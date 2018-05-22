An Unexpected Warning From Goldman Sachs: "Something Is Not Quite Right"

It was just over 9 years ago today when we wrote "The Incredibly Shrinking Market Liquidity, Or The Upcoming Black Swan Of Black Swans" in which we explained how as a result of the growing influence of HFT, quants and central banks, the market itself was breaking. We also highlighted what the culmination of the market's "breakage" could look like:
liquidity disruptions could and will lead to unexpected market aberrations, such as exorbitant bid/ask margins, inability to unwind large block positions, and last but not least, explosive volatility: in essence a recreation of the market conditions approximating the days of August 2007, and the days post the Lehman collapse...
We even laid out some possible catalysts for a possible market crash: "continued deleveraging in quant funds, significant pre-market volatility swings as quants rebalance their end of day positions, increasing program trading on decreasing relative overall trading volumes."
We saw all of the above elements briefly come together when on February 5 the market finally did break in one spam of exploding volatility, as its topology was torn apart by various, disparate elements, resulting in virtually all of the above materializing, if only for a short time, and blowing up the VIX, which soared by the most on record, rising from the lower teens to above 50 in the span of hours, while bankrupting countless vol sellers.
Since then, the same elements that coalesced in 2017 to pressure and keep the VIX at its lowest level in history reemerged, and the "selling of volatility" once again reappeared as a dominant trading strategy, but not before Goldman Sachs wrote a report in March in which it echoed everything that we warned about over 9 years ago, and which increasingly many have said in the past decade, namely that the advent of algo trading and HFTs have collapsed market liquidity to the point where the market itself has become precariously brittle, prompting increasingly frequent flash crashes, and leading Goldman to conclude that, when it comes to market risk factors, "liquidity is the new leverage" in a world in which HFTs are the marginal price setters:
One conspicuous consequence of post-crisis evolution is that trading volumes in many markets are now dominated by high-frequency traders (HFTs). While bid-ask spreads and other indicators of trading liquidity appear to indicate liquidity has improved in markets where HFT has grown, the quality of this liquidity has not yet been stress-tested by recession. The recent experience of the “VIX spike” suggests there is good reason to worry about how well liquidity will be provided during episodes of market distress, and this is only the latest example of a “flash crash”. Regulators and researchers increasingly warn that HFT strategies can contribute to breakdowns in market quality during periods of distress.
Ominously, Goldman repeated our conclusion from 2009, almost verbatim, and said that "along with the uncomfortably high number of flash crashes in most major markets, we think “markets themselves” belong on the short list of late-cycle risks to which markets are potentially complacent."
* * *
Fast forward to today when Goldman strategist Charles Himmelberg is back with a new report, which picks up where his last piece left off, defining "Liquidity as the New Leverage", and asking - rhetorically - "Will Machines Amplify the Next Downturn?"
The answer, of course, is "yes" as we have warned non-stop for almost 10 years now, but it is always gratifying to hear some non-tinfoil hat-wearing Goldmanite, i.e. FDIC-insured recipient of taxpayer bailouts, confirm it and that's just what Himmelberg has done, warning that "the rising frequency of “flash crashes” across many major markets may be an important early warning sign that something is not quite right with the current state of trading liquidity."
For those unaware, if and when Goldman says "something is not quite right", it's time to quietly exit, stage left.
These warning signs plus the rapid growth of high-frequency trading (HFT) and its near-total dominance in many of the largest and most widely traded markets prompt us to more carefully consider the possibility (not necessarily the probability) that the long expansion accompanied by relatively low market volatility may have helped disguise an under-appreciated rise in “market fragility.”
To be sure, the topic of rising market fragility is anything but new to regular readers, and we have been covering it extensively over the past two years, although Goldman's growing concern by what was painfully obvious to many traders gives hope that one day the Fed too may be able to grasp just how its actions have broken the market, although that realization will sadly take place just moments before a historic market-wide flash crash send the S&P plummeting by the most ever, resulting in a market that is indefinitely halted.
But how do we get there?
