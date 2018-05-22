"We've Never Seen Anything Like This" - Freight Companies Scramble To Hike Wages As Trucker Shortage Intensifies

Millennials would apparently rather live in their mothers' basements for the rest of their lives than take a "blue collar" job like joining the ranks of America's long-haul truckers - and that's creating serious problems for the US economy that could prompt the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates even more quickly, as the central bank attempts to head off an "overheating" economy.
In a report published Tuesday, the Washington Post became the latest US news organization to explore the factors driving up freight costs in the US. These include a shortage of drivers that is forcing trucking companies to hike wages at a seriously rapid clip. As we pointed out last year, the Trump administration's focus on restoring blue-collar jobs in the US has inadvertently helped create a "yuge" labor shortage. According to a study done by one industry group, freight companies could be facing a shortage of more than 175,000 drivers by 2024.
The problem is that few young people are willing to dedicate their careers to long-haul trucking for fear that tech giants like Uber and Google will soon render them obsolete by introducing fleets of self-driving trucks.
The US has been struggling with a shortage of drivers for years. But in 2018, that shortage has reached a crisis level as a strong economy has caused demand for goods to soar across nearly every sector of he US. In addition, the federal government introduced a new rule in December that limits driving shifts to 11 hours before drivers must take a legally mandated break.
In response to these circumstances, Joyce Brenny, chief executive of Brenny Transportation in Minnesota, gave her drivers a 15% raise this year, but she still can't find enough workers for a job that now pays $80,000 a year - well above the national median income. Brenny added that she might be forced to hand out another 10% raise later this year.
"I've never seen it like this, ever," said Brenny, who has been in the trucking industry for 30 years. "It doesn't matter what the load even pays. There are just not drivers."
Trucking executives say their industry is experiencing a perfect storm: The economic upswing is creating heavy demand for trucks, but it's hard to find drivers with unemployment so low. Young Americans are ignoring the job openings because they fear self-driving trucks will soon dominate the industry. Waymo, the driverless car company owned by Alphabet, just launched a self-driving truck pilot program in Atlanta, although trucking industry veterans argue it will be a long time before drivers go away entirely.
"The drivers deserve the wages. They really do, but the raises are coming so fast that it's hard to handle," said Brenny, who is having to adjust contracts for drivers - and customers - rapidly.
[...]
"It's as bad as it's ever been" to find drivers, said Bob Costello, chief economist at the American Trucking Associations. "Companies are doing everything they can to make drivers happy: increasing pay and getting them home more often, but that means they aren't driving as many miles."
America had a shortage of 51,000 truck drivers at the end of last year, Costello found, up from a shortage of 36,000 in 2016. He says "without a doubt" it's going to be even higher this year, even though many companies are giving double-digit raises. He gets asked about the driver scarcity daily as companies try to figure out how to handle the growing backlog. His best advice is for companies to invest in technology like what Uber and Lyft have to cut down on the time a driver or truck sits idle between runs.
Trucking executives who spoke with WaPo said their industry is facing what they described as a "perfect storm". Low unemployment is making it hard to find drivers. And young Americans are wary of taking a job that could soon disappear thanks to intensifying automation and AI. Alphabet's Waymo just launched a self-driving truck pilot program in Atlanta - though industry veterans say it'll be years, or even decades, before the program is ready to expand.
Meanwhile, rising wages and climbing energy prices are driving the trucking price per mile to its highest level since the financial crisis.
This rise is eating away at profit margins for everybody from grocers to manufacturers. Eventually, companies will have no choice but to pass on these expenses to their customers in the form of consumer price inflation.
And the situation will likely only get worse as the summer driving season jumps into full swing.
Logistics and transportation accounts for about 10 cents of every dollar in the U.S. economy, says Donald Broughton of Broughton Capital and author of the Cass Freight Index publication.
"I don't normally speak in hyperbole, but we're entering some uncharted territory," Broughton said. "If there is a 10 percent increase in transportation costs, that gives you a 1 percent increase in inflation for the broader economy. That's real."
It could mark a turning point for the U.S. economy. Inflation has stayed unusually low in the past decade, largely because costs have stayed low for food, clothes and other items Americans buy in store or online as companies got more efficient and worker wages barely increased. But rising shipping costs could change that dynamic in 2018, potentially forcing people to have to spend more and employers to hike pay as they try to compete for workers with the trucking industry.
