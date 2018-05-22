Trader: "Turkey's Goose Is Almost Cooked"

Yesterday, Bloomberg macro commentator and former Lehman trader Mark Cudmore delivered an unpleasant dose of reality for those ostriches whose heads were still stuck in Italy's sand, warning that "Italy Is On The Verge Of Inducing Fresh European Crisis."
Today, Cudmore takes that other, well-known "sick man of Europe", Turkey, and in typical fashion, he refuses to mince his words, warning that "Turkey's goose is almost cooked" noting that while the country's central bank may be forced to hike rates before its next scheduled meeting in two weeks, "Turkey is in the midst of a true currency crisis and is losing the luxury of choice" as the "lira is capitulating, helping inflation soar and rapidly worsening Turkey’s external debt situation."
Indeed, one look at Turkey's 10Y yield or lira shows that both hit records just yesterday...
... suggesting this time the Turkish doomsayers may just be right, especially with Erdogan threatening any central bankers who dares to raise rates...
Cudmore's full note is below.
Market Dynamics Suggest Turkey’s Goose Almost Cooked: Macro View
Turkey’s next scheduled monetary policy meeting is a little over two weeks away. Market dynamics suggest the central bank will be forced to hike rates aggressively before then.
President Erdogan believes in lower interest rates and continues to verbally restrain the central bank from tightening policy. There’s also concern that an emergency action would convey such a sense of panic that it may do more harm than good
There’s plenty of precedent: Turkey conducted emergency rate hikes within days of scheduled policy meetings in 2006 and 2014 -- and it should be emphasized that Erdogan was also the political leader on both those occasions.
Unfortunately, Turkey is in the midst of a true currency crisis and is losing the luxury of choice. The lira is capitulating, helping inflation soar and rapidly worsening Turkey’s external debt situation. Its net international investment position was a deficit of $468.7 billion as of the end of February.
The lira has already fallen more than 10% this month versus the euro-dollar basket. Brent crude is up 19% this month in lira terms. As a major energy importer, such a pace is unsustainable for the economy.
And the dynamic isn’t self-correcting, which is why the central bank will be forced to step in. The large FX liabilities of the corporate sector means the pain intensifies, rather than alleviates, with currency weakness.
A currency-fueled inflation- spiral -- April CPI at 10.85% year-on-year and PPI at 16.37% even before the latest lira losses — is leading to a massive and rapid erosion of household wealth.
The threat that poses, especially when combined with a rapidly widening current-account deficit (thanks to those hefty energy imports), should at some point overwhelm any allegiance to Erdogan’s personal economic theories for central bankers who are — for now — officially independent.
Comments
Yeah. And USA can bomb another soverign nation to show who is the master...
BTW: Turkey anounced that they would like to have their gold (281 tonnes) back from NYC vaults.
The US doesn't need to do anything to Turkey. With Erdogan in charge it is imploding from within.
I'm all for sending the Gold to them and watching them sell it on the open market in their devalued currency.. short gold, most of the Turkish development or jobs was public works similar to China.. they poured allot of cement.. but fundamentally the same old crooks just like before.
Erdgo is chasing Gold, Cyprus oil, Rus. pipelines, mega projects and anything else that keeps him in his palace. He'll go the Caucescu route to the bitter end, even if Virginia gets a sniper in there he's so pulled the power in around him it'll be a decade before that mess unravels into something we'd recognise as a functional state.
There was already a Turkey coup attempt in 2016 by the CIA.
How naive of you to think the reason why Turkey is having this problem is not the CIA / Bankers working them over like Venezuela. It's almost as though you have not been paying attention.
Just remember the USA is probably the most vulnerable of all to one of these bankers Fx runs. And it won't matter who the front man is when the evil that lurks at the CIA / NSA / FBI is set loose the the American people as you know it eventually will be.
Turkey is by no means part of europe
Never was and NEVER WILL !
The problem is the banking/monetary system and the US is trying to be the last man standing. If this is allowed, no telling what happens. Either countries band together and reject the Rothschild banking model or they become a failed state, period. If Russia/China don't stand together before all their satellite countries fail, they may not have the mass to install a model that ensures their survival either.
