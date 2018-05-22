Image Of Jewish Temple Photoshopped Over Jerusalem Mosque Embroils US Embassy In Controversy

As if US-Palestinian relations weren't already at the lowest point in perhaps all of history, they just sank even lower after a controversial photo (to put in mildly) surfaced of the American Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, receiving a large aerial photograph of Jerusalem as he toured the largely ultra-Orthodox Jewish city of Bnei Brak, just east of Tel Aviv.
As Ambassador Friedman attended an event sponsored by an Israeli charity, one of the staff members presented him with the framed photograph which featured a photoshopped imagined Jewish Temple in the place where Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock currently stand.
The Israeli Haaretz newspaper describes the image as "bearing a simulation of the Third Temple" placed in the photograph at the heart of Jerusalem's walled old city, with the 'Third Temple' featured front and center.
Israelis refer to the area on top of which Islam's third holiest mosque sits as the "Temple Mount" as it is purported to be the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times, now the location of the Western Wall. There has long been a Jewish and Christian Zionist movement dedicated to restoring the temple, which was destroyed by the Romans in about 70 A.D. — an initiative that's practically impossible because it would mean razing the Islamic holy site.
US Ambassador Friedman Gifted With Photo Of Jerusalem Featuring The Holy Temple On The Temple Mount https://t.co/cP0EVua7Rt pic.twitter.com/G8i2Gl3pvH— Temple Institute (@TempleInstitute) May 22, 2018
Concerning the long-term controversy that's raged over the fate of the Temple Mount and the Dome of the Rock, the US has long held its official position of observing the status quo of the separate religious communities being allowed access their respective sites.
Haaretz explains that the photo of the ambassador with the image first appeared on an obscure Jewish website before quickly going viral:
First reported on the ultra-Orthodox news site Kikar Hashabat, the photo was taken during a tour of Bnei Brak held by the Achiya organization, aids children who suffer from learning disabilities.
It was unclear at the time whether Friedman noticed the change and was endorsing the picture or not.
Though the US Embassy is reportedly outraged at the incident which it says the ambassador did not endorse and was not immediately aware of, it's seems hard to miss the huge stone temple prominently at the forefront of the image.
The embassy issued a statement claiming that Friedman "was not aware of the image thrust in front of him when the photo was taken. He was deeply disappointed that anyone would take advantage of his visit to Bnei Brak to create controversy."
The official statement concluded with the following: "The U.S. policy is absolutely clear: we support the status quo on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount."
A U.S. Embassy official told Haaretz they have demanded an apology from the organization "for allowing one of their staff to present this controversial image to the ambassador during the visit."
For its part the Israeli charity responsible for the controversial photograph has issued an apology to Friedman and the embassy, saying further that Ambassador Friedman seemed unaware of the image's content, and that the staff member indeed took advantage of the situation.
Palestinian advocates on social media were immediately outraged:
It's cute that the US embassy is trying to walk back this photo, but that's Trump's fanatical Ambassador to Israel, David "there is no occupation" Friedman, smiling with a poster that eliminates the Muslim Aqsa & Golden Dome of the Rock on Jerusalem's temple mount. pic.twitter.com/BGNxBAa29P— Omar Baddar (@OmarBaddar) May 22, 2018
David Friedman @USAmbIsrael needs not explain anything here. We know where his heart is and where he stands. "Putting Israel first" is a motto he lives by.— Osama Abuirshaid (@OsamaAbuirshaid) May 22, 2018
U.S. ambassador to Israel receives picture of Jerusalem with Third Temple replacing Muslim mosques https://t.co/w7aA0iiwIs
The Achiya organization's apology statement reads as follows: "We wish to thank the ambassador Mr. David Friedman and the staff members for their professionalism and courtesy ... regretfully the entire event was marred by a cheap political act, the responsible staff member was identified and apologizes and we will deal with the matter internally in the organization."
