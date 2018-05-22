JCPenney Crashes To All Time Low After CEO Unexpectedly Quits To Join Lowe's

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 09:20

In the great race between JCPenney and Sears of which retailer will be the world's slowest melting icecube, and who will file Chapter 11 (or 7) first, today the former took a decisive lead when JC Penney’s CEO Marvin Ellison unexpectedly announced he is leaving the near-insolvent department store operator to join home improvement retailer Lowe’s.

The shocking announcement came less than 3 years after Ellison took the top job at JC Penney, following an activist attempt by Bill Ackman to "fix" JCPenney ended in disaster.

The announcement was so unexpected it appears to thave surprised even the board of directors which said it had elected current Lead Independent Director Ronald W. Tysoe as Chairman of the Board and instead of a replacement CEO, it has created an Office of the CEO, which will be comprised of Chief Financial Officer Jeff Davis, Chief Customer Officer Joe McFarland, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer Therace Risch and Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Mike Robbins.

In short, the rats are leaving the sinking ship and are not even bothering to tell the other rats.

As the FT notes, Ellison is "leaving behind a company that is struggling to turn around an ongoing sales slump that has been exacerbated by the rise of e-commerce and changing consumer shopping habits."

What he is also doing is assuring that all those who put JCP ahead of Sears on their deadpool will win.

JC Penney said Ellison would stay on until June 1. Ellison’s departure came just days after JC Penney issued another  disappointing set of first quarter results and cut its profit outlook for the year.

“I want to thank Marvin for his many significant contributions to JCPenney over the past three years,” said chairman Ronald Tysoe.

“During his tenure, the Company retired $1.4 billion in debt, renewed and enhanced its revolving credit facility and has significantly strengthened the Company’s financial position. “Additionally, he assembled a strong leadership team that will continue to serve the Company in an elevated capacity to ensure the entire organization remains focused on our customer and improving results. We thank Marvin for his leadership and dedication, and wish him much success in his next endeavor.”

The stock plunged as much as 10% in the premarket, plunging to a new all time low. No pun intended, but Lowe's rose over 3.0%.

Comments

corporatewhore Tue, 05/22/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

The store was doomed when genius Ron Johnson took over and was determined to make it into a poor man's nordstrom without any beta testing of his genius ideas--after all he was the genius who made Target and the genius who made Apple.  Has he told you what a genius he is yet?

My God, he's a genius from Edina, Minnesota and he commuted to Plano rather than live there and he dressed in Nordstrom rags and he had the perfect hair and the perfect teeth.  Did I tell you he's a fucking genius yet?

Put this dog down.  RIP, JCP

 

 

cpl8140 Tue, 05/22/2018 - 09:28 Permalink

It never ceases to amaze me that CEOs from  a failing company get picked up by another company. Lowes must have some problems also. Obviously this guy is no savior.

empire explosives Tue, 05/22/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

They built a brand new Pennys near me a few years ago.  Been packed everyday since.  Have to wait half an hour to check out.  Of course everyone around here votes for McCain also.

PitBullsRule Tue, 05/22/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

Good for Home Depot then. Lowes was already struggling, hiring the loser that bombed JCP should finish them off. American management, the best way to kill a thriving business.

RumpleShitzkin Tue, 05/22/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

Lowe’s gets blacked.

Choices are getting thin. Lowe’s goes affirmative action. HomeDepot parking lot is the beaner labor mart and 84 lumber is all about border buster ‘rights’.

Leaves me with DoItBest Hardware stores, I guess. At least they have gray beards that work there that know the difference between course and fine threads.

RumpleShitzkin YourAverageJoe Tue, 05/22/2018 - 09:36 Permalink

They do. And they always try to push me to the fucking robot checkout.

I don’t know how many times I gotta tell these people that I am there to help.

Same with Sams Club. They are sneaking in more self serve lines by the week. 

 

And just fuck McDonalds all together with those screwed up touch screens. Five Guys or go hungry...the robot won’t get my frns.

Aubiekong Tue, 05/22/2018 - 09:34 Permalink

Maybe they should ask their liberal pro homosexual customer base to shop there more.  I know that I am not interested in supporting their liberal agenda by shopping there.

Chief Joesph Tue, 05/22/2018 - 09:37 Permalink

J.C. Penney has been badly mismanaged for the last 40 years. Sears too.  They don't pay their people well, everyone works long hours, they let their premier lines go to hell.  Its all about padding the execs pay check, and the execs they take on are not very competent.  They are already loosing customers, and it is doubtful they could ever recover business at this point in time.   