Turkey Trounced, Italy Bounced, As US Stocks Puke Up Trade-Truce Gains

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 16:02

Trump took a few shots at China today, which didn't help, but realistically today's drop makes as much sense as yesterday's rally on the back of absolutely nothing from China...

While there was some dip-buying in Italian banks (and bonds) today...

 

We note that Italian equity risk is now double that of US stocks...

And Italian credit risk is now perceived as higher than Russia's...

 

And while US equities opened in the green, they accelerated lower all day long...

 

Small Caps managed to tag new intraday record highs again...

 

Before tumbling back to earth as the short-squeeze ammo ran out...

 

It's worth looking at that ridiculous close once again, in close-up...

 

US and EU banks managed gains today...

 

Elon Musk is not happy...

 

 

Stocks caught down to reality...

 

Treasury yields traded in a very narrow range once again...

 

 

Second day in a row that the European open prompted a selling wave momentum reversal in the Dollar Index...

This is the 2nd consecutive daily drop in the dollar - the first time since April 15th

 

Emerging Market currencies bounced for the second day in a row...

 

Despite the collapse of Turkey's Lira...

 

Cryptocurrencies carnaged today...

 

Copper and Silver outperformed today, Gold managed gains but chatter about OPEC possibly increasing output to offset Venezuela sent crude prices lower...

 

Finally, the SMART money just started dumping its stocks again...

 

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
wetwipe Tue, 05/22/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

Euro is a dead man walking. It will not be the 'outsider' UK which brings it all crashing down, but a mainland 'insider' country like Italy which finishes of the Fascist corrupt EU.

 

We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
D.r. Funk Tue, 05/22/2018 - 16:08 Permalink

Deep state's asses are getting close to the fire

Hi deep state,
You're gonna have to takedown the markets to avoid your asses burning
 

Or,

they'll come down anyway in melee chaos

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Tue, 05/22/2018 - 16:20 Permalink

  The $usdx is starting to look heavy to me. I think reality is starting to set in.

  The chf was bid today, and usd/jpy looks ready to roll over.

  If you listen to the chuckle heads on Faux Business, they think everything is awesome and this is the start of the next leg higher, and interest rates don't matter. 🤢

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Justin Case Ron_Mexico Tue, 05/22/2018 - 16:51 Permalink

The next COMEX option expiry day is May 24. Let's wait and see how that goes.

It now looks quite similar to the 1960s, that was about the time we saw the inflation jeanie come out of the bottle. In 1973 fuel prices were skyrocketing, and investors were buying gold stocks aggressively because they were very concerned about rampant inflation. The continuation of the bull market phase two is at hand.