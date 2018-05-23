Bond Bears Battered As Yields Tumble But Credit & Cryptos Crushed

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 16:00

Well that escalated quickly...

Bond, Buy Bond...

 

Markets appear to have interpreted FOMC Minutes in a dovish manner, sending the dollar lower and bonds, stocks, and gold higher...

 

Overall, stocks managed to scramble back into the green for the day after the Fed...with growthy Nasdaq bid after the dovish Fed statement...

Growth >> Value...

 

The Dow scrambled back up to its 100DMA...

 

General Electric's dead cat bounce died again today...

 

Credit risk was smashed wider today despite the dovish interpretation by stocks...

 

Buy all the things!!!!

 

Treasury yields tumbled as it looks more and more like last week's chaos was indeed IG-issuance-based rate-locks...

 

10Y Yields fell back below the 3.00% Maginot Line...Today was 10Y Yield's biggest drop in almost 2 months

Back to one-week lows...

 

But we do note that the yield curve is now back flatter than pre-FOMC...

 

And the 2Y and the recent economic data have entirely decoupled...

 

The dollar ended the day higher - stalling the two-day decline...

 

But was knocked lower after the "dovish" FOMC Minutes...

 

Mexican Peso ripped higher on the back of positive NAFTA headlines...

 

The Turkish Lira spiked as the central bank hiked rates by 300bps - the most since Feb 09...

 

Cryptocurrencies were clubbed like a baby seal, with Bitcoin back below $8k...

 

Commodities were all lower on the day, reconnecting to very marginally higher on the week...

 

And finally from commodity land, Lumber futures - after spiking to record highs - have now dropped $15 limit down for 4 straight sessions...

 

WTI/RBOB prices plunged on the inventory surprise but were manic bid back...

 

Smart Money continues to be aggressively pulling out of stocks...

 

Comments

MoreSun Ban KKiller Wed, 05/23/2018 - 16:17 Permalink

scream on zog promoter!

we are spammed every day non stop with your jew supremacist approved propaganda and you highly approve of it.

You hate it when the truth comes out about the jew supremacists israeli idf soldiers shooting unarmed pregnant Christian Palestinian women in the abdomen while wearing t-shirts bearing "one shot two kills", & they brag about shooting them in the abdomen.

But your jew controlled msm don't show this to the American people.

Something to be really proud of? Only if your a murderous jew supremacist & supporter thereof. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-W_WwSknIc

Kaiser Sousa Wed, 05/23/2018 - 16:04 Permalink

“(Is the Dow green yet Mr. Bullard? Thank you.) Uhm hum Yes, this time we really mean it! We’re going to raise those rates soon. Correct, really, really soon - you betcha."

- Jerome Powell -

markets?

hilarious…

what would today have been without the ramp of the Dow Jones Propaganda Index with only 3 minutes to go in "trading” now???

DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.

D.r. Funk Wed, 05/23/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

"Oh because somehow an extremely precariously reckless susceptible mountaintop level for a stock market is good."

It's the continued manipulator antics under the context of the crack. Which is in place.
Not falling for the bullshit, That this is organic, Or warranted
See my finger
 

Fiat Burner Wed, 05/23/2018 - 16:17 Permalink

Stop showing that counterfeiting criminal Jerome Powell with a superman costume. He should be shown with a jail costume. Fucking pieces of shit deserve to hang. Wake the fuck up humanity.

Rise Of The Machines Wed, 05/23/2018 - 16:20 Permalink

Another ridiculous day in la la land. The NDX rejected 6950 four times over the last week, it then breaks down badly overnight to 6825, before it's saved with another V bottom open and ramp back to 6950.

shortonoil Wed, 05/23/2018 - 16:46 Permalink

If oil was allowed to find its real market price, a third of the industry would disappear! When they can't keep oil propped up any longer its game over. We now know that demand will cave in before production.

khakuda Wed, 05/23/2018 - 17:06 Permalink

Irresponsible central bankers have engendered asset bubbles, soaring wealth inequity  and unsustainable, debt-financed credit binges for as long as they have been in existence.

Why stop now?

adr Wed, 05/23/2018 - 17:24 Permalink

At this point fuck anyone that trades this thing. Sure you can make paper money, but you're feeding the most insidious monster ever created.

This market needs to die. 

Fiat Burner adr Wed, 05/23/2018 - 17:28 Permalink

I'm with you brother.  If you ride this central bank counterfeiting wave to your own benefit while sitting back and doing nothing to stop it.....you're an accomplice to their theft....fuck you. 

"If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquillity of servitude than the animating contest of freedom, — go from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains sit lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen!”" -Sam Adams