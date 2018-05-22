Ron Paul: Haspel Is Not The Problem...The CIA Is The Problem

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
As a general rule, when Dick Cheney favors a foreign policy position it’s best to be on the opposite side if you value liberty over war and authoritarianism. The former vice president’s enthusiastic endorsement of not only Gina Haspel as CIA director but of the torture program she oversaw should tell us all we need to know about Haspel.
Saying that Haspel would make a great CIA director, Cheney dismissed concerns over the CIA’s torture program.
Asked in a television interview last week about the program, Cheney said, “if it were my call, I’d do it again.”
Sadly, the majority of the US Senate agreed with Cheney that putting a torturer in charge of the CIA was a good idea. Only two Republicans – Senators Paul and Flake – voted against Haspel. And just to confirm that there really is only one political party in Washington, it was the “yes” vote of crossover Democrats that provided the margin of victory. Americans should really be ashamed of those sent to Washington to represent us.
Just this month, the New York Times featured an article written by a woman who was kidnapped and send to the secret CIA facility in Thailand that Haspel was said to have overseen. The woman was pregnant at the time and she recounted in the article how her CIA torturers would repeatedly punch her in the stomach. She was not convicted or even accused of a crime. She was innocent. But she was tortured on Haspel’s watch.
Is this really what we are as a country? Do we really want to elevate such people to the highest levels of government where they can do more damage to the United States at home and overseas?
As the news comes out that Obama holdovers in the FBI and CIA infiltrated the Trump campaign to try and elect Hillary Clinton, President Trump’s seeming lack of understanding of how the deep state operates is truly bewildering.
The US increasingly looks like a banana republic, where the permanent state and not the people get to decide who’s in charge.
But instead of condemning the CIA’s role in an attempted coup against his own administration, Trump condemned former CIA director John Brennan for “undermining confidence” in the CIA. Well, the CIA didn’t need John Brennan to undermine our confidence in the CIA. The Agency itself long ago undermined the confidence of any patriotic American. Not only has the CIA been involved in torture, it has manipulated at least 100 elections overseas since its founding after WWII.
As President Trump watched Gina Haspel being sworn in as CIA director, he praised her: “You live the CIA. You breathe the CIA. And now you will lead the CIA,” he said. Yes, Mr. president, we understand that. But that’s the problem!
The problem is not Haspel, it’s not John Brennan, it’s not our lack of confidence. The problem is the CIA itself. If the president really cared about our peace, prosperity, and security, he would take steps to end this national disgrace. It’s time to abolish the CIA!
Comments
Ron Paul...
The best President we never had.
You beat me to it. Ron and Rand are TRUE American leaders...both Doctors...dedicated to always watching out for others.
In reply to Ron Paul... The best… by Theta_Burn
We can keep the DIA though, right guys?
In reply to You beat me to it. Ron and… by takeaction
The cia is a rogue agency
In reply to We can keep the DIA though,… by TBT or not TBT
yes
In reply to Ron Paul... The best… by Theta_Burn
CIA is the problem. True.
Now imagine, (((Haspel))) as head of the problem. Mercy!
Where does TRUMP unearth these people?
Of course, I know where. From the source of the problem.
In reply to yes by Disgruntled Goat
Given how intent the state is on maintaining it's power, I'm afraid there is only one way that the CIA will be abolished. And it wouldn't be pretty.
In reply to Ron Paul... The best… by Theta_Burn
I suppose that would depend on if the military were helping or not. The military needs the CIA however, so that's probably not going to happen.
In reply to Given how intent the state… by secretargentman
They have that thing they need a!ready . The DIA. The CIA is the fraction of the intelligence apparatus that receives the moonbat bowls .
In reply to I suppose that would depend… by paradox
I wanted to vote for Ron. Just couldn't do it.
I am part of the problem.
Gina Haspel = sick bitch. If you can torture foreigners, it is only a short intellectual jump to being able to torture your fellow citizens.
Yes, we invented torture. Never happened before in history, never will again. I'm sure of it.
In reply to Gina Haspel = sick bitch. … by Secret Weapon
That excuses the misconduct perfectly...I feel much better now.
/s
In reply to Yes, we invented torture… by Oldwood
A few Haspel ,the American Mengele ,"achievements" at black C!A sites:
-supervised the torture of a pregnant woman ,being hit on her pregnant belly
-supervised the raping of a prisoner ,with the food he refused to eat
-supervised the torture by freezing to death of another prisoner
There are arrests warrants for Haspel in many countries ,including Germany .
And this Ghoul was nominated by the Donald, with all the opposition , as C1A director .
I will call this profound ,deep , unadulterated draining of the swamp./s
Waiting for the Donald gallery of fans' comments and excuses.
In reply to Gina Haspel = sick bitch. … by Secret Weapon
As always, Ron Paul is spot on!
Haspel's a witch; the CIA is unnecessary. It exists only because the Luciferian elite need henchmen.
Again, the best President America never had.
Everybody making a fuss over election bullshit, meanwhile this traitor is bypassing due process.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/02/28/trump_disagrees_with…
Maybe you're reaching a bit. Suggesting common sense, the disarming of obviously dangerous people, is not alarming on the face of it, if not abused. Trump is thinking practically without considering the abuses he himself is enduring.
We are witnessing our "justice system" publicly destroying people's lives using unfounded irrelevant allegations simply because they are allied with Trump.
A relative was jailed for weeks because a disgruntled ex wife claimed he was taking pornographic photos of their children. His life was nearly ruined due to unsubstantiated allegations that our "justice system" used to arbitrarily destroy a mans life, leaving him in limbo for months wearing an ankle bracelet tracker and basically house arrest until investigations taking six months finally cleared him of all charges...except the wreckage of his former life.
I have guns, and I'm feeling a bit whacky. Will I be next?
There is no law that is effective with common sense that cannot also be turned against us, which is why VIGILANCE is required for ALL free societies. Without it, freedom cannot be protected by law nor government
In reply to Everybody making a fuss over… by NemesisteM
Only a revolution organized by the citizens country-wide would possibly end the existence of the CIA. They have ruled for so long and are the essence of the Deep State. These are the traitors of America's Constitution, psychopaths and mega-criminals.
Unfortunately Trump is too busy completing Israel/CIA's program and could not care a stuff about the CIA: he likes waterboarding too, just like Cheney. Then pretending to be Christian or that they are better than Nazi after having killed millions ever since WWII.
Pity, but like everywhere, the people have fitted in and are more interested in spending most of their time on mobile screen phones than do anything. QAnon or not, following Israel means CIA in Syria, Iran, anywhere, with full control over the Jewish-owned media.
Resist Israeli occupation of American institutions.
In reply to Only a revolution organized… by Jung