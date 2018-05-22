Sweden Warns Every Single Household To Prep For War

Authored by Daisy Luther via The Organic Prepper blog,
The government of Sweden has produced a 20-page pamphlet which they’ll be sending to each of the 4.8 million households in the country urging them to get prepared for…WAR.
Although they haven’t been at war for over 200 years, for some reason, right now, they want their citizens to get prepped – and fast. This goes along with an article I wrote in January of 2018 when the government urged their people to be ready to cope “without help” for at least a week.
Shortly before Christmas, the Swedish government quietly published a paper called “Resilience.” Initially, the requirement had been for people to be prepared for 3 days without help, but it seems like that was a baby step. The government itself wants to be prepared for a 3-month long civil emergency and they’re urging citizens to take responsibility, too.
It really makes you wonder what is looming ahead, doesn’t it? (source)
This, however, is a direct approach, with the preparedness instructions delivered to their doors.
Here’s what the government of Sweden is recommending.
The booklet, titled, If Crisis or War Comes, is an updated version of one distributed in the 1980s. It was compiled by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) and references several potential crises that could occur, according to the Swedish media:
-
disruptions to IT systems
-
incidents occurring in the rest of the world
-
climate change
-
increased tension in the Baltic region
The brochure warns Swedes of things that every prepper knows. “In the event of a societal emergency, help will be provided first to those who need it most. The majority must be prepared to cope on their own for some time.” Here’s what Swedish website The Local has to say about the warnings.
“Water, food and warmth” as well as an ability to obtain information from authorities are the most important things in such a scenario.
The guide provides a checklist of foodstuffs and goods it’s useful to have at home just in case, ranging from basic vegetables to long-lasting oat or soy milk, tinned protein like sardines or boiled meat, and items for providing warmth, access to communications, and for storing water.
The booklet also has a checklist to help Swedes be better prepared to cope with misleading information and influence operations, noting that “the best protection against false information and hostile propaganda is to critically appraise the source” by asking questions like “is this factual information or opinion?” and “who has put this out?”.
“We all have a responsibility for our country’s safety and preparedness, so it’s important for everyone to also have knowledge on how we can contribute if something serious occurs,” MSB General Director Dan Eliasson said in a statement.
“Sweden is safer than many other countries but threats exist.” (source)
Supply checklists are included, with suggestions for stocking up on things like mineral water, wet wipes, and tinned hummus. There are directions to bomb shelters, as well as instructions for what to do if ATMs, cellphones or the internet stop working.
Here’s the English version of the brochure, which can be downloaded. (It was published in 13 languages.)
Sweden urged citizens to be prepared to defend their country.
The preparedness brochure also reminds citizens of the possibility of conscription (the draft) for anyone between the ages of 16 and 70, because everyone has “duty to contribute to total defence.”
The mention of propaganda is repeated in this section.
“If Sweden is attacked by another country, we will never give up. All information to the effect that resistance is to cease is false.” (source)
But speaking of propaganda, there’s no mention of the unchecked immigration that has turned parts of major cities into war zones. Is it possible that the war of which they’re warning could be a civil one?
An influx of asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa has strained the welfare system and the criminal justice system.
The crime in Malmo and Stockholm has skyrocketed. You can read about it in these articles:
Violence against women has also increased dramatically.
According to the Swedish Crime Survey, compared to 2015, attempted rape against girls 15 – 17 was up 46 percent in 2016.
Rape of teens in that same date and age range is up 19 percent.
Attempted rape of girls under 15 increased 16 percent; rape of young girls in that same age increased by 26 percent.
Rapes against adult women increased by 7 percent…
…The politically correct laws of Sweden mean that the perpetrators cannot be described to the public, including their ethnicity. The women of Sweden have had to change how they live or risk attack…
…
The fact that much of the crime is committed by migrants in a no-go zone is swept under the rug, which is pointed out in this article in Sputnik News (a Russian government-controlled news agency).
(source)
In the article quoted above, there are videos and quotes from police officers who are breaking their silence about the migrant crime wave.
Could it be that the real enemies are already within Sweden? Whether their worry is the Russians, the refugees, or some other threat, one thing is certain.
Sweden is getting ready for battle and we all need to pay attention.
Comments
A little bit late for the invasion of the muzzies.
"climate change"
Instantly, this discredited itself as a genuine preparedness manual and more of a leftard knee jerk reaction to The Trump "the world is gonna end because I gotta get a job".... manual...
In reply to A little bit late for the… by wee-weed up
The (((mind-controlled feminists))) running Sweden are trying to divert attention from core issues and blame Russia. In the process they pretend that they are amazon war queens, which the feminists and their cucked men across Sweden promptly absorb and believe.
Simultaneously they are promoting the demographic suicide of their country in some vain attempt to prove that "anything a man can do, womyn can do better". They are too stupid to realize that as mothers of the future of the race, they would have already proved their vital importance. Instead, they stab their own people in the back for the sake of grrrl power.
