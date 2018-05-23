"Blue Wave" Crashes On Shores Of Reality: GOP Takes Lead In Midterms Poll For First Time

Remember all that chatter and hope about a so-called "blue wave" of Democrats coming to overwhelm Washington in the Midterms?
Well it appears have ebbed to nothing.
In the latest Reuters poll, more people said they would vote for a Republican candidate over a Democrat in the upcoming midterm election, a reversal of previous trends.
Of the 1,139 people surveyed earlier this month, 41.1 percent said they would vote for a Republican in their district in November, up from 31.7% at the end of March. Only 35.2% percent of respondents said they planned to vote for a Democrat in their district in the upcoming election, down from 45.8% in early April.
The results are a stark contrast to previous polls: on April 7th, Democrats had a 13.7 point advantage over Republicans
As The Hill reports, Republicans have publicly said they expect to lose some seats in this November's midterm elections, which is common for the party in power.
Democrats need to win 23 GOP-held seats to take back control of the House.
The party could win back control of the Senate if it flips three seats, but several vulnerable Democrats are up for reelection.
So it appears that despite "Stormy" clouds, Cohen cacophanies, and Irate Iranians, President Trump's actions have prompted support for his party... not the negativity that Democrats seemed to believe 'we, the people' should be feeling.
wishful thinking.
OBAMA KNEW
Trump wins again.
Watch and learn liberals, the blue wave will be Trumped. Trump will campaign and win for "THE WALL".
I won't be surprised if R's gain seats.
Democratic party is about to change it's name to socialist party.
Poll?
I thought polls were wrong when Trump "won" against poll prediction.
So now polls are right because the GOP is supposedly ahead?
Jeez!
Are partisans (D & R) schizophrenic or CURSED with stupidity?
Maxines daughter traumatized the most.
But never fear! The FEC is looking into it ;-)
LOL get bent.
You can can pry her from my cold dead hands in about 20 years.
Stop the Zionist Deep State control of our government:
Vote Republican "Patrick Little" U.S. Senator June 5th in California
Do you really want to stop the deep state jew supremacists?
Vote Republican "Patrick Little" June 5th in California or by Mail In by May29th !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-W_WwSknIc
That video is funny..
Patrick little will stop the Jew..
Note> that if you spam every thread with this...it won't be funny.
They will make the same mistake on the midterms that they did in the genl 2016: They believe polling numbers, but the same folks who are attracted to Trump are likely in the demographic that slams the phone down on pollsters....so they don't get counted. Look for another +R -D surprise.
The Dems voted against tax reform, immigration reform etc. and have been exposed as corrupt hypocrites over DACA and Russiagate. Oh, and their spiritual leader, Hillary has also been exposed as a corrupt hypocritical liar and fraud. And "Impeach Trump" is not really a "policy". At the end of the day, people vote for their pocket book and security?
They do the same thing everytime, same MO. They build up the public to expect what the left wing media wants to happen in hopes that it will make it come true. Just like the Hillary debacle. She was never going to win. The oceans of people that attended the Trump rallies made it obvious, thats why they refused to show the crowds on their networks.
The media believes, really believes, that they spin reality instead of covering it.
lol...
"Rep. Maxine Waters' campaign committee has paid the California Democrat's daughter nearly $50,000 this election cycle, with an additional $65,000 forthcoming, campaign finance documents show.
Disclosures with the Federal Election Commission show Karen Waters received $42,862 from Citizens for Waters through a series of nine payments made between May 2017 and January 2018. The most recent payment, of $5,000, was made Jan. 19, according to FEC filings.
The payments to the younger Waters were described as a “slate mailer management fee.”
..."managing" the packaging of boxes of door hangers, as they roll off the printing press, one assumes ;-)
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/maxine-waters-campaign-committe…
LOL
A mere dilatant compared to The Honorable Reverend Jesse Jackson's son..
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-jesse-jackson-juni…
Imagine the potential if these two had offspring...
And what the fuck would either do...without the Government cheese?
Team Blue, Team Red....Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum.
Who was Seth Rich?
seth who?
Democrats have been relying on polls repeatedly to claim there was going to be a blue wave, so when a liberal outlet reports a shift like this, it is news.
reverse psychology.
If they're using the same polling methods that they were for the 2016 Presidential election, they're going to be skewed to make the Democrats look stronger than they actually are.
Then again, the DNC is broke because Hillary sucked it dry. The RNC is not broke. Do the math. It would take a major catastrophe (WWIII, economic collapse in banking, etc...) that the Ds can hang around Trump's neck to take that advantage away.
