Markets are all lathered up over a China Trade deal? WTF?
Alternatively, is the market higher because of just the cessation of hostility and talk the trade war is now “on hold.”
Whatever the case, here is the exchange with Larry Kudlow and George Stephanopoulos on ABC yesterday afternoon.
George Stephanoplous: "Just to be clear, it there an agreement or not?"
Larry Kudlow: "There is no agreement for a deal. We never anticipated one. There’s a communique between the two great countries. That’s all. "
Couldn’t be more clear, and a communique is worth nothing more than the paper it is written on.
Nevertheless, the efficacy of any trade agreement with China, if there is one, will be judged through the political lens based on did it protect and create more jobs for President Trump’s base? Selling more Boeing aircraft to China will not move the political needle in his direction, in our opinion.
President Trump will ultimately realize this and given his proclivity to mood swings and his own form of recency bias – those who speak to him last – we wouldn’t be making bets on this news for more a trade or a days or two. Uncertainty still reigns.
The Growing Perception Trump Is A Paper Tiger
Furthermore, the president will not like the headlines coming out that he is being played by China and North Korea because, among other things, he is putting a North Korea deal that will win him a Nobel Prize above all else, and that he losing the trade war.
This only adds to the perception that America is perceived as a Paper Tiger in Asia. We have pointed this out in several posts. See here and here.
It may cause some erratic tweets and destabilizing behaviour going forward, raising the event risk of unexpected (though we expect) tape bombs.
Critics fear Trump is ceding too much to China on trade
President Trump’s tough-guy persona is taking a beating from China, judging from the reaction of some of his allies on Capitol Hill and in the trenches of the trade wars.
The former business executive, who prides himself on his negotiating savvy, is facing criticism for bending to the Chinese government on two key trade disputes in the space of a week, alarming longtime supporters who had welcomed his call for a more confrontational approach to Beijing.
Comments
Critics gonna critique.
The MSM and retarded liberals don't want Trump to succeed.
They're resisting, remember...
Trump does not care, he WINS AGAIN.
In reply to Critics gonna critique. by Banana Republican
Sounds like a recipe for disaster....
In reply to The Press doesn't want Trump… by sheikurbootie
We never had fair trade with China and were losing the trade war with them to begin with. There is no downside when you are already at the bottom.
In reply to Sounds like a recipe for… by Stan522
China's import tariffs are twice as high as the US
In reply to We never had fair trade with… by sodbuster
That's the most important metric... any improvement in tariffs... theirs are lower, ours are higher, or, best of all, they're all removed, is a win.
In reply to China's import tariffs are… by Four Star
I haven't seen Trump pining for a Nobel Peace Prize (as if it's worth two shits after they gave one to Yasser fucking Arafat). As he said, "peace is the prize." This has to be the stupidest shit I've seen on ZH, and that's a pretty high bar of shittiness.
In reply to That's by toady
Author cites WAPO to support the argument being made.
WAPO, the epitome of unbiased "journalism", owned by Bezos who got >$600M contract to host data-center for CIA...
In reply to The Press doesn't want Trump… by sheikurbootie
The harder the Libtards fight the Trump agenda, the more they lose.
In reply to The Press doesn't want Trump… by sheikurbootie
Trump wins what exactly? List the wins please so I may be educated.
In reply to The Press doesn't want Trump… by sheikurbootie
1. Your exploded head still functions?
Thank Trump. Elsewhere you would be bigley arkansized.
In reply to Trump wins what exactly?… by nakedhedgehog
Cut taxes
Rolled back regulations
Has yet to bomb a country that his predecessor didn't bomb (first since Carter)
...I could go on, but you're not listening.
In reply to Trump wins what exactly?… by nakedhedgehog
China owns USSA. The Orange Utang is just getting up to speed on that reality. Being bankrupt isn't all hunky dory even if you are a master of BS.
