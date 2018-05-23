Second Trump Campaign Spy Was From NSA, Offered Hillary's Emails: Caputo

Former Trump campaign aide and Republican consultant Michael Caputo has provided more details about what he believes was another attempt to infiltrate the Trump campaign during the 2016 U.S. election - long before FBI informant Stephan Halper infiltrated the Trump campaign, targeting several aides. Speaking on Tuesday with Fox News and One America News Network (OANN), Caputo said he refused an offer from a former NSA contractor who said he had Hillary Clinton's emails.
Highlights:
- The informant, allegedly a former NSA contractor, approached Caputo through a friend and intermediary telling them he had a cache of Hillary Clinton's emails which he wanted to pass along to the Trump campaign.
"I was approached by an intermediary who had been talking to a former government official who told him that they had Hillary Clinton related emails at the - at that government organization, and that they wanted to get them to the Trump campaign."
- While unwilling to go into further detail on Fox, OANN 's Jack Posobiec reports that Caputo confirmed the second informant claimed to be from the NSA - which Posobiec and several others noted does not typically run these types of operations.
SCOOP: Fmr Trump Advisor Michael Caputo confirms to @OANN that the second informant who reached out to him and offered Hillary’s missing emails claimed to be from the NSA— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 22, 2018
Key read: Claimed to be NSA. Typically NSA does not run informants, FBI/CIA does— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 22, 2018
- The intermediary, identified by the Daily Wire as Kirk Bell, was approached at a party by the government contractor. The Daily Wire says that Caputo characterized this as a possible misunderstanding, however Caputo later told OANN's Jack Posobiec that his words were being taken out of context "to push an agenda."
Michael Caputo responds to @OANN on recent article about the 2nd informant. “This is pure BS. People are taking my words out of context to push an agenda”— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 23, 2018
- Caputo and his friend assumed the informant was referring to Hillary Clinton's 30,000 lost emails, which were in the headlines at the time. Recall that Russia and the alleged DNC server hack weren't part of the story yet.
"We believed that to mean at the time if you remember, early May, that Hillary Clinton had revealed that she had deleted 30,000 emails and we believed that meant that they had those 30,000 emails."
- Caputo felt uneasy about the contact and declined the offer, telling the informant to instead go through proper whistleblower channels.
"By the time the 16th of may came around, I came to the conclusion that I did not want to take possession of these emails. I thought they might be classified documents, and I urged through the intermediary, that the people at the government organization do it through a proper whistleblower process."
- Caputo claims the former NSA contractor reached out to in the first week of May, 2016 - two months before the FBI says they launched their investigation into Russian meddling
- Shockingly, Caputo says he told special counsel Robert Mueller and Congressional investigators about the contact, and nobody followed up whatsoever.
Caputo: I gave this information to the Senate Intelligence Committee two weeks ago. And I gave this information to the Mueller team, and they never reached out to the intermediary to check on it.
Neil Cavuto: Wait a minute, so you raised this issue with Mueller's team when they were questioning you, and they did nothing?
Caputo: They weren't even interested. They didn't even seem to be taking notes.
Watch:
F minus effort at entrapment masquerading as bribery ...
as expected from the affirmative action, community organizer in chief doofus ...
In reply to Travesty Of Trust – QAnon… by davatankool
Does all this mean Thump is not part of the Swamp, or is it just Infighting Amongst ???
In reply to now bribery by ???ö?
Bingo. It's infighting among the elites. Get used to it.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
It's unraveling at warp speed now....
In reply to Bingo. It's infighting among… by Uchtdorf
Nothing stopped McStain from taking possession of purportedly incriminating evidence.
Caputo deserves a gofundme for his legal fees from King Mueller's inquisition.
Caputo's good judgement kept him from being Seth Riched.
In reply to It's unraveling at warp… by Stan522
Actually, a GoFundMe to cover the legal costs of ALL those dragged before committees and Mueller, with the sole purpose of bankrupting them on bullshit allegations - that would be worth buying into.
If vermin like McCabe can raise half a million dollars before he is actually charged with anything, what would a good cause raise? It's probably the best way to fight the only tactic the cunts have to persecute Trump connections.
In reply to Nothing stopped McStain from… by ???ö?
Saving this space for the link.
In reply to Actually, a GoFundMe to… by CuttingEdge
If vermin like McCabe can raise half a million dollars ....
Who are the donors?
I smell the Soros Machine and Blue Brains.
Unfortunately, conservatives are not so well organized or funded.
It's OK to be queer. - Pope Francis
In reply to Lets do it. by ???ö?