First, it is time for traders, economists and policymakers to realize that, as Goldman recently "discovered", liquidity and not leverage, is now a systemic risk; ironically, in a world in which traders think there is copious liquidity across all asset classes, the reality is that there is virtually no true providers of liquidity when one needs it. Here is Goldman, which confirms that "Liquidity poses a potential systemic risk."
While investors may be settling for ever smaller premia in exchange for liquidity risk, we see far less scope for systemic risks arising from the post-crisis search for yield.... by flagging the risk that a post-crisis erosion of trading liquidity may be contributing to an under-appreciated rise in “market fragility."
The past 10 years have seen fairly dramatic changes in the regulatory environment, industry composition, and the trading technologies by which liquidity is supplied to markets. The resulting market evolution is one in which algorithms are replacing people, and speed is replacing capital. Exhibits 1 and 2 show how the volume share of algorithmic traders has grown by asset class and across products in futures markets.
But why is Goldman confident that the new market structure is prone to (terminally) breaking? For the simple reason that nobody has ever tested the market's anti-fragility, to borrow a term from Taleb, and the only way such a test can take place is during a violent market crash, one in which central banks do not step in and bail out markets. However, with central bankers all-in asset reflation, that is unlikely. Which leads us to the following point from Goldman:
Is this new market structure more prone to market fragility? It is hard to say, since it has not yet been tested by a recession or major market correction (and this alone is a risk worth flagging). But the rising incidence of “flash crashes” provides little cause for comfort (Exhibit 3). The fact that even some of the biggest, most heavily traded markets appear vulnerable to flash crashes provides plenty of ex-ante reason to worry that these small cracks in the foundation may betray deeper structural issues that have simply not yet been exposed.
Of course, the best, most recent example of such a “small crack”, and the catalyst for Goldman's renewed focus on this question, was the VIX spike, i.e. volocaust, on February 5, 2018, when the VIX had its largest one-day move in its history. There was nothing in the fundamental data to explain a jump of this magnitude. Instead, the VIX spike was clearly a reflection of technical trading dynamics. Goldman here notes that while a number of factors may have contributed to the surprising magnitude of this spike, most importantly the design of certain exchange-traded vol products, it was pretty clearly amplified by poor market liquidity.
While many of the causes leading to the VIX spike were unique to the VIX, our liquidity concerns are driven by developments that could be common to virtually all liquid asset markets.
At this point Goldman, which is clearly growing increasingly worried about an imminent, wholesale market collapse resulting from a break in market structure itself, lays out a grand unified theory why the post-crisis frequency of flash crashes could be symptomatic of a broader rise in "trading fragility", and it all goes back to our old friends, the parasitic frontrunners of orderflow better known as high frequency traders or HFTs, who are there to generously provide liquidity when nobody needs it, and shut down, draining all market liquidity, every time it is needed. Goldman's description is far more poetic:
HFTs know the price of everything and the value of nothing. One theory that has been proposed for why market fragility could be higher today is that because HFTs supply liquidity without taking into account fundamental information, they are forced to withdraw liquidity during periods of market stress to avoid being adversely selected.
Despite this disadvantage under stress conditions, their informational advantage over human trades under normal conditions has allowed them to grow to become the dominant liquidity providers in all of the largest, most liquid markets.
Some more details:
Adverse selection is the enemy of liquidity supply. When shocks of unknown origin cause sudden price declines, HFTs may have reason to assume that the shock is being driven by fundamental news (e.g., if the price decline follows a complex macro surprise or dramatic policy announcement). Under these circumstances, HFTs are at higher risk of being adversely selected by more fundamentally informed traders, so their optimal response is to withdraw liquidity by widening their quotes or by withdrawing them altogether. As selling continues, a feedback loop can arise where the resulting lack of liquidity causes bigger price declines, which then causes HFTs to supply even less liquidity, in some case even switching to strategies that aggressively demand liquidity rather than supplying it.
The big problem is what happens when the "market", which in the past 9 years has been centrally-planned by central banks and hardly if ever "allowed" to drop, is pushed into a mode of forced price discovery and where HFTs no longer provide the much needed liquidity. That is when we will see just how broken and fragile the quote-unquote market has become. It is also when we believe we will see the first marketwide, and indefinite halt of all trading.
