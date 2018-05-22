How Sustainable Is Earnings Growth?

Via Global Macro Monitor,

Not very... and we will leave the calculation for the entire stock market to the stock analysts.

Here’s why:

Just glancing over WalMart’s latest earnings release from the week, we see two one-off macro factors that helped WalMart’s earnings in Q1, and most likely the same for other companies:

Foreign exchange rate effect The tax cut

Note that almost 40 percent of WalMart’s y/y revenue growth in Q1 was due to the exchange effect...

And over 1300 bps of tax cut relief.

That is one-offs.

Though the dollar was weaker in Q1, it has rebounded sharply in Q2.

Thus a deleterious exchange rate effect is coming to Q2 earnings.

Not to mention higher gas prices and interest rates, which will negatively impact the non-energy and non - financial sectors.