"Yes, 17 intelligence agencies really did say Russia was behind hacking"
They are all in this political crime of the century.
In reply to If vermin like McCabe can… by macholatte
On with it, link it to us baby...
In reply to Lets do it. by ???ö?
This is getting hilarious...more popcorn and hold the cocktails as I am laughing to hard at the Dims. If they actually spied on Trump for nefarious purposes and got caught a bunch of them will go to jail (methinks this is the case). If they were 'protecting' Trump as Clapper claims, then this backfired in their faces in ways they never imagined. So either they were certain Hitlary would not lose or they are the dumbest bunch of rocks ever. In any event, they destroyed any credibility that existed at the FBI and the DOJ. I find it interesting the Hitlary, Obozo, Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes and so many others have clammed up. Someone should research if they have all lawyered up yet. Ha! Drain the swamp!! MAGA!!
In reply to Lets do it. by ???ö?
"For your own good, I stole your car so you wouldn't get hurt in an accident, for your own good."
The D-Rat Central script writers must be eating their own tails now.
In reply to This is getting hilarious… by eatthebanksters
Simply deliver the FISA warrants and other deep state proof tomorrow.
In reply to "For your own good, I stole… by Kayman
The Hildabeast is too stupid and fucked up to clam up. Just this week she was wearing a Soviet era Russia hat as she gave the commencement address. Yes that Yale which harbors the nearly 200 year old satanic Skull and Bones frat house. Our country was blessed in 2004 when both major party candidates were members. It has been well documented that one of the initiation rituals is that the candidate has to lie in an open coffin and all the frat members then piss on him. To bad they couldn't initiate the Hildabeast as an honorary member (do not allow women or lizard women) and give out guest passes so I could piss on her.
In reply to This is getting hilarious… by eatthebanksters
That’s exactly what needs to occur for the futile system of Tyrannical Lawlessness & Political Police Surveillance State to be accepted / instituted by the State onto the Serfs.
The State has to Gas Light the populace into thinking that even a sitting President is “Guilty until proven innocent.” And, if a President is powerless against & can be removed by a Totalitarian, Authoritarian, Tyrannical Lawless, Political Police State, anyone who poses a threat to said State can be persecuted & or Eliminated.
President has to be set, that if a sitting President can be taken down. Anyone can be taken, disappeared, droned, Murdered, Tortured, Rendered & never seen from again.
The Slaves won’t stand a chance.
Welcome to Serfdom.
In reply to It's unraveling at warp… by Stan522
Meh.
Another unnamed source...
Another squirrel.
In reply to That’s exactly what needs to… by Chupacabra-322
Stalin perfected it, and the treasonous scum that are working this coup d'etat are using the same tactics. May they all go straight to hell...
In reply to That’s exactly what needs to… by Chupacabra-322
*
In reply to That’s exactly what needs to… by Chupacabra-322
NO FUCKING WAY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Same defeatist meme, "Don't vote, it changes nothing."
Well, voting for Trump has changed everything. All the rats are eating their own tails, they have no perspective, their defenses are infantile and sloppy.
YOU ARE ONLY A SERF IF YOU LET THEM. FUCK THAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Globalists, hiding like cockroaches, are all going to be gas piped. They are on the run. Don't let up now, for fucks sake, they've burned off their hair, you've got them by the throat, and they are telling you, "they did it for your own good."
Soon the NYT and BezoPost will be running stories about Brennan's and Clapper's grandchildren, when those 2 cocksucker would cut the throat of your children and hide behind "National Interest", "for your own good".
Hang them all.
In reply to That’s exactly what needs to… by Chupacabra-322
What did Obama know and when!
In reply to It's unraveling at warp… by Stan522
2 months ago this dude was so pissed he vowed to NEVER be a part of a GOP campaign again,he had to lose every DIME and his home, just to pay attorneys fees.
A GO FUND ME page was started that made him WHOLE and then some, now he's singing like a canary.He was so livid and full of hate for Mueller and the FBI and DOJ I think he was close to suicide.
They RUINED his life, and his familiy's JUST for one reason, to BREAK HIS BACK.(evil bastards) Trump should pardon Cohen NOW before he can be indicted.WAY past time to start being Ali, and not Gomer Pyle.
Now that he's back to even he's SINGING like a canary.
BRAVO dude.
In reply to It's unraveling at warp… by Stan522
Infighting amongst the pretentious slime. https://www.bongino.com/may-22-2018-ep-725-its-worse-than-theyre-lettin… Kill Them All
In reply to Bingo. It's infighting among… by Uchtdorf
Looks like Team Obama and Hillary are losing badly.
