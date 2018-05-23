 "Can Bitcoin Become A Flight-To-Quality Asset?"

Authored by Omid Malekan via Medium.com,
2018 might be the year we find out.
There’s an old saying on Wall Street that when times are good, you should focus on the return on your capital, but when times are bad, you should only care about the return of your capital. A flight to quality asset then is anything that tends to go up in times of turmoil because investors perceive it as a safe place to park their money.
Upon first glance, Bitcoin is a terrible candidate for such a role. It’s volatile, hard to understand, and difficult to access given how it exists outside of the traditional banking system.
So why would anyone consider it desirable during a crisis? Because it exists outside of the traditional banking system.
One of the first parabolic up-moves for the cryptocoin began with a banking crisis in Cypress. Back in 2013, while still reeling from the aftermath of the financial crisis, the tiny Mediterranean country found its banking system teetering, and reached out to the bigger European powers for help.
But instead of offering them a bailout, the EU came back with something more along the lines of a bail-in, as it demanded that Cypriot banks confiscate a portion of their customers deposits to shore up their balance sheets. To add insult to injury, they also imposed capital controls that prevented people from moving their money to a safer jurisdiction.
As you can see on the chart below, a decentralized form of money like Bitcoin, despite its drawbacks, can suddenly look very appealing when the centralized system starts to falter.
Crypto skeptics who tell us that digital money should not be worth anything often forget that fiat money like the Euro is also in of itself worthless. It’s only valuable when someone else is willing to trade a good or service for it. But you can’t get anything in exchange for money that the government is taking or locking up, which is why the Cypriot crisis brought a lot of attention to the then relatively unknown Bitcoin.
Government officials don’t like cryptocoins because they transfer the sovereignty of money from their control to a decentralized consensus mechanism, a transfer that they view as a downgrade in the quality of money. If our existing system of money and banking was always stable, they would have a point.
But every time there is a crisis, it reminds the public that the folks in charge are not as smart as they think they are. When those same leaders respond to the crisis with draconian capital controls (or selective bailouts for their onceand future employers on Wall Street) they remind the public that they aren’t as fair as they think they are, either. Bitcoin might be volatile and hard to understand, but it’s always fair, because math does not discriminate, nor does it change the rules when people start to panic.
So why bring this issue up now? Because there is financial trouble brewing in certain corners of the global financial system, and if things continue to deteriorate, this year might serve as an important test of the crypto economy.
Iran and Venezuela are in the midst of the kinds of hyperinflationary currency death spirals that bring societies to their knees. In Argentina, the peso has fallen to an all-time low against the dollar as inflation and interest rates spike. Turkey is having problems of its own, and China continues to do everything it can to prevent its citizens from liberating their own money.
Some of this weakness was to be expected, because the Federal Reserve is now removing the liquidity it has provided for the past decade. But there’s a bigger issue in play, as the perennial economic mismanagement of developing nations is now rubbing up against the increasing political instability (Brexit, Trump, Catalonia, Five Star) of developed ones.
In the old days, the two best candidates for flight to quality assets were gold and the Dollar. But the former is hard to get a hold of and even harder to store, and the latter is no panacea either. When the Argentinian government last devalued its currency back in 2001, it first forced all local banks to convert the dollar-denominated accounts of its citizens to the Peso. Even the citizens that were smart enough not to trust the local currency had their savings destroyed, learning the valuable lesson that dollars in the bank is not the same as dollars under the mattress.
One of the most important takeaways from past financial crisis is that when the stuff hits the fan, banks are nothing more than a policy tool for the government.
So can a cryptocoin like Bitcoin be considered a flight to quality asset for certain countries? Given everything we’ve learned in the past 20 years, a better question to ask might be how could it not.
* * *
Omid Malekan is the author of the newly published The Story of the Blockchain: A Beginner’s Guide to the Technology That Nobody Understands. You can purchase it on Amazon.
Comments
YES... YES !!! Just look to Venezuela for proof in action...
"Bitcoin Flight to Quality?"
The Onion?
In reply to YES... YES !!! by Yellow_Snow
How can something that fluctuates from 7,000 to 15,000 paper fiat dollars - in a 6 month span - be considered a "quality asset"? I understand how greed drives people into these tulip bulb get-rich-quick fantasies, but to consider bitcoin a "quality asset" at this point in its roller coaster ride is absurd to me. Some people may win out at first, but when the selling starts, multitudes more will lose. If you want something "stable"... stick to the precious metals. They have centuries of proof as to their desirability and worth. Remember... those elements of nature with 47 and 79 electrons & protons CANNOT be instantly created out of thin air by our usurer overlords. They are actual. They are finite. They are true MONEY.
