Why Hasn't Mueller Indicted Anybody For The DNC Hack?

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 14:32

During his one year leading the probe into the alleged misdeeds of President Trump and his associates, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has issued a number of indictments, including against 13 Russian nationals who will likely never find their way into US custody. But as the Hill pointed out Tuesday, there's one election-related crime that Mueller has apparently been reluctant to pursue: That is, the hacking of the Democratic National Committee's emails by Guccifur 2.0, a hacker who has been tenuously linked to the Russian GRU.

Some legal experts say Mueller could be holding off on an indictment for the end of the investigation because going public would be too damaging. It's possible that it could reveal "the information they might posses to prove the case," said Mark Zaid, a Washington attorney specializing in national security issues.

Others said an indictment for the DNC hack could've been filed under seal so the target wouldn't be aware of the charges - and thus might unwittingly travel to a jurisdiction where they could be extradited to the US.

And for what it's worth, Roger Stone, an early Trump political advisor who once bragged about his direct contact with Wikileaks, has been saying that he expects to be indicted by Mueller. One of the major unanswered questions when it comes to the DNC hack is whether Mueller can link it to an American suspect or suspects.

"If there are Americans involved, whether or not they have anything to do with the campaign, then I would expect an indictment," said Steven Cash, a lawyer at Day Pitney.

While leaks in recent months have suggested that Mueller does, in fact, have enough evidence to bring charges related to the DNC hack, the DOJ hasn't produced anything conclusive to link Russia to the incident. Furthermore, the sophisticated Russian "disinformation campaign" carried out through Facebook and other social media through the placement of "fraudulent" ads bearing controversial messages has also been exposed as a gross exaggeration.

Even if Mueller had an iron-clad case, pursuing charges against a Russian national - Russia is not obligated to extradite its citizens - would be a futile exercise, since they would likely just modify their behavior to avoid traveling to jurisdictions where they'd be vulnerable. Still, rumors persist that Mueller has identified senior Russian officials who were somehow involved in the hack. US media reported that Guccifer 2.0, the hacker responsible for the attack, was working for Russia's GRU.

Of course, there has been plenty of suspicious activity by Democrats that might deter Mueller from looking too closely. If the Democrats were, in fact, victimized by Russians, why did they refuse the FBI access to their servers?

Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, which famously found no conclusive evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, said he expects Mueller to indict the people behind the DNC hack.

The only question, Schiff says, is whether the indictment will be limited to Russians, or will also include US citizens.

TheWholeYearInn Tue, 05/22/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

Every day that Mueller is still around is another #TRUMP FAIL day. (& since I'm on the hook for Mueller's salary, that leaves me no alternative but to blame Trump who can't seem to fire any of these sloths like everyone else either here or on Reality TV, probably because "they're good people & have been through enough", or are "dancing arabs" or something).

 

I can't even tell anymore if I'm more sick of seeing Herman Munster's face everyday or Orange Jesus.

 

It's a goddamned perpetual inertia machine

hedgeless_horseman StackShinyStuff Tue, 05/22/2018 - 14:37 Permalink

 

Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, which famously found no conclusive evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, said he expects Mueller to indict the people behind the DNC hack.

Adam, you ignorant slut, stop pretending that you don't know that Seth Rich copied the files and sent them to Wikileaks, and that he was murdered for his actions.

bshirley1968 toady Tue, 05/22/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

For the same reason no one has been indicted in the Russia-gate scandal........it didn't happen.

AND.......because it is necessary to keep this shit show going as long as possible to keep the sheeple distracted from reality.

Chris2 JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Tue, 05/22/2018 - 15:06 Permalink

thats why Trump went to visit Steve Scalise he was in the same murder ward with the same doc that "worked" on Seth Rich. They were going to kill him too. I researched that doc, his name escapes me for now but he is sketchy. Even looked into his parents and brother who live near me and his  wife and her family. His brother was at the WH like 20 times, his wife is a Muslim who is involved with LA RAZZA in Oakland Ca. His father was a guest at "Eagles Nest" at Bohemian Grove in around 2002 (I think) he was a lawyer but I could not find clients or cases. They have their home listed as some kind of LIFE EXTENSION spa as a business. They are from Kosovo. Brother water engineer at UC Berkeley.

lol... its what I do.

Seth Rich's brother works for Northrop Grumman He is the one who called off the investigation.

 

Mycroft Holmes IV toady Tue, 05/22/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

There was no hack.

How can there be an indictment without a crime?

Hasn't data proved that the data transfer rate indicates it was written to a thumb drive and not a network folder (or external network location)?

We are talking about the “Seth Rich” DNC jack right? 

ATM hedgeless_horseman Tue, 05/22/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

Mueller cannot issue and indictment without having examined the evidence.

No government law enforcement has ever examined the DNC servers. As far as we know they were never hacked by "Russians". They only had evidence of the rigging of an election, hackigng by internal Paki criminals hired byt eh DNC and Democrat Congress people, payments to Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS and Al Qaida and probably Saddam Hussein and Bin Laden's family (if not him).

el buitre TheWholeYearInn Tue, 05/22/2018 - 15:04 Permalink

Former NSA computer genius Bill Binney (turned whistle blower truth teller), says that his examination of the data indicates beyond reasonable doubt that the transmission rates of the download from the DNC server were far too fast for hacking (i.e. over the internet) and could only have been achieved by a direct physical connection on location, probably a high end USB thumb drive.  I wonder if he would testify in court as an expert witness if Mueller indicts some patsy.  Probably a Mueller nightmare.

TheWholeYearInn el buitre Tue, 05/22/2018 - 15:15 Permalink

You all are missing the fucking point...

 

You all waste your time every day in a debating society on forensics like this was some goddamned TV NCIS show... There has been more than enough time on this (which only means that EVERYONE is just getting strung along ~ & I'm sick & tired of listening to you Scarlet O'Hara's & your asinine melancholy gazes over Tara saying tomorrow will be a new day).

 

Put people in jail of SHUT THE FUCK UP...

 

That's it ~ That's all there is...

lester1 Tue, 05/22/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

That deep state piece of shit Robert Mueller hasn't even examined the DNC servers yet !!

So how the hell does he know it was the Russians who hacked anything?

MARDUKTA Tue, 05/22/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

Mueller's backroom boiler operation is where the hackers and psychopathic murderers hang out.

Right under everyone's noses, the good guys just ain't looking hard enough.