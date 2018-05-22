Second Spy Tried To Infiltrate Trump Campaign Says Former Adviser: "This Is Just The Beginning"

Republican consultant and former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo claims that a different spy working for the Obama administration approached him in an attempt to infiltrate the Trump campaign during the 2016 US election.
Appearing on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" along with former Trump aide Carter Page, Caputo's comments come amid recent revelations that Stefan Halper, a 73-year-old University of Cambridge professor, was enlisted by the Obama FBI/DOJ to perform espionage on four members of the Trump campaign - both before and after the election. Halper then tried to infiltrate the Trump administration, asking top trade adviser Peter Navaro to recommend him for a job at the State Department according to Axios.
Halper has been paid over $1 million by the Department of Defense since 2012, with over $400,000 of it occurring in 2016 and 2017.
And now we have word of yet second spy - possibly from another agency within the Obama administration - approaching yet another member of the Trump campaign.
“Let me tell you something that I know for a fact. This informant, this person that planted, that they tried to plant into the campaign and even into the administration if you believe Axios–he’s not the only person that came at the campaign," Caputo claimed. "And the FBI is not the only Obama agency who came at the campaign,” Caputo continued.
“I know because they came at me. And I’m looking for clearance from my attorney to reveal this to the public."
Halper, who served in three Republican administrations, approached campaign aides Carter Page and George Papadopoulos in July and September of 2016 respectively - maintaining a dialogue with Page throughout 2017, and paying Papadopoulos $3,000 for work in London for a policy paper on energy.
Halper and Papadopoulos met several times in London where the FBI spy asked the Trump aide whether he knew about Russian hacking of Democrats' emails, according to the Daily Caller.
Sam Clovis, the Trump campaign's national co-chairman, was also approached by Halper - meeting once for coffee just days before Halper first contacted Papadopoulos.
Caputo did not say why he believes he was contacted by a second government informant. Reached by TheDCNF, he declined to offer additional details, saying he needed clearance from his attorney. He did say the encounter occurred prior to Halper’s outreach to Page. -Daily Caller
"This is just the beginning," Caputo told Fox News. "And I’ll tell ya, when we finally find out the truth about this, Director Clapper and the rest of them are gonna be wearing some orange suits."
what's funny about these spies is that they are all losers. one looks like mr. creosote.
What major campaign hasn't been "infiltrated? This is news?
Oh bullshit
Doesn’t happen except to Trump
Obama shall pay
Look at the Deep State trolls trying to say "Oh everybody does it!".
Let's hang them along with the Deep State.
Are you tired of winning yet? I'm sure not. Stories like this literally put a song in my heart.
It's a failed coup.., naturally they are all looking to cover.
I turn to Erdo for some post failed coup tips.
I say take them out for anti-aircraft gun practice........maybe the others will get the message a rat out Obama sooner.
You know he was in the mix.
It sounds like Obama spied to save democracy. And it worked!
We're a Republic not a Democracy, ya dumb fuck.
"This Is Just The Beginning"
Nothing happened with RUSSIAGATE.
"This Is JUST The Beginning Of Another Distraction"
It's all a trick!
Battle For The Mid-Terms !!!!!
Hillary: "I'm still mad"
The Obamas: "We're going to be on Netflix to remind you how great it was"
Psycho DEM's: "IMPEACH !!!!"
Other side: "Hard evidence of the largest election scandals in history"
This is where the MSM will really earn It's keep.
You like red pills? Have another:http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/05/a-dive-into-washingtons-swamp-.html#more
I'd bet if one peeled back the onion far enough, some of these 'spies' ate at a Russian restaurant or engaged hookers with a Russian sounding last name.
Who really knows how deep the rabbit holes go?
so...repubs and dems [aka; the 'establishment'] continue to prove to the awoken that they are two sides of the counterfeit coin they sold to the under-educated sheople...
heads? you lose...tails? you still lose!!
until the two parties actually pay their 'debt' to We the People, they cannot and should not be trusted...
zerogenous_zone
*that* should be the takeaway. There is too much power and opportunity for personal wealth building for them to play fair. Besides, these tend to be the least moral, most cut throat double dealing slime out there so why the naivete?
Laughable at best. This is a circus sideshow by the MSM to distract you. Trump is nothing but a joo puppet just like Hillary. The real story is that the dollar is toast. ZH has become fox news. Despicable.