In reply to "climate change" Instantly… by Shillinlikeavillan
feminism,gender fluidity and multiculturalism = Sweden
In reply to The (((mind-controlled… by Heros
Whatever weird twisted psyop is going on in this country Im glad Im not involved
The Eskamos's have been awfully quite. They are likely up to no good and on the verge of building a bomb. Call Bibi!
Strange you should mention that Jews according to ancient Kabbalic texts used to own Alaska but they left when there was still a land bridge to Russia
In reply to The Eskamos's have been… by FreeEarCandy
Okay - I'll call BiBi, BooBoo, and Donald, Yogi.
In reply to The Eskamos's have been… by FreeEarCandy
What a great way to get rid of the men. Im guessing none of the immigrants will be getting drafted.
Front line duty if they wish to stay, they must shed blood on the field with their neighbours. Considering who wants their spot isnt human, they might want to rethink their religious edicts or Islam will get educated the hard way on how people survive transitions to get from point a to point b.
Point is by the time its done they'l uunderstand completely that their is no God, no Allah and no one going to come save their sorry asses except them. Fact is they are back for their gold collection and the standard round of diplomatic negotiation with anyone known to have gold is drop an asteroid on them from orbit then deploy ground forces for pick up.
Just like it also says in all of their holy books about anyone that's signed up to trade other people property (shiny rocks like gold is just painting a target on a region for a bombing and invasion...just like all the myths in every language from every culture that's dealt with these folks before.
In reply to What a great way to get rid… by VWAndy
The government of Sweden has produced a 20-page pamphlet which they’ll be sending to each of the 4.8 million households in the country urging them to get prepared for…WAR.
Yes, Islam is coming and it is NOT tolerant of the non-islamic, good to see the Swedish government finally realizing this and preparing the nation.
they're not prepping them for the inevitable civil war against the Muslim colonists
They're prepping them for the Russian invasion when NATO won't help
In reply to The government of Sweden has… by Aussiekiwi
Why would Russia invade? Why? They learned their lesson in Afghanistan. Putin is smart. He will let the low level Mafia make bank selling and smuggling AKs and other gear into Europe. All he has to do is sit back and watch Western Europe implode.
In reply to they're not prepping them… by IvannaHumpalot
Correct. Why would Russia want to invade Sweden? I can think of no logical reason for that.
And Sweden is no threat to Russia (as the Baltic countries are not either). Do those guys even own guns like we Americans do?
EDIT: Maybe if they let Swedish citizens own guns (assuming that Swedes would actually arm themselves...), that might make the immigrants more, erm, polite.
In reply to Why would Russia invade? … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The rural folks own guns. Same divide as in the US: rural folks versus the dumb city cunts that don't know how to do anything useful.
I can guarantee those country boys know how to drive a tractor-trailer, shoot a gun, dress a deer / elk / moose / caribou and will have no problem traveling to Belarus and setting up a deal to buy a trailer full of Russian guns and ammo.
In reply to Correct. Why would Russia… by 38BWD22
I have been saying that Western Europe will wake up to streets that run with rivers of blood. Is anyone surprised?
The good news is that Russia isn't too far and is accessible overland. Not hard to obtain trailers full of AKs and ammo. Russkies will make bank on the upcoming European war.
Reign of Terror 2.0, dead ahead.
Yep a European civil war the Military industrial complex will make trillions
In reply to I have been saying that… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
why is it written in English not Swedish?
The Swiss government can communicate with its citizens this way without causing a general panic. The U.S. Government doesn't dare make statements like this to the population -- it would cause a nationwide riot. Instead, the U.S.Gov is beefing up Homeland Security, militarizing the local police forces, monitoring electronic communications and without doubt making all kinds of plans that neither you or I know about, but can certainly speculate about. The issue is that widespread civil and infrastructure breakdown is a real possibility -- some would say certainty -- in the rapidly approaching future. Anyway, I'm sure that part of the reason for this Swiss publicity stunt is to increase awareness and instill a healthy desire to get prepared not just in their country, but throughout Europe and other Western nations. Are you getting the message?
If I won the lottery (say $50 million) the first thing I would do is move to Switzerland.
In reply to The Swiss government can… by MrNoItAll
They are at war within their own country, against the "boys of islam"...their rape crisis should be considered war!
It's obvious that the "Elites" in several European nations have an agenda when it comes to the open door policy to entice military age males from N Africa and the Middle East to immigrate to Europe.
So, why is it? Do they really want to disappear the whites? Or have they been planning for WW3 and need more males they can use for the fight?
are the guns and bullets on the list ?
If not then this is a cheap PR
They are too soft and dumb to go to war. The only place they will go and fight is Eurovision.
Interesting pairing: climate change & soy milk.
"Water, food and warmth” as well as an ability to obtain information from authorities are the most important things in such a scenario."
Important information from the authorities about which pronoun to use for which gender.
I get the need for warmth, food an water, but why is bull shit so essential for my survival?