The research of Raman et al. and many others suggests that “flash crashes” may reflect such feedback loops. On the historical evidence thus far, the rising incidence of “flash crashes” (including the VIX spike) appears to represent no more than a modest (if occasionally expensive) source of execution risk. We worry this may simply be good luck—the fundamental backdrop has been relatively benign. Under different circumstances, namely scenarios where markets are trying to absorb complex headlines that may indicate a major decline in the fundamental outlook, we worry that such market conditions could discourage the supply of algorithmic liquidity for a more sustained period. Even if this period were to last just one day, that might be enough to fuel a crash on the order of “Black Monday” (October 19, 1987), when the Dow Jones fell over 22% in one day. Such a crash would give buy-side investors time enough to (falsely) infer from falling prices that there had been a shift in market sentiment, in which case a flash crash “bounce” might fail to materialize. Feedback loops between price declines and funding liquidity might further complicate the market’s ability to bounce back.
It gets worse, because all that bad stuff you've read about HFT on this website over the years, well guess what? It was correct. And here is Goldman with the validation:
Indeed, even more to the point, a recent report on the behavior of HFTs in the Eurex Bund Futures market around high-impact macroeconomic news announcements suggests precisely this—that HFTs systematically withdraw liquidity when “complex” (non-routine) information is known to be in the market. Exhibit 4 is borrowed from this report and shows how HFTs behave during the 60-minute interval around major news events. The left chart shows that the overall depth in the market declines sharply around the announcement time (around 70% on average). The right chart displays the participation rate by HFTs, which declines from around 50% 10 minutes before the announcement to 33% at the time of release. This is also a drop of around 70%, suggesting that the drop in market depth is due mainly to the retreat of HFTs.
This HFT reluctance to supply liquidity shown in Exhibit 4 arguably shows the logic of adverse selection at work. When complex fundamental information enters the market, human traders gain the information advantage, and HFTs pull back. This insight cautions against taking comfort from the benign history of flash crashes thus far. Exhibit 4 also shows that, once the fundamental uncertainty clears, HFTs quickly resume supplying liquidity. We worry, however, about a future scenario where the fundamental uncertainty does not immediately clear. These scenarios would not necessarily be standard macro announcements, but rather complex “news shocks” (like unconventional monetary actions) which are not easily quantified by algorithms.
In this world of adverse selection - which as we predicted in April 2009 is due to the pervasive influence of HFTs, quants and central banks, Goldman unveils the most dramatic warning about just how broken the market has become:
"as machines have replaced people, and speed has replaced capital, the ability of the market’s liquidity providers to process complex information may lead to surprisingly large drops in liquidity when the next crisis hits."
Which brings us to Goldman's conclusion, one which can have been taken from any one of our hundreds of articles explaining how HFTs, and central banks, have broken the market, and it begins as follows: "Future flash crashes may not end well."
While we focus on one particular theory for why “trading fragility” may be rising (namely, adverse selection), we see other risks that are in some sense more obvious. For example, the substitution of speed for capital means that ever larger amounts of trading volume are backed by too-thin capital cushions; liquidity supply could collapse on a large operational loss. Alternatively, if a flash crash were to occur against a more negative macro backdrop, it could inadvertently reinforce the market’s interpretation of “bad news.” Given the rapid evolution of the market, there are many other possible reasons to worry about a rise in trading fragility, not least of which are the “unknown unknowns.”
And here is Himmelberg with what he thinks are the implications for investors:
We see at least two potential implications for investors. First, investors should not be lulled into a false sense of complacency by the degree of macroeconomic stability that has characterized this recovery. As we have previously argued, this “Greater Moderation” in the volatility of growth and core inflation potentially—hence the general feeling that we are on a slower but more predictable growth path—may partly explain why our estimates of the risk premia for bonds and equities have fallen to such low levels in this expansion. But this may overlook the risk that “markets themselves” are a rising source of risk.
Second, the quality of trading liquidity for even the biggest, most heavily-traded markets should not be taken for granted. Tails may be fat, so investors should carefully consider the “vol of vol” when hedging their market risk.
