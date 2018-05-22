Second Spy Tried To Infiltrate Trump Campaign Says Former Adviser: "This Is Just The Beginning"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 09:41

Republican consultant and former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo claims that a different spy working for the Obama administration approached him in an attempt to infiltrate the Trump campaign during the 2016 US election.

Appearing on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" along with former Trump aide Carter Page, Caputo's comments come amid recent revelations that Stefan Halper, a 73-year-old University of Cambridge professor, was enlisted by the Obama FBI/DOJ to perform espionage on four members of the Trump campaign - both before and after the election. Halper then tried to infiltrate the Trump administration, asking top trade adviser Peter Navaro to recommend him for a job at the State Department according to Axios. 

Halper has been paid over $1 million by the Department of Defense since 2012, with over $400,000 of it occurring in 2016 and 2017. 

And now we have word of yet second spy - possibly from another agency within the Obama administration - approaching yet another member of the Trump campaign. 

“Let me tell you something that I know for a fact. This informant, this person that planted, that they tried to plant into the campaign and even into the administration if you believe Axios–he’s not the only person that came at the campaign," Caputo claimed. "And the FBI is not the only Obama agency who came at the campaign,” Caputo continued.

I know because they came at me. And I’m looking for clearance from my attorney to reveal this to the public."

Watch: 

Halper, who served in three Republican administrations, approached campaign aides Carter Page and George Papadopoulos in July and September of 2016 respectively - maintaining a dialogue with Page throughout 2017, and paying Papadopoulos $3,000 for work in London for a policy paper on energy.

Halper and Papadopoulos met several times in London where the FBI spy asked the Trump aide whether he knew about Russian hacking of Democrats' emails, according to the Daily Caller.

Sam Clovis, the Trump campaign's national co-chairman, was also approached by Halper - meeting once for coffee just days before Halper first contacted Papadopoulos. 

Caputo did not say why he believes he was contacted by a second government informant. Reached by TheDCNF, he declined to offer additional details, saying he needed clearance from his attorney. He did say the encounter occurred prior to Halper’s outreach to Page. -Daily Caller

"This is just the beginning," Caputo told Fox News. "And I’ll tell ya, when we finally find out the truth about this, Director Clapper and the rest of them are gonna be wearing some orange suits."

JRobby revolla Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:21 Permalink

Battle For The Mid-Terms !!!!!

Hillary: "I'm still mad"

The Obamas: "We're going to be on Netflix to remind you how great it was"

Psycho DEM's: "IMPEACH !!!!"

Other side: "Hard evidence of the largest election scandals in history"

This is where the MSM will really earn It's keep.

 

Zerogenous_Zone espirit Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

so...repubs and dems [aka; the 'establishment'] continue to prove to the awoken that they are two sides of the counterfeit coin they sold to the under-educated sheople...

 

heads?  you lose...tails?  you still lose!!

 

until the two parties actually pay their 'debt' to We the People, they cannot and should not be trusted...

 

zerogenous_zone

chubbar Stan522 Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

I read an article last night, not confirmed by a different source yet, that Susan Rice's attorney has approached the AG trying to negotiate a deal for her testimony. She's not looking forward to going to jail, apparently. The article stated that she would turn state's evidence on all the players, presumably to include Obama. I say no fucking deal. I want that worthless affirmative action hire to swing by her neck until dead. She's a fucking compulsive liar that needs to be made an example of. They have the goods on all these assholes, NO DEALS!!!!!

curbjob GunnyG Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:22 Permalink

"We're a Republic not a Democracy, ya dumb fuck."

Clearly we're neither;

If we were the former; bankers would have been convicted of  fraud related to the sub-prime crisis  and politicians would be sitting in gitmo; convicted of war crimes.

..  then again, if we were the latter; we wouldn't have invaded Iraq in the first place;  TARP, TALF etc would never have been passed by Congress and TBTF wouldn't exist.

 

Fud Ugly curbjob Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

As long as they keep pretending that it is a Constitutional Republic (when it suits them) you should insist that they honour the principle. When/If they drop the mask for good, the Republic should be restored by any means necessary. After all, even a half broken Constitutional Republic is better than pure democracy anyday.

Rum Runner curbjob Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:59 Permalink

“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” - Frank Zappa

DuneCreature GunnyG Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

We're an Oligarchal Kleptrocacy about to become Technocradic Oligarchal Kleptrocacy wading around in Deep State Stasi deep shit if you want to get technical about it.

