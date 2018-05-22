Venezuela's Maduro Rejects Trump's Sanctions, Expels Top US Diplomat

A day after being re-"elected", Venezuela's Maduro spoke on State TV rejecting U.S. sanctions - which "offend national dignity" - and expelling the top US diplomat from Caracas due to "conspiratorial behavior" against the government.
Tensions have mounted mount between the two countries following Maduro's victory in disputed presidential elections on Sunday. The White House has branded the election a "sham," and Maduro claims he "earned every vote and fought to win."
“How many times have they underestimated me?” Maduro, 55, called out to crowd of supporters outside the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.
“You have believed in me, and I’m going to respond to this infinite confidence, this lovely confidence.”
“They say you were forced to vote, that you were coerced into voting -- it’s an insult to the people!"
As Bloomberg reports, Todd Robinson, U.S. Charge d’Affaires at the Caracas embassy, and fellow diplomat Brian Naranjo have been given 48 hours to leave the country.
Maduro said he was expelling the two U.S. diplomats “in defense of Venezuela’s dignity," exclaiming "enough with conspiracies."
Robinson is a career diplomat who previously served as ambassador to Guatemala. Venezuela and the U.S. haven't exchanged ambassadors since 2010.
Maduro singled out Trump's sanctions, rejecting them by saying that
“It seems impossible to have respectful relations with the U.S. government," adding that "US sanctions won't stop Venezuela."
And in a final piece of irony, Maduro stated that "Venezuela is free, sovereign and independent," adding that he "vows to stabilzie the Venezuelan economy." Good luck with that!
He'd better hope the Neocons are more focused on Syria and that they stay that way.
expelling top u.s. "diplomat"...smart move...
In reply to He'd better hope the Neocons… by E.F. Mutton
That country is going to complete chaos the military is the only force holding it together and they can turn at any moment
In reply to expelling top u.s. "diplomat… by BullyBearish
It's also possible that there are no good guys in this fight. Maduro is a commie and Trump is a banker tool.
In reply to That country is going to… by JimmyJones
Oh, you can reject sanctions! Damn, why doesn't everybody do that?
"Screw the sanctions. You must buy my oil and my debt! I do not recognize your right not to buy it." What a genius.
In reply to It's also possible that… by Uchtdorf
Syria??? Neocons??? … Okay then
In reply to He'd better hope the Neocons… by E.F. Mutton
Any top oil producer not named "Saudi Arabia" must be destroyed.
Not Winning.
But is it losing?
In reply to Not Winning. by LordWillingly
More dead goy. Israel rejoices.
In reply to Not Winning. by LordWillingly
“Socialism only works in two places: Heaven where they don't need it and hell where they already have it.” Ronald Reagan
How is China doing? Stop regurgitating the same old shit.
In reply to “Socialism only works in two… by Cautiously Pes…
Western central banking will lose its hegemony no matter how many sections they impose on others.
Seal Team 6, 7, 8, 9, get ready and take this POS out!
More 'exceptionalism'?
Hey wait! ~ I thought that Seal Team 6 already got taken out [by our own people].
Even MOAR exceptionalism!
In reply to Seal Team 6, 7, 8, 9, get… by Aliens-R-Us
In that photo he is almost indistinguishable from Saddam Hussein. He could even pull off a good Stalin.
Is there just a "How to Look Like Dictator" manual or something?
In reply to Seal Team 6, 7, 8, 9, get… by Aliens-R-Us
Maduro is a few pennies short of the full shilling...
Nicolas Maduro has been an avid supporter of Argentina's Falklands claim even speaking in CELAC (regional conference) on behalf of Argentina. Funny thing is, Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
So when is this tool going to start going after banksters?
PSYOPS: Venezuela must get off USD. The United States Secret Service should get off the Venezuelan Women, too.
Guy is worried about nothing burgers while his people are killing their pets to eat.
>and expelling the top US diplomat from Caracas
Dear Wannabe-Dictator-For-Life:
Half-hearted measures aren't going to accomplish shit.
Expel all U.S. diplomats, shutter the U.S. embassy and any consulates, and bar all travel to and from the U.S.
Just do as China does.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-39989142
'They said one of the informants was shot in the courtyard of a government building as a warning to others.'
In reply to >and expelling the top US… by cheech_wizard
Hard to have dignity when living without food, and TP.
But then again, I guess one wouldn't need TP if there's nothing to eat.
Photo Caption:
And I promise you the toilet paper will be "this" thick!
I do support dropping a kinetic spike from space on this guy.
In 6 months he is gone is my prediction....the country is tanking....soon the army will take over...and that is not good either..
It's Muduro the Commie Clown!
Let them eat cake!
I 'reject' your 'rejection' or something........
mmm... the hubris is strong in this one.
Why are socialists/marxists/communists do idjitly stupid? I don't get how they can survive and reproduce.
The man can probably get a decent meal now. Sirachi and dog gets old. Way to go Sean Penn!
The overgrown infants known as the global elite stay true to form