Translation: run for the hills, because while Goldman may have finally grasped what we have said all along about how broken the market is at the micro level, the next "revelation" will be how HFTs have worked in concert with central banks to create the world's most broken capital markets. And the punchline: central banks are now starting to withdraw liquidity, and while still positive for a few more months, starting some time in mid-2018, the central bank net liquidity injection will turn negative for the first time since the crisis.
At that moment, when the market has a sudden, collective "ligthbulb" moment and realizes that the only source of equity upside is now actively deleveraging risk assets, the selling will begin - selling which will be joined by HFTs - but by then it will be too late to sell.
* * *
Finally, for readers who want to read more on just how broken the market truly is, here are some of the most notable warnings from the likes of Bank of America's Benjamin Bowler...
... who explicitly noted the market's increasing fragility on numerous occasions...
... and how the Fed rushed to bail it out on every single occasion...
... as well as Fasanara Capital...
... Matt King...
... Hans Lorenzen...
... Charlie McElligott, Marko Kolanovic...
... Aleksandar Kocic, who first defined the market's current "metastable" state...
... and Artemis Capital, which too has been warning about the market's growing instability for years.
* * *
We will leave with what we said back in April 2009, as nothing has changed since then:
"what happens in a world where the very core of the capital markets system is gradually deleveraging to a point where maintaining a liquid and orderly market becomes impossible: large swings on low volume, massive bid-offer spreads, huge trading costs, inability to clear and numerous failed trades....
the consequences will likely be unprecedented, with dramatic dislocations leading the market both higher and lower on record volatility. Furthermore, high convexity names such as double and triple negative ETFs, which are massively disbalanced with regard to underlying values after recent trading patterns."
February 5 was just the preview of the main event.
Comments
no sweat. the bots got this. ai will save us.
Where is the ass that the machines will pull the buyers from in the panic?
Oh, never mind, I found it with both hands.
In reply to no sweat. the bots got this… by besnook
I'll be the guy outside the banking high-rise with the Beer n' Burger concession taking bets on the best swan dives.
In reply to Where is the ass that they… by Arnold
That headline gets the timewaster's prize for understating the bleedingly obvious.
In reply to I'll be the guy outside the… by espirit
are they talking about when Fund A attempt to unwind their ONE BILLION DOLLAR position in AAPL, they may just maybe have a little bit of difficulty, and they may cause some "volatility" because their whale position is not actually "liquid".
I have no real evidence...but I'm completely convinced the big shot fund "managers" who take these whale positions to soak up stock supply for the likes of APPL and ORCL are paid off big time under table at the billionaire boys club. Oh look, Larry will sell you his 32 meter (3 year old) yacht through a broker in Bermuda for an amazingly discounted price.
In reply to Where is the ass that they… by Arnold
or just invite them to the next pizza party
In reply to are they talking about when… by Antifaschistische
Captain, sensors indicate the presence of financial weapons of mass destruction. My stability equilibrium analysis module shows that there is a massive super nova currency creation machine that is feeding all of these financial instruments as their only means of survival.
In reply to or just invite them to the… by dark pools of soros
YA THINK???
In reply to Captain, sensors indicate… by Beatscape
You fuck me, then snub me. You love me, you hate me. You show me your sensitive side, then you turn into a total asshole. Is that a pretty accurate description of our relationship, Tyler?
In reply to YA THINK??? by MasterPo
This is why infrastructure will be the next major (global) asset class this coming decade.
In reply to no sweat. the bots got this… by besnook
Do you mean they'll have to privatize because they can't afford to repair it?
Those people should hang...
Chicago or Baltimore first?
In reply to This is why infrastructure… by 3rdWorldTrillionaire
earnings yield vs. treasury yield. the only charts that matter. the death cross is coming. the only question is how much impact, when, and for how long.
They built a house of straw. The thundering machines sputtered and stopped. Their leaders talked and talked and talked. But nothing could stem the avalanche. Their world crumbled. The cities exploded. A whirlwind of looting, a firestorm of fear. Men began to feed on men.
