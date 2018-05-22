'Russiagate' Unveils The Depths Of Corruption In American Politics

Authored by Seraphim Hanisch via The Duran,
For the last seventeen months now, the daily serving of American political news has included a generous helping of Robert Mueller, the Russiagate investigation that has morphed into an “is there any way possible we can get rid of Trump?” investigation, and a never changing but frothy lack of evidence to show that anything dishonest or disingenuous happened in Donald Trump’s campaign to be President of the United States.
Now, according to an opinion piece released by the Hill on Sunday 20 May, one of the issues that has been hiding in plain sight is getting some attention.
That issue is the increasingly evident amount of corruption in the US government agencies, notably the intelligence services and the Justice Department.
Mark Penn, the writer of this piece, puts his thought forward:
At this point, there is little doubt that the highest echelons of the FBI and the Justice Department broke their own rules to end the Hillary Clinton “matter,” but we can expect the inspector general to document what was done or, more pointedly, not done.
It is hard to see how a year-long investigation of this won’t come down hard on former FBI Director James Comey and perhaps even former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who definitely wasn’t playing mahjong in a secret “no aides allowed” meeting with former President Clinton on a Phoenix airport tarmac.
With this report on the way and congressional investigators beginning to zero in on the lack of hard, verified evidence for starting the Trump probe, current and former intelligence and Justice Department officials are dumping everything they can think of to save their reputations.
But it is backfiring. They started by telling the story of Alexander Downer, an Australian diplomat, as having remembered a bar conversation with George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign. But how did the FBI know they should talk to him? That’s left out of their narrative. Downer’s signature appears on a $25 million contribution to the Clinton Foundation. You don’t need much imagination to figure that he was close with Clinton Foundation operatives who relayed information to the State Department, which then called the FBI to complete the loop. This wasn’t intelligence. It was likely opposition research from the start.
This is a very clear conclusion. The use of intelligence services - which are supposed to help protect the American people from dangers foreign and domestic - as tools of opposition research, (slander in six syllables) has become increasingly transparent, even as the investigation that this “research” helped launch was supposedly intended to find fault with the candidate Donald Trump and so set the wheels of outrage in motion so as to have him removed from office.
But it is not working.
And as time goes on, these selfsame groups appear to be impugning themselves in a manner that is actually amazing to see. The amazement comes from how such a corrupt operation could be put in motion, and how that operation is only succeeding in outing itself, and yet, it continues, on and on.
The fanciful “dossier” assembled by Christopher Steele and its use by the Clinton camp to create a story out of nothing is one aspect of this level of corruption.
Another is the fact that no evidence against Mr. Trump has arisen that connects him in any way to some sort of illicit or illegal interference with the American election.
A third one is the strange circumstance of Rod Rosenstein’s appointment of a special counsel after his personal recommendation calling for the firing of James Comey from the Director’s post of the FBI. After Comey was gone, Rosenstein and Robert Mueller joined forces to go forward on this “investigation.”
Sixteen prosecutors are on this team. The budget is not disclosed and is presumed to be unlimited. The team also has on it a former attorney for the Clinton Foundation, and the team has overturned facts, files and people’s lives in order to intimidate and press the idea that “something had to have gone wrong for this man to be elected President.”
Bob Mueller’s own behavior is also a mystery in this. The fact that he is still going at this process after such a long time of finding nothing seemed a mystery to even former New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani.
However, if there is a takeaway from this whole story, politically, according to Mr. Penn, it appears to be this:
…[T]he Mueller investigation became a partisan, open-ended inquisition that, by its precedent, is a threat to all those who ever want to participate in a national campaign or an administration again.
In other words, If you are not going to play by the Deep State playbook, get out. If you don’t get out, we will make your life hell until you do.
There seems to be no question left about the legitimacy of the 2016 US Presidential election. Donald Trump won the contest. It would seem that he won because... he won. Enough people wanted him in the right states that they voted for him, and he won.
An interesting, and perhaps, alarming question still remains.
“Why?”
The Trump victory was unexpected by almost all political polls. It was apparently completely unexpected by President Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and many others who include Republicans as well as Democrats. This election seems to have defied the common cynicism that many Americans developed, that being that “the game is rigged.”
In a sense, as we see from Mr. Penn’s piece, this cynicism was actually proven correct. The game has indeed been rigged for a long time. Mr. Trump beat the game because he went totally outside it and got the American people engaged in numbers great enough to break the hold this “deep state” has on the process. This was perhaps an example of what happens when the Republic actually works as it should.
And there is something about that that seems to have these embeds very worried. President Trump has not pleased everyone in his Presidency. Sometimes he even displeases his supporters. But his will to win through to what he wants has proven indomitable, and his ability to outthink and outmaneuver his opposition is surprising. It would be no surprise to presume that the deep state will continue its attacks, only switching narrative gears when it has to. After all, this has already been shown to be the case while the Mueller investigation has been running.
