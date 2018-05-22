RBOB Extends Losses After Surprise Gasoline Inventory Build

After the worst day for energy stocks in two weeks as crude turned negative amid reports that OPEC is said to be considering raising oil output, WTI rallied and RBOB kneejerked lower after API reported a smaller than expected crude draw and surprise gasoline build.
API
-
Crude -1.3mm (-1.9mm exp)
-
Cushing -822k (-250k exp)
-
Gasoline +980k
-
Distillates -1.3mm
The International Energy Agency has started discussions with major oil-producing countries about their ability “to make up the loss from Venezuela or elsewhere,” Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a Bloomberg Television interview.
But, analysts remain convinced that things are going to get tighter...
“The fundamental picture continues to show signs of tightening,” said Gene McGillian, market research manager at Tradition Energy. “The uncertainty on geopolitical issues is also contributing to the rally.”
But prices slid today into the API print...then diverged (WTI higher, RBOB lower) after,,,
We also note that Brent failed to hold above $80 again...
Comments
Retail Customers Choked.
We too broke ta go anywhere. Da car is broke.
43% of American families can not keep up with rent payments and buy enough food to eat.
In reply to Retail Customers Choked. by Zhaupka
Catfood, Mayo and Dandy Lion greens.
In reply to We too broke ta go anywhere… by JRobby
It's dandelion, but point taken.
In reply to Catfood, Mayo and Dandy Lion… by Arnold
Why are gasoline and crude builds and draws always a surprise? Who is the dolt making the constantly incorrect predictions? Is Gartman trading oil products?
The real surprise is when they nail it.
In reply to Why are gasoline and crude… by Bryan
Every week it's either a draw or a build but always a surprise? Is this news? Wtf
It's a surprise because analysts are always wrong.
What were earnings supposed to be when they guessed six months ago?
In reply to Every week it's either a… by CarthaginemDel…
It’s never a surprise to the guys who wrote the report yesterday and traded on it today - before it got released!
The 50% rise in the cost of gasoline in the past year will have no effect on consumption.... Err, ouch! Err, maybe we need to re-think this demand narrative we have been using to drive up oil prices...
I just want to remind you all that the floods last Summer that hit places like Houston due to hurricanes caused power outages temporarily at refineries along the Gulf coast, but this was quickly remedied. Yes, there was a brief shortage but RBOB was $0.10 cheaper/gallon compared to today.
RBOB Gasoline has been way out of whack with regards to its pricing in the market comparable to WTI for quite some time now...in fact, many on here have commented over the past year that RBOB is priced as though we already have $100 oil (as our gas prices at the pump already reflect that now).
So, it's interesting how when these outages caused shortage of water, etc. our Saudi "allies" said at that time that they need more money per barrel and what a surprise--the price of oil has risen 70% or approx. $30/bbl since then.