If it says the Dems are down by 6 points, they're really down by 10+.
You seem to be.
Polls are biased in favor of Dems.
I seem to recall saying that the Democratic Party would never be competitive again after 2016 and how poorly they handled their failure.
They are doomed to be a regional party at best. Republicans will likely dominate for the next 20 years.
If we could only exterminate the RINO's from the Republican Party, America could truly be Great Again.
It's an ongoing process. Note all the resignations.
"Missed it by that much, Agent 99..."
The distance between the practices of gynecology<|>proctology?
When you can declare yourself to be socialist you are only one small step to being a bolshevik.
Not a good place to go.
12 Point Plan for DIMS in next election......... ............
Increase Illegal Immigration and Give Sanctuary to Violent and or Illegal Immigrants.
Promote Oversized Immigration into the US of Third & Fourth World Countries.
Continue to Corrupt the election process and resume abuses of the "Foundation" schemes.
Undermine and Ignore the Constitution as much as possible for US citizens.
Engage in Collusion and Sedition against the current President.
Follow through with the DIM promise to raise and increase taxes across the board.
Restore ACA bamacare to its previous unfathomable ineptitude.
Restore secret spying on the opposition party and all that oppose the DIMs.
Continue to Ignore the rule of law for DIMS in power.
Pay countries like North Korea to continue to build WMDs.
Instigate further wars and conflicts in countries like Yemen, Syria, Libya, Ukraine,
RESUME THE DIM INCREASE IN FEDERAL REGULATIONS ACROSS THE BOARD.
We all win on sense and sensibility even with the bits you don't like.
Sheeple starting to see through the 'Blue Wave' of deception...
obama blew
Not at all. The Democorrupts have screwed themselves by focusing on the phony Russia collusion story, to protect the sleazy Clinton and deep state swamp creatures. They literally have nothing else to offer to their base. Like Hitler screaming in his bunker, Hillary's shit fits will amount to nothing, except for helping to destroy the democrats.
You & I probably would agree on little, politically. But your entire post saved me the effort, because I would've said exactly the same thing. I'm an unrepentant socialist (roughly), but I don't fall for obvious lies, like RussiaGate", the corporate election meddlers at the DNC (responsible for the Trump presidency, our "Caligula") or the chief lie, that there is a difference between the 2 parties' goals...they both serve the same interests.As someone often called a "leftist", it's nice to see the growing agreement, regardless of labels, between people who still believe in "standards". BTW, "Hillary screaming in her bunker" is not appropriate. HRC has become a Faulkner character, someone from a Tennessee Williams play. "Why, 20 Beaus come to take me to my inauguration...then that SNAKE, Vladimer..."
A Streetcar Named Deplorable is one of my favorites.
>I'm an unrepentant socialist
Would you be interested in a free helicopter ride?
Just think, in 12 or 16 years when the Dems, Academia, the deep state, and the extremist left media figure out that attacking the the voters who pay for, die for, build, fix, and clean the entirety of everything that makes this country and western civilization (that the elitist and statist take for granted,) isn't going to win elections. When one finally wins, we can say or do anything we want about them. The left opened a can of worms with their treatment of Trump and his supporters that they will one day wish they hadn't. We'll start the impeachment chants the day after they are elected.
Yup. and even worse, the Dums have no alternative vision to Drump (sad as that is)... so much easier to rely on impeachment fantasies...
Uh yeah no.
If you look at the generic ballot numbers in 2006, 2010, and 2014, when the majority party got shellacked on election day, the majority party never had a sustained improvement in its numbers like this, over a period of months. The minority party consistently held comfortable leads outside of a few outlier polls up to a year out before election day. The Republican Party never improved its numbers like this in 2006. The Democratic Party did not in 2010 and 2014.
you're stoned.
hey man i'm stoned and i know this cuck is full of it
I'm getting pretty sick of these constant attacks on Mr. George Will.
I hope you are being sarcastic. George Will is the poster boy for deep state neocons.
It might have been yesterday that Trump announced he would offer more tax cuts later this year. He'll probably campaign that he needs Republicans to make it happen.
Guess what that means?
WINNING!
At least they have something to think with unlike some on this board.
Democrats...
How will you explain to your children how you lost the keys to the city..
A Blue Wave of puke perhaps ... The Left is choking on its own vomit
Insularity from Main St., hubris, arrogance, BS as "issues."
They just couldn't steal them, trying as hard as they did.
They'll howl about racism; just like they always do.