Broke as in skid row meth whore broke. Why don't USSANS grasp the reality that the free lunch on global credit using the IOU petroscrip Saudi Mercan toilet paper dollah is over and Trumpville or Hooverville is the new Slumville.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/246420/major-foreign-holders-of-us-…
In reply to Critics gonna critique. by Banana Republican
>he is putting a North Korea deal that will win him a Nobel Prize above all else
Ah, the new traitor's narrative.
All clown traitors take note. You are now to claim that the Nobel is the only thing Trump cares about in every post.
Nice bait and switch from the Zero worshipers who had orgasms when the mullato got his worthless prize from the European groupies. Hw quickly the narrative changes to suit their needs...
In reply to >he is putting a North Korea… by tmosley
The half- breed was at war every day of his "presidency"- the Nobel Peace prize turned into a joke when they gave it to him.
In reply to Nice bait and switch from… by VZ58
Trump is getting played like a fiddle everywhere (Norks, Chinese, Iranians, deep state, staff, even his own son in law). Even Netanyahu has no higher regard for him than another flunkie.
Everyone's got him figured out. All u have to do is pander to his bloated ego.
Trump [barely] beat the worst candidate to ever run for political office. So he has that going for him.
In reply to >he is putting a North Korea… by tmosley
Correction: Trump, who never ran a political campaign before, successfully executed a hostile takeover of the Republican party, then went on to defeat the Clinton crime family who was aided by the Obama admin, FBI, DOJ, CIA, EU, UN, The Pope, TBTF banks, Soros and 99% of US MSM.
And now is in the process of methodically taking down his enemies in the deep state swamp one by one.
Keep telling yourself he is clueless and erratic. Every time he wins it's just dumb luck.
In reply to Trump is getting played like… by TheWholeYearInn
process of methodically taking down his enemies
Name me one person in jail
In reply to Correction: Trump who never… by bowie28
Trump doesn't give a fuck about the Nobel prize. If someone can receive it by virtue of being black, it is worthless and meaningless.
In reply to >he is putting a North Korea… by tmosley
Is that coin on the end of the "fishing pole" a Krugerrand or a $Bitcoin?...
-Ask the left if he is a paper tiger.
-communique is a half step below the unratified JPCOA with billions in bribes
-I seriously doubt Trump gives one crap about a Nobel Prize
after israel killed all those people i would think that a peace prize is a cinch. owebomber won one, i mean, how hard can it be? a few more atrocities perhaps.
You forgot this just yesterday to add to the "carnival hall of shame mirrors" https://www.rt.com/usa/427349-haspel-sworn-cia-director/
In reply to after israel killed all… by buzzsaw99
You answered your own question. Or more illustrated the reason perhaps.
“After Israel killed” less criminal trespassers than Hamas internally kills daily or weekly, it is clear that below average IQ and imotionally immature folks will never understand neither the meaning of “peace” nor “prize”.
In reply to after israel killed all… by buzzsaw99
Walmart should be weigning in, after all, #1 buyer of Shineeze goods in America. And remember, the #1 skank used to be on the board of misdirectors.
That's funny. Last week it was Trump was too tough and it was hurting US Business. Why don't we give Trump a month or two before we declare China a winner of a trade war.
The Noble Bobble lost all credit 9yrs ago.
Trade war? What trade war? It ain't about a trade war.
It's all about Lido development and MCC $500,000,000 loan.
A subsidiary of Chinese state-owned construction firm Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) signed a deal with Indonesia’s MNC Land to build a theme park outside Jakarta as part of the ambitious project, the company said in a statement last Thursday.
The deal is the latest to raise questions about the extent of Trump’s financial exposure to Beijing.
The park — expected to be backed with up to $500 million in Chinese government loans — is part of an “integrated lifestyle resort,” known as MNC Lido City.
The project includes Trump-branded hotels, residences and a golf course, as well as other hotel, shopping and residential developments.
Referring to its subsidiary, MCC described the theme park as “the first culture and tourism industry project by the Central Research Institute of Building and Construction in response to ‘China’s One Belt, One Road’ initiative.”