On the roads it was a white line nightmare. Only those mobile enough to scavenge, brutal enough to pillage would survive. The gangs took over the highways, ready to wage war for a tank of juice. And in this maelstrom of decay, ordinary men were battered and smashed.
Except for one man armed with an AK-47, and a Honda full of silver
Bullish fruit and nut trees. Uncorrelated to financialized fuckery. Begin paying out before maturity. High yields. Organic growth designed into creation. Tasty. Mmm ^^
Goldman Sachs is what is WRONG!
(Loyd's squeaky voice) Baah! Baah! If we go down we're taking you with us! Baah! Baah!
In reply to Goldman Sachs is what is… by Aireannpure
Gold.
"There was nothing in the fundamental data to explain a jump of this magnitude"
Patently false narrative. I cracked the grade school code in July 1979. It is worth trillions of economic $s. I should be awarded the Nobel Prize in economics.
I even sent the Federal Reserve warnings on the 5/6/10 & 10/15/14 disequilibria.
----- Michel de Nostredame
Its just the fed provided liquidity/blood funnel being moved.
GO LONG
Why prolong the inevitable?
"Pull it!"
Besides long-term and short-term money flows, volume X's velocity, there are also 6 seasonal, endogenous, economic inflection points each year. These seasonal factors are pre-determined by the FRB-NY’s "trading desk" operations, executing the FOMC's monetary policy directives (in the present case just reserve "smoothing" and “draining” operations, the oscillating inflows and outflows, the making and or receiving of interbank and correspondent bank payments by and large using their “free" excess reserve balances).
Every year, the seasonal factor's map (economic time series’ cyclical trend), or scientific proof, is demonstrated by the product of money flows, our means-of-payment money X’s its transaction’s velocity of circulation (the scientific method).
Monetary flows (volume X’s velocity) measures money flow’s impact on production, prices, and the economy (as flows are driven by payments: “bank debits”). It is an economic indicator (not necessarily an equity barometer). Rates-of-change Δ, in M*Vt = RoC’s Δ in AD, aggregate monetary purchasing power. Thus M*Vt serves as a “guide post” for N-gDp trajectories.
N-gDp is determined by the volume of goods & services coming on the market relative to the actual, transactions, flow of money. RoC's in R-gDp serves as a close proxy to RoC's in total physical transactions, T, that finance both goods and services. Then RoC's in P, represents the price level, or various RoC's in a group of prices and indices.
Monetary flows’ propagation, are a mathematically robust sequence of numbers (sigma Σ), neither neutral nor opaque, which pre-determine macro-economic momentum (the → “arrow of time” or "directionally sensitive time-frequency de-compositions").
For short-term money flows, the proxy for real-output, R-gDp, it's the rate of accumulation, a posteriori, that adds incrementally and immediately to its running total.
Its economic impact is defined by its rate-of-change, Δ "change in". The RoC, is the pace at which a variable changes, Δ, over that specific lag's established periodicity.
And Alfred Marshall's cash-balances approach (viz., a schedule of the amounts of money that will be offered at given levels of "P"), viz., where at times "K" is the reciprocal of Vt, or “K” has the dimension of a “storage period” and "bridges the gaps of transition periods" in Yale Professor Irving Fisher’s model.
As Nobel Laureate Dr. Ken Arrow says: “all analysis is a model”.
Who woulda thunk doing exactly the wrong thing in 2008/2009 would have negative consequences?
@ vendetta:
This is how I predicted the GFC:
POSTED: Dec 13 2007 06:55 PM |
The Commerce Department said retail sales in Oct 2007 increased by 1.2% over Oct 2006, & up a huge 6.3% from Nov 2006.
