Why Hasn't Mueller Indicted Anybody For The DNC Hack?

During his one year leading the probe into the alleged misdeeds of President Trump and his associates, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has issued a number of indictments, including against 13 Russian nationals who will likely never find their way into US custody. But as the Hill pointed out Tuesday, there's one election-related crime that Mueller has apparently been reluctant to pursue: That is, the hacking of the Democratic National Committee's emails by Guccifur 2.0, a hacker who has been tenuously linked to the Russian GRU.
Some legal experts say Mueller could be holding off on an indictment for the end of the investigation because going public would be too damaging. It's possible that it could reveal "the information they might posses to prove the case," said Mark Zaid, a Washington attorney specializing in national security issues.
Others said an indictment for the DNC hack could've been filed under seal so the target wouldn't be aware of the charges - and thus might unwittingly travel to a jurisdiction where they could be extradited to the US.
And for what it's worth, Roger Stone, an early Trump political advisor who once bragged about his direct contact with Wikileaks, has been saying that he expects to be indicted by Mueller. One of the major unanswered questions when it comes to the DNC hack is whether Mueller can link it to an American suspect or suspects.
"If there are Americans involved, whether or not they have anything to do with the campaign, then I would expect an indictment," said Steven Cash, a lawyer at Day Pitney.
While leaks in recent months have suggested that Mueller does, in fact, have enough evidence to bring charges related to the DNC hack, the DOJ hasn't produced anything conclusive to link Russia to the incident. Furthermore, the sophisticated Russian "disinformation campaign" carried out through Facebook and other social media through the placement of "fraudulent" ads bearing controversial messages has also been exposed as a gross exaggeration.
Even if Mueller had an iron-clad case, pursuing charges against a Russian national - Russia is not obligated to extradite its citizens - would be a futile exercise, since they would likely just modify their behavior to avoid traveling to jurisdictions where they'd be vulnerable. Still, rumors persist that Mueller has identified senior Russian officials who were somehow involved in the hack. US media reported that Guccifer 2.0, the hacker responsible for the attack, was working for Russia's GRU.
Of course, there has been plenty of suspicious activity by Democrats that might deter Mueller from looking too closely. If the Democrats were, in fact, victimized by Russians, why did they refuse the FBI access to their servers?
Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, which famously found no conclusive evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, said he expects Mueller to indict the people behind the DNC hack.
The only question, Schiff says, is whether the indictment will be limited to Russians, or will also include US citizens.
Comments
Every day that Mueller is still around is another #TRUMP FAIL day. (& since I'm on the hook for Mueller's salary, that leaves me no alternative but to blame Trump who can't seem to fire any of these sloths like everyone else either here or on Reality TV, probably because "they're good people & have been through enough", or are "dancing arabs" or something).
I can't even tell anymore if I'm more sick of seeing Herman Munster's face everyday or Orange Jesus.
It's a goddamned perpetual inertia machine
Gee, I dunno, BECAUSE THEY'RE THE ONES THAT HIRED HIM???
In reply to Every day that Mueller is… by TheWholeYearInn
he is a hack.
In reply to Gee, I dunno, BECAUSE THEY… by GlassHouse101
Is that a rhetorical question?
In reply to he is a hack. by Four chan
Adam, you ignorant slut, stop pretending that you don't know that Seth Rich copied the files and sent them to Wikileaks, and that he was murdered for his actions.
In reply to Is that a rhetorical… by StackShinyStuff
Because Mueller is a DNC hack. Seriously, does anyone really believe he's working on anything other than bringing Trump down?
In reply to Seth is dead. by hedgeless_horseman
For the same reason no one has been indicted in the Russia-gate scandal........it didn't happen.
AND.......because it is necessary to keep this shit show going as long as possible to keep the sheeple distracted from reality.
In reply to Because by toady
Also, it was not a hack. So there's that...
