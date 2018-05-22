JCPenney Crashes To All Time Low After CEO Unexpectedly Quits To Join Lowe's

In the great race between JCPenney and Sears of which retailer will be the world's slowest melting icecube, and who will file Chapter 11 (or 7) first, today the former took a decisive lead when JC Penney’s CEO Marvin Ellison unexpectedly announced he is leaving the near-insolvent department store operator to join home improvement retailer Lowe’s.
The shocking announcement came less than 3 years after Ellison took the top job at JC Penney, following an activist attempt by Bill Ackman to "fix" JCPenney ended in disaster.
The announcement was so unexpected it appears to thave surprised even the board of directors which said it had elected current Lead Independent Director Ronald W. Tysoe as Chairman of the Board and instead of a replacement CEO, it has created an Office of the CEO, which will be comprised of Chief Financial Officer Jeff Davis, Chief Customer Officer Joe McFarland, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer Therace Risch and Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Mike Robbins.
In short, the rats are leaving the sinking ship and are not even bothering to tell the other rats.
As the FT notes, Ellison is "leaving behind a company that is struggling to turn around an ongoing sales slump that has been exacerbated by the rise of e-commerce and changing consumer shopping habits."
What he is also doing is assuring that all those who put JCP ahead of Sears on their deadpool will win.
JC Penney said Ellison would stay on until June 1. Ellison’s departure came just days after JC Penney issued another disappointing set of first quarter results and cut its profit outlook for the year.
“I want to thank Marvin for his many significant contributions to JCPenney over the past three years,” said chairman Ronald Tysoe.
“During his tenure, the Company retired $1.4 billion in debt, renewed and enhanced its revolving credit facility and has significantly strengthened the Company’s financial position. “Additionally, he assembled a strong leadership team that will continue to serve the Company in an elevated capacity to ensure the entire organization remains focused on our customer and improving results. We thank Marvin for his leadership and dedication, and wish him much success in his next endeavor.”
The stock plunged as much as 10% in the premarket, plunging to a new all time low. No pun intended, but Lowe's rose over 3.0%.
Good time to shop there then.
Everything must go!
In reply to Good time to shop there then. by NidStyles
In other news, Lowes crashes after hiring JC Penny CEO...
In reply to Everything must go! by Giant Meteor
Affirmative action strikes again?
In reply to In other news, Lowes crashes… by MasterPo
I didn't know they were still around? Who goes to malls or department stores?
In reply to Affirmative action strikes… by ZENDOG
guess his 'bonuses' weren't enough
and those pesky stock options became worthless
must be in need of $30,000,000 or more annual income
In reply to Everything must go! by Giant Meteor
Penney's has bumped along the bottom for 10 or so years now.
In reply to Good time to shop there then. by NidStyles
shocking announcement
Ah JC Penny, the catalog with the hot "junior miss" models providing some of the best alone time of my teens.
Such a more simple age and time in retrospect.
Sticky pages become sticky keyboards.
full disclosure: I only read the Penny’s catalog for the articles.
In reply to Ah JC Penny, the catalog… by Debtpool
If only they could have found a way to monetize that part of the catalog.
In reply to Ah JC Penny, the catalog… by Debtpool
JCPenny stock
James.....Cash Penney
https://www.wyohistory.org/encyclopedia/james-cash-penney-clerk-chain-s…
Spinning...in his grave....
In reply to JCPenny stock by BiteMeBO
You want to fix JC Penny? Offer clothes,shoes,coats at a fair price.
Offer Limited home furnishings and the perfume,colonge assortment at a fair price.
That's it.
The CEO's a [bell rings].
What?
I said, the CEO's a [bell rings].
That tells you all you need to know.
The CEO is near?
In reply to The CEO's a [bell rings]… by GooseShtepping Moron
Sooo.... start building a short position at Lowes?
In reply to The CEO is near? by shizzledizzle
Is this a "the Sheriff's a nigger kinda thing !?
In reply to The CEO's a [bell rings]… by GooseShtepping Moron
Never been in a JCPennys in my life lol...