10/1/2007,,,,,,,-0.47,... -0.22 * temporary bottom
11/1/2007,,,,,,, 0.14,,,,,,, -0.18
12/1/2007,,,,,,, 0.44,,,,,,,-0.23
1/1/2008,,,,,,, 0.59,,,,,,, 0.06
2/1/2008,,,,,,, 0.45,,,,,,, 0.10
3/1/2008,,,,,,, 0.06,,,,,,, 0.04
4/1/2008,,,,,,, 0.04,,,,,,, 0.02
5/1/2008,,,,,,, 0.09,,,,,,, 0.04
6/1/2008,,,,,,, 0.20,,,,,,, 0.05
7/1/2008,,,,,,, 0.32,,,,,,, 0.10
8/1/2008,,,,,,, 0.15,,,,,,, 0.05
9/1/2008,,,,,,, 0.00,,,,,,, 0.13
10/1/2008,,,,,,, -0.20,,,,,,, 0.10 * possible recession
11/1/2008,,,,,,, -0.10,,,,,,, 0.00 * possible recession
12/1/2008,,,,,,, 0.10,,,,,,, -0.06 * possible recession
Trajectory as predicted.
Why did Bankrupt-u-Bernanke misjudge the economy? It is because Bankrupt-u-Bernanke thinks that money is neutral, and not robust.
“Neutrality of money is the idea that a change in the stock of money affects only nominal variables in the economy such as prices, wages, and exchange rates, with no effect on real variables, like employment, real GDP, and real consumption.” – Wikipedia
Ben S. Bernanke & Ilian Mihov: “The Liquidity Effect and Long-Run Neutrality" to wit: “The first, the so-called liquidity effect (LE), asserts that in the short run, changes in the money supply induce changes in short-term nominal interest rates of the opposite sign. The second proposition, the long-run neutrality of money (LRN), states that changes it the money supply do not have significant effects on real quantities such as output, employment, real interest rates, and real balances in the long run.”
This is exactly how Bankrupt U Bernanke directly and solely caused the Great-Recession, real-estate’s “pro rata share” of the Yale Professor Irving Fisher’s price-level.
- Michel de Nostredame (I cracked the code in July 1979).
In reply to Who woulda thunk doing… by Vendetta
A thief preserves themself at any cost, negative consequences played no part.
I was a thief I learned their mind and why I can say it.
In reply to Who woulda thunk doing… by Vendetta
Stocks will bottom around the 31st. This is after payment's rotation, end-of-month swing, and SOMA maturity. The 4th seasonal inflection point isn't until mid-June, but the RoC in short-term money flows bottomed in mid-April, with the $.
in what alternate universe do central banks not jump in and save everyone (except the working poor)?
They save noone but themselves.
I only kind of say it for others to read because I know it already.
Good though today I got red pilled way back to 1976 and the "IMF" bailout of the UK.
Slowly all that was done is being undone...
Thanks for link on the bailout figure try tapping in other countries lol works too.
Old Zen been around a long time but I have a lateral thinking mind - called me nuts once too :-)
In reply to in what alternate universe… by buzzsaw99
It's political, not economic. It's the American Bankers Associations' fault (a true and unknown, clandestine conspiracy theory, a coldly calculated stagflation plot). The Ph.Ds. on the Fed’s technical staff have gone from Keynes’ Liquidity Preference Curve (that there is no difference between money and liquid assets) to today’s R *. Neither exists. The money stock can never be properly managed by any attempt to control the cost of credit. We should have learned the falsity of that assumption from the 1951 Treasury-Federal Reserve Accord.
The Maginot Line was drawn in 1965, when the Banksters, jealous of the MSB’s, CU’s, and S&L’s growth since WWII, seeking to get a bigger piece of the “loan-pie”, forced, i.e., in legislative terms, literally lobbied and paid for, the BOG and FDIC to raise Reg. Q ceilings in December (the power to fix the maximum interest rates member banks can pay on time deposits at any level the BOG deemed appropriate), which created the first “credit crunch” (a lack of funds rather than the cost of funds).
Prior to July 20, 1966, the non-banking financial institutions, or thrifts, i.e., before the DIDMCA of March 31st 1980; who put savings back to work in real investment outlets, were entirely un-regulated (since the 1933 Glass-Steagall Act).
I.e., in December 1965, the American Bankers Association obliterated the U.S. Golden Era in economics.