It is also the first project to link the U.S. president’s business interests to China’s signature infrastructure initiative, which aims to connect the world’s second-largest economy with Africa, Asia and Europe through a vast network of ports, railways, roads and industrial parks.
While the Chinese companies will not be directly involved in the construction or financing of the Trump properties, the theme park is a critical part of the 3,000-hectare (7,400-acre) development, which MNC describes as Indonesia’s “most prestigious entertainment & lifestyle project.”
Furthermore, Chinese companies are expected to put up $500 million — half of the development’s projected budget — putting its success or failure in the hands of decision makers in Beijing.
It is not clear to what extent the Trump Organization was involved in the decision to include Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the project.
But marketing materials for MNC Lido City refer to the theme park and Trump properties as flagship elements of the development, and corporate filings and internal documents show the Trump Organization and the president’s sons have been directly involved in various stages of its planning.
Negotiations on the Lido deal began before Trump’s November 2016 election and subsequent pledge that his family business would not engage in new transactions with foreign governments during his presidency.
Still, “even if this deal is completely and entirely above board, it simply furthers the perception of impropriety” surrounding Trump’s business dealings, said Christopher Balding, an economics professor at Shenzhen’s HSBC Business School.
“Especially with the potential trade war, this is not a good look. … Critics will be entirely right to demand answers.”
China’s top economic official, Vice Premier Liu He, was set to visit Washington this week for another round of negotiations over the hot-button issue of the huge imbalance in trade between the two countries.
Richard Painter, who was an ethics lawyer for former President George W. Bush, said the project was “problematic” and could violate a U.S. constitutional emolument clause if Chinese government funds create profits for the Trump hotel.
“I would have advised him to sell the hotel and other similar holdings,” Painter said.
The Trump Organization and MNC signed deals in 2015 for Lido and a Bali project, resulting in almost $3.7 million in licensing and consulting payments for the Trump Organization, according to MNC’s most recent annual report.
The Trump company will also earn management fees for operating the projects and be eligible for additional unspecified incentives.
In June 2016, MNC Land — a subsidiary of Indonesia’s largest media conglomerate MNC Group — signed a letter of initial intent with MCC.
At the same time, MNC received “a letter of interest” from Sinosure, a Chinese SOE specializing in backing overseas investment projects.
MNC’s billionaire head Hary Tanoesoedibjo told local media the company would guarantee $500 million in financing from Chinese banks.
MNC representatives subsequently made several trips to China to negotiate the theme park’s financing with Sinosure and the state-owned Bank of China, according to documents seen by AFP.
Hary flew to China for meetings about the project in October 2016, according to MCC’s website.
MNC declined to respond to questions about the project. MCC could not be reached for comment.
Neither the White House nor the Trump Organization immediately responded to emailed questions.
In January 2017, Hary traveled to New York and Washington for “a design review with Trump” and to attend the presidential inauguration, the documents showed.
Photos posted on Hary’s Instagram account show him in meetings at Trump Tower with Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., and posing with Trump himself.
The Lido City project is not the first to raise eyebrows about Trump’s financial ties to China.
In early 2017, Beijing approved almost 40 trademark applications Trump had long sought to protect his business interests in the country.
McClatchy has previously reported the involvement of Chinese SOEs in another Trump project in Dubai.
Trump Tower houses the American headquarters of China’s ICBC bank
A big nothing-burger.
"Growing perception"? If any of you Trumptards had bothered to listen to him, learn about him or think rationally instead of simply voting for him because he was not Hillary, you would have realized that Trump is incompetent. He is incompetent in politics and business. The only reason he is rich is because of his name. He failed at everything else but branding his name and acting in a show based on using his name and being an asshole.
Now, before you whining little bitches start telling me to fuck off because anything is better than Hillary, I agree, but it does not absolve you from being just a wee bit rational from time to time. Trump is not God. The entire world is not conspiring against you personally. White men are not a persecuted minority. Jews have not taken over. Blacks and mexicans are not all rapists and drug dealers. Women have brains. And Trump is a dickhead, a misogynist, a liar, and an all-around unpleasant dickhead whose death would improve humanity immensely.