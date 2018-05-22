Highest Wage Growth In 21 Years: Richmond Fed

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:35

One month after the Richmond Fed plunged by the most in 25 years, tumbling from 16 to -3 in April, its lowest print since Sept 2016, hope has come flooding back with the index rebounding strongly in May, printing at 16, well above the 10 estimate and at the top end of the forecast range.

The rebound, which some attribute to seasonal adjustments, was due to a surge shipments from -8 to +15, new orders from -9 to 16, backlogs from -4 to 7, cap utilization from -4 to +19 and so on.

Inflationary pressures persisted, with both prices paid and prices received continuing to march higher, similar to what we saw recently in the New York and Philly Fed surveys. Of note, expectations for both prices paid and received slumped from April to May, suggesting that manufacturers are starting to get cold feet on rising input costs and their ability to pass these on to consumers.

And while the rebound in optimism was more muted, with most expectations components rebounding strongly from April lows but still well below March levels, the biggest surprise was the jump in number of employees which rose by 50%, from 12 to 18 in May, but the real shocker was the ongoing surge in wages, which jumped from 22 in March, to 27 in April and 28 in May. This was the highest print in 21 years, or since 1997.

Now if only there was some pass through between the largely meaningless survey responses, and what the BLS records this month. Or maybe not, because if average hourly wages rose at the fastest pace in 21 years, both bonds and stocks would crash as the Fed launches emergency rate hikes to put the wage inflation genie back in the bottle.

Tags
Comments

TheRideNeverEnds PlayMoney Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:00 Permalink

Dollar at decade highs, stocks at all time highs, employment at record lows, wages growing beyond anyone’s wildest expectations, an age post scarcity where half the country doesn’t even need to work in order to live better than a king did a few generations ago, houses basically being given away in the low $1000/sqft range, self driving cars that mostly won’t kill you for ~100k, everyone has pocket computers that know them better than any person ever will and free spending money just for buying the “market”.   

 

We are basically living in the jetsons.  

spastic_colon Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

so do we suddenly start believing these reports?? i dont care what side of the argument you're on...........

"..... because if average hourly wages rose at the fastest pace in 21 years, both bonds and stocks would crash as the Fed launches emergency rate hikes to put the wage inflation genie back in the bottle."   this says it all.....

when 90% of "wages" are burger flippers and ex-pilots gone handyman it only takes 30 cents an hour to make these numbers jump....which is why they are total BS.

Dapper Dan Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

 And many of the small towns here in central Texas I'm seeing houses  being built or remodeled,  plenty of plumbing,electrical, mechanical,and painting contractor vehicles at the lunch stops.  On State Highway 36 going west you will see 18 wheelers loaded with drilling pipe and casing. all day long, 7 days a week,  things are definitely better than they were three years ago 

Uchtdorf Dapper Dan Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

What you don't see in those contractor vehicles and 18-wheelers are the loan documents that put them on the road. The prosperity you think you see is mostly financed by debt. With rising interest rates, that debt becomes increasingly difficult to roll over. If the FedRes retreats then we will get massive inflation. Probably get inflation either way.

Debt of all types is at or near record levels which does not make things better.

Phat Stax Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

I work with employers in that Fed's market and there are definite wage pressures everywhere.  Even mediocre candidates are getting multiple offers.  UE is < 3.5%, and in tech-heavy NoVa at about 2.75%.

MusicIsYou Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

Ooo highest wage growth in 21 years, its just too bad prices have increased the most in 21 years too, so you did not actually get a raise you stupid fatherless bastards. People who have fathers know that wage growth is total bullshit.

tedstr Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:08 Permalink

Im 64.  Havent worked in  my previous industry since 2009.  Just got my second call back from a company I turned down for a ridiculously low paying job.  Interview tomorrow.  I am stunned

MusicIsYou Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

The sooner Russia and China stomp the lying U.S into the ground the better. Oh and according to the U.S Air Force: in a war, Russia and China would destroy all U.S command aircraft on day 1. Bwahaha.

Chief Joesph Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

Wage growth was miniscule.  The only reason it went up is because state minimum wage increases kicked in during 2017.  It still did not make up for inflation, so any wage increase wasn't meaningful. (it was only in cents, not dollars).  "Federally mandated 50 cent minimum wage increases are to go into effect annually until the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour is reached. Bill 312-33, which would increase the minimum wage from $8.25 to $9.20 beginning May 1, 2017, and then to $10.10 in 2018 was vetoed by the governor".  The state governors must keep you serfs in your lowly place of social order, and begging.

nsurf9 Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

Now, if they can just live 175 years, they might be able to payoff that mortgage.  But, good luck with those real property taxes.