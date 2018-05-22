Why The American Dream Of Owning A Big Home Is Way Overrated (In One Simple Chart)

Authored by Shawn Langlois via MarketWatch.com,
From 1978 through 2015, the median size of the single-family home increased every year until it peaked at 2,467 square feet, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Then, in 2016, that number began to shrink, albeit ever so slightly.
So, are we finally coming to our senses about McMansions?
Of course, owning a big house has long been a key component of the American Dream - you know you’ve arrived when you have columns, an indoor pool and a theater room - but, in reality, it’s all usually a huge waste of space, according to a study cited by Steve Adcock on the Get Rich Slowly blog.
A research team affiliated with UCLA studied American families and where they spend most of their time while inside their homes. The results were fascinating, but really not all that surprising. Here’s one representative example:
As you can see, most square footage is wasted as people tend to gather around the kitchen and the television, while avoiding the dining room and porch.
“The findings were not pretty. In fact, they helped prove how little we use our big homes for things other than clutter,” Adcock said.
“Most families don’t use large areas of their homes - which means they’ve essentially wasted money on space they don’t need.”
And Adcock knows a thing or two about utilizing space.
Like the family in the illustration above, he used to spend all of his time hanging out in the kitchen and family room in his 1,600-square-foot home. Now, after managing to retire from his full-time gig at the age of 35, he lives his version of the American Dream in an Airstream trailer with his wife.
Check out a tour of his “home”:
“The full-time RV life isn’t for everyone, and it’s not my intent to convince you otherwise,” Adcock explained. “Instead, use my story as a testament to the fact that large homes are very much a choice. Few of us need the space we buy.”
His takeaway: Forget the standard realtor advice that you should “buy as big of a house as you can afford.”
Instead, buy as much house as you need. “More does not automatically equal better,” he said. “More simply means more.”
Like everything owned, maintenance eats time.
Entropy is a bitch.
"Don't be mad you can't afford one, they suck anyway!"
"Those grapes were sour anyway."
In reply to Like everthing, its the… by ???ö?
I've lived and visited many places around the world where a 55 m^2 (~550 ft^2) flat was adequate for a family of four, resulting in children that are happier, healthier, and with a greater sense of well being than many, if not most, American families.
In Europe, they usually also have a garden nearby with a ~10 m^2 garden house.
I appreciated living this way, especially in northern Europe during winter - only one wall with a cold exterior instead of four.
In reply to "Don't be mad you can't… by D503
And many places around the world also have multigenerational households. Makes a lot more sense, economically and from a supportive perspective.
The 'American Dream' of every 'nuclear' family owning its own home is all part of the housing Ponzi...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to I've lived and visited many… by 7thGenMO
Relatives can just fucking get a hotel room.
In reply to And many places around the… by skbull44
Amen.
In reply to Relatives can just fucking… by ???ö?
And that wise comment sums it all up. The more stuff you have, the more stuff you have to take care of, to worry about and the more stuff there is to break. Simple and less equals more time to enjoy.
I've worked with some extremely wealthy folks and toured their homes and vacation homes. Room after room, fully furnished and outfitted with big tv's, game rooms, kayaks, bicycles, motor scooter, libraries, sun rooms, etc. Guess what? All those rooms spend 99% of the time empty.
In reply to Like everthing, its the… by ???ö?
George Carlin Talks About "Stuff"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvgN5gCuLac
In reply to And that wise comment sums… by khakuda
maintenance eats time and money
In reply to Like everthing, its the… by ???ö?
2500 sq ft. family of 4 suits me fine..
My place is 1400 sq. ft. and it's too much! I use one bathroom, sleep in one bed, and sit on one couch, and use the kitchen a few times a day. Yes, the garage is nice so my SUV doesn't get too hot or too cold but it's just one more place to collect junk.
It is harder to downsize all this crap than I thought it would be, too. What a pain in the butt.
No one gets together for dinner parties or any of that stuff, either. Everyone I know meets up at a local restaurant where everyone can order something to their own taste. The only people that have been inside my house are repair techs: local A/C tech, plumber. People don't go to other people's houses these days unless you have kids or you are related.
In reply to 2500 sq ft. suits me fine.. by Theta_Burn
My sister has a nice four bedroom place. I don't think she knows where a couple of those bedrooms are lol. The backyard is the magic though. It's all about a nice big backyard if you're in the burbs...
In reply to My place is 1400 sq. ft. and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yeah when price increases over the last 30, 40 years blow away any wage increases you get the situation we are in.
In reply to My sister has a nice four… by Skateboarder
I dug up most of my yard and put in gravel. That big back yard turns into a sinkhole that transfers money from your wallet to the wallet of your landscaper. I am guessing she doesn't do all the mowing, trimming, planting, pruning, shearing, weeding, and mulching, does she? And if she does she is a better person than I am!
My spare bedroom is basically a store room. My spare bathroom is convenient but I never use the tub/shower. That's where I hang laundry that I don't want to put in the dryer.
In reply to My sister has a nice four… by Skateboarder
Why does everyone TRY to live like they can make this life Heaven on earth?