In reply to For the same reason no one… by bshirley1968
Because Seth Rich downloaded the data on to a zip drive and handed it off to an intermediary and was then shot to death.
In reply to Also, it was not a hack. So… by StackShinyStuff
wouldnt want to have duel Russian and US citizenships, automatic red flag and tag.
In reply to Because Seth Rich downloaded… by JRobby
My best guess is Mueller indicts someone for something and fucking looses. He may also be smart enough to figure out Seth Rich was murdered by MS13 on orders from the DNC, so he is walking on a thin rope.
In reply to wouldnt want to have duel… by 1 Alabama
Hmmmm....there must be a reason why A G Sessions is not leading the way friends with solid arrests and perp walks.
In reply to My best guess is Mueller… by TahoeBilly2012
Seth is dead. You can get s GJ to indict a ham sandwich but not a dead man
In reply to My best guess is Mueller… by TahoeBilly2012
Because their was no hack, former NSA whistle blower said due to the download speed it was a copy to a flash drive from INSIDE. Impossible to download at that speed from a hack.
Seth Rich
In reply to wouldnt want to have duel… by 1 Alabama
Any accusation that the files delivered to Wikileaks were filched across the internet will be quickly dismissed with laughter. Mueller realizes that's a dead-end path to ridicule.
In reply to Because their was no hack,… by Chris2
Wait....he was actually killed in his hospital room......must have been the soup on the menu
In reply to Because Seth Rich downloaded… by JRobby
What if he is not dead and is in protective custody? Remember when his parents called off the Detective they had on the case? I always wondered about that. That would certainly be the Trump Card.
In reply to Wait....he was actually… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
thats why Trump went to visit Steve Scalise he was in the same murder ward with the same doc that "worked" on Seth Rich. They were going to kill him too. I researched that doc, his name escapes me for now but he is sketchy. Even looked into his parents and brother who live near me and his wife and her family. His brother was at the WH like 20 times, his wife is a Muslim who is involved with LA RAZZA in Oakland Ca. His father was a guest at "Eagles Nest" at Bohemian Grove in around 2002 (I think) he was a lawyer but I could not find clients or cases. They have their home listed as some kind of LIFE EXTENSION spa as a business. They are from Kosovo. Brother water engineer at UC Berkeley.
lol... its what I do.
Seth Rich's brother works for Northrop Grumman He is the one who called off the investigation.
In reply to Wait....he was actually… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
OANN's report "Who Killed Seth Rich?" is on Vimeo.
https://vimeo.com/249316387
In reply to thats why Trump went to… by Chris2
important point often missed
"Wait....he was actually killed in his hospital room"
In reply to Wait....he was actually… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Zip drive? WTF, the aughts called and asked for their tech back. Other than that, you got it.
In reply to Because Seth Rich downloaded… by JRobby
zackly. it wasn't a "hack" it was an inside job by a bernie fan because killary fucked him over in an overt end run around the constitutional election process.
In reply to Because Seth Rich downloaded… by JRobby
The Reason:
Mueller CAN'T Indict Seth Rich. Why? Because the Democrats already KILLED him.
Do you feel lucky Seth? :
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-2Xa4xK1f40M/WRs92Jckm_I/AAAAAAAATAo/SqK2-anr…
(apologies to Dirty Harry)
In reply to For the same reason no one… by bshirley1968
And that would cause an international incident, the scrutiny of which the DS doesn't want. As long as the oligarchs only abuse their own serfs nobody gives a fuck.
In reply to For the same reason no one… by bshirley1968
Why hasn't Mueller pulled his head out of Hillary's ass?
In reply to Because by toady
There was no hack.
How can there be an indictment without a crime?
Hasn't data proved that the data transfer rate indicates it was written to a thumb drive and not a network folder (or external network location)?
We are talking about the “Seth Rich” DNC jack right?
In reply to Because by toady
Mr. Schiff is neck deep in Walnut Sauce...