The final question all this raises is this.
“What would have happened had Hillary won?”
Comments
Once again, leave it to Russia to be the adult in the room........ Amazing.
In reply to Off Topic: https://www… by TheWholeYearInn
"numbers great enough to win"
Correction: numbers great enough to win the Electoral College. Popular vote, not so much.
He will need to pull that off twice, or prove to the American people why he deserves their vote a second time. Current Goldman Sachs bootlicking and MIC worship is not what his supporters wanted.
- Saudis and Israelis are running foreign policy
- Mnuchin running the Treasury;
- Julian Assange in Solitary Confinement;
- Still supporting ISIS in Syria
- Whatever happened to "Lock Her Up?" Looks pretty free to me.
Down vote if you like, Trumpsters. Them's the facts. Ignoring them just makes you sheeple.
Edit: yes I know Electoral College is how you win an election. I'm saying there wasn't a swarm of Trump voters overwhelming the polling place. There were enough electoral college votes in the key places to win. But it wasn't some kinda landslide. He has work to do if he wants to win twice.
In reply to Once again, leave it to… by jcaz
Um, the Electoral College is how we elect presidents.
In reply to "numbers great enough to win… by NugginFuts
This:
What would have happened had Hillary won?
The author is not nearly cynical enough... Trump is still TPTB. This is the piece too few yet understand.
What would have happened? Easy: we would be at war with Iran in Syria. And what is happening now? We are laying the groundwork for war with Iran in Syria.
Trump may have slowed the process some, but if so only at the margins. In either case, anyone who does not see that The Israeli influence machinery (AIPAC, etc) owns Trump just as much (maybe even more!!) as they owned Clinton is willfully blind. We are being used, and Trump is committing the same actions with a slightly different flavor than the other members of the "deep state". The MSM running this distracting "attack/resistance" on Trump makes it look like he's a radical. But his actual policies are according the exact same fucking playbook. The United States are still on the side of terrorists and state terrorists committing acts of population annihilation in Syria, Gaza and Yemen. No? This is exactly what would have happened under Trump OR Clinton.
Trump. Another successful psy-op by our overlords.
Why don't more see this?
In reply to Um, the Electoral College is… by Fishthatlived
A lot of people are probably hoping it's not true. I know I am. It isn't easy because one day I'm rooting for the maverick, and the next I can't stand him.
In reply to This: What would have… by SofaPapa
CORRUPTION in America?
Look no further than the Israhell Lobby, and the GROVELING that takes place when Israhell steals Jerusalem and commits CRIMES vs humanity.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to A lot of people are probably… by chunga
Its hard to make progress when everybody is bound within the red team blue team reality box. They see corruption but can't go any further than it was Hillary and Obama's Whitehouse.
Its the same with blue team, they can't seem to see corruption beyond Trump, Exxon and Halliburton.
They created this filter and they need it. As Hedgers have been aware forever red team blue team football style fans are stooopid. If they cant see corruption everywhere they are blind. They listen to what people say and interpret it as if it was action.
Its basically a special state of retard, one of the most annoying varieties. It makes people pray for meteors. The lesser of two evils still lands you in hell.
In reply to A lot of people are probably… by chunga
I'm trying not to let it bother me too much because there isn't a whole lot I can do about it.
Bound for Glory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxaineCMv38
Dude throwing down with the horn has it going on.
In reply to Its hard to make progress… by Ms No
It's pretty obvious that Trump is being obstructed by both Parties, except for a very few Republicans. He is the wrecking ball the criminal cabal all hate. The cabal is being exposed as we speak. I say let him rip. There are 30,000 sealed indictments already with about 5 to 6 thousand last month alone.
In reply to Its hard to make progress… by Ms No
They do so want some hero to come and save them. No thoughts of doing anything about it themselves.
In reply to Its hard to make progress… by Ms No
Exactly...
In reply to They do so want some hero… by VWAndy
>We are laying the groundwork for war with Iran in Syria.
There will be no war with Iran, nor will there be real escalation in Syria.
Get it though your thick skull. Same shit with North Korea, same shit with Qatar.
In reply to This: What would have… by SofaPapa
I will accept this criticism.
In truth, I'm agnostic about what the game plan is. Whether they actually want to start a war there I simply don't know. So count what I say there as an overstatement. Fair enough.
But that does not change the fundamental point I was making. Whatever the end goal is, it stays the same under whichever of the Israeli puppets is "playing the role" of US president.
Trump is not a champion against corruption at all. He is simply another flavor of exactly the same disaster we have been progressing through for the past 70 years (i.e. since WWII - at least!).