You will always end up dead. Vanity of Vanity. All is Vanity. Or it should read in the modern: Bull shit of Bull shit. All is Bull shit.
Worry about what lies ahead after this life. "There will be weeping and gnashing of teeth." for many that is.
In reply to I dug up most of my yard and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Contemplating worms feasting on my mortal coil isn't an activity I find useful or very productive.
As to my electrical energy... well, that's much the same.
I'll find out when I get there or if there's a there there at all.
In reply to Why does everyone TRY to… by ONEwarrior
Yeah man, a lot of people (especially in Cali) are getting into desert gardens and rock gardens and stuff. Some of em look pretty bangin with gravel and cacti and stuff.
Sister and bro-in-law like maintaining the yard themselves - they even got raised beds going on and starting to grow their own food. Our family place in San Jose has a good amount of concrete pathway. Had to give up on the lawn because of the drought. It's starting to come back this year though. I'm gonna dig it all up and change up the seed though - going for fine Fescue this time.
http://fescue.com/finefescue/index.html
And gonna start farming myself. Raised beds coming up next weekend.
It's amazing how little resources we actually use, and how much we accumulate. I'm beginning a purge to minimalize or organize. Hoarding is only acceptable if properly organized and archived...
In reply to I dug up most of my yard and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
If they do their own work and enjoy it, fine. I can easily put in raised beds over the gravel (if I come back here after renting and living in my RV that would be my plan but I doubt I will ever live here again once I rent it out).
It's stupid to put in non-native landscaping that needs to be watered (I don't care where you live). There is plenty of rain where I live, water isn't the issue. Finding someone to show up and do the work was the problem. No one wants to show up for less than $200 in my area.
If you are in Cali and doing raised beds, this time of year, make sure to get some flexible PVC and shade cloth. You are gonna need it or all those little plants will turn into burned leaves in less than one day.
In reply to Yeah man, a lot of people … by Skateboarder
I came to my senses several years ago downsizing to a modest Ranch 3 bedroom 1400 sq ft with large yard. I hate housework and finally realized like you I use one bedroom, one bath, kitchen and sofa/TV. I early retired out of state to lower cost of living and downsized again. I still have way too much stuff even after decluttering/downsizing in selling two homes. My goal is to have this house 933 sq ft minimized to only the items I actually use. I figure a 6 month rule will help me get there - if I haven't used/worn in 6 months - off to charity/dump. I've found having decluttered I can clean the house in less than one hour - it's all flat surfaces cleaning. I wear T-shirts/jeans every day and I'm wondering WHY I still have business casual clothes in my closet. It's hard deprogramming the American dream...
In reply to My place is 1400 sq. ft. and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I hate housework too! (My first business was residential housecleaning)!
I have been sorting through stuff and figuring out what I use and don't use. The answer? Not much! I wear the same stuff most of the time (nothing fancy). The one kitchen tool I plug in is a mini chopper (so much for that big fancy thing that sits and does nothing).
I have watched a number of videos about the Kon Mari method, too.
I don't know, I should probably just sell all these books and that stereo stuff anyway.
You are so right, we have been programmed!
In reply to I came to my senses several… by Totally_Disill…
2500 would have been nice growing up. Family of 4 (eventually 3) in a 750. Every inch used.
In reply to 2500 sq ft. suits me fine.. by Theta_Burn
Working jobs they hate to buy shit they don't need...
... putting their life on the line to get there.
In reply to Working jobs they hate to… by tmosley
I have inflatable pool floaties that are pizza slices bro. Tell me that is not what I need.
In reply to Working jobs they hate to… by tmosley
like the Baby Ruth scene in Caddyshack ?
In reply to I have inflatable pool… by Skateboarder
Doodie!!!
In reply to like the Baby Ruth scene in… by ???ö?
Whatever floats your boat, dude!
In reply to I have inflatable pool… by Skateboarder
I saw those at the check out line display at Michaels.....
Does the cheese melt in the sun? Screw up the pool filter?
I was coveting, but we don't have enough heat for a pool in my burg.....
In reply to I have inflatable pool… by Skateboarder
"Working jobs they hate to buy shit they don't need..."
Working jobs they hate, to buy shit they don't need, with money they don't have, to impress people they don't like.
In reply to I saw those at the check out… by Occasional
Exactly.
I own a house and went out of state for a year. Hired a landscaper to make sure the house did not look abandoned.
I only took one suitcase worth of clothes with me and my laptop and tablet.
Once there I bought a bed frame, mattress, set of dishes and few pots.
Then some old beat up dinning room table with 2 chairs for a place to work.
No TV, no radio, no streaming videos or music from the internet (I did not have unlimited Internet on my phone and used a data plan for remote connection to work).
I live very Spartan lifestyle. Eventually I bought a beach chair and a bicycle.
Did not miss any of that crap I have at home. Also cured me of my TV habit.
In reply to Working jobs they hate to… by tmosley
I wouldn't buy an airstream but do I want to live in an RV full time? Oh hell yes!
Really?
Id go insane. I have so many projects that I need space for, my wife too. Gardening, woodworking, painting and distilling are my hobbies. I need tons of space for those, but mostly outdoors, which is why of our 6 acre property, we only have a 1600 sq ft house.