There already aren't enough trucks on the road to keep up with demand this spring. It could get even worse when the holiday season hits.
Long-haul trucking doesn't require a college degree - but drivers must repeatedly pass drug tests, something that's becoming a major hindrance for younger male workers.
But perhaps as young people start to realize that they need to find a job that pays better than the $30,000 a year they're making as a social media guru, then the shortage of drivers will start to clear up.
Wages cannot go up. Only AMZN stock price.
Jeff Bozos says so.
Well...truckers have the Amazon part about pissing in a bottle down pat
You need to insert a catheter into your urethra to make mileage quota as a long-haul trucker these days.
Will "lot lizards" increase the price for a blowie?
Don't tell the Fed wages are rising . They'll burn this motherfucker down.
The latest elog regulations, which went into effect in April, caused 10,000+ independent truckers to retire rather than deal with the new bullshit. Steadily, the drivers have had to deal with incremental intrusive tech and regulations (cameras watching them, elogs, DOT nitpick inspections) which have raised the cost of operations for the indie driver who also farms during the growing months. If you look at the state-by-state top careers, truck driving is #1 for men in >20 states. We can somehow outsource truck driving but not shitty public school teachers (mostly women). .Gov is backdooring the consumer with these trucking regulations. All in the name of price inflation.
You just need to stand up for yourself. If there really is that big of a labor shortage, they won't dare fire someone for being a little slow.
Haha
Say What!
Only Mexican-Americans Legals won't work for minimum wage anymore?
Say it ain't so...
That's a shallow ender sarc for those in that pool...
You're the expert
we ship all over the country and the struggle is real. Truckloads aren't that bad, LTL you'll always get a carrier (but the cost is much higher) and tankers are the worst. We ship haz-mat around the country. Tanker booking pushed out 18-21 days and won't confirm until 3 days prior. Out of hours, you're out of luck. Local haz-mat tanker guys make 60-75K first year; 90-110k OTR. Our carriers tell us out of 100 applicants, with $5k sign-on bonuses...2 remain after 2 years.
If any F-stick ever tells you their aren't any good jobs available, punch them in the face. You could make $60k immediately, with sign on bonus, working for a local hauler with a haz-mat endorsement.
Also, another carrier told us he could buy 100 new tankers and trucks for all the business he could add, save for the lack of drivers.
It's bad.
You are not a driver, so fuck off...
Maybe if you have your own rig as an independent operator.
What's prohibitive about people getting their hazmat? Do employers cut deals where they will buy it if they work for them for X period of time?
We need to import more immigrants to take the 100k/year jobs Americans won’t do. I propose Muslims from the third world countries we’ve been bombing for a generation, they have a propensity for driving trucks.
Hahaha. So are they up to $6/hr for a 110hr week?
Enter the Mexican.
The average trucker lasts one year on the job. How long is soy boy gonna last? Do we really want sjw boy soy trash driving a huge truck? Hell no!
Driving a non synchronised gearbox is a skill developed over quite a few years - usually your father has to be a trucker !!
There are not any of those left !!
The market will take care of this. If they have to pay people 100K to live a rather shitty work life,,,outside those who enjoy it...then so be it..
Are we really surprised people don’t want a shit long haul trucking job like anybody has ever wanted those jobs short of pure desperation
No Police record, clean driving record, clean drug test, CDL license with health card, 80% of Americans don't qualify and most of those who do can find better jobs. It may pay $80,000 gross but that's for way more than 40 hours per week.
What's the net for the truckers. That is what matters. I'm guessing it is far less than advertised in this article which as you point out is gross.
Don't drink this KoolAid.
Pretty damn high. I have a friend who has been a trucker his whole life. His body is all broken down from it but he is LOADED.
Most of them piss away their money in one way or another though. Young people should take advantage of the "rent free" accommodations and save up enough to buy their own rig within a few years easily.
Also, avoid the big companies. Go to work for a guy that has two or three trucks. He will be VERY happy to have someone that isn't a fucking drug addict working for him.
