How Sustainable Is Earnings Growth?

Not very... and we will leave the calculation for the entire stock market to the stock analysts.
Here’s why:
Just glancing over WalMart’s latest earnings release from the week, we see two one-off macro factors that helped WalMart’s earnings in Q1, and most likely the same for other companies:
-
Foreign exchange rate effect
-
The tax cut
Note that almost 40 percent of WalMart’s y/y revenue growth in Q1 was due to the exchange effect...
And over 1300 bps of tax cut relief.
That is one-offs.
Though the dollar was weaker in Q1, it has rebounded sharply in Q2.
Thus a deleterious exchange rate effect is coming to Q2 earnings.
Not to mention higher gas prices and interest rates, which will negatively impact the non-energy and non - financial sectors.
Comments
really disturbing photo uhmmm
Blue Horseshoe loves Anacott Steele
Yeah, Tyler usually posts the skirt bent over like that.
The skirt leads to deeper...meditation on the topic.
In reply to Yeah, Tyler usually posts… by Dead Indiana Sky
I don't know but my crystal ball sees housing slowing to a stop as all these underfunded pension states start to implement new property taxes to pay for their fat pensions....and people will just not be able to afford a home anymore..and 10 people will live in one house...if its true that 48% cant pay for food and housing....its going to slow down....the only hope is in states where all the blue state people will be running too...and that will be red states of course...and they will take those down too over time
here is my happy ending story of the day~
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5758055/Violent-brawl-husband-w…