Then on March 31st 1980 Congress, at the behest of Ron Chernow’s “Go-For-Broke Banksters” laid the legal framework for the addition of 38,000 more commercial banks to the 14,000 we already had, and in the process, the abolition of 38,000 intermediary financial institutions. The intermediary financial institutions effected were the nation's S&Ls, MSBs and CUs. That legislation caused both (1) the S&L crisis, “the failure of 1,043 out of the 3,234 savings and loan associations in the United States from 1986 to 1995” and (2) the July 1990 - March 1991 recession (another “credit crunch”). This caused the RoC in bank debits, on the Fed’s G.6 Debit and Demand Deposit Turnover release, to contract (< zero) for the first time since the Great Depression.
Then Bankrupt-u-Bernanke, whose Ph.D. dissertation was on the causes of the Great Depression: “Long-Term Commitments, Dynamic Optimization, and the Business Cycle”, destroyed America (caused the Federal Deficit to double), by (1) contracting long-term monetary flows, volume X’s velocity for 29 contiguous months (< than zero), just like the contraction in monetary flows from period March 1930 -> April 1934, and (2) remunerating IBDDs (causing another credit crunch, where the size of the non-banks shrink, but the size of the payment's system remains unaffected).
This Romulan cloaking device vastly exceeded the level of short term interest rates which is still illegal.
See: "The 2006 Financial Services Regulatory Relief Act gives the Fed permission to pay interest on reserves. The IOR rate was always higher than "the general level of short-term interest rates" which is imposed in the Law. "A Legal Barrier to Higher Interest Rates," The Wall Street Journal, Sept. 28, p. A13.
The resultant dis-intermediation for the NBFIs (where the size of the NBFIs shrank by $6.2T), an outflow funds or negative cash flow, left the DFIs unaffected (the size of the DFIs grew by $3.6T), and thus exacerbated the depth and duration of the GFC. I.e., since Roosevelt’s 1933 Banking Act, dis-intermediation is a term that only applies to the non-banks.
Do you ever notice how the Big Houses continually push sentiment toward bearishness ? All because the greater the bearish sentiment, the greater the probability of the opposite; bullish price action in this case. The market likes to do the opposite of what is commonly done. There is no conspiracy to take your money. The market simply follows the path of least resistance. Always has. Always will. Their charts and convincing analysis are exceptionally well-done... well-done baloney.
goldman wants to:
1) cause selloff by scaring people (they ain't buying it btw).
2) buy the fucking dip before the fed reverses course.
3) huge bonus.
4) repeat as often as possible.
In reply to Do you ever notice how the… by Felix da Kat
I ain't trolling you coz I swear you do the same as me? He he ...
This gaslighting and reverse gaslighting is so kewl.
Reality still fucking sucks.
In reply to goldman wants to: 1) cause… by buzzsaw99
PS:- 4 it fucks a human mind faster.
In reply to goldman wants to: 1) cause… by buzzsaw99
This how I denigrated Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s “Black Swan” theory (unforeseeaable event), 6 months in advance and within one day:
[1] To: anderson@stls.frb.org
Subject: As the economy will shortly change, I wanted to show this to you again – forecast:
Date: Wed, 24 Mar 2010 17:22:50 -0500
Dr. Anderson:
It’s my discovery. Contrary to economic theory and Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman, monetary lags are not “long & variable”. The lags for monetary flows (MVt), i.e., the proxies for (1) real-growth, and for (2) inflation indices, are historically, always, fixed in length.
Assuming no quick countervailing stimulus:
2010
jan….. 0.54…. 0.25 top
feb….. 0.50…. 0.10
mar…. 0.54…. 0.08
apr….. 0.46…. 0.09 top
may…. 0.41…. 0.01 stocks fall
Should see shortly. Stock market makes a double top in Jan & Apr. Then real-output falls from (9) to (1) from Apr to May. Recent history indicates that this will be a marked, short, one month drop, in rate-of-change for real-output (-8). So stocks follow the economy down.
And:
flow5 Message #10 – 05/03/10 07:30 PM
The markets usually turn (pivot) on May 5th (+ or – 1 day).
I.e., the May 6th “flash crash”, viz., the second-largest intraday point swing (difference between intraday high and intraday low) up to that point, at 1,010.14 points.
I cracked the simple code in July 1979. Economic prognostications are almost infallible. I am going to change this world.