Friedman, however, has been known for engaging in provocations aimed at showing his personal devotion to the Jewish state and preferred changes in US policy toward the conflict; for example, he's long attempted to pressure the State Department to use terminology more friendly to the idea that the West Bank belongs to Israel, something rejected by official American policy. The ambassador has also been known to spearhead fundraising efforts — to the tune of tens of millions of dollars — for Beit El settlement in the West Bank, known as among the most radical Jewish settler movements in the region.
In both Gaza and Jerusalem tensions continue to mount after the US Embassy's ceremonial opening in Jerusalem a week ago, which came on the same day 60 Palestinians were gunned down by Israeli live fire after protesters approached the border fence area between Israel and Gaza, with also resulted in over a thousand Palestinians wounded. The United Nations Human Rights Council has since voted to open a formal investigation into the killings.
Comments
If He Ever Tears it down can I Have the GOLD ???
Much rather see a crater photoshopped over the mosque.
In reply to Thump by BaBaBouy
How about an actual crater where Israel used to be?
In reply to Much rather see a crater… by ACP
Build the Temple.
In reply to How about an actual crater… by Juggernaut x2
Out of antimatter.
In reply to Build the Temple. by Ahmeexnal
TRUMP is the BIGGEST POTUS stooge of Israhell EVER!
There will be NO third Temple. So what are they gonna sacrifice? Goats, bulls, and sheep? LOL They would make VOODOO practitioners look like saints. Just picture a bunch of crazed joos dancing and splashing animal blood all over themselves! LOL
True Christians are the 3rd Temple (i.e., their hearts).
“Do you not know that you are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in you?” 1 Corinthians 3:16
In reply to Out of antimatter. by tmosley
I know one thing for sure revolla.
They will sacrifice american goys
In reply to TRUMP stooge! by revolla
It’s funny to hear Muslims outraged about this.
tearing down the houses of worship of other faiths and replacing them with mosques, is the classic Muslim move.
In reply to I know one thing for sure… by Labworks
That's just plain nonsense, and incredibly bigoted. The number of Muslims in the world is something like 1.6 billion. What percentage of them have ever been involved in the destruction of any religion's houses of worship?
In reply to I by stacking12321
Agree. It's propaganda by Zionists.
The Bolshevik Joos destroyed 44,000 churches and left intact all the Joowitch temples. Yet Joos never mention that bit of history. And it's legal under Talmudic laws to burn down churches.
In Syria, there's a house of worship that's split in two: one half a Church + one half a Mosque. Living in harmony. And it was always like that until joos moved in the area and began to spread chaos and lies.
In reply to That's just plain nonsense,… by BarnacleBill
wtf is a Palestinian?
In reply to Agree. It's propaganda by… by revolla
The one who's gonna erase Israel and reinstate Historic Palestine.
In reply to wtf is a Palestinian? by The_Juggernaut
Just another typical day in Chaostan.
http://www.chaostan.com/
In reply to I know one thing for sure… by Labworks
Haha .. lie down with fleas mofo's
"The US Embassy in Israel has demanded an apology from Israel’s Achiya organization for taking advantage of US envoy David Friedman by presenting him a photo of Jerusalem with Third Temple photoshopped on the Temple Mount."
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201805221064701555-david-friedman-th…
In reply to TRUMP stooge! by revolla
He sure does consistently pick "WTF" inspiring people.
At least Kushner is still running ME policy without clearance.
Nonstop shitshow
In reply to TRUMP stooge! by revolla
Any third temple would be an abomination, a slap in the face of what Christ did on the Cross. Any Christian supporting such an abomination is insane.
In reply to TRUMP stooge! by revolla
Good thing your head towel can do double doody as a diaper.
In reply to TRUMP stooge! by revolla
In think a bacon grease napalming would offend everyone yes? An absurd gesture on someone's part is well overdue .
In reply to Build the Temple. by Ahmeexnal
I don't know about napalming, but I get the sentiment. Perhaps someone should start an adopt-a-pig program over there. Help them all join hands in a common cause.
In reply to In think a bacon grease… by TBT or not TBT
Actually fits the Islam narrative too.
