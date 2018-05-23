Bond Bears Battered As Yields Tumble But Credit & Cryptos Crushed

Well that escalated quickly...
Bond, Buy Bond...
Markets appear to have interpreted FOMC Minutes in a dovish manner, sending the dollar lower and bonds, stocks, and gold higher...
Overall, stocks managed to scramble back into the green for the day after the Fed...with growthy Nasdaq bid after the dovish Fed statement...
Growth >> Value...
The Dow scrambled back up to its 100DMA...
General Electric's dead cat bounce died again today...
Credit risk was smashed wider today despite the dovish interpretation by stocks...
Buy all the things!!!!
Treasury yields tumbled as it looks more and more like last week's chaos was indeed IG-issuance-based rate-locks...
10Y Yields fell back below the 3.00% Maginot Line...Today was 10Y Yield's biggest drop in almost 2 months
Back to one-week lows...
But we do note that the yield curve is now back flatter than pre-FOMC...
And the 2Y and the recent economic data have entirely decoupled...
The dollar ended the day higher - stalling the two-day decline...
But was knocked lower after the "dovish" FOMC Minutes...
Mexican Peso ripped higher on the back of positive NAFTA headlines...
The Turkish Lira spiked as the central bank hiked rates by 300bps - the most since Feb 09...
Cryptocurrencies were clubbed like a baby seal, with Bitcoin back below $8k...
Commodities were all lower on the day, reconnecting to very marginally higher on the week...
And finally from commodity land, Lumber futures - after spiking to record highs - have now dropped $15 limit down for 4 straight sessions...
WTI/RBOB prices plunged on the inventory surprise but were manic bid back...
Smart Money continues to be aggressively pulling out of stocks...
Comments
MAXED OUT: A very interesting documentary on credit spending that came out just before the 2008 recession
Do you really want to stop the deep state jew supremacists?
Vote "Patrick Little" June 5th in California !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-W_WwSknIc
In reply to MAXED OUT: A very… by davatankool
Jealous losers gonna jealous loser.
Now go git in ur wheel chairs and see if u can find your oxygen tanks, jealous loser no-coiners.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to Do you really want to stop… by MoreSun
Im glad to see these crypto ponzi schemes being crushed.
😁👍
In reply to MAXED OUT: A very… by davatankool
The block chain will evolve further, but clepto-currencies have a limited practicality. Something moar efficient will eventually be developed and it will then be adopted universally by money managers for general public consumption.
In reply to Im glad to see these crypto… by lester1
Actually a rather bearish fed.
....but the sheep hear what they want to hear.
In reply to MAXED OUT: A very… by davatankool
If you find the zionist control of your country appalling,
Vote "Patrick Little" June 5th in California !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-W_WwSknIc
Fuck off...you're too fat and stupid.
In reply to Do you really want to stop… by MoreSun
scream on zog promoter!
we are spammed every day non stop with your jew supremacist approved propaganda and you highly approve of it.
You hate it when the truth comes out about the jew supremacists israeli idf soldiers shooting unarmed pregnant Christian Palestinian women in the abdomen while wearing t-shirts bearing "one shot two kills", & they brag about shooting them in the abdomen.
But your jew controlled msm don't show this to the American people.
Something to be really proud of? Only if your a murderous jew supremacist & supporter thereof.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-W_WwSknIc
In reply to Fuck off...you're too fat… by Ban KKiller
Dude, the JOOOOOOOOoooooooooosssss have turned their mind-control machine on you and are forcing you act like a blithering, tantrum throwing, four year old, idiot. I'm sorry that the JOOOOOOOOoooooooooosssss did this to you. I hope they turn it off soon so you can act like an adult again!
In reply to scream on zog promoter! we… by MoreSun
squeal on from be'er sheva zio-cuck, and keep bowing & shilling for your jew supremacist masters.
Now if you want to hear what a great anti-zio man has to say about your kind, well take a listen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-W_WwSknIc
In reply to Dude, the… by Coinista
LOL!!! Look, there she goes again! Shrieking and ranting like a spoiled brat kid who didn't get her snack. The joooos really do have mind control over you. Sorry, gurl.
Oh, and good job of giving yourself a thumbs up, sweetie.
In reply to squeal on from bethseba zio… by MoreSun
Vote "Patrick Little" June 5th in California https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-W_WwSknIc
Here you go, for all the jew supremacists, your two latest trophies, Bet your really proud of these:
http://tomatobubble.com/haverbeck_schaefer.html
In reply to LOL!!! Look, there she goes… by ThinkerNotEmoter
"All too easy..." - Darth Powell's PPT
“(Is the Dow green yet Mr. Bullard? Thank you.) Uhm hum Yes, this time we really mean it! We’re going to raise those rates soon. Correct, really, really soon - you betcha."
