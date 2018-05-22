Trader: "Turkey's Goose Is Almost Cooked"

Yesterday, Bloomberg macro commentator and former Lehman trader Mark Cudmore delivered an unpleasant dose of reality for those ostriches whose heads were still stuck in Italy's sand, warning that "Italy Is On The Verge Of Inducing Fresh European Crisis."

Today, Cudmore takes that other, well-known "sick man of Europe", Turkey, and in typical fashion, he refuses to mince his words, warning that "Turkey's goose is almost cooked" noting that while the country's central bank may be forced to hike rates before its next scheduled meeting in two weeks, "Turkey is in the midst of a true currency crisis and is losing the luxury of choice" as the "lira is capitulating, helping inflation soar and rapidly worsening Turkey’s external debt situation."

Indeed, one look at Turkey's 10Y yield or lira shows that both hit records just yesterday...

... suggesting this time the Turkish doomsayers may just be right, especially with Erdogan threatening any central bankers who dares to raise rates...

Cudmore's full note is below.