Total fucking chaos.
In reply to Build the Temple. by Ahmeexnal
Build the UN headquarters there
In reply to Build the Temple. by Ahmeexnal
Or where your brain used to be...
In reply to How about an actual crater… by Juggernaut x2
Down voters, you are correct...there was never a brain there.
In reply to Or where your brain used to… by TheRunningMan
jew mad, bro?
In reply to Down voters, you are correct… by TheRunningMan
This will MAGA for sure.
And the Trumptards still cling on the notion of Trump
Making America Grand.
Illusions are usually passing
But not for America's jackasses.
In reply to How about an actual crater… by Juggernaut x2
Not with Orange Jew in charge: he dictates what happens and does what the Israelis want.
In reply to Much rather see a crater… by ACP
Palestinians have been robbed in broad daylight.
Arafat did it
In reply to Palestinians have been… by Bank_sters
Western governments and NGOs wrote the checks . Swiss banks cashed them .
In reply to Arafat did it by pc_babe
Palestinians should not be allowed to live nor practice their religion of death in Isreal.
In reply to Palestinians have been… by Bank_sters
Oh you mean the portions of Palestine that were stolen to create a false state known as Israel for the Kahzarian zionists?
In reply to Palestinians should not be… by Ajax-1
Lol.
good thing we in the USA don’t have that hanging over us, stealing land, breaking treaties, and putting the locals on small reservations where their spirits are broken and they have few opportunities.
In reply to Oh you mean the portions of… by business as stusual
Okay, BUT:
1) Americans didn't do it pretending to be something they're not - like converted Joos pretending to be Hebrews and that God said it was their promised land.
2) Americans didn't do it during this era of Human Rights. The world was still trying to find its footing. (not that I'm excusing what they did - it was WRONG).
3) However, America today allows everyone to be equal unlike Apartheid Israel - and in this 21st century, for Pete's sake.
So don't LOL just yet.
In reply to Lol. good thing we in the… by stacking12321
??????
wing dang doodle
errrr?
In reply to Palestinians should not be… by Ajax-1
What did they mean by this?
That they're rabid Zionist dogs, and they either assume, know or are joking that it doesn't matter whether or not, the US ambassador is one too.
In reply to What did they mean by this? by Haboob
Provocation
In reply to What did they mean by this? by Haboob
Palestine like Al-Aqsa are figments of the demented mind
Lol, I can't do nothing but laugh at this shit. It's so mind fucked on a mass scale, you can't describe it with words. It's like a combination of mass hypnosis and mass mind control. Up is down, down is up, everything is the opposite.
MAGA! LOL! That's sarcasm by now!
We are the jews now.
In reply to Lol, I can't do nothing but… by Labworks
Well, my Johnson looks Jewish...that's about it though.
In reply to We are the jews now. by Haboob
There's a fix for that. http://www.norm.org/
In reply to Well, my Johnson looks… by TheRunningMan
Bulldoze the mosque and build whatever you want. What are they gonna do about it? Throw rocks? Start another six-day war and lose even more territory?
Why da fuque do we even have religion today?
religion
rɪˈlɪdʒ(ə)n/
noun
,
Doesn't the meaning itself just sound nuts?
Nope.
In reply to Why da fuque do we even have… by Mouldy
That definition is incorrect and stupid. If anything, it's the definition of deism, but even then it's wrong, in that many deists wold argue about the "superhuman" and "controlling" parts.
In reply to Why da fuque do we even have… by Mouldy
Better to have a shrine to Ovomit riding a pig on that site.
Damn Tyler's, that dog whistle hurt my ears!
I am a skeptic but my mother and her friends talked about this shit in the mid 70s. Charismatic Catholicism was the deal in the 70s (as was disco).
Chipping yourself, body art with satanic symbols, one world currency and the Vatican in disarray. No shit, same with the Temple being restored.
Ten years ago I thought, no way.
And in such a short time.
Who cares? The Muslims own 1/3 of the whole planet. I don't think an extra acre or two would be too terribly much to ask of them.