Im pretty sure the shed is getting close to the size of our house if you include the basement.
On the flip side, I have lots of friends in ginormous mansions, like 4000-6000 sq ft, with 1 KID. And they dont even go outside their rooms these days...mine included lol.
In reply to I wouldn't buy an airstream… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I am serious! My happiest summer was living in an 81-square-foot converted hippie chicken coop on Lopez Island in 1997. I could put everything I owned into a small Uhaul truck and go anywhere. That is my goal now. Put my books and stereo stuff in storage to save for when I am too old to travel, and live in a Class C RV.
Living in the suburbs is driving me crazy! Sick to death of it. I want to wake up in a new place every day and if the person parked next to me pisses me off I can drive away and find a new spot.
Wifi hotspots mean you can get Internet and cell service almost anywhere, too. A digital antenna means you get free TV.
In reply to Really? Id go insane. I have… by inhibi
Hey, dat's my house! Not bad for an ape, hey?...
The County owns your house, not you.
Yep, it's the O&M costs that hurt more... a grand here, a grand there... fucking democrats... I mean termites.
and heaven help you if live in a no shit Nazi HOA like I will be for the next year. You have a blade of grass in your driveway. Well that's a gallon of some cancer causing herbicide and an hour of my time with the trip to the store.
I hear you. Make your own herbicide: mix pure white vinegar (the cheap kind in a gallon jug) with liquid dish soap (tablespoon or two) and Epsom salt (tablespoon or two). Mix and spray those fucking weeds in the morning on a day when it is going to be hot. This stuff even works on thistles! Older neighbor gave me the recipe. It really works!
I used to pay a landscaper $50 a week to come by and weed. Now it costs me $1 and I get the fun part of going outside and spraying the little fuckers to death!
In reply to Yep, it's the O&M costs that… by VladLenin
Never wanted one... sorry.
Cut your 2000 sq.ft. house to 1500, and use the money you saved to fit solar gear; if only I had 5c worth of nickel for every time I've been laughed at by a home builder for pushing that one:
"eff that shit! 'Solar gear' costs money, empty space is cheaper than the cardboard walls we put together these days, and there's lots of it between our clients' ears."
My neighbor is doing that. 20 panels for $27K. The roof is 12 years old so in a few years he is going to have to pull those 20 panels and put on a new roof. I don't even want to know how much that will cost, let alone getting up on the roof and washing the panels and other maintenance for the things. I am guessing that $10K roof job will cost him $15K (or more). Cost effective? I don't know. Maybe he shits dollar bills every morning.
In reply to Cut your 2000 sq.ft. house… by GoinFawr
Probably on a heloc.
In reply to My neighbor is doing that. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Wife is a shopaholic and it looks like so is the dude. Bought the kid a new car (17 yo).
Yeah, a primary mortgage and a HELOC are not going to work out well when prices drop and they realize they are trapped and unable to sell. Ask me how I know how that works! Been there, done that, learned the lesson the hard way ;)
In reply to Probably on a heloc. by Anonymous_Bene…
I have been trying to build a high-quality, right-sized (<1000sq ft) home but it's very difficult to find a lot. The lots all have CC&Rs that prevent anyone from building anything other than a stupid McMansion. Prejudice against smaller homes runs deep in the land of the free.
Flyover country is lovely. No building codes in the county where I currently own land. It helps to know how to build things right, but anything goes around here.
In reply to I have been trying to build… by Jay
I have lived in both the 1600' house and the 4k' house. If you prefer large hallways (say like minimum 48" wide and 32"+ doorways, bathrooms where you don't feel you're in a dollhouse with the shitter only inches away from the towel rack, etc.), then you realize that 3000' or more can be swallowed up rather quickly - with not a lot of 'wasted space'. A 4000' home can easily be built to not appear pretentious on the inside or out and fit nicely on a reasonably sized lot.
It's all about spaciousness. As soon as you start trying to cram too much into too little space, things start shrinking.
Of course, if you want a 4000' on a 10K lot, that will be 3M pal.
But being down the road, you already knew that. :-)
In reply to I have lived in both the… by Consuelo
My neighbor with a 4000sq ft home had $1500 electric bills this past winter. It's just one of the many little things that adds up to being a big ball and chain...
OMG! That sounds like hell. I replaced half of my lights with LEDs and my gas / electric bill, this month, is $75 and change. I still have 20 lights to swap out for LED but they are the lights I usually only keep on for a few minutes and turn off. It's on the to-do list.
In reply to My neighbor with a 4000sq ft… by Anonymous_Bene…
Still live in the house we bought 40 yrs ago...1200 ft with a finished basement, housed my wife and 3 kids.
My wife wanted to move on a number of occasions, until I explained the difference between "want and need" to her (university educated).
Still live there but when we vacation (3-6 months at a time) I go for the biggest all in condo I can find, and usually get 3 or 4 bedroom units with indoor parking etc...great to rent/lease but wouldn't care to own.
I couldn't care less about my living quarters so long as it has the basics... The shop is what's important.