"How naive of you to think the reason why Turkey is having this problem is not the CIA"
Is the CIA also the one pushing Erdogan to turn Turkey into a radical Islamic state? Or Maybe its the Mossad and the Lizard people?
Erdogan on his own is doing a fine job destroying things and getting many there wanting to out him, no outside help is needed when it comes to that tyrant.
>CIA etc...
and Russia warned him and paid with Ambassadors - I just think it will continue. He pissed off the US when he wouldn't allow Iraq to be invaded from Turkey, this never went away, he's played his own game, but Turk's too geopolitically important for US to ever relent.
BIS WB IMF are all extensions of foreign policy, fronted by banks. By the looks of the resignations and "ex-CIA" Oppo's running in 2020 the "set loose" is going to happen sooner than many would expect.
Many here reseach, just different perspectives interest us at different times. Hopefully it's not necessary to verbatum world power plays of 20th C. on every post?
No, Erdogan rigged that coup up himself as an excuse to acquire even more power. Of all the coups you ever read about, that one was one of the weakest ever attempted. Of course, when you stage your own coup, you can't go all out like a real attempt. It's fake and it looked fake. Just another excuse for Erdogan to kick the military in the knees and make sure they aren't going to axe him. Crying shame. The military in Turkey have historically been the ones with any sense. Now they are just Erdogan stooges.
The basis of Erdoganomics is unfairly burdening the urban middle class, which generally does not support Erdogan, through absurdly weighted taxation. Though always unfair, Turkey’s tax system has reached new heights under Erdogan. Two-thirds of Turkey’s public revenues are raised through indirect taxes. The 18-percent value-added tax and the special consumption tax—levied on petroleum products, automobiles, tobacco, alcohol and other luxury goods like smartphones—together contribute over half of all tax income.
While the special consumption tax reads like a tax on the rich, its burden falls mostly on Turkey’s middle class. Sixty-six percent of what motorists pay for diesel goes to taxes, but there is no tax on fuel for private jets and luxury yachts. More than half of the price of a smartphone goes to taxes, but diamonds and gemstones are tax-exempt. The special consumption tax alone makes up 40 to 60 percent of the list price of a car in Turkey, not to mention a half-dozen other taxes. The same holds true of services like cellular and broadband. Erdogan’s AKP-led government also uses taxes to advance its conservative, Islamist agenda: 73 percent on a bottle of raki, 68 percent on a can of beer and 65 percent on a pack of cigarettes. From early 2003, when Erdogan came to power, to October 2017, prices of raki have jumped by 665 percent and beer prices by 580 percent.
While Turkey’s middle-class consumers pay taxes with every card swipe, phone call and gas refill, corporations in Turkey enjoy hundreds of exemptions and loopholes. The law allows them to deduct almost every expense from their tax bill. Even then, many choose to evade taxes until the government passes a “tax amnesty,” as it does every few years, and then the companies get a write-off. Official data from the Turkish Revenue Administration shows that large corporations signed 538 tax settlements from 2013 to 2017, paying only 855 million out of 4.83 billion liras in taxes, or just 17 percent, and 41 million out of 3.1 billion liras in fines, or just 1 percent. Under Erdogan, inequality has skyrocketed. The country’s richest one-fifth hold almost half of its entire wealth, while its poorest one-fifth account for less than 5 percent of all wealth.
Meanwhile, Erdogan has used the state’s coffers to pay for the extravagant and expressly neo-Ottoman political and development projects designed to boost his legitimacy and please his base. Over the past decade, Erdogan cronies have substantially expanded their fortunes through public works contracts, privatization tenders, energy licenses, mining permits and media takeovers. From Istanbul’s gargantuan new airport to the Eurasia Tunnel underneath the Bosphorus, megaprojects under Erdogan have always involved a politically connected conglomerate like Cengiz, Kolin and Limak, often in sweetheart deals. When the state privatized the tobacco and alcohol monopoly in 2004, for example, a consortium led by Limak acquired it for just $292 million. Two years later, the consortium sold it to a private equity firm for $810 million, which re-sold it five years later for $2.1 billion.
