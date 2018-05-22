Police Release Bodycam Footage From Shootout At Trump Golf Club

Local police have released footage of last week's bizarre shooting spree at Trump National Doral Miami, a Trump-owned golf club, where one deranged anti-Trumper likely earned himself a lengthy prison sentence after firing back at police and shooting up the club. Luckily, no club patrons were shot during the incident.

The bodycam footage shows officers from Doral and from the Miami-Dade Police Department responding to reports of shots fired. As the footage shows, police quickly engaged 42-year-old Johnathan Oddi, who fired back - earning him a charge of attempted second degree murder on a law enforcement officer. Oddi is being held without bond, according to RT.

Oddi reportedly "ranted about the president" during the shooting, which took place at roughly 1:30 am ET. No members of the Trump family were staying at Doral at the time.

Oddi, who was shot in the leg during the gunfight, appeared in court Monday, where he was charged with armed criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a firearm, armed burglary with a firearm, armed burglary with assault and grand theft. One officer might have broken his wrist during the shootout.

After being disarmed, Oddi was taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center. Once treated, he was transferred to the homicide bureau for interrogation, before being taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.