In reply to >We are laying the… by tmosley
You'd be better served by admitting you don't know shit, just as the rest of us don't know shit either, because there are levels of bullshit going on we simply aren't privy to, and won't be for years after the fact. There are some good reporters out there giving us some fairly accurate glimpses of a portion of events but any conclusions drawn from them are more a reflection of our own world views and prejudices rather than a true portrait of the full spectrum of the actors on the stage we watch.
I like to fling my bullshit as much as the next guy but at least I'm prudent enough to realize that I don't really know shit.
The best I can do is wait to see what actually happens and pretty much ignore the noise and not pretend I'm tying knots in strings that go somewhere instead of nowhere.
Humans are speculative creatures but that alone doesn't make them intelligent without facts. and facts are hard to come by in this game.
In reply to I will accept this criticism… by SofaPapa
Trump won, in part, because The Militia promised to move on DC if they installed the criminal (Hillary the Irrelevant).
In reply to This: What would have… by SofaPapa
Actually, it was the guys with the white hats in the military, but you basically got it right.
In reply to Trump won, in part, because… by WarPony
"Why don't more see this?"
Because they are willfully blind. Because they suffer from the insatiable need to be on the "winning" team. Because they'd rather "win" than be correct.
In reply to This: What would have… by SofaPapa
Their idea of winning is to ignore reality and deny the truth.
In reply to "Why don't more see this?"… by Uchtdorf
And he probably won the popular vote too, if you took out the illegal votes, like places in Kalifornia where the registered voters outnumbered the legally eligible voters by 44%, or some other place (Michigan?) where a ballot box that only had 50 ballots inside was recorded as 300 votes for Hillary.
In reply to Um, the Electoral College is… by Fishthatlived
Then you should have voted for Hillary.
She'd change your shit for ya.
~cackling~
In reply to "numbers great enough to win… by NugginFuts
Also, look at the Stanford voting work.
https://yournewswire.com/stanford-university-confirm-democratic-electio…
This looked at the primaries, but the rigging was the counting of votes. They certainly did the same in the general election.
No, Hillary Clinton did not win the popular vote, they won the counting.
In reply to "numbers great enough to win… by NugginFuts
The purpose of the Electoral College was the intent on the part of the framers to prevent the nation from morphing into something resembling Hunger Games where a single district dominated everyone else. Without the Electoral College, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago would rule the nation.
This from Time a bought and paid for medium: “Of the 3,112 counties for which there is county-level data, 2,728 shifted toward the GOP, 383 shifted Democratic, and 1—Barrow County, Georgia—stayed exactly the same.”
This is why Trump is President.
http://time.com/4587866/donald-trump-election-map/
In reply to "numbers great enough to win… by NugginFuts
“Mr. Trump beat the game because he went totally outside it and got the American people engaged in numbers great enough to break the hold this “deep state” has on the process.”
Yeah… and the great savior turned out to be, in truth, Agent Orange, giving every (((deep state creature and agency))) exactly what they wanted and more. For all intents and purposes, the Witch wouldn’t have been much worse. The only campaign promises he has kept are to Netanyahu and Adelson. No wall. No end to Middle East wars. Tens of billions of dollars in tax breaks for his Wall Street brethren.
Sorry, but Mr. Trump did not “beat the game”. He merely made saps of the silent majority. One good thing is that many of those he betrayed are getting far more upset, uncomfortable and EDUCATED on who and what the “deep state” really is.
In reply to Once again, leave it to… by jcaz
You should be out trying to find a job instead of playing on ZH in your mom's basement.
In reply to “Mr. Trump beat the game… by J S Bach
I feel sorry for you. You don't seem to realize that such petty insults really don't have an affect on those whose eyes are open.
In reply to You should be out trying to… by geotrader
US conservatives have been hoping, in vain, since the days of President Eisenhower for a return to constitutional principles. FDR was elected to four terms in office. Truman took over when FDR died in office and then won one election on his own. With the election of a Republican -- to two terms! -- there should have been a change. What did it get us? Only a Caspar Milquetoast warning by Eisenhower of the dangers of the MIC three days before he turned the White House over to JFK. Eisenhower was the Chief Executive of the country. The man with his finger on the button. The Commander In Chief...he should have been able to arrest the elites of Wall Street who finance the MIC and neuter all the warmongers. That he did not do what was supposedly within his power is just another confirmation of how the presidency had been compromised for decades. Thus it has been ever since Ike's days. There is no difference between the Republican party and the Democratic Party. There is no difference between Obama and Trump. Both go along with the MIC/Zionist agenda to benefit themselves.
Bolton in the White House is all the evidence one needs to confirm the truth of our dreadful crimes against humanity. America will deserve every divine punishment it receives.
In reply to “Mr. Trump beat the game… by J S Bach
We're going to find out /w/hat the reds are made of directly.
In reply to US conservatives have been… by Uchtdorf
Don't forget that the revered and sainted Demon-Marxist icon and vile racist Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act into law in 1913 and then propelled the United States into the Great War after campaigning on not sending American boys to die in the European War.
