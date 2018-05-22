Police Release Bodycam Footage From Shootout At Trump Golf Club

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 08:35

Local police have released footage of last week's bizarre shooting spree at Trump National Doral Miami, a Trump-owned golf club, where one deranged anti-Trumper likely earned himself a lengthy prison sentence after firing back at police and shooting up the club. Luckily, no club patrons were shot during the incident. 

The bodycam footage shows officers from Doral and from the Miami-Dade Police Department responding to reports of shots fired. As the footage shows, police quickly engaged 42-year-old Johnathan Oddi, who fired back - earning him a charge of attempted second degree murder on a law enforcement officer. Oddi is being held without bond, according to RT.

Oddi reportedly "ranted about the president" during the shooting, which took place at roughly 1:30 am ET. No members of the Trump family were staying at Doral at the time.

Oddi, who was shot in the leg during the gunfight, appeared in court Monday, where he was charged with armed criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a firearm, armed burglary with a firearm, armed burglary with assault and grand theft. One officer might have broken his wrist during the shootout.

After being disarmed, Oddi was taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center. Once treated, he was transferred to the homicide bureau for interrogation, before being taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

bowie28 FireBrander Tue, 05/22/2018 - 08:52 Permalink

Cops actually want to solve a crime - "release photos to public and ask for anyone with info to call tip line"

Cops involved in cover-up of false flag or hoax event - "cannot comment or release evidence in active investigation.  tips from public not needed".

 

FireBrander FireBrander Tue, 05/22/2018 - 08:57 Permalink

"Spray and Pray" - Body cam footage - Local cop pulled a car over, women jumps out and starts running, she pulls a gun and (clearly) fires a shot into the air..cop draws gun, fires 9 shots and hits her once in the leg...lucky shot...so he nearly kills her, and sends 8 bullets whizzing down the street, luckily not killing someone else, for what? 

Reason he pulled her over? She was "driving suspiciously by appearing to purposely makes turns to avoid the police officer"...that's a crime worth killing her, or an innocent bystander, over?

Yeah, she's a crazy bitch and asked for serious trouble. But the cops life wasn't in danger, they had her car, could have picked her up later somewhere...not a situation that warranted killing her by emptying his weapon (into her back!) while running and sending stray bullets down the street. 

swmnguy Bill of Rights Tue, 05/22/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

We know that shootings have nothing to do with guns.  It's the lack of prayer and strip-searches in schools.  So of course thoughts and prayers are all that anyone can possibly do about shootings.  That and "sheltering in place" until the armed Authorities have the situation "under control." 

See?  We've all learned that we have no power to control or influence our society, so we have to wait for The State to use sanctioned violence to gain the upper hand over unsanctioned violence.  There's nothing else we can do, just hunker down and hide with our personal arsenal, alienated from ourselves and everyone around us because they're probably trying to kill us and take our stuff as we speak.

There's no way to prevent gun violence because we are powerless and have to wait for our betters to rescue us with force.  There's nothing we can possibly do because we're all victims.

Hence the crickets.

Dilluminati Tue, 05/22/2018 - 08:46 Permalink

I watched the video and thought that you would save bullets and fire less shots if you used a big 357 revolver and aimed at that liberals pumpkin head.  The pray and spray shooting is pretty freaking scary, send that officer back to the range and make him get qualified.

I Am Jack's Ma… Dilluminati Tue, 05/22/2018 - 08:57 Permalink

Being from the Boston area, my view of police and firearms is colored by the post-marathon bombing (by CIA contractors readily visible in many photos) shootout in the quiet bedroom town of Arlington, where cops from multiple jurisdictions, sporting their little war boners, including the BU police somehow, fired hundreds of rounds... hundreds... into a fucking boat in someguys backyard, trying to kill a single unarmed patsy who, we were told, had sustained a throat injury and could not speak...  but god bless him he did scrawl a confession, which was convenient.

Most are good guys.  For sure.  But most are also stupid, starved for excitement, and increasingly trained to believe they are anti-terror soldiers.

 

If they can do that in Arlington, if no one in the local or state police could put together the overwhelming evidence teens on 4chan did pointing to other perps... you should never ever consider that the cops are on your side.  They’re guys with jobs and power granted by the state.

 

It is fortunate, in a way, a great majority are not used to firing under fire.

I Am Jack's Ma… just the tip Tue, 05/22/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

you are not mistaken.

the ‘throat injury’ was kinda left vague, I think we were meant to assume he’d been hit, but there were a few pics of him exiting the boat..  no blood around his collar at all.

And not a single interview.

Meanwhile the FBI outright murdered his buddy in Florida and the MA state troopers there with them didn’t report shit.

They probably told themselves that the guy was a ‘terrorist.’

But, he wasn’t. He just wasn’t going to lie about his buddy for the feds.  So they killed him.

MusicIsYou Tue, 05/22/2018 - 08:51 Permalink

That's just stupid to shoot up a place. It's much for fun to drive around town really slow and stupidly in order to make people snap like Micheal Douglas in the movie "falling down." It's way more fun to be a creator. You can create 100's of Micheal Douglases.

Expat Tue, 05/22/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