In reply to Seth is dead. by hedgeless_horseman
Unless the reds find a spine and fight, be prepared for frauds like Schiff to run right over the reds in congress. The track record is clear and they always do.
In reply to Seth is dead. by hedgeless_horseman
Mueller cannot issue and indictment without having examined the evidence.
No government law enforcement has ever examined the DNC servers. As far as we know they were never hacked by "Russians". They only had evidence of the rigging of an election, hackigng by internal Paki criminals hired byt eh DNC and Democrat Congress people, payments to Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS and Al Qaida and probably Saddam Hussein and Bin Laden's family (if not him).
In reply to Seth is dead. by hedgeless_horseman
Everyone with a functioning brain knows it was not a hack of the DNC. William Binney former head of the NSA and others have proved a hack was impossible because of the transfer download rates found on the files.
In reply to Every day that Mueller is… by TheWholeYearInn
The Dems spin on CrowdStike said it was Da Russian's is a fuking joke. You can bet that server has been wiped clean with more than a cloth and Pledge Lemon scent.
That server might sleep with the fish like Luca Brasi...
In reply to Everyone with a functioning… by Everybodys All…
Former NSA computer genius Bill Binney (turned whistle blower truth teller), says that his examination of the data indicates beyond reasonable doubt that the transmission rates of the download from the DNC server were far too fast for hacking (i.e. over the internet) and could only have been achieved by a direct physical connection on location, probably a high end USB thumb drive. I wonder if he would testify in court as an expert witness if Mueller indicts some patsy. Probably a Mueller nightmare.
In reply to Every day that Mueller is… by TheWholeYearInn
You all are missing the fucking point...
You all waste your time every day in a debating society on forensics like this was some goddamned TV NCIS show... There has been more than enough time on this (which only means that EVERYONE is just getting strung along ~ & I'm sick & tired of listening to you Scarlet O'Hara's & your asinine melancholy gazes over Tara saying tomorrow will be a new day).
Put people in jail of SHUT THE FUCK UP...
That's it ~ That's all there is...
In reply to Former NSA computer genius… by el buitre
He's a horse of course. How can he indict anyone?
His name was Seth Rich.
this russian lie starts with podesta and hillary murdering seth rich and then blaming the russians.
In reply to His name was Seth Rich. by geotrader
Is that Stormy in that pic?
In reply to this russian lie starts with… by Four chan
Don't forget Debbie Wasserman Schultz. According to Q Anon, she hired to MS-13 animals to kill Rich, and then had the hitmen killed to cover her tracks.
In reply to this russian lie starts with… by Four chan
Well give her credit if true; she's done more lessen the number of illegals here than Trump has.
In reply to Don't forget Debbie… by el buitre
Guccifur 2.0 probably has pictures of mueller sucking hitlary's snizz.
They already indicted the "hacker" when Seth Rich was murdered.
That deep state piece of shit Robert Mueller hasn't even examined the DNC servers yet !!
So how the hell does he know it was the Russians who hacked anything?
He brought in a team of psychics from Romania to help out. They fingered the Russkies.
In reply to That deep state piece of… by lester1
Because they have already executed the perp
Mueller's backroom boiler operation is where the hackers and psychopathic murderers hang out.
Right under everyone's noses, the good guys just ain't looking hard enough.
you know those boilers sink w/o anyone noticing or caring. Try to raise one and you have a real stinker on your hands, courtousy of the bloody preacher sundays.
In reply to Mueller's backroom boiler… by MARDUKTA
Seth Rich, the Awan bros., ...wow...there was a Yuugge opportunity to really investigate crimes....what about the Fish called Debbie Wasserman Schultz ?
Awan bros. not extraditable.
In reply to Seth Rich, the Awan bros., … by Clowns on Acid
Nothing Seal Team Six can't handle. If they can't get him out, make sure justice is served.
In reply to Awan bros. not extraditable. by psy_ops
They have one in custody
In reply to Awan bros. not extraditable. by psy_ops