reply to Paul Krugman has a woody by I woke up
Paul 'Woody' Krugman, known among inner circles as "Shorty".
In reply to Paul Krugman has a woody by I woke up
Nobody could have foreseen that building a geothermal plant beside a Volcano could carry any sort of risk.
If it's a Geothermal power plant, wouldn't the lava give it more power ?
You know it is just plain shocking that this is happening, what could have caused this?
Gol-bull-warming, Russian hackers, the NRA?
Volcanos just don't do things like this on their own normally.
This keeps up and the whole damn Island may capsize!
Build the wall! Build the wall!
Captain, sensors indicate high concentration of clueless and oblivious personnel in close proximity to the pending detonation of the Puna Geothermal Venture geothermal power plant. All ship members should be beamed up immediately.
Spock died! Spock lives, he survived a volcano! Kirk died, Kirk lives! Fat Bastard! Next!
In reply to Captain, sensors indicate… by Beatscape
lava is fun to watch. the slow moving stuff is mesmerizing. the big island is going to be absolute paradise in a million years (give or take).
Only after the Hawaiins are gone.
In reply to lava is fun to watch. the… by buzzsaw99
The only other place they really have flows like this is Iceland and they are amazing.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hB6x2sMC3gs
In reply to lava is fun to watch. the… by buzzsaw99
They shut down the power plant, but I bet the bills go out on time even if the island sinks.........
It is difficult to shut down the geo-thermal boreholes because there are valves on the surface that will be overrun by lava and damaged.
You can see in this video what this looks like in a hole that is used for down pumping of toxic materials.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWF1uCTgY40
This one is a part of the deep drilling project that turned out to be extremely dangerous.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FB2NJdr0u9E
In reply to They shut down the power… by RagaMuffin
So Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) power plant dug into the side of this thing. Then this thing erupted in loud noise and reached around with a nice lava flow toward the sight of the injury. Magnificent.
That actually happens. There is a new mud volcano that took a whole town due to Fuckery like that. California geothermal quake all the time. Pressure both volcanic and tectonic will follow path of least resistance and once you puncture the crust enough you have created a release zone. Just ask the fracking zone in Oklahoma. Some idiots wanted to drill into yellowstone while its already upticking like a bitch, actually for that reason.
In reply to So Puna Geothermal Venture … by Zhaupka
ELF attack. Hawaii will not secede.
how will we tell the difference between lava explosions and equipment explosions?
Do you watch the local tits and ass news channels from the volcanic region? Clone jobs!
They do a poor job of explaining why it could explode. Did they leave behind flammable solvent even after removing 60,000 gallons? Is there still solvent trapped in the wells? Why cap the wells if there is a risk of pressurization? Just let the heated solvent vent. The lava wouldn't even need to come in contact with pentane to cause it to boil. It only needs to be 97 F for it to vaporize. The vapor pressure is so low that it evaporates quickly as it is.
You're talking technology, and to most Americans, the answers only confuse them more. Just keep repeating "Explosion Imminent, News at 6!!!" and everything will be fine.
In reply to They do a poor job of… by 3-fingered_chemist
It doesn't add up. I assumed the first story of an explosion would die off, but here it is again. Why is the guard there if it could explode? Why do turbines need these fuels at this location in the first place?
In reply to They do a poor job of… by 3-fingered_chemist
National Guard vs Lava.
My $ is on the Lava.
They know what they have there and have had a shit ton of time to evacuate for whatever distance plausible. People have a right not to evacuate and die in their own homes if they so wish. They don't have the right to change their minds later putting responders at risk. At your own risk...
Peak Renewable
Imagine all the bitcoin you could power with lava
Why oh why don't they use solar????? another ID10T error.
seriously, you're on an island in the middle of the equatorial pacific. Seems like a good place for wind and solar. But, hey, I'm no engineer.
In reply to Why oh why don't they use… by Goldbugger