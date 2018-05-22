Turkish Lira Flash Crashes

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 18:25

It's morbidly appropriate that just hours after we presented Mark Cudmore's poetic recap why "Turkey's Goose Is Almost Cooked", and shortly after Goldman warned about the risk of imminent flash crashes across all asset classes, that the Turkish lira, the worst hit EM currency after the Argentina Peso in this growing EM crisis, suddenly flash crashed, soaring 3.2% just after 6pm ET, its biggest jump since October, to 4.8203, bringing its total drop in the past month to just under 13%.

While there has been no news to catalyze the move, we can only attribute the move to many more sellers and the sudden absence of HFT buyers which allowed traders to glimpse just what a shitshow the "market" remains when its artificial supports are pulled.

And now we wait for another angry outburst from Erdogan, whose threats to hawkish central bankers put Trump to shame.

Until then, for the sake of TRY longs and Turkey's imploding economy, we wonder how long there is an emergency intervention by the Turkish Central Bank, or whether Erdogan's threats will keep it out of the market, letting the currency implode and unleashing hyperinflation in the NATO member state.

Comments

Beatscape Lanka Tue, 05/22/2018 - 19:03 Permalink

Captain, sensors indicate that the super nova currency creation machines are unable to maintain stable equilibrium.  It appears that the constant struggle for the survival of the fittest of the respective sources of super nova currency creation is causing the weaker constituents to experience asymmetrical disequilibrium.

 

 

 

mily Tue, 05/22/2018 - 18:43 Permalink

Jeezas, -20% in just one month and TRY is starting to resemble bitcoin in the final blow off stage, charts look like shit so it will probably slide more. Turks must be really proud...

#gotgold?  

PrivetHedge Tue, 05/22/2018 - 18:48 Permalink

Point out that Israeli's murdering their Palestinian hosts is wrong today...

....and your currency crashes tomorrow.

Perhaps they should just have launched a surprise military attack at Israel instead of just using words.

HorseBuggy PrivetHedge Tue, 05/22/2018 - 18:51 Permalink

"Perhaps they should just have launched a surprise military attack at Israel instead of just using words."

 

I don't how how they do it, but over the years Israhel managed to survive even when their military was nothing. So far its been what like 70 years since they been around, and they keep on getting powerful and those who threaten them magically have issues. 

JibjeResearch Tue, 05/22/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

We are going to get it .... lolz..

By crashing other currencies, we are pushing them to use the Yuan and/or the Euro.  It will harm us if other countries stopped using the USD.

Better get crytpos :) and some physical metals :)

mily Tue, 05/22/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

Turkish holidays - sale of the century. I guess brits and krauts will shortly be boarding them Ryanair/Easyjet plains to Antalya or Ankara, even a debt serf deserves a holiday from time to time   

Farts and Leaves Tue, 05/22/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

Memo to Turkish Central Bank

I'm stopping further subsidies and adventurism and thus will no longer need fiat support.

Please allow interest rates to clear the currency market

Recep Erdogan
President

 

RE:mr

 