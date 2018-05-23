Argentine Bank To Use Bitcoin For Cross-Border Transactions

May has not been a good month for Emerging Markets in general, but perhaps none (other than Turkey now) were hit harder than Argentina which raised rates to an astonishing 40% in an effort to defend massive capital flight and the crash in its currency as IMF bailout hope is all that remains - aside from Franklin Templeton's global bond fund.
But as the BCRA and Argentine government desperately shore up confidence in their collapsing currency, NewsBTC.com's Tim Copeland reports that Argentine bank, Banco Masventas (BMV), has revealed a partnership with Bitex to allow customers to make cross-border payments in Bitcoin.
They aim to utilise Bitcoin as a low-fee cryptocurrency which can be transferred across borders and easily exchanged for fiat currencies.
image courtesy of CoinTelegraph
Bank Moves from SWIFT to Bitcoin
BMV said in a statement:
“The service allows you to reduce costs associated with international transfers as there are no international banks as intermediaries. The logistics solution allows for a reduction in the time it takes to send or receive transfers up to a maximum of 24 hours. Bitex has a wide network of partners that enables international transfers to more than 50 countries.”
Bitcoin enables transfers to be made without using third parties and does not rely on any trusted parties. Instead, it uses a network of nodes that validate transactions and uses incentives to ensure that the network operates accurately. It also uses cryptography, such as hash functions, to ensure that only the person who holds their Bitcoin can spend it as well as providing a public ledger to ensure accountability.
Bitex is a blockchain-based financial services provider for both individuals and institutions. They help to create logistics solutions which allow for payments to be made between multiple countries. Bitex are self-regulated, but follow compliance and KYC rules. They have also hired Deloitteservices to fulfil audits on the company’s operations and holding of funds.
U.K. bank Santander has continued their move into the blockchain ecosystem by announcing their new app One Pay FX which uses Ripple technology in April. The app was launched in Spain, the U.K., Brazil, and Poland and is designed to make cross-border payments in a matter of minutes. It runs on xCurrent, a payment solution provided by Ripple Net but does not exclusively use XRP which is associated with Ripple. XRP is used by xRapid, another solution, and has been successfully trialled by Mercury FX.
In Q1, along with other xRapid pilots customers, we have proved that #xRapid can lower liquidity costs & increase payment speed and transparency using #XRP. We are looking forward to continued successful testing and going into production.https://t.co/hlYDcFyG7o— Mercury-fx Ltd (@mercury_fx_ltd) April 26, 2018
Ripple have targeted banks and, specifically, cross-border payment providers and argue that XRP can save costs and deliver faster transactions than using SWIFT or Bitcoin. This move by BMV shows a preference for the number one ranked cryptocurrency by market cap instead of XRP which is aimed at being used by banks.
Should Bitcoin Be Used by Banks?
Many token holders will welcome real-world integration as an increase in use of a coin usually leads to an increase in price. However, Bitcoin was initially set up in a libertarian environment which was hostile to banks. In fact, the Bitcoin’s genesis block contains an extract from the Times which references the 2008 financial crisis. Bitcoin is also pseudonymous which makes it harder for governments to keep track of payments and users.
In this partnership, we have an example of a low-fee cryptocurrency being used by a bank which is then charging 3% plus VAT for the service. This means that the bank is profiting from the low fees that Bitcoin offers. On the other hand, BMV did suggest it has passed some of the savings on to the customer. Instead of going through a bank, users could set up their own wallets and send transactions without using a bank, but novices may find this risky as mistakes can happen.
* * *
The question is - will this enable BMV customers to get around any future capital controls enforced by the government should this currency collapse turn even more crisis-er?
Comments
You're just adding a useless third party for no reason. You can already send Bitcoin to anyone in the world with a wallet address. No government needed!
My butt is still feeling the pain from the today's crypto price drops. Fortunately took a lot of profit last year.
Not sure what I will do other than spend the BCH (Bitcoin Cash) "they" gave me when BTC forked.
In reply to You're just adding a useless… by Solosides
Stop the Zionist Deep State control of our government, Vote "Patrick Little" U.S. Senator June 5th in California
Do you really want to stop the deep state jew supremacists?
Vote "Patrick Little" June 5th in California or by Mail In by May29th !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-W_WwSknIc
In reply to My butt is still feeling… by 38BWD22
And that folks, is how you screw a Bank and it's customers.
Let's move your pesos to Falkland.
Aaand ... they're gone.
Don't forget to come again !
In reply to Stop the Zionist Deep State… by MoreSun
"My butt is still feeling the pain from the today's crypto price drops"
This pattern has been repeated multiple times in cryptos. They rocket up, then crash but still end up above their old point, then sit around, then creep up, then rocket up even higher.
$100 rocket to $1200 crash to $300 creep to $1000 rocket to $20,000 crash to $7000. That was the pattern for BTC. $7000 is the new $300. Now is the time to acquire.
In reply to My butt is still feeling… by 38BWD22
I'm resisting buying today, cuz I think it will drop briefly under 7K tonight or tomorrow... will backup the truck then...
But really there is so much good news and major developments in crypto and blockchain technology - I remain strong
In reply to "My butt is still feeling… by RedDwarf
If u believe buy. Then keep scaling into a long position on the way down. YOU WILL BE RICH.