As taxpayers fund cronies, the cronies fund the parallel welfare state that Erdogan has built for his voters through donations to his party, AKP-controlled municipalities and politically connected foundations. Some 15.5 million Turks, out of a population approaching 80 million, receive government assistance that exceeded $10 billion in 2017. Excluded from this figure are city-funded public programs that, in Istanbul for example, include billions every year on food stamps, neighborhood clinics, after-school programs and jobs training. Political loyalty is rewarded with such preferential treatment that Erdogan-friendly mayors don’t even bother hiding it. Earlier this month, Istanbul’s mayor boasted that neighborhoods that vote for Erdogan and the AKP in next month’s elections would be first in line for subway extensions.
Parallel to this welfare state are over 300 charities indirectly controlled by political interests loyal to Erdogan. All these charities have coveted tax-exempt status that requires Cabinet approval. Most of them are funded through corporate sponsorships, handouts from city governments and contracts awarded by ministries. Their boards include a who’s-who of Erdogan allies and associates. Every member of the Erdogan family also has his or her own charity, a pet project used to curry support with voters and advance the AKP’s Islamist agenda, through religious education and other programs. These foundations have also been mired in scandal.
If, as the sociologist Rudolf Goldscheid put it, “the budget is the skeleton of the state stripped of all misleading ideologies,” focusing solely on Erdogan’s political fortunes and posturing loses sight of the economic edifice he has built to keep himself in power. A sinking economy or volatile market may not stop Erdogan, no matter how high prices rise or how low the lira falls.
Thanks, insightful - reminds me of the older ZH comments (before the math capcha went away).
Erdogan reminds me of the Romanian regime of the Caucescu's, especially the ruthlessness and holding on to power at any cost, likely it will end just as badly. A Turkish national (University Prof.) was summoned home last year, we haven't heard from him since.
"Goody. Erdogan can come and get it."
Typical American attitude. Turkey put the gold in for safe keeping and trade. Now Americans want to steal it. Same thing with Iran too.
Remeber when Venezuela repatriated their gold a few years back? That was a rather wise decision. "He who panics first, panics best"
What's the difference? Erdogan will steal it. I guarantee you that when Erdogan is through with Turkey, that gold will be long gone. This clown needs to be swinging from a lamppost. Unfortunately, like all tyrannies, the sheep have been disarmed.
Because they need to make some gold for oil trades with Iran!
Didn't help Venezuela. Income less than outgo. The only way to stay in power is absolute control of the Praetorian Guard and well placed bribes. Turkey probably devolve into Iran look-a-like without oil money.
Now they can spend their gold trying to prop up their crappy currency.
Time to make Istanbul Constantinople.
That should be the price of any settlement. They must give up Eastern Thrace.
But I am seeing many shell nations economically crumbling under the changes being brought in.
Wake me up when Turkey hits Venezuela levels, won't be long.
Just a classic US financial coup working, because Edogan refused to play ball and break up his country for the new Middle East Road Map that USA-Israel wants.
Ah well, time to up my longs on Defense contractors and short select EU-Turkey banks.
Nothing ever changes. Another cycle, another carnage, then calm and lots of things to pick cheaply.
This is how Turkey gets punished for criticising "innocent" Israel.
WRONG. This is how Turkey gets punished when the President for Life decides he's going to tell the central bank what their interest rate policies are going to be. Turkey's economy has always been a bit fragile. With the corruption the President for Life has brought, small wonder that no one would want to hold Turkish currency.
The whole EU was a socialist/progressive scam that was inspired by hate America first policies that have now shown how foolishness can be sold to ignorant and greedy elites. The idea that abdicating autonomy in currency was a good idea now seems pretty absurd in retrospect and in actuality only benefited France and Germany primarily whom both had already robust economies in comparison to their counter parties in the EU. It in effect allowed these two nations to export their debt successfully upon the weaker nations.
So really, nothing changed in respect to the existential facts about these nations. All the PIGS Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Greece. No EU did not magically improve things any more than Nafta has.
This is what failure looks like, these open borders simply did not deliver, and powerful greedy corporations and the bankters will cling to this bad idea until it completely fails. bet on that as it is a certainty
Oh and Turkey is still Turkey.. no changing that either..
Yep I like how they created a fake parliament though when unelected commissionars run the show.
That is a globalists wet dream of governance and I am expecting (hopefully wrong) that is the end governance of all nations ... a police state as the MOFO goes down.
