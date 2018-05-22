Israel Becomes The First State To Use F-35 Fighter Jets In Combat

There is a running joke that while the US is the world's biggest maker and exporter of weapons, no other country uses military equipment and weapons as much as Israel. And, when it comes to state-of-the-art fighter jets, this is now officially the case: an Israeli military official said Israel was the first regime in the world to have used the US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets in attack mode, claiming that the fighter jets have been twice used in the Middle East.
"We are flying the F-35 all over the Middle East. It had become part of our operational capabilities. We are the first to attack using the F-35 in the Middle East and have already attacked twice on different fronts,” Israeli air force chief Amikam Norkin said at a conference in Herzilya on Tuesday.
The Israeli Air Force chief, however, did not specify which targets were actually hit by the jets, though Tel Aviv recently launched a massive attack inside war-ravaged neighbor Syria. It has also been blamed for a number of similar attacks, though weaker in scale.
Israel has been “managing a campaign against Iranian forces, especially on Israel’s northern border” for the past two years, Norkin stressed, adding that Iran launched 32 missiles toward Israel in early May.
He also displayed a photo that he said showed one Israeli F-35 over Lebanon’s capital, Beirut.
Manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp, the F-35 is also known as the Joint Strike Fighter and, in Israel, by its Hebrew name "Adir" (Mighty). In December 2016, Israel was the first regime outside the US to obtain the fighter jet when it got the first two planes out of an order of 50. Tel Aviv has at least nine so far.
Norkin said that while the F-35 did not take part in the most recent airstrike on Syria, it did so in the two previous strikes.
It will hardly be the last time Israel uses ultramodern weapons against its neighbors as the Israeli regime has a storied history of airstrikes in the region; over the past few years, the Israeli military has launched sporadic attacks against various targets on Syrian soil. Earlier this month, Israeli jets attacked dozens of targets inside Syria in what some alleged was a provoked attack meant to give greenlight an Israeli airborne incursion into Syria where various Iranian military outposts were attacked.
On May 10, minister of military affairs, Avigdor Lieberman, claimed that Israel had "hit almost all of the Iranian infrastructure in Syria" in response to a barrage of 20 rockets fired at Israeli military outposts in the occupied Golan Heights. However, the Syrian ambassador to China, Imad Moustapha, rejected the Israeli claim that its assault had been directed at Iranian infrastructure.
In February, Israel was furious when the Syrian military hit at least one intruding Israeli F-16 warplane that attacked positions inside Syrian territory, sending it down in flames. The warplane was the first Israeli fighter jet lost in 35 years, since the regime’s war on Lebanon in 1982.
Reports said that the displaying of a photo of the fighter jet flying over Lebanon is considered an implicit threat to the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah. The Israeli regime has waged three wars on Lebanon — in 1982, 2000, and 2006. It has also carried out assassinations in Lebanese territory.
The Israeli military also frequently bombs the Gaza Strip, where civilians are often collateral damage of such attacks. On May 17, Israeli fighter planes carried out bombing raids on several locations in northern Gaza.
Israel has also launched several wars on the Palestinian coastal sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014. The military operation, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians. Over 11,100 others were also wounded in the war.
Come on Russia.....Give 'em the ability to shoot down those overpriced (though not to the Jews) flying bricks!
Dem Ruskies don't have the balls to shoot at IDF planes.
All posturing and nice cover for more Mil spending on all sides.
Odds are probably good.
I came across this rather interesting article - "The Surprisingly Solid Mathematical Case of the Tin Foil Hat Gun Prepper" ( Can be found here: https://medium.com/s/story/the-surprisingly-solid-mathematical-case-of-…)
Since the fall of Constantinople in 1453, there have been 465 sovereign nations which no longer exist, and that doesn’t even count colonies, secessionist states, or annexed countries. Even if we presume that half of these nation-state transitions were peaceful, which is probably a vast over-estimation, that’s still an average of one violent state transition every 2.43 years.
By this guys math, revolution in the U.S. - a 37% chance that any American of average life expectancy will experience at least one nationwide violent revolution.
Stand off over Lebanon is not combat.
I suppose they get ribbons with V for valor, too.
These are the people who use snipers on their civilian neighbors.
Good luck with that if it ever gets into a mano a mano combat situation with any Russian Su30+ or Su-57 jets. Also if it gets anywhere near Russian S400 installations in unauthorized airspace, we will also discover just how "stealthy" it really is. Still, Israel will just get free replacements paid for by US tax-payers so everyone will be happy. Except US taxpayers that is, but they don't have any say!!
