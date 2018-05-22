The Pentagon Is About To Do Something Stupid

Authored by Derek Hunter, op-ed via The Daily Caller,
By now, there’s a fairly good chance your personal information has been exposed, to one degree or another, to hackers. Personally, I’ve received notifications from several companies and my college about hacking attempts they’ve suffered that made my personal information vulnerable to identity thieves, and you or someone know likely has, too. It’s the reality of living in the 21st century - hackers are constantly attempting to access our information, which requires us to take extra precautions to protect our important information. If only government were so concerned.
In 2013, 40 million customers of Target stores had their credit and debit card information stolen. The Equifax hack exposed nearly half the country, almost 150 million people’s personal information to hackers. Even the federal government suffered a breach when, in 2015, it was announced that the records of 21.5 million government employees and others who had gone through background checks for security clearances for the Office of Personnel Management had been stolen, likely by Chinese hackers.
If it’s digital, it vulnerable.
That truth presents the federal government with a special problem. The feds amass more data than just about anyone. And, more importantly, more sensitive data than anyone. And that sensitive data is a prime target for hackers, both from hostile states and anyone willing to sell to them. The potential rewards for bad actors are limitless, which makes the danger limitless as well.
The federal government is left scrambling to stay one step ahead of the hoard seeking to breach those secrets. This race had led to some necessary innovations and strategic thinking, like a decentralized system so no one can access everything by accessing one system.
Well, they used to have a decentralized system, but in a boneheaded move only the government could concoct, the Pentagon is looking to create a single, giant database for our nation’s secrets in the cloud.
Being the government, they don’t have the ability to create their own cloud; they’re farming it out. Just imagine: the most important bits of intelligence our nation gathers — names, dates, spy satellite photos, bank accounts, everything required for our intelligence agencies to keep us one step ahead of our enemies, to keep us safe — all entrusted to one company.
And which company? Amazon. It’s not yet official, but the Pentagon has a “winner-takes-all” bidding process they’re advancing that even the other competitors for the contract admit Amazon will win.
This decision is, quite simply, crazy. Why would the government award a contract, this contract, to a company the president routinely puts in his crosshairs? As it turns out, you can thank President Barack Obama for that.
“To reward tech companies that supported his campaign, Obama populated the government’s digital services with their flunkies,” the Weekly Standard reported,including the fact that the Defense Innovation Board is “chaired by Bezos’s partner and fellow Clinton supporter Eric Schmidt.”
The swamp didn’t become so swampy by itself.
As the Standard put it, this situation “created an environment where political enemies of President Donald Trump can continue to give kickbacks to the groups and individuals who opposed him, undermining his ability to lead our national security efforts.”
So, we have a national security system on the verge of consolidating all of its intelligence in one place, making it a prime target for hacking. And the company set to get the multi-billion-dollar, multi-year contract to house all of those secrets is owned by the richest man in the world, who just happens to be one of President Trump’s targets for criticism. Add to that the fact that the government bureaucracy that set this in motion is populated with people loyal to the previous administration and you begin to see the scope of this mess.
With all that has come to light about the intelligence community in the past month, the exposure of the Obama administration’s spying on the Trump campaign, the idea of trusting his appointees with protecting our nation’s secrets seems, at a minimum, ill-advised. And putting them all under one umbrella while trusting Amazon with them makes even less sense.
This is the swamp President Trump promised to drain.
The president, at a minimum, needs to stop the centralizing of our national security data. Unless and until we can protect our personal data and our credit card transactions, we should not put the biggest prize in international intelligence in one place. That would just be stupid.
What a bunch of fucking idiots we have running this country........
I'm at a loss as to why Trump doesn't stop this.
Then again, I can't understand why he hasn't fired Deep State scumbags Sessions and Rosenstein either.
I'm pretty sure he is by bringing in Oracle to also bid, left out of this article. Also they are completely able to have their own cloud, many local governments do and the NSA has a huge private cloud already.
Easy way to bring down the U.S.
"I've got morons on my team"
Then, is promptly hit in the chest with a 30/30 round.
If it's digital it is NOT vulnerable.
Young technocrats following best practices have no problem storing their data safely. This is only a problem for old geezer fudds.
More millennials reported losing money to scam in 2017 than senior citizens
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/more-millennials-reported-losing-mone…
must be derivatives of ATT's days gone past, no, we do not tap your phone, you can not prove it.
It's pretty simple. Trump is a pressure release valve. All sound and fury and signifying nothing. I wish it were otherwise.
Bad analogy, if a T&P valve is blowing off on your HWT or boiler there is a problem that needs attention tout suite.
so your confused?
perhaps it tyme for you to really realize who runs America...
[and] most importantly [TPTB] that finance[s] them
Who run Bartertown?
Because Trump is the king of the swamp, look up Wilbur Ross's biography and you will understand that Trump is just another elite scumbag with the only difference that he is pretending to be an outsider to keep the trumptards happy.
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/insights/121616/wilbur-ross.asp
They know exactly what they are doing. The move will benefit only The Chosen Ones; for example, the left wingers, Masters of the Universe, etc.
The little peeple are trampled upon.
These Obama appointees are not idiots.
With our way of thinking and living yeah, they're a bunch of fucking idiots. That said, these fuckers don't think like we do, their agenda is different and they are going along with their plan as quickly as they can. It used to be on a slower pace. Now they've got the pedal to the metal. Be wary and never let your guard down. Dare to question authority and educate others.
