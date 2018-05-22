Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Ordered To Pay $10 Million Fine In Legal Feud

Michael Avenatti's problems just keep piling up.
A law firm owned by Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, was slapped with a $10 million judgment Tuesday in U.S. bankruptcy court after he failed to pay $2 million to a former colleague, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Judge Catherine Bauer of U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Santa Ana ordered the Eagan Avenatti law firm to pay the $10 million to Jason Frank, a lawyer who used to work at the Newport Beach firm. -LA Times
"At this point, that's what's appropriate," Bauer said at a brief hearing.
Avenatti had personally guaranteed Frank that the $2 million would be paid last week, however neither he nor his firm paid him.
In a settlement of his firm's bankruptcy case, Avenatti personally promised to pay Frank $4.85 million, starting with the $2 million that was due last week.
Avenatti agreed that if he missed the deadlines for turning over the money, he would accept a Bankruptcy Court judgment ordering his law firm to pay Frank $10 million, including the $4.85 million that he'd personally guaranteed.
Frank had initially tried to collect the money through arbitration.
The three retired judges who oversaw the arbitration ordered Eagan Avenatti to give Frank the tax returns and financial records that he needed to calculate the exact amount he was owed. -LA Times
At the bankruptcy hearing, U.S. Attorney Najah Shariff told Judge Bauer that the federal government would also file a motion soon demanding payment of $2.4 million in back taxes, penalties and interest, according to court records. Almost $1.3 million of that was for payroll taxes that his firm withheld from employees but did not turn over to the government.
Avenatti has paid at least $1.5 million of what was due, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles. But he and his firm missed an installment that was due last week, Shariff told the court.
Avenatti, who has blamed the unpaid taxes on an unnamed payroll company, accused The Times of "purposely confusing me with a separate legal entity that has no role in the Daniels case."
A furious Avenatti responded to the Los Angeles Times, calling the story "irrelevant" and "Over blown. Sensational reporting at its finest. No judgment against me was issued nor do I owe any taxes."
Avenatti notably said "nor do I owe any taxes," failing to mention that it's actually his business at question - of which he is the lead equity partner.
Nonsense. Completely different law firm - no ties to Daniels case. Irrelevant. Over blown. Sensational reporting at its finest. Check the facts next time please and report accurately.— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 22, 2018
The Times notes, however, that Avenatti "has repeatedly sent emails to The Times about the Daniels case from an Eagan Avenatti email address, with Eagan Avenatti below the signature line."
After leaking the financial records of President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen (along with two unrelated Michael Cohens he wrongly accused "possibly fraudulent" payments), people began digging into Avenatti's past - only to discover a train-wreck of shady business dealings, unpaid taxes, a state-bar complaint, and dozens of lawsuits in the wake of a failed venture in the coffee industry.
And as various media outlets have begun to cover Avenatti - from his dodgy past to criticisms of his legal strategy behind the Stormy Daniels case, the balding bulldog attorney seems to have come a bit unglued.
Last Monday, he sent an "insane" email to The Daily Caller's Peter Hasson after he and Joe Simonson reported on a variety of questionable business dealings - using publicly available information, such as a complaint to the California bar claiming his now-defunct venture into the coffee industry dodged millions in taxes after he mislead a business partner (who sued).
Note: @MichaelAvenatti tried to call this off record, which of course aren't terms I agreed to since it was an uninvited email pic.twitter.com/Ve6Guftwqq— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 14, 2018
Avenatti's threats received an immediate pushback - with CNN's Ryan Lizza commenting "It seems fair and well-reported to me. If there is something specific that is false Avenatti should point that out rather than threatening the reporters."
48 hours later, Avenatti was at it again - allegedly calling the Hollywood Reporter's Eriq Gardner an "asshole" before demanding to speak with Gardner's editor over an unflattering article questioning the soundness of his legal strategy in the Daniels case.
M]any lawyers believe Avenatti's strategy is risky. His argument — Trump didn't sign the contract with the nondisclosure agreement, so it isn't valid — isn't terrible, but it's no slam dunk. After all, Daniels did accept $130,000 for her silence and hasn't returned any of it. But if Avenatti ends up losing, the cost to Daniels could be ruinous. One court document suggested the damages might reach $20 million, and that was based on the first leg of the media tour. It could be higher now.
...
And even as he takes risks for his client, Avenatti seems to be positioning himself for a bright future. Vanity Fair reported that he approached MSNBC president Phil Griffin about getting his own show, although Avenatti later claimed it was the other way around — networks approached him. Regardless, Avenatti's profile-boosting posturing certainly will be a win for him. "This ceased being about 'the law' and 'her rights' about three seconds after they filed the lawsuit," says Robert Schwartz, a litigation partner at Irell & Manella. "There is no meaningful downside. The coverage will drive business to him for years." -Hollywood Reporter
Gardner said that as he was in the middle of composing the article, Avenatti contacted the Hollywood Reporter "to express concern."
Comments
Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy
Hahaha. Both she & the cockroach lawyer give human beings a bad name. Fukem both
In reply to Couldn’t happen to a nicer… by Slippery Slope
She's number one on Pornhub.....
A friend told me.
In reply to Hahaha. Both she & the… by drendebe10
I said it once before, but I'll say it again, Words I never thought I'd utter, 'this pornstar is boring me.'
In reply to She's number one on Pornhub… by ZENDOG
Cleaning toilets at Starbucks is what Avenatti will be doing in a few years to earn a dolla.
In reply to I said it once before, but I… by American Psycho
Stormy who? I'm soooo confused, who is the whore and who is the pimp?
In reply to Cleaning toilets at… by 847328_3527
this type of thing has been going on for at least 3 years now. some random stupid incompetent leftist/deep state scumbag takes a run at The God-Emperor DJ Trump.