You net $35,000 and have no life or time to spend it.
read some of the trucker horror stories from those who worked for swift et al. there is a good reason for the "shortage".
And it ain't got shit to do with self driving trucks.
Don't worry little Millenials. You can always get a job with the military where you will have the opportunity to kill unlimited civilians in illegal wars, just like in your video games. AND, you'll get paid to do it. And, if you can take it for 20 years, the American taxpayer will give you a pat on the back and a nice pension.
Fuck you little boomer your entitlement and bullshit “hard work” isn’t gonna take care of you when you get Alzheimer’s. The piece of shit millennial you raised is gonna be in charge of wiping your ass. Good luck.you are the worst generation and you deserve what’s coming
YUS! Let the boomer hate flow thru you!
ie. till ISIS starts shooting back like what happened in North Africa at which point you will be featured in beheading or body dragged around video
I don't think worries about being rendered obsolete is even close to the real reason why people don't want to be truck drivers. The fact of the matter is its just a shitty job that very few people want. No one wants to be away from home for long, force sleep deprivation on themselves, or run the risk of wrecking or constantly having their rig break down. Some people are fine with it, but if they can automate, which I doubt they can right now, then I'm all for it.
People are horrible drivers these days, must be a nightmare to drive a big rig in a metropolitan area.
Who in their right mind would want to enter tracking as a career now, given the autonomous driving is coming to the highway near your. An average Joe with IQ of 50 thinks "I will be out of the job in 2 years, so why bother o through licensing etc to get fired at the end of it". Silicon Commies killed the industry, before killing it, so pay up biatches.
I guarantee you one thing. Driving in Michigan in the winter with ice, snow, etc is hard enough for humans. AI will not be able to do it for decades to come. Too many variables. And when a truck wipes out cars get squashed.
Getting Rid of the U.S. Dollar, Nations Going Back to Printing Their Own Currency
When you are paid by the mile and cannot get the mileage due to traffic, unloading delays, pick up delays, break down etc it really affects your pay. Those promises of 50,000 a year dont happen.
So in general IF you can get 500 miles in a day at .20 cents a mile that is $100 a day or roughly 10$ and hour. Walmart pay $11 an hour
I drive a college bus around a University for 13.60 an hour. What would you do
Then you pull security for the next 13 hours.
.20/mi does not even cover fuel/oil/trans fluid and other depreciation (tires/wear and tear all around).
sounds like a bad deal.
20-30 cents a mile is what the driver is paid in general who does not own his rig. This is just pay. Independent truckers that own their rigs are probably paid up around 50-70 cents a mile. HazMat pays more
Which would you rather share the road with, a slightly stoned truck driver or a brain-damaged so called "artificially intelligent" fully automated computer driving the big rig?
White Line Fever what an old movie for the times...once one of these AI rigs take out half a town a trucker might make more than a brain surgeon
gave her drivers a 15% raise this year, but she still can't find enough workers for a job that now pays $80,000 a year
Can't find employees who can train into an 80k/yr job in a month or two.
Sounds like ßƱ££$ĦĬŦ to me.
In fact my ßƱ££$ĦĬŦ detector is redlining.
OJO
V-V
I'm seeing those increases in our business too. They blame it on fuel charges but I suspect it will also appear on loads going across country.
Give it twenty year and welders, plumbers, auto repair mechanics will be making as much as Doctors and Lawyers.
They're probably already making more than the average lawyer.
Good- lawyers can eat a shit sandwich
Some of us already do.
An ace welder in the airline industry or a highly skilled machinist working for a defense contractor makes 6 figures. Deep 6 figures if an overtime whore
I love how people always think welders are broke. I used to weed out people in Scottsdale by telling them I was a welder and watching their response.
I also love how people also say "Its not surgery". Yeah actually it can be. Surgeons like to try tig root because they are told its comparable and many of them suck because you have to be equally good with both hands.
Anybody who says that should immediately be thrown on live pipe and watch them huddle in the fetal position and cry.
They already have been. I high pressure pipe welder could make 300,000 in the first years of the Bakken. There were people who got away with charging 175 and hour on rigs rig welding. If you need to tie up leases is negative thirty and need hot work done (fire near fuel) you are fucking coughing it up. That's hooker money.
