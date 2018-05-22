Trader Warns "The Whole House Of Cards Is Demonstrably Unsustainable"

QEasy Street is over... that's the message from former fund manager Richard Breslow, but traders are yet to admit this new reality to themselves.
There are a lot of traders grateful for the populist scare going on in Italy. Not that they support the draft governing platform nor think this will provoke true fiscal reform and integration within the euro zone.
Rather, it remains a buy-the-dip world and people spent much of the last few days just trying to figure out where. They have decided to give it a try this morning.
For all of the understandable hand-wringing over what is a mini-BOT, I got little sense that fear has been the dominant partner of greed as we’ve watched Italy and emerging markets beckon the buyers by selling off.
Frankly, traders have been even more aggressive, dare I say impatient, in picking their spots than the news flow might suggest. Which means one thing. Whether it’s prescience or simply wishful thinking no one yet believes the central banks have gotten meaningfully out of the market manipulation business.
This issue, far more meaningful than whether futures should be pricing in 2.5 or 2.75 more rate hikes this year, will ultimately be the biggest communication issue they need to deal with. How do you keep the put firmly in place while denying its continued existence up and down. It all comes down to a game of who blinks first, but it is clear from the latest buy-side commentaries that wider parameters for when intervention occurs isn’t a threat but a greater perceived opportunity when the cavalry arrives.
It’s tempting to spend the day transfixedly watching BTPs or the Turkish lira flying around. That’s fun but not an easy way to make money. The noise is deafening, slippage cruel and randomness maddening. But we do know that how the euro, dollar, bunds and Treasuries trade will ultimately tell the tale you need to follow. And they all have legitimate and fairly economical levels to key off of. The roadmap drawn during the last few days is pretty clear.
There is, however, one important difference between markets during QE and now.
During the former, everything worked on the assumption of asset price inflation.
We are now in an environment where without bottom-up growth, the whole house of cards is demonstrably unsustainable.
Yes, many of the recent problem markets have their own sui generis stories. But the larger market concern comes down to growth anxiety fueling questions about debt sustainability and servicing.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has been getting beaten up over his insistence that he is data-dependent and won’t give the rock-solid forward guidance so many demand. Even today, he got taken behind the woodshed over this issue. The disconnect is investors want to simply be told what and when to buy. He realizes that monetary policy must now reflect growth not just financial asset prices. And growth is something that he and his global peers have a lot less control over. And why suddenly, markets care about geopolitical problems
Twelve people were officially recognised by Bezemer in 2009 as having seen 2008 coming, announcing it publicly beforehand and having good reasoning behind their predictions.
What do they say?
You can’t solve a debt problem with more debt.
What does Einstein say?
“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”
What are the central bankers doing?
Easing monetary policy to try and solve a debt problem with more debt.
We really should have listened to Einstein after 2008, we needed new thinking.
I didn't get to be on TV, but I called 2000 and 2008. It was easy to see since I was at ground zero of the real economy and not stuck in the normalcy bias of Wall St. con men.
In 1996 I could see the coming insanity and the massive bust that would follow. I wrote a term paper for my English Lit class entitled, "How Microsoft Destroys the World." Essentially how the internet would grow to swallow the entire economy by sucking away free time with the promise of endless information and the ability to purchase anything. That although the internet claims to be open and free, the access to it is controlled by a small group who can cut off or warp information in any way they choose. In the end it would only accelerate us through the downward spiral to oblivion. My professor said it scared the shit out of him and he asked if I wanted to write a book with him.
Post 2008 we entered into a different type of depression, an economy falling upward. Although asset prices went through the roof, the ability of the masses to afford anything plummeted. Purchasing power has been decimated for anyone outside the upper 5%. If it weren't for easy money from the Central Banks, and rules that enable corporations to paper over losses with fake profit, the books would paint a picture far worse than 2008.
A recession is characterized as a decline in economic output. Essentially people purchasing less. The funny thing is that thanks to the insanity of increasing the cost of base essentials by double digit multiples, economic output has been faked into showing an increase. However forcing a person to pay $24000 for health insurance per month might look good on a GDP spreadsheet, that money goes to nothing. What they did was take $2000 that could have been spent elsewhere to grow the real economy and use it to pad a spreadsheet.
Food, energy, housing, taxes, and insurance all spiked, while discretionary items fell behind in inflationary comparison. Why? A booming economy should show a huge uptick in demand for discretionary items. We are entering into the longest economic boom of all time, yet businesses are collapsing every day. It isn't Amazon because if it were a case of a shift in buying items, Amazon's revenue would already be in the trillions.
Instead the masses just have nothign extra to spend. I looked into a 5 day Caribbean vacation package for me and my wife. It was going to cost $7500 to stay at a "4 Star" hotel. Bullshit, no way. It isn't like it is really THAT nice. I guess there are enough rich Chinese going to the Caribbean to fill the massive resorts. Sure isn't Bob from Iowa.
IN the USSR the department heads were willing to kill Gorbachev to keep the Cold War going because they feared that under democracy, they might need to find real jobs. An end to The Cold War might mean an end to the ability to suck off the population and live in luxury while the commoners starved.
Sure seems like we have more in common today with Cold War Russia than the America of the past.
In reply to Twelve people were… by Batman11