In reply to US conservatives have been… by Uchtdorf
One problem with your observations on Eisenhower. Back then we had a real Congress and not an Imperial Presidency where with an armwave "let it be so" was an accepted procedure. Congress would have ended such pretensions of power from the Executive. The growth of the lobby industry and the neutering of Congress has changed the landscape of Govt. operation as to make the former workings a ancient anachronism.
Eisenhower was limited to arm-twisting Congress to make actionable law to reign in the big money interests that were usurping govt. power but the rub was the money was already flowing in. Elections cost money and the president would be asking Congress to fall on their swords to end their lifeblood. The local bake sale can't compare for that lost revenue.
Not a tenable position to expect a successful result.
Thus the flaw in the system is exposed. Asking politicians to bleed themselves out voluntarily for the sake of the republic is a loser proposition. Period.
In reply to US conservatives have been… by Uchtdorf
Obama was an outsider too. Its the same pig with orange lipstick.
In reply to “Mr. Trump beat the game… by J S Bach
In what world was Obama an 'outsider'?? He was groomed since he was in college, run thru just enough Chicago / Ill politics to get into the primary.
In reply to Obama was an outsider too… by VWAndy
In the eyes of his poople only.
In reply to In what world was Obama an … by replaceme
Obama wasn't an outsider. He was a figurehead. A candidate designed to make many feel good about electing the first black man, while knowing he was only put into position to look good and agree with everything the deep state wanted. Obama was as corporate as Bush. But he sounded good, while being the right color and not causing any waves. And in return he got to live in a cool house and fly in a cool jet and be perceived as a very important man.
In reply to Obama was an outsider too… by VWAndy
It's easy to lie to the sheep.
But it is harder to gain their trust again if you betray them.
In reply to “Mr. Trump beat the game… by J S Bach
My theory is that we have been subconsciously programmed (everybody is but ours is bad) to see ourselves as lowly sinner trash, the furthest thing from God imaginable and others are programmed as God's chosen. How fortuitous...
If one researches the subconscious (most classified research in psychology, big money hoarded data) it would be predictable that the disparity in circumstance would be present.
This applies here is a sense because people can only attribute greatness and grace to someone or something outside of themselves with this groveling nothing image. What we are seeing is cult of personality hero worship with Trump.
It was always the populist movement as the driving force to be reckoned with. Trump is just trying to manage it for them. People see the populist uprising as going no further than it's "leader". They cant. The subconscious cannot see anything contradictory from that strong of a belief.
In reply to “Mr. Trump beat the game… by J S Bach
and it remains corruption if people are not held 100% accountable...
In reply to Once again, leave it to… by jcaz
Inspector Mueller Clouseau indicted Russians who weren't employed by the Russian company cited and the Russian company didn't even exist when the alleged crimes took place. Mueller is just a corrupt hack working for the KKK (Klinton Krime Klan). He belongs in Gitmo getting waterboarded to get to the bottom of his corruption and links to the KKK (Klinton Krime Klan).
In reply to Once again, leave it to… by jcaz
Didn't need Russiagate to show us how corrupt our politicians are...
It has been clearly known for a long... long... time.
In reply to Off Topic: https://www… by TheWholeYearInn
corruption rhymes with distraction, aka nothing to see here
Corruption rhymes more with eruption...
Just put them all together in a room and blow them all the hell up!
In reply to corruption rhymes with… by ted41776
OBAMA KNEW
Obama was in on it up to his big ears.
In reply to OBAMA KNEW by Disgruntled Goat
Obama is part of it.
Sooner or later itll come out that he was suppose to get 5% of that Iran deal... he was just stealing tax money.
In reply to OBAMA KNEW by Disgruntled Goat
He got his when he sent that $400M to Iran.
In reply to Obama is part of it. Sooner… by MadHatt
Corrupted to shit. Been that way from before I was born.
Why assume Trump is any cleaner than the others?
Good question, vee dub.
Easy answer, though. He just hasn't been a politician long enough to be exposed as Hillary, Obammy and the Dem apparatus. Another, less likely, answer is he really is cleaner. These 2 logical conclusions are a big slice of the "why did Trump win" pie.
In your face corruption and tyranny has consequences.
In reply to Why assume Trump is any… by VWAndy
Here's the roots of your Trump corruption:
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/06/donald-trump-roy-cohn-relations…
In reply to Good question, vee dub. Easy… by CultiVader
Indeed ~ when some big names start doing perp walks, then I'll start giving Trump some credit.
Until then ~ and the longer this goes ~ the odds increasing scale towards Trump being knee deep. Maybe not with regards to the political spectrum, but what's the difference between politics & big business anyway?
Can anybody answer that?
In reply to Why assume Trump is any… by VWAndy