- Jerome Powell -
markets?
hilarious…
what would today have been without the ramp of the Dow Jones Propaganda Index with only 3 minutes to go in "trading” now???
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
how about the ramp from -200 when I turned on my flat screen electric jew at 6 am?
impressive!
In reply to “(Is the Dow green yet Mr… by Kaiser Sousa
yep.
down all day until "value investors" rush in to buy Apple, McDonalds', and (wait for it...) Caterpillar at a bargain...
Exceptional nation...
Exceptional "Markets"...
In reply to how about the ramp from -200… by Squid Viscous
Exceptional nation.
The only thing the Chinese see exceptional about murica is it's diminutive population.
In reply to yep. down all day until … by Kaiser Sousa
yes because $3 gas is great for Mcdonalds pigs, and tractor buyers, oh
and the south america Cat narrative, they are kicking ASS down there,
In reply to yep. down all day until … by Kaiser Sousa
My electric jew showed that I spent $200 today on gasoline and camping supplies. Where do I sign up for the free (((fedbux)))
In reply to how about the ramp from -200… by Squid Viscous
i think it's www.joobux.com
you can send a .pdf file of your receipts
In reply to My electric jew showed that… by Solosides
waddya mean? todays gains were entirely in the last 9 minutes of trading.....perfectly normal /s
In reply to “(Is the Dow green yet Mr… by Kaiser Sousa
two moar trading days until it's party time in the Hampsteins!
woo hoo!!!
"Oh because somehow an extremely precariously reckless susceptible mountaintop level for a stock market is good."
It's the continued manipulator antics under the context of the crack. Which is in place.
Not falling for the bullshit, That this is organic, Or warranted
See my finger
Have no fear Super Jerome will swoop in to the rescue, once the shit gets to close to the fan.
It's all bullshit!
so glad we're back to fake fucking markets....everything was becoming way to real /s
The FED is just playing Ker Plunk. Once they pull the wrong stick, all the balls fall. It always happens.
In reply to so glad we're back to fake… by spastic_colon
Has anyone seen Kevin Henry?
Stop showing that counterfeiting criminal Jerome Powell with a superman costume. He should be shown with a jail costume. Fucking pieces of shit deserve to hang. Wake the fuck up humanity.
Wakeup was 5+ years ago
Little far along now
Jerome is barely an outfielder
Not in the clubs-gangs
Little implausible he bears culpability
Over predecessor 1
And predecessor 2
In reply to Stop showing that… by Fiat Burner
Smart Money Flow Index
--- smart money trades in the last hour, dumb money in the first hour...except algos are neither dumb nor smart.
https://bullmarkets.co/problem-with-the-smart-money-flow-index/
Another ridiculous day in la la land. The NDX rejected 6950 four times over the last week, it then breaks down badly overnight to 6825, before it's saved with another V bottom open and ramp back to 6950.
We’re going to let inflation run ... so bid bonds?? WTF? Can’t wait to buy 2.5% paper while inflation chugs along at 3.5%!
I agree, but why do people buy bonds for what is effectively a zero return when stocks go up 20% a year!
In reply to We’re going to let inflation… by NoWayJose
If oil was allowed to find its real market price, a third of the industry would disappear! When they can't keep oil propped up any longer its game over. We now know that demand will cave in before production.
"Smart" now refers to artificial intelligence trades
Irresponsible central bankers have engendered asset bubbles, soaring wealth inequity and unsustainable, debt-financed credit binges for as long as they have been in existence.
Why stop now?
Because we rise up and hang these fuckers. That's why.
In reply to Irresponsible central… by khakuda
Ahh yes.....THE FED RESERVE PRESERVE POUNDING THE PRINTED PONZI PRINTING.
Nomi Prins: Central Banks Prepare For The Collapse By Creating A Database Of Who Owes What
you tube link to listen--https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFmof_wq1xw
New book out
At this point fuck anyone that trades this thing. Sure you can make paper money, but you're feeding the most insidious monster ever created.
This market needs to die.
I'm with you brother. If you ride this central bank counterfeiting wave to your own benefit while sitting back and doing nothing to stop it.....you're an accomplice to their theft....fuck you.
"If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquillity of servitude than the animating contest of freedom, — go from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains sit lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen!”" -Sam Adams
In reply to At this point fuck anyone… by adr