I'm not the brightest light bulb in the room but I can see well enough to reject storing anything in "The Cloud". Important records are on paper.
they know exactly what they are doing, a competition for money w/insanity.
There is no reason on Earth to give this whole thing to just one vendor.
Stupidity mixed with a Healthy dose of Corruption.
Say it ain't so!
It's OK, they'll Blockchain it.
Ya gotta make a fuss over it before he can shoot it down.
Otherwise, it would be political or anti semetic.
Wasn't this the plot to Live Free or Die Hard?
Bezos Al'Fuckenstein would be the perfect movie villain. Make sure to have Kevin Spacey as Mini Molestme.
Trump is out neo-conning the neocons.
It's the new "Art of the Deal"
Bezos hacked by white hats in 3, 2, 1.....
Big Brother will put you finally safe in a cage.
That frick'in Obama has fingerprints everywhere, except a U.S. birf certificate.
Their is no reason they can't create their own cloud, the NSA has one already.
so now instead of breaking up monopolies, "our government" creates and reinforces them... brilliant
#GiantMeteor2020 #JustEndItAlready
Trump will quash this and the bezos sweetheart deal with the post office.
Its a matter of time.
It's also a matter of time before Peggy Joseph's gas & mortgage checks arrive.
all internet accessible bitchez! booyah!
Henry Ford invented the one-stop shop (for employees) which Walmart pirated.
Now the Pentagon is going to give it a go.
What could possibly go wrong?
You mean the same guys that did this (https://www.archives.gov/research/pentagon-papers) this (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xciCJfbTvE4) and this (https://www.ae911truth.org/) which has resulted IN THIS (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…) NUMEROUS TIMES?!!!... And without the American taxpayer EVER torching it's Nation's Capital FOR EACH OF THOSE TREASONABLE OFFENSE(S) WHEN THEY FOUND OUT???!!!
AWESOME!!!
If true, this isn't some stupid decision. This is by design. It is disinformation for some Chinese hacker to find, and pass along as having found a gold mine of US secrets when nothing could be farther from the truth. Why do you think they are planting this story "out in the open" in the first place?
I use to say this "obama could kill 500 puppies and eat them raw on live television and you would still support him"...now I think, change obama name to trump name...how long do you support 1000D chess? Until we are all slaves at FEMA camps?
Giving Amazon, and Bezos, the keys to the kingdom is bat chit cray cray!
lol! AAA insurance is pushing id theft protection from guess who?
equifax.
And all the servers will be housed in the embassy in Jerusalem for convenience.
Operation TALPIOT.
It’s already happening
Every evening before going to bed Jeff asks.
"Alexa, are we hacked today ?"
Darkchain (c)
I dont care if my info is known to space aliens and russia or china etc...Stefan stats: totally broke, my girlfriend is a controlling bitch, I am skinny, wanted to be a rock star and just play local pubs, 60 years old with high blood pressure...my beautiful stepdaughter put her friggin head on a railroad track...yikes...ok there, you have all my info...I dont care.
oh, my credit card is at its limit...dont bother...about $100 in bank...dont bother..
I did lose all my silver and ammo in a terrible accident tho...
Truth is, no one really cares.
The National Security Elimination Act of 2018
The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.
Would precisely achieve that objective & more by recentrailizing the “Intelligence” Agencies. By Elimination of rouge Criminal Agencies such as the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at & in the CIA.
So what Criminals at large Obama, Clapper & Lynch have done 17 days prior to former CEO Criminal Obama leaving office was to Decentralize & weaken the NSA. As a result, Raw Intel gathering was then regulated to the other 16 Intel Agencies.
Thus, taking Centuries Old Intelligence based on a vey stringent Centralized British Model, De Centralized it, filling the remaining 16 Intel Agenices with potential Spies and a Shadow Deep State Mirror Government.
And, If Obama, Lynch & Clapper all agreed 17 days out to change the surveillance structure of the NSA. What date exectly did the changes occur in relation to the first FISA request for the Trump Wire Taps? (We now know that the Criminal FISA requests occurred in October 2016.)
Elimination of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths in the Deep State & CIA.
As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.
That would just be stupid.
Unless Amazon is deep state controlled...its logical. Indeed logical.
20+ years in tech on the sales side with most for a very large virtualization company. The only things I put into the cloud are my music collection, a few pics and the occasional to-do list. NOTHING ELSE.
I doubt very much the black projects will make it into this 'database'. More than likely this is just the most retarded attempt ever to create a decoy system.
with a prime account you get free dod data sharing. lolz
PSYOPS: Different than giving railroads rights over Citizen properties, or highway construction companies rights over existing trails or telephone companies rights above land parcels or water and sewer companies rights under land parcels or data company surveillance and data rights over Citizen Privacy. Remember U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, both in the dustbin of history because the United States Government is Currently Operating Under A National Emergency Environment. Hence, today, as you read, many Laws, Rights are Suspended.
I work in IT. This is absolutely crazy. The only reason that I could think is that this is really a psyop to make every single intelligence agency show its hand while trying to go after fake data in the cloud.
Do I believe that our intelligence guys are that smart? Yes
Do I believe our politicians are that smart? Heck no.