In reply to "Bitcoin Flight to Quality?"… by 1981XLS
BTC? No. BCH? Yes.
In reply to How can something that… by J S Bach
The answer is WHO F'ING KNOWS....
In reply to BTC? No. BCH? Yes. by tmosley
There will be plenty of people who flock to it as goobermint fiat currencies implode in value.
Some may get lucky with the crypto timing, but the wise will take possession of physical gold and silver and sleep at night ;)
In reply to The answer is WHO F'ING… by TahoeBilly2012
This is a GR8 day. WOW. 3 crypto articles in one day. How can life get any better. Reading the comments is better than reading superman comic books on speed with a chaser of smack. GREAT DAY
In reply to There will be plenty of… by MagicHandPuppet
Bitcoin has been around for over eight (8) years. It was designed specifically as a flight-to-quality asset, and empirically it has proven that it has delivered on its original design specification.
In reply to This is a GR8 day. WOW. 3… by lookslikecraptome
Tell it to the dude who sold his house for BTC in December. You can google him and drop him a line. Let us know what ut real life interview turns up. Sides that all I said was reading the comments are hilarious cause people go off topic as much as a flea jumps around the room. Like u bucko. Ty for education, I do not know how I would have ever learned that BTC has been around for 8 years. Dude TY so much.
And sense we are now on ur topic. you better throw out some stats about your bullshit or just keep on walking home boy. Cause u n I both no ur talking shit.
In reply to Bitcoin has been around for… by Buckaroo Banzai
I thought the whole bcash thing was that Bitcoin was for buying coffee and not as a store of value?
In reply to BTC? No. BCH? Yes. by tmosley
If it won't work as currency, it is not a store of value. Gold will work as a currency. BTC will not. Gold is a store of value. BTC is not.
In reply to I thought the whole bcash… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Roger . . . is that you Roger?
In reply to If it won't work as currency… by tmosley
K mos, I agree
In reply to If it won't work as currency… by tmosley
WTF are you saying?
In reply to If it won't work as currency… by tmosley
Its transactional. It allows a transaction to occur without the intervention of a central bank in the middle skimming the vig. Its here to stay. Yes it fluctuates in "value" but thats not the point. Now money, AKA some value based on some fiat currency, can be transferred far and wide pretty fast without these parasites getting in the middle of it. They made the futures contracts to allow the naked dumping via contracts to jack the so-called value to destroy the confidence in any other thing then the dollar, or Yen or Euro. Base it on gold or silver and you can get a damn pretty perfect system that cuts them out. This is something the CB and BIS cannot allow to happen because fiat is their mechanista to control of the planet. When the Bitcoin, or Litecoin or some other totally decentralized and encrypted "value" can be transacted without them, they will fight to the death to kill it. It's not perfect yet but it ain't going away.
In reply to If it won't work as currency… by tmosley
BTC and BCH are both ponzi schemes!
In reply to BTC? No. BCH? Yes. by tmosley
Here's a likely scenario:
After TSHTF, let's say that I have 2 dozen fresh farm raised eggs for sale.
I can promise you that the very last thing that I will accept in trade is a USB stick.
Barter can work only when the trade of tangible assets can be fulfilled.
One dozen eggs for 20 rounds of .223?
You've got a deal.
If someone tries to hand me a USB stick in trade, then they're likely to be looking down the barrel of an AK-47 in short order.
In reply to How can something that… by J S Bach
I get you, Sero. But if I gave you a quarter ounce of pure silver (the old American .25¢), would you accept THAT as a viable trade for your dozen eggs? I'm sure you would. Thus, proving our points.
In reply to After TSHTF, and I have 2… by serotonindumptruck
I would.
And I would even make change for face value of precious metals.
One Gold Eagle (1 ounce .999 gold) has a $50 face value, equal to fifty one ounce Silver Eagles.
Once TSHTF, the American dollar will quickly revalue.
In reply to I get you, Sero. But if I… by J S Bach
Also take in account that cryptos consumes alot of energy and we are heading up a energy crisis in the future due to a collapse in the EROI. Definely not a safe haven for the future.
In reply to How can something that… by J S Bach
Bitcoin is a massive ponzi scheme. Bernie Madoff would approve! 😁👍
In reply to "Bitcoin Flight to Quality?"… by 1981XLS
Obama Knew
In reply to YES... YES !!! by Yellow_Snow
So much negativity regarding cryptocurrency. Everything is perception nothing more...change your perception and you will be free of banksters!
Baba Rum Raisin went to Pelican bay and told the lifers they could be free if they put their minds in the right places they would be free. They laughed at him. Actually it was Baba Ram Dass, basically the same difference. Lifers r not necessarily stupid like u with ur pathetic statement.