Beebop......
This leads to obama, but the only question is whether he hid his tracks well enough..... Looking for some of his little shit followers to squeal like a pig....
I read an article last night, not confirmed by a different source yet, that Susan Rice's attorney has approached the AG trying to negotiate a deal for her testimony. She's not looking forward to going to jail, apparently. The article stated that she would turn state's evidence on all the players, presumably to include Obama. I say no fucking deal. I want that worthless affirmative action hire to swing by her neck until dead. She's a fucking compulsive liar that needs to be made an example of. They have the goods on all these assholes, NO DEALS!!!!!
"We're a Republic not a Democracy, ya dumb fuck."
Clearly we're neither;
If we were the former; bankers would have been convicted of fraud related to the sub-prime crisis and politicians would be sitting in gitmo; convicted of war crimes.
.. then again, if we were the latter; we wouldn't have invaded Iraq in the first place; TARP, TALF etc would never have been passed by Congress and TBTF wouldn't exist.
As long as they keep pretending that it is a Constitutional Republic (when it suits them) you should insist that they honour the principle. When/If they drop the mask for good, the Republic should be restored by any means necessary. After all, even a half broken Constitutional Republic is better than pure democracy anyday.
Most half broken things don't work half as well, if at all.
The best way to topple a fascist regime is to get them to behave like a fascist regime ... currently they're exceeding my best expectations ; )
But what will replace this fascist regime when it topples but a pure democracy?
What will you do after egging on the end of at least the appearance of this Republic? It probably won't be you opposing the democra-hounds by advocating the return to a true republic. amirite?
"A republic if you can keep it!" -B. Franklin
"It's about preserving the union!" ( but not the Constitution!) -A. Lincoln
“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” - Frank Zappa
We're an Oligarchal Kleptrocacy about to become Technocradic Oligarchal Kleptrocacy wading around in Deep State Stasi deep shit if you want to get technical about it.
Live Hard, But To Keep It More On Your Level Let's Just Say, 'We're Asset Stripped, Fucked, Enslaved, No Representation And No Kissy", Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Bill Binney, architect of NSA apps, is interviewed here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4gs_8H6i2s
Anyone in the spy game can access any data from NSA, including the missing emails, etc. They have it all.
North Korea knows how to handle this type of problem.
Lol.
You have to admit that artillery gun thing is a bit over the top as far as showmanship goes but it leaves a lasting impression on the audience.
orange suits? how about hung from the neck until dead.
It's a process. First the suit, then the necktie.
Why waste a perfectly good orange jumpsuit? Straight to the gallows! And do it Roman style. Three hangings. The first two just until they black out, revive them to consciousness, then the third time for good.
There are so many to hang and so little time. Just use a short rope so when they fall, they won't break their necks, then they will be strangled slowly with lots of flailing around. Put it on Pay For View and use the profits to reduce the debt.
How about the site where they hanged Mary Surratt and others in Washington DC? They were hung for the Lincoln assassination conspiracy.
It’s probably a parking lot for a fried chicken joint by now.
.
Only if you throw in some neocons and bankster oligarchs for seasoning.
Don't you just LOVE the smell of Deep State fear, in the morning?????????
It would be far more enjoyable watching them bleed out from multiple gunshot wounds. Not that I'm advocating violence.
What I want to know is who will be prosecuted for these treasonous crimes?
I thought so...
You are obviously talking about Trump getting information from Saudi Arabia and Russia about Clinton... Right ?
Who will prosecute them? >crickets<
Obama subverted the intelligence agencies into becoming Democrat political tools. Sure, sometimes in the past agency heads were used and played by the political class but were sufficiently distant so they could claim they were unaware. In this case the top people were fully on board and engaged in a criminal conspiracy with Obama/Hillary. Obama overplayed his hand with transgender bathrooms and other socialist inanities and it cost the Dems the election. The stupidity of these people runs deep and broad. Look at today's NY Times Editorial Board piece. They say it's undisputed that the Russians and Trump were partners. The only collusion I see is the Hillary/Obama/McCain/Brennan/Comey Steele Dossier and her taking Russian cash for Uranium One. Those little factoids the Times won't ever put in print. How was the NY Times turned into a lie factory? There's a lot of swamp to be drained.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/21/opinion/trump-investigation-russia-s…
And it is undisputed that the NYT, Bezos Post, CNN.....get their losses paid for by the CIA black budget.
Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
Close cover before striking.
Susan Rice and Jarrett should be near the top of the list for the gallows.
Obama was their tool, as all Presidents are.
The closer we get, the louder the shout.
Feel the pain.
The coup took place a long time ago and 'We The People' lost.
Who won? ... The spooks.
Anyone who is anyone inside of the DC beltway is a spy, you silly little dog. (Where'd get the glasses? .. They're nice.).
~~~OOO The Trench Coat And Sun Glasses Government OOO~~~
Who ACTUALLY runs the US government? .... Not the speech spewers on capital hill, not the executives we pay to, not the lobbyists, not the pundits, not the lawyers or the Federal Judges.
Nope, none of the above. .... The Spies and Spooks.
Listen, I realize very few people can 'think like a spook'. .. It is a wacky confusing way to live and deal with the world. ... Fucked up actually, but you better get up to speed on how things are done in Spook World. ... Why? .. Because The Spooks RUN THE PLACE. The US of Spook World in Washington DC. .... Complete with a James Bond 'Q' now or Q-Anon! .. Where's that Ian guy when you need him! .... Where's that cigarette holder of his hiding? .. Careful it's probably loaded with buckshot (or goose shot anyway)!! Hahahahahahahhhhhhhaaaaaaaaa! .... What? You don't get it? .. You will, trust me you will. ... And you'll get it shaken, not stirred. Hahahhhaaaaaahhhhaaaa, aa, ah. .. Huh? .. You didn't get that one either? ..... Oh, brother, the learning curve is going to get steep here with you people. .. And it's going to be an Odd Job getting Americans up to speed on spooks and how they work. .. They don't have just jobs, they have Odd Jobs! HahahahHHHAAAaaa!. ... oh, that didn't fly? ... You people don't know much about Spook World at all, do ya?
I know, I know it says in the USA Operating Manual that there are three branches of government and we have courts, the rule of law, free speech, blab, blab, blab, blab. ...... Uh huh, now are you ready to learn how things really work or do you need to read some more history? .. At least read some flaming Fleming for fuck sake or you'll never pass a civics test or get a high paying government Odd Job. (I love that guy, he fits in anywhere. .. If he can't fit in he breaks it. .. My kinda dude and most other dot gov employees). ..... All Spooks. Moist from SES the Spook Executive Service.
Hummmm, we aren't making much progress here are we?
Let's start at the beginning. ... The Spooks run our government. ..
Ok, so who is the head honcho? .. El Presidente? ... Mr. Big? ...
Well, we're never sure. .. Why? .. Because he or she is a spook and spooks never give you their correct job title and even if they have one it's locked up in a vault. .... Having fun yet? ... The Spooks always are,..........at your expense. .. Your mom might not think that's funny but then she's not a spook. . If she is a spook then she's laughing at you too behind your back. .. We pay spooks good money to fuck with people and ruin their days and nights and sometimes their weekends too. Mostly We The People types right after the spooks slip in the back door to pick up their fat government paychecks and go to Los Vegas on a 'mission'. ... You know what stays in Vegas don't ya? .. That's right, the Spooks and your money at the finest Hotel/Casino surrounded by Pussy Galore! .. Hhahahhhhhaaa! .. What's wrong, you got something against Pussy? .. No?, Yes? .. No? .. I see, just not on your dime, huh?. .. Well, spooks never tell. Not even their wives - Federal Law. .. Lots of perks being a spook. .. Like lying your ass off and getting paid for it. ... I'll bet you wish you had gone to spook school too. .. Ah! .. You probably did, but you just weren't paying attention so now you get to pay for spook gambling junkets to compromise some politicians and military officers who you also get to pay to play. ... It looks like you're the spooks pay pal now! ..
How Many Eyes Do Spooks Have? - Let's Count Them
So who is the biggest most powerful spook of them all?
Well, John Brennan is pretty tall and has lots of rich friends in Saudi Arabia and don't much like Mericans so we could guess John The Muslim. .... The Spooks are a tough crowd to get answers outta. ..... Could be Uncle Clapper. .. He even looks spooky.
Live Hard, It's So Hard To Figure Out Who The Good Spooks Are That Run Dot Gov. ........... You Don't Suppose They Are All Working For Mr Peabody And Dr Sherman, Do You?????, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