"The Oct. 15th dis-equilibria was so profound and unique that the Treasury did a joint staff study on it with the (1) U.S. Department of the Treasury, (2) Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, (3) Federal Reserve Bank of New York, (4) U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and (5) the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
http://bit.ly/1VKxCQw
“Diminishing market depth and a surge in volatility were both on display Oct. 15, when Treasuries experienced the biggest yield fluctuations in a quarter century in the absence of any concrete news. The swings were so unusual that officials from the New York Fed met the next day to try and figure out what actually happened”
From: Spencer (@hotmail.com)
Sent: Thu 9/18/14 12:42 PM
To: FRBoard-publicaffairs@... (frboard-publicaffairs...
Dr. Yellen:
Rates-of-change (roc’s) in money flows (our “means-of-payment” money times its transactions rate-of-turnover) approximate roc’s in gDp (proxy for all transactions in Irving Fisher’s “equation of exchange”).
The roc in M*Vt (proxy for real-output), falls 8 percentage points in 2 weeks. This is set up exactly like the 5/6/2010 flash crash (which I predicted 6 months in advance and within 1 day).
Huh.
In reply to I cracked the simple code in… by Salmo trutta
We saw the lines forming at UK Banks in 2008/9 - we saw Cyprus - Greece - Remember back to the 30's bank Holidays or Banks simply closed their doors.
Remember the old Jimmy Stewart Move Its a wonderful life - bank runs and 50 cents on the dollar?
Liquidity - You have to be able to sleep and know you can get your $$$
The end-game will be more like a galactic supernova red shift that will suck foreigners in, culminating in hot money suddenly selling, sparking hyperinflation, i.e., a flight from the $ and $ denominated assets, leading to a core collapse, fueled by not the transient money, but by the gravitational pull of a protracted trade gap of 14 trillion, and current account deficit of 4 trillion since 1985 (when the U.S. became a debtor nation), precipitating $ repudiation.
Shit must be serious if GS agrees with ZH (finally), and there's a chart but no picture of an ass gapped Kermit ......
"...an under-appreciated rise in “market fragility.”"
I laugh in the face of market fragility!
HAHAHAHAHA! ...see?
maybe they should read about killing the Golden Goose....Goldman definitely top 10 most evil companies of the last 100 years
Of course there is something wrong. The CEO of a car company came out and said that his new car has a problem with its brakes. The car has the same stopping distance of an 18 wheeler and he claims he can fix the problem with an over the air software update.
In the normal world it would mean recalling every car, but in the insanity of the now his company's stock goes up.
In "The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money", pg. 81 (New York: Harcourt, Brace and Co.): John Maynard Keynes gives the impression that a commercial bank is an intermediary type of financial institution (non-bank), serving to join the saver with the borrower when he states that it is an: “optical illusion” to assume that “a depositor and his bank can somehow contrive between them to perform an operation by which savings can disappear into the banking system so that they are lost to investment, or, contrariwise, that the banking system can make it possible for investment to occur, to which no savings corresponds.”
In almost every instance in which Keynes wrote the term "bank" in his General Theory, it is necessary to substitute the term non-bank in order to make Keynes’ statement correct.
This is the source of the pervasive error that characterizes the Keynesian economics, the Gurley-Shaw thesis, the elimination of Reg Q ceilings, the DIDMCA of March 31st, 1980, the Garn-St. Germain Depository Institutions Act of 1982, the Financial Services Regulatory Relief Act of 2006, the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008, sec. 128. “acceleration of the effective date for payment of interest on reserves”, etc.
Take the “Marshmallow Test”: (1) banks create new money (macro-economics), and incongruously (2) banks loan out the savings that are placed with them (micro-economics).
See Steve Keen: "Banks don’t “intermediate loans”, they “originate loans”.
http://bit.ly/2GXddnC (end of article)
No shit, Sherlock! Looks like your Ivy League education wasn't a total waste!...
Yeah. So then this article confirms what I said years ago about the markets - bots (HFT) are going to crash the markets, and because bots are crashing markets the markets may never recover.
the biggest problem is: LIBERALS ARE FUCKING PIECES OF SHIT