Become a hit man, sell dope, run hookers, if u really want to be an anarchistic. BUT, There is always someone to answer to until u r completely out. and then u have to patch ur tent to keep out the rain.
This is what I mean, reading the comments on the crypto articles are hilarious.
In reply to So much negativity regarding… by ddiduck
Whats bitcoin? (a shiny barbaric relic?)
Full faith and credit
BWAHAHAHAHA
Own physical gold and just lay over a ratio trade only when BTC outperforms gold. Best of all worlds.
Lol...is the title of this post serious?? www.silverdoctors.com/headlines/world-news/8-ways-to-shred-a-bitcoin-fa…
Yes for Trumptards it is your only hope.
Trump appreciates your 24/7 devotion.
In reply to Yes for Trumptards it is… by LordWillingly
I found his Twitter account...
https://twitter.com/trumpshrine?lang=en
In reply to Trump appreciates your 24/7… by tmosley
Did you come here to say that? I looked at your dozen or so comments over the last few weeks, your only few weeks, and this stupid shit is all you have? Fuck off!
In reply to Yes for Trumptards it is… by LordWillingly
Dear Tyler,
Stop pumping you ponzi.
what is bitcoin ?? how much it weigh ? what's it made of?? can it be stored is a safety deposit box??
Only an imbecile would store anything in a bankster's deposit box.
You seem to have issues with the term, "Safety"
In reply to what is bitcoin ?? how much… by Davidduke2000
Thats where I kept over 100 grand cash. worked for me. Better than a mattress or a tin can in the back yard or your wife's purse. Make sense now
In reply to Only an imbecile would store… by 1981XLS
sure, if your idea of quality is something that can be eradicated in a microsecond
Your people are killing me!
Absolutely false. Euro's and Federal Reserve Notes are good for paying taxes and all debts. No one is required to take bitcoins for anything.
False, False!, FALSE! Why do you people even write these things? See above.
Rather than buy the book of a guy who cannot even write a short article without glaring falsehoods try these:
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/01/01/what-is-bitcoin-and-the-other-crypto-currencies/
For those who can add 2 digit numbers with a calculator:
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/02/15/what-is-bitcoin-in-simple-and-easy-to-understand-terms/
I confess to having not studied the crypto currency phenomenon throughly.
The more a government tampers with a currency the less useful it becomes as a currency. Something will emerge to take its place,
http://quillian.net/blog/how-the-stock-market-will-die/
The fact that these currencies are springing up is highly significant. Whether or not it is a crypto currency is the question. People won't sit idle and let everything they own drop in value. You know the genuine money supply consists of what is earned plus what is borrowed that can realistically be expected to be repaid. What can reasonably be expected to be repaid is not an exact number but it can be closely estimated.
Why Not?
As long as it furthers the redistribution of wealth.
"Can Bitcoin Become A Flight-To-Quality Asset?"
^^^^ If you are asking this question ^^^^
You are probably already fuckin' doomed due to your belief in fantasy equations that predicted crypto would never be centralized or become another form of collateralized debt.
Crypto is NOT an "asset", it's proof that people are stupid enough to call a line of computer code "money" and then add insult to injury by assigning it a fantasy value and then calling it currency.
It's not even legal tender by any definition.
Its your opinion and you certainly should stick to your "understanding" and its resulting beliefs.
In reply to "Can Bitcoin Become A… by Ink Pusher
The chickens are coming home to roost. Lets see how the fed prints their way out of this one.
Pirate attacks grow in South America and Caribbean - report
No. Not until some bankers tool sticks a gun in my face.
Bitcoin is already a flight to safety asset. That makes it a flight to quality. Sure hope they can beat it down to $6000 so I can get more. I thought they could get it down to $2000 but that might not be possible again. Too many people getting to understand what it is.
I would say that it is likely, although there are other assets out there that can be used for this purpose. The question you ask is in regards to Bitcoin becoming that asset of quality to become a haven, but the question really should be which digital currencies have the proper characteristics of inherent stability AND a hedge of value against fiat.
Gold and other precious metals backed currencies may be the right path forward if they can possibly be the answer.
UPMA has been covered in Zerohedge on previous occasions and has apparently been busy taking their legal tender products and using the blockchain to add some digital currency portability to the gold and silver legal tender stored in their vaults, which is held with 100% reserve on deposit. They call it Quintric and they say they have US domestic and International tokens for gold and silver legal tender.
For me, that seems to be exactly the kind of currency that could be the remedy for the banking system, a stable haven for unstable markets, AND a flight to quality asset.