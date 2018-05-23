"Blue Wave" Crashes On Shores Of Reality: GOP Takes Lead In Midterms Poll For First Time

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 19:20

Remember all that chatter and hope about a so-called "blue wave" of Democrats coming to overwhelm Washington in the Midterms?

Well it appears have ebbed to nothing.

In the latest Reuters poll, more people said they would vote for a Republican candidate over a Democrat in the upcoming midterm election, a reversal of previous trends.

Of the 1,139 people surveyed earlier this month, 41.1 percent said they would vote for a Republican in their district in November, up from 31.7% at the end of March. Only 35.2% percent of respondents said they planned to vote for a Democrat in their district in the upcoming election, down from 45.8% in early April.

 

The results are a stark contrast to previous polls: on April 7th, Democrats had a 13.7 point advantage over Republicans

As The Hill reports, Republicans have publicly said they expect to lose some seats in this November's midterm elections, which is common for the party in power.

Democrats need to win 23 GOP-held seats to take back control of the House.

The party could win back control of the Senate if it flips three seats, but several vulnerable Democrats are up for reelection.

*  *  *

So it appears that despite "Stormy" clouds, Cohen cacophanies, and Irate Iranians, President Trump's actions have prompted support for his party... not the negativity that Democrats seemed to believe 'we, the people' should be feeling.

philipat Automatic Choke Wed, 05/23/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

The Dems voted against tax reform, immigration reform etc. and have been exposed as corrupt hypocrites over DACA and Russiagate. Oh, and their spiritual leader, Hillary has also been exposed as a corrupt hypocritical liar and fraud. And "Impeach Trump" is not really a "policy". At the end of the day, people vote for their pocket book and security?

brushhog Theta_Burn Wed, 05/23/2018 - 20:14 Permalink

They do the same thing everytime, same MO. They build up the public to expect what the left wing media wants to happen in hopes that it will make it come true. Just like the Hillary debacle. She was never going to win. The oceans of people that attended the Trump rallies made it obvious, thats why they refused to show the crowds on their networks.

The media believes, really believes, that they spin reality instead of covering it.

nmewn NidStyles Wed, 05/23/2018 - 19:38 Permalink

lol...

"Rep. Maxine Waters' campaign committee has paid the California Democrat's daughter nearly $50,000 this election cycle, with an additional $65,000 forthcoming, campaign finance documents show.

Disclosures with the Federal Election Commission show Karen Waters received $42,862 from Citizens for Waters through a series of nine payments made between May 2017 and January 2018. The most recent payment, of $5,000, was made Jan. 19, according to FEC filings.

The payments to the younger Waters were described as a “slate mailer management fee.”

..."managing" the packaging of boxes of door hangers, as they roll off the printing press, one assumes ;-)

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/maxine-waters-campaign-committe…

El Vaquero revolla Wed, 05/23/2018 - 19:43 Permalink

If they're using the same polling methods that they were for the 2016 Presidential election, they're going to be skewed to make the Democrats look stronger than they actually are.  

 

Then again, the DNC is broke because Hillary sucked it dry.  The RNC is not broke.  Do the math.  It would take a major catastrophe (WWIII, economic collapse in banking, etc...) that the Ds can hang around Trump's neck to take that advantage away.  

Just Another V… Ahmeexnal Wed, 05/23/2018 - 20:12 Permalink

12 Point Plan for DIMS in next election......... ............

 

Increase Illegal Immigration  and Give Sanctuary to Violent and or Illegal Immigrants.

Promote Oversized Immigration into the US of Third & Fourth World Countries.

Continue to Corrupt the election process and resume abuses of the "Foundation" schemes.

Undermine and Ignore the Constitution as much as possible for US citizens.

Engage in Collusion and Sedition against the current President. 

Follow through with the DIM promise to raise and increase taxes across the board.

Restore ACA bamacare to its previous unfathomable ineptitude.

Restore secret spying on the opposition party and all that oppose the DIMs.

Continue to Ignore the rule of law for DIMS in power.

Pay countries like North Korea to continue to build WMDs.

Instigate further wars and conflicts in countries like Yemen, Syria, Libya, Ukraine,

RESUME THE DIM INCREASE IN FEDERAL REGULATIONS ACROSS THE BOARD.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    Latina Lover LordWillingly Wed, 05/23/2018 - 19:25 Permalink

    Not at all. The Democorrupts have screwed themselves by focusing on the phony Russia collusion story, to protect the sleazy Clinton and deep state swamp creatures. They literally have nothing else to offer to their base. Like Hitler screaming in his bunker, Hillary's shit fits will amount to nothing, except for helping to destroy the democrats.

    rudyspeaks Latina Lover Wed, 05/23/2018 - 19:42 Permalink

    You & I probably would agree on little, politically. But your entire post saved me the effort, because I would've said exactly the same thing. I'm an unrepentant socialist (roughly), but I don't fall for obvious lies, like RussiaGate", the corporate election meddlers at the DNC (responsible for the Trump presidency, our "Caligula") or the chief lie, that there is a difference between the 2 parties' goals...they both serve the same interests.As someone often called a "leftist", it's nice to see the growing agreement, regardless of labels, between people who still believe in "standards". BTW, "Hillary screaming in her bunker" is not appropriate. HRC has become a Faulkner character, someone from a Tennessee Williams play. "Why, 20 Beaus come to take me to my inauguration...then that SNAKE, Vladimer..."

    AMPALANCE Latina Lover Wed, 05/23/2018 - 19:51 Permalink

    Just think, in 12 or 16 years when the Dems, Academia, the deep state, and the extremist left media figure out that attacking the the voters who pay for, die for, build, fix, and clean the entirety of everything that makes this country and western civilization (that the elitist and statist take for granted,) isn't going to win elections. When one finally wins, we can say or do anything we want about them. The left opened a can of worms with their treatment of Trump and his supporters that they will one day wish they hadn't. We'll start the impeachment chants the day after they are elected.

    deepelemblues LordWillingly Wed, 05/23/2018 - 19:26 Permalink

    Uh yeah no.

     

    If you look at the generic ballot numbers in 2006, 2010, and 2014, when the majority party got shellacked on election day, the majority party never had a sustained improvement in its numbers like this, over a period of months. The minority party consistently held comfortable leads outside of a few outlier polls up to a year out before election day. The Republican Party never improved its numbers like this in 2006. The Democratic Party did not in 2010 and 2014. 