The mannequin's are hot ..
In reply to Never been in a JCPennys in… by Bill of Rights
Any pics :) ha ha ha
In reply to The mannequin's are hot .. by Giant Meteor
Only cheap money has allowed these zombie companies to stay afloat for so long.
The store was doomed when genius Ron Johnson took over and was determined to make it into a poor man's nordstrom without any beta testing of his genius ideas--after all he was the genius who made Target and the genius who made Apple. Has he told you what a genius he is yet?
My God, he's a genius from Edina, Minnesota and he commuted to Plano rather than live there and he dressed in Nordstrom rags and he had the perfect hair and the perfect teeth. Did I tell you he's a fucking genius yet?
Put this dog down. RIP, JCP
Time to short Lowe’s???
And here I though Ellen Degeneres was transistioning into a prepubescent boy underwear model for JC.
Lowes will probably follow the other two then. The lowes where I live suck ass. Great for feminiazis though.
I don't think I could find a JC Penney's right now with Google Maps, a guide dog, and a compass. Can't remember the last time I stepped foot in one of their stores.
It’s across from Sears and three blocks from Kmart.
I know. I just made it harder to find.
In reply to I don't think I could not… by Cautiously Pes…
It never ceases to amaze me that CEOs from a failing company get picked up by another company. Lowes must have some problems also. Obviously this guy is no savior.
Mediocrity knows no limitations. Almost like a magnet.
In reply to It never ceases to amaze me… by cpl8140
They built a brand new Pennys near me a few years ago. Been packed everyday since. Have to wait half an hour to check out. Of course everyone around here votes for McCain also.
They built a new standalone JCP store near me a few years ago. It closed last year.
In reply to They built a brand new… by empire explosives
One is run by a negro into the ground. The other run into the ground by a Jew.
could you imagine the capabilities of a Jewish Negro then?
In reply to One is run by a negro into… by From 401k to 420MJ
Sammy Davis Jr ascended to the Rat Pack
In reply to could you imagine the… by gatorengineer
Good for Home Depot then. Lowes was already struggling, hiring the loser that bombed JCP should finish them off. American management, the best way to kill a thriving business.
fuck jcp, fuck lowes.
Is that you Andy McCabe?
In reply to fuck jcp, fuck lowes. by buzzsaw99
i don't get it. please explain.
In reply to Is that you Andy McCabe? by corporatewhore
Hey, I know! Let’s make an annoying lesbo the face of our company! Because fuck our base.
Lowe’s gets blacked.
Choices are getting thin. Lowe’s goes affirmative action. HomeDepot parking lot is the beaner labor mart and 84 lumber is all about border buster ‘rights’.
Leaves me with DoItBest Hardware stores, I guess. At least they have gray beards that work there that know the difference between course and fine threads.
I've found ACE Hardware to be the best. Experienced greybeards as you describe or well groomed young people, usually white.
In reply to Lowe’s gets blacked. Choices… by RumpleShitzkin
Meet all your household needs, shop the Salvation Army! They never go bankrupt! Great selection and values!
I hate it when I have to go to a Lowes store.
They suck.
They do. And they always try to push me to the fucking robot checkout.
I don’t know how many times I gotta tell these people that I am there to help.
Same with Sams Club. They are sneaking in more self serve lines by the week.
And just fuck McDonalds all together with those screwed up touch screens. Five Guys or go hungry...the robot won’t get my frns.
In reply to I hate it when I have to go… by YourAverageJoe
Shut down JCP, KMart, Sears and get this BS over with.
JC Penny-stock...
So a guy who runs JC Penny into the ground now goes to Lowes?
Time to sell Lowes
Maybe they should ask their liberal pro homosexual customer base to shop there more. I know that I am not interested in supporting their liberal agenda by shopping there.
J.C. Penney has been badly mismanaged for the last 40 years. Sears too. They don't pay their people well, everyone works long hours, they let their premier lines go to hell. Its all about padding the execs pay check, and the execs they take on are not very competent. They are already loosing customers, and it is doubtful they could ever recover business at this point in time.