"way to go, random dude!" exhorts the idiot press. "we've got him NOW!", they rub their hands in excited glee.
yet when the smoke clears, the random guy/whore ends up just fuckin' covered in shit from head to toe - Hillary, Yeb, Stormy, Yates, Mccain, Mittens, all the FBI asswipes, soon-to-be clapper and brennan, CNN, MSNBC ....
and the GE Trump is still fresh as a daisy.
a decent definition of insanity is 'doing the same stupid stuff again & again and expecting it to work this time'
In reply to Stormy who? by Au_Ag_CuPbCu
Finally! a Trump win!
In reply to Stormy who? by Au_Ag_CuPbCu
Last one was against Colin Kaepernik's girlfriend!
In reply to Stormy who? by Au_Ag_CuPbCu
At this point, it might be more cost effective for Avenatti to reimburse the not-so-famous porn star her retainer fee.
In reply to Couldn’t happen to a nicer… by Slippery Slope
I hope it knocks some of that arrogance out of him.
In reply to Couldn’t happen to a nicer… by Slippery Slope
Karma's a bitch.
You have to wonder how these two met.
In reply to Couldn’t happen to a nicer… by Slippery Slope
This guy is super type A psycho
And she's totally cool?
Imagine her being your mom. Ugh.
In reply to This guy is super type A… by JRobby
That that should be an easy payment for him. Isn't he on the fake news CNN payroll?
Who gives a shit and a banana about these two clowns?
Exactly. The good news is now that he is exposed as a lying POS and even CNN can't book him for interviews any more, his 15 minutes are over and we we can forget about him as the next ridiculous narrative is hatched.
In reply to Who gives a shit and a… by williambanzai7
Anyone remember any of the ladies that were trotted out during the campaign that claimed Trump groped or harassed them?
Me neither.
In reply to Exactly. The good news is… by bowie28
lol! "hatched", like snakes.
In reply to Exactly. The good news is… by bowie28
Dogma food for both the left and the right.
In reply to Who gives a shit and a… by williambanzai7
Stormy's new gig is spokesmodel for Monroe Shock Absorbers. Because she looks like 150 miles of bad road.
In reply to Who gives a shit and a… by williambanzai7
a lawyer, representing a stripper, against POTUS, at minimum wage rates...
and his shirt is unclean?
The coverage will drive business to him for years." -
I haven't seen any of this mentioned on CNN. Isn't that odd?
They don't report rats turning on each other so their colleagues don't get any ideas, and out of respect for rats eating their own.
In reply to I haven't seen any of this… by bowie28
He worked for Rahm.
enough said.
Jews are going to Jew....
In reply to He worked for Rahm. enough… by onewayticket2
Cankles is still worse than he is as a person.
It's hard to pay your bills when your clients only pay you in blowjobs.
Stormy is getting screwed again.
lol- Avenatti might want to consider Pimping instead of Lawyering.
I don't often pimp trailer trash, but when I do, I prefer Dos Equis!
In reply to lol- Avenatti might want… by Yen Cross
"Ive got this whore ya see.. she gonna make me rich! she's my ticket to the big time I tell ya!
Steak dinners, the whole 9 yards!
I wonder how much of that what, $150k she gave to him as a retainer. At that rate he only needs another 60 or so drugged out strippers on national TV and he's at scratch
$150K???? Maybe 15 bucks, 3 stained fives.
In reply to I wonder how much of that… by Krink26
I find it extremely amusing that what started off as a story about a billionaire celebrity-turned-President paying hush money to a porn star to cover up an affair (a story I couldn't care less about) has evolved into an absolute shit show about the attorneys on both sides.
She would be front and center on this except she is busy.
In reply to I find it extremely amusing… by Agent P
These guys ain't no Ray Donovans.
In reply to I find it extremely amusing… by Agent P
Do Not Watch This Crap! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRNMkfxvPJI
Captain, sensors indicate the presence of a flaming megalomaniac opportunist who is using an unsuspecting and low IQ porn star to bolster his flailing career at her expense. He has yet to explain the advantage of this crusade to his clueless client. She was $130,000 ahead of the game. Now, she is at risk for being liable for a much larger amount. A wise man once said, beware of Greeks bearing gifts.
10 million dollar fine, that is a real screwing.. analyzed!
I read yesterday that Mia Khalifa surrendered her shotgun and the article ran as: "FORMER porn star"
And I thought to myself, the internet is forever.
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/704091/mia-khalifa-porn-sta…
Linda Sarsour endorsed Mia Khalifa, FWIW.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZO0dOeXUAAj0-T.jpg:large
This is the best timeline ever!
In reply to 10 million dollar fine, that… by Dilluminati
Better book Stormy up for a dancing and hooking tour right quick.
Gonna need some pocket money.
she will be dancing in a walker looking for a dollar bill for that stinky garter, lol!!
In reply to Better book Stormy up for a… by RubberJohnny
That's already happening. On the way to O'Hare this morning, I saw a billboard advertising her appearance at The Admiral Theater, a strip club in Chicago. So, they're way ahead of you.
In reply to Better book Stormy up for a… by RubberJohnny
The difference between a Hooker and a lawyer...
The Hooker will stop screwing you once you're dead
Soros is going to have to get into his wallet for his little friend
Stormy seems to have an affinity for the dead.
In reply to The difference between a… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Another case of Jew Vs. Jew?
Now we know why he latched on to Stormy. She was supposed to be his gravy train to help pay judgments.
right. but his contingency deal didn't pay. Trump said "FU....go ahead and tell CNN....i'm not paying extortion $"
In reply to Now we know why he latched… by Publicus_Reanimated
That's a lot of $1's he won't be throwing at Stormy's wrinkled, saggy ass.