Live Hard, But To Keep It More On Your Level Let's Just Say, 'We're Asset Stripped, Fucked, Enslaved, No Representation And No Kissy", Die Free
 

~ DC v8.8

Baron von Bud Arnold Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:15 Permalink

Obama subverted the intelligence agencies into becoming Democrat political tools. Sure, sometimes in the past agency heads were used and played by the political class but were sufficiently distant so they could claim they were unaware. In this case the top people were fully on board and engaged in a criminal conspiracy with Obama/Hillary. Obama overplayed his hand with transgender bathrooms and other socialist inanities and it cost the Dems the election. The stupidity of these people runs deep and broad. Look at today's NY Times Editorial Board piece. They say it's undisputed that the Russians and Trump were partners. The only collusion I see is the Hillary/Obama/McCain/Brennan/Comey Steele Dossier and her taking Russian cash for Uranium One. Those little factoids the Times won't ever put in print. How was the NY Times turned into a lie factory? There's a lot of swamp to be drained.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/21/opinion/trump-investigation-russia-s…

 

DuneCreature gmrpeabody Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

The coup took place a long time ago and 'We The People' lost.

Who won? ... The spooks.

Anyone who is anyone inside of the DC beltway is a spy, you silly little dog. (Where'd get the glasses? .. They're nice.).

 

~~~OOO  The Trench Coat And Sun Glasses Government  OOO~~~

 

Who ACTUALLY runs the US government? .... Not the speech spewers on capital hill, not the executives we pay to, not the lobbyists, not the pundits, not the lawyers or the Federal Judges.

Nope, none of the above. .... The Spies and Spooks.

Listen, I realize very few people can 'think like a spook'. .. It is a wacky confusing way to live and deal with the world. ... Fucked up actually, but you better get up to speed on how things are done in Spook World. ... Why? .. Because The Spooks RUN THE PLACE. The US of Spook World in Washington DC. .... Complete with a James Bond 'Q' now or Q-Anon! .. Where's that Ian guy when you need him! .... Where's that cigarette holder of his hiding? .. Careful it's probably loaded with buckshot (or goose shot anyway)!! Hahahahahahahhhhhhhaaaaaaaaa! .... What? You don't get it? .. You will, trust me you will. ... And you'll get it shaken, not stirred. Hahahhhaaaaaahhhhaaaa, aa, ah. .. Huh? .. You didn't get that one either? ..... Oh, brother, the learning curve is going to get steep here with you people. .. And it's going to be an Odd Job getting Americans up to speed on spooks and how they work. .. They don't have just jobs, they have Odd Jobs! HahahahHHHAAAaaa!. ... oh, that didn't fly? ... You people don't know much about Spook World at all, do ya?

I know, I know it says in the USA Operating Manual that there are three branches of government and we have courts, the rule of law, free speech, blab, blab, blab, blab. ...... Uh huh, now are you ready to learn how things really work or do you need to read some more history? .. At least read some flaming Fleming for fuck sake or you'll never pass a civics test or get a high paying government Odd Job. (I love that guy, he fits in anywhere. .. If he can't fit in he breaks it. .. My kinda dude and most other dot gov employees). ..... All Spooks. Moist from SES the Spook Executive Service.

Hummmm, we aren't making much progress here are we?

Let's start at the beginning. ... The Spooks run our government. ..

Ok, so who is the head honcho? .. El Presidente? ... Mr. Big? ...

Well, we're never sure. .. Why? .. Because he or she is a spook and spooks never give you their correct job title and even if they have one it's locked up in a vault. .... Having fun yet? ... The Spooks always are,..........at your expense. .. Your mom might not think that's funny but then she's not a spook. . If she is a spook then she's laughing at you too behind your back. .. We pay spooks good money to fuck with people and ruin their days and nights and sometimes their weekends too. Mostly We The People types right after the spooks slip in the back door to pick up their fat government paychecks and go to Los Vegas on a 'mission'. ... You know what stays in Vegas don't ya? .. That's right, the Spooks and your money at the finest Hotel/Casino surrounded by Pussy Galore! .. Hhahahhhhhaaa! .. What's wrong, you got something against Pussy? .. No?, Yes? .. No? .. I see, just not on your dime, huh?. .. Well, spooks never tell. Not even their wives - Federal Law. .. Lots of perks being a spook. .. Like lying your ass off and getting paid for it. ... I'll bet you wish you had gone to spook school too. .. Ah! .. You probably did, but you just weren't paying attention so now you get to pay for spook gambling junkets to compromise some politicians and military officers who you also get to pay to play. ... It looks like you're the spooks pay pal now! ..

How Many Eyes Do Spooks Have? - Let's Count Them

So who is the biggest most powerful spook of them all?

Well, John Brennan is pretty tall and has lots of rich friends in Saudi Arabia and don't much like Mericans so we could guess John The Muslim. .... The Spooks are a tough crowd to get answers outta. ..... Could be Uncle Clapper. .. He even looks spooky.

Live Hard, It's So Hard To Figure Out Who The Good Spooks Are That Run Dot Gov. ........... You Don't Suppose They Are All Working For Mr Peabody And Dr Sherman, Do You?????, Die Free

~ DC v8.8