Russia rhymes with success, with deathbed demographics, dictatorship, and a third world GDP per head. That's who you want to depend on for spares .
And the petrodollar empire is swirling the bowl. Even shit sometimes floats before going under.
Only the owners, that cannot be criticized, get out alive to find a new host.
And of course, as many countries have discovered, with US kit, if the US no longer includes you in its "flavor of the month" it withholds spare parts for everything as part of its sanction programs. Which might explain why many countries not in bondage to the US avoid US equipment at all costs. Would you rely on the US for parts?
Oh and BTE, as a result of US sanctions, Russia might be a much smaller economy but it is self-sufficient, runs a budget surplus and has total Debt/GDP of less than 12%. Which compares quite favorably to some other countries??
We're now at the stage where extreme maneuvers are unnecessary.
Dogfights only happen in movies. In the REAL world, the fights are at Standoff distances, and the side with the best AA rockets wins. I'm betting on US/IDF AA rockets, not Su rockets.
If the Israelis are "flying" the F-35 "flying coffin", most of Syrias' and Irans' problems just went away. They could take out that tin can with AK-47s. Now their existing air defense system has become twice as effective.
Google low frequency radar. Stealth is only good against shepherds. For any war against a modern well-equipped military, stealth is only a marketing buzzword. This has been known for decades...
The stone throwing is for the cameras and the useful idiots who will never understand the death culture of Islam.
I wonder if Lockheed Martin can unlock the upgrades while the aircraft is in flight, or if it has to reboot first?
Happy costumer till the repair bills.
Like a BMW for the air. It's all great when its running. But wait until a sensor goes bad. Then it's warning lights and codes coming outta your ass, and a repair bill the size of the deficit.
Nice to hear from a satisfied customer.
Be sure to send in your product registration cards.
Also send in for the rebate. All your money back with proof of purchase courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer.
Most beta test programs include compensation of some kind. It's just good business! ^_^
MuskCar provides free BBQ.
American taxes hard at work
Better Israel than Barry Obama's Iran deal.
They need all the help they can get.
An F-35 was damaged by an S-200 on the 16th Oct 2017, but managed to land. It was later deemed damaged beyond repair. Israel claims it was a bird strike, yet the F-35 passed all bird strike tests.
Here's South Front's coverage of that.
https://southfront.org/israel-hiding-state-art-f-35-warplane-hit-syrian…
All your tax dollars are belong to us.
"Regime". No spinning there..
Country.
No, regime is quite accurate.
Why wouldn't you. It was free courtesy of the Yankee tax slave.
To be brutally honest, it's a really bad idea to sell anyone the most advanced technology. Russia never does this! For example, they started selling the S-300 only when the S-400 was already being used by their military. They're now selling the S-400, but only because the S-500 has gone into production and their own military is using a more modern version of the S-400.
Israel has a really bad track record of using US tech in an unintelligent ways, that undermines National Security. Right now they're flying F-35s around within the range of Russian radar, allow the Russians to analysis and develop ways to detect the F-35. Should a conflict with Russia arise in the near future, the tens of billions spent on stealth technology will amount to nothing.
Part of their plan. They are always thinking ahead about how to screw goys.
Doesn’t matter. Hezz cooked off those Merkava tanks at will in southern Lebanon. Smoldering hulks on the battlefield for the greater glory of the squatter regime..
IDF ain’t all that. Cockroaches bleed and burn just fine, no matter what tech they wanna sling.
We make export versions of aircraft. Like cars you can buy an F-14 with all the bells and whistles and the big V8 engine or you can buy the base export version with the normally aspirated V6, hand cranked windows and next to no electronics. I am a bit dated on what the Air Force is doing now, been out of that game 20 yrs but Israel used to buy fighters stripped to the bone and built their own avionics suites. The engines and electronics is what really makes the difference.
So birds are an effective countermeasure against the world's most expensive and advanced fighter?
Seems like quite the design flaw.
. . . and I thought I was a fuck-up.
lol f35 is good against next to nothing
if 1970s era soviet farm equipment (s200) can take it down..imagine what the s400 can do?
russia should just do what the ZOG-MIC does and just keep creating a new batch of s-series missiles every 2-3 years and call them the s-600, s700,etc just so ZOG spends all its cash and bankrupts itself