In reply to Bingo. It's infighting among… by Uchtdorf
Losers gonna lose.
In reply to Looks like Team Obama and… by shovelhead
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
We're in the middle of a deep state civil war. Exactly what label belongs on Trump with regards to swamp dwellers remains to be seen.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Late in the election there were vocal claims of an internal conflict among the government, "good spies" vs "bad spies". It was frequently framed as NSA vs CIA, with CIA definitely being in Hillary Clinton's camp. This guy makes an interesting assertion that supports those election events, and its worth knowing more. Beyond that, very little can be said.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Dump the missing H-Rod emails on WikiLeaks and then hang the corrupt Clinton and her family.
In reply to now bribery by ???ö?
I hope Julian Assange is okay. I’m very worried for him. Has anyone seen or talked to him?
In reply to Dump the missing H-Rod… by Nuclear Winter
The espionage efforts revealed to-date have been less James Bond and more Mr. Bean.
FBI sends a has-been professor to tell Papadopoulos that Russians have hacked Hillary. Papadopoulos gets tipsy mentions said rumor to an Aussie diplomat..whammo, conspiring with Russians.
Now this? Attempted entrapment? The whole case fell apart when the Trump campaign declined the emails.
Now all they have is using pressure tactics to squeeze lies out of Trump associates. Really, really hope some folks fry over this.
In reply to now bribery by ???ö?
Fucking libs can't even spy right.
In reply to The espionage efforts… by NumberNone
Amen. The DemoRat and Deep State agent provocateurs were no doubt incredulous the Trump campaign members they tried to trap declined their sordid offer. Shit like that is something DemoRats swarm to like an army of horse flies. DemoRats, decertify their Party in all possible ways.
In reply to The espionage efforts… by NumberNone
The Dims can't imagine a world where everyone isn't as corrupt as them.
In reply to Amen. The DemoRat and Deep… by DaiRR
If HRC had won the election, all of these unconstitutional acts would have been swept straight down the Memory Hole.
They truly almost got away with this.
In reply to The espionage efforts… by NumberNone
I hope "YOU" do not down vote me on this but....
seems God does work in mysterious ways ! The buck seems to have stopped with 'in God we trust". I hope so.
In reply to If HRC had won the election,… by Librarian
That's an excellent summary of the whole enchilada.
In reply to The espionage efforts… by NumberNone
When, as President of the United States, spending $200 million to create more shit stabbers in Africa makes sense to you then so will this stupid entrapment scheme.
In reply to now bribery by ???ö?
They never thought he would win......
In reply to Travesty Of Trust – QAnon… by davatankool
The mere suggestion that those emails may still exist somewhere in cyberspace probably just made Hillary soil her depends. The fact that the NSA might have them since it appears that the NSA backed Trump is even more disconcerting.
In reply to [They] are afraid. They are… by One of We
oh, they exist, guaranteed. remember that server was not a secret, her email address was known.....and targeted by multiple agencies. given that her servers were run at times with NO security....well, even that 400-lb kid in mom's basement was able to get in.
who gots 'em? russian, france, china, germany, the apartheid entity, north korea, etc.
why not released? before the election, they were being saved as kompromat; after the election, same as a model 3 reservation.
In reply to The mere suggestion that… by Cloud9.5
That was the key...Hillary had to win.
If not, all this would have come to light eventually. But then, the progs in the Deep State actually doubled down on their criminal corruption and stupidity...lol.
Peeing Russian prostitutes...lol. Vermonts power grid, hacked by Russians. Seventeen "intelligence agencies" confirm Russia hacked the DNC...lol...geeebus, really?
They're EVERYWHERE! PANIC FIRST AND ASK QUESTIONS LATER! STRING THE ORANGE MAN UP!...lol.
But at the end of the day it can now be truthfully said that, it was indeed a "historic" election, it really did "change" everything ;-)
In reply to [They] are afraid. They are… by One of We
The corruption is so off the charts it reminds me of the movie "Moon Over Parador".
In reply to That was the key...Hillary… by nmewn
If we weren't living through it and seeing it revealed day-by-day a rational human being wouldn't believe it.
Trust and benefit of the doubt is what they depended on, now thats been destroyed too.
It's a good time for all of us in my opinion...there was another old, dead, white guy who once said "Trust but verify."
(I said that last bit just to rile up the leftard trolls, lets see how it goes) ;-)
In reply to The corruption is so off the… by chunga
Right not it's probably best to just call a "time-out" on FBI, CIA, NSA,...and DOJ ain't looking to good either.
In reply to If we weren't living through… by nmewn