What ur saying is u do not know wtf u r doing in a trading environment.
" I remain STRONG".
Jesus effin Christ dude. OMG LMFAO ROTFL and LOL to infinity. You sound like a survivor of the Bataan Death March. I remain strong HHHHIIIIILLLLLAAAAARRRRIIIIOOOOUUUUSSSSS quantum squared to infinity xs a million.
In reply to I'm resisting buying today,… by Yellow_Snow
"I'm resisting buying today, cuz I think it will drop briefly under 7K tonight or tomorrow... will backup the truck then..."
Timing the markets and day trading is not my bag. I dollar cost average into long term strategic positions.
In reply to I'm resisting buying today,… by Yellow_Snow
I hear if you boil toads, drink them, whip urself with a cat o nine tails, put ashes on your face and ingest psychedelics with an indigenous Amazon tribes, you can foretell the future.
You are trying to convince urself. Who listens to ur gibberish.
WAIT, ur the crypto trader the street firm hired two weeks ago. OK NNNNNOOOWWWW i believe u. Yeah u do have a future.
BACK TO THE ARTICLE This is a bank in Argentina!!!!!! The New world order in action.
In reply to "My butt is still feeling… by RedDwarf
Good
In reply to You're just adding a useless… by Solosides
For now those 3rd parties control fiat, and you still need fiat for most transactions. Over time crypto will erode the need for banks and fiat, but the key point is 'over time'.
For the moment, this is a good move for all concerned. The bank gets out from under the SWIFT tyranny, transaction costs are lower, and the people will get more used to crypto.
In reply to You're just adding a useless… by Solosides
Correct.
Here's an early call for all you altfork and altcoin traders -- get the fuck out of your shitcoins now, because this scaling shit is going to come to a head.
https://medium.com/@StopAndDecrypt/the-ethereum-blockchain-size-has-exc…
Its about ETH, BCash, EOS and Bitcoin.
Bitcoin is doing it right, the rest are going to have a bad time in the near future. And no, it isn't just about physical storage for the goddamned chain. Its about the knock-on effects of structural choices by these coins to run their network.
Read it, it may be the most important bit of crypto technical news you've ever read.
For the rest that have no clue, buy some popcorn, because some alts are going to get WRECKED.
In reply to For now those 3rd parties… by RedDwarf
EOS may not be all it's cracked up to be... just saying be careful.... otherwise altcoins are just lottery tickets...
In reply to Correct. Here's an early… by Exponere Mendaces
you and the dudes above u. Here is am image. an elephant has a flea on its tusk, does the elephant care? No. Is the elephant scared? No.
All the money in the world is owned buy big institutions, banks and yada yada. They r elephants. Crypto is the flea NO ONE CARES. It is a fun concept to get ur knickers in a twist over while the man owns you.
to the dwarf, your diminutive physical, financial, and intellectual stature are showing with ur panting and obvious lack of knowledge.
In reply to EOS may not be all it's… by Yellow_Snow
"All the money in the world is owned buy big institutions, banks and yada yada. They r elephants. Crypto is the flea NO ONE CARES"
Yeah, if that were true we would not be seeing those same elephants constantly commenting on cryptos, or enacting plans to use and trade them like NYSE, CME, and Nasdaq are doing.
In other words, the elephants care. They care a lot. So your claim is thus shown to be false gibberish on it's face.
"to the dwarf, your diminutive physical, financial, and intellectual stature are showing with ur panting and obvious lack of knowledge."
Name calling and basically no arguments. It seems your 'debating' skills stopped improving at around the 3rd grade.
In reply to you and the dudes above u… by lookslikecraptome
That was a very interesting article. It sounded to me like it was all about decentralized versus centralized CCs and which will pass the test of time. Conclusion? BTC will. The others? Not so much.
In reply to Correct. Here's an early… by Exponere Mendaces
Yes, there are problems with scaling these networks. There will be solutions however.
In the end many utility tokens do not need fast throughput to work. Veritaseum for example does not care if it takes time to clear. A lot of these utility tokens will be for larger ticket items and speed can be secondary.
For those where it does matter, those networks will likely be uniquely built from the ground up. Theta for example, which aims to be a bandwidth management / streaming network. A lot of these follow the EOS model - they will ICO on the ETH blockchain, but in the end the ERC20 tokens will vanish and instead they will implement their own network and the tokens 'migrated' over. In that sense the ETH blockchain is becoming the ICO blockchain more than it is an implementation network.
In reply to Correct. Here's an early… by Exponere Mendaces
Well, there you go. Over the coming months you are going to see a LOT of articles like this one as nations and corporations marry their systems to crypto.
Yes, if you are using www.tradingview.com, you DO see these articles in their news feed several times a day... keeps me positive
In reply to Well, there you go. Over… by RedDwarf
There are trillions of dollars in dollar denominated debt outstanding. Since you need dollars to pay those debts, that represents a MASSIVE demand for dollars. Crypto currencies have nothing like that built in demand.
who come up with these fake news???
As others have pointed out you do not need a bank to facilitate your bitcoin transactions across the border or anywhere else.
So I assume the bank is facilitating the movement of one currency across a border to the same or a different currency.
And I suspect there will be a fee associated with this. So the bank is becoming a bitcoin to local currency exchange with fees? Like everywhere else in the world?