The funniest thing I read all day is an article in the express.co.uk that was saying that the UK needed to up it's game in space. WW3 WARNING: Britain must prepare for attacks in space, warns RAF chief. And I'm thinking to myself: these cunts cannot manage London, given every progressive request they are banning cutlery and still YEARS LATER still yammering on about Brexit as if the national inability to get anything done is dictated by Brussels, and why this is actually funny:
These stupid cunts imagine that they can again be relevant in standing up as a meaningful world power, standing up to Russia, standing up to China, when in fact they cannot stand up to an non-elected and stateless EU.
The outcome of the EU is assured, and really the only people pretending that this is beneficial is the 1% who made a great spectacle of a wedding, but of course can't get anything else done.
So really the whole thing is laughable actually as it unravels.
gold vs fiat, whilst the dolla regime backed by 800 billion dolla regime weapon building war scheme exerts its thumping sound of moar war. gig is almost up for the dolla regime. oil nations will reject this petro dolla regime over time and leave ussa bare broke with infrastructure deficit and crumbled society. issisreal, sa and ussa stand alone against sanity...
That is what they are doing, just financially instead of nuclear, same outcome though.
Funny how Turkey's rates go up as the their currency goes down, yet the brainwashed plebs think the american dollar will rise with the rising rates.
So long as we can isolate iran thereby protecting the dollar for oil system, then we need not be overly concerned with raising rates.
Federal Reserve is normalizing rates. Current low interest US Treasuries will be replaced with instruments with higher interest rates. Monetizing the old instruments (eg Fed will buy-and-hold) will provide plenty of fresh FRN to justify higher rates. It will be interesting to see how things play out in Fed swap lines with other Central Banks as the current crisis unfolds.
exactly, the fed says it is normalizing rates implying that the normalized rates mean a normalized economy. rates are rising due to lack of demand for a dollar worth a unicorn.
The difference is that the Turkish rising rates are a RESULT of the currency dropping.
If the rates rise in America, the dollar usually strengthens as a RESULT because foreigners will buy the dollar to get higher rates (without the Turkish mega-inflation).
"INVISIBLE LEADERS;
If a ruler lacks faith, so will the people.
Unworthy rulers are despised. Common rulers are feared by their subjects. Good rulers win the affection and praise of their subjects. But when great rulers lead, the people are hardly aware of their existence.
How carefully wise rulers choose their words; how simple are their actions. Under such a government, the people think they are ruling themselves."
Since when traders are experts in geopolitical scenarios?? the same traders said Russia goose was cooked 4 years ago during the ukraine cia putsch.
even credit agencies followed the cia lead with their own propaganda, now Russia put the us to shame and it is setting an example for countries how to run their finances and do not fall for the credit trap.
Supporting the Turkish Tyrant Erdogan is the Equivalent of spitting on the graves of the Heroic Fighter Pilots Turkey Killed!
Erdogan is not good for anyone including Turkey. I hope the Turkish people vote him out, if they don't, Turkey will be another Radical Islamic sewer of a country within a few years. The majority of the young Turks do not want and Islamic radicalism there, however, it seems they either refuse to vote or their votes don't count.
Erdogan has the hearts of the majority of Turkey. Most troubling is that he has the hearts of all the Turks in Germany. Merkel has an issue as bad or worse than her muslim invasion of the last few years. The Turk invasion. Estimated as 5% of population.
in a real politik world the usa would come to turkey's rescue laden with demands to attack syria and iran in return. apparently erdo boy does not want to comply so if a coup doesn't work and economic hitmen doesn't work then the nailgun is next
Turkey said no to George W Bush. That lost them the US deep state. Trump has probably withdrawn all the nukes in Turkey. Obama may have already withdrawn them to save money. If Trump closes US bases Erdogan will do something to try to save face. Erdogan is a more dangerous Charles de Gaulle. Trump is likely to turn Turkey over to Russia. Turkey is a White Elephant as long as Erdogan runs the place. Handling Turkey, Iran, and Syria should keep Russia busy. If it doesn't bankrupt Russia first.
Erdogan, a cooked goose? Not until the Turks rise up against him once the economic pain reaches critical. Then put a fork in the Putin fence straddling globalist lapdog fucker. Couldn't happen to a better mason.