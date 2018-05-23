Second Trump Campaign Spy Was From NSA, Offered Hillary's Emails: Caputo

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:30

Former Trump campaign aide and Republican consultant Michael Caputo has provided more details about what he believes was another attempt to infiltrate the Trump campaign during the 2016 U.S. election - long before FBI informant Stephan Halper infiltrated the Trump campaign, targeting several aides. Speaking on Tuesday with Fox News and One America News Network (OANN), Caputo said he refused an offer from a former NSA contractor who said he had Hillary Clinton's emails.

Highlights: 

  • The informant, allegedly a former NSA contractor, approached Caputo through a friend and intermediary telling them he had a cache of Hillary Clinton's emails which he wanted to pass along to the Trump campaign. 

"I was approached by an intermediary who had been talking to a former government official who told him that they had Hillary Clinton related emails at the - at that government organization, and that they wanted to get them to the Trump campaign."

  • While unwilling to go into further detail on Fox, OANN 's Jack Posobiec reports that Caputo confirmed the second informant claimed to be from the NSA - which Posobiec and several others noted does not typically run these types of operations.
  • The intermediary, identified by the Daily Wire as Kirk Bell, was approached at a party by the government contractor. The Daily Wire says that Caputo characterized this as a possible misunderstanding, however Caputo later told OANN's Jack Posobiec that his words were being taken out of context "to push an agenda." 
  • Caputo and his friend assumed the informant was referring to Hillary Clinton's 30,000 lost emails, which were in the headlines at the time. Recall that Russia and the alleged DNC server hack weren't part of the story yet. 

"We believed that to mean at the time if you remember, early May, that Hillary Clinton had revealed that she had deleted 30,000 emails and we believed that meant that they had those 30,000 emails."

  • Caputo felt uneasy about the contact and declined the offer, telling the informant to instead go through proper whistleblower channels. 

"By the time the 16th of may came around, I came to the conclusion that I did not want to take possession of these emails. I thought they might be classified documents, and I urged through the intermediary, that the people at the government organization do it through a proper whistleblower process."

  • Caputo claims the former NSA contractor reached out to in the first week of May, 2016 - two months before the FBI says they launched their investigation into Russian meddling
  • Shockingly, Caputo says he told special counsel Robert Mueller and Congressional investigators about the contact, and nobody followed up whatsoever.

Caputo: I gave this information to the Senate Intelligence Committee two weeks ago. And I gave this information to the Mueller team, and they never reached out to the intermediary to check on it.

Neil Cavuto: Wait a minute, so you raised this issue with Mueller's team when they were questioning you, and they did nothing?

Caputo: They weren't even interested. They didn't even seem to be taking notes. 

Watch: 

CuttingEdge ???ö? Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:52 Permalink

Actually, a GoFundMe to cover the legal costs of ALL those dragged before committees and Mueller, with the sole purpose of bankrupting them on bullshit allegations - that would be worth buying into.

 

If vermin like McCabe can raise half a million dollars before he is actually charged with anything, what would a good cause raise? It's probably the best way to fight the only tactic the cunts have to persecute Trump connections.

macholatte ???ö? Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:10 Permalink

 

If vermin like McCabe can raise half a million dollars ....

 

Who are the donors?
I smell the Soros Machine and Blue Brains.

Unfortunately, conservatives are not so well organized or funded.

 

 

 

It's OK to be queer.       - Pope Francis

eatthebanksters ???ö? Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:13 Permalink

This is getting hilarious...more popcorn and hold the cocktails as I am laughing to hard at the Dims. If they actually spied on Trump for nefarious purposes and got caught a bunch of them will go to jail (methinks this is the case).  If they were 'protecting' Trump as Clapper claims, then this backfired in their faces in ways they never imagined.  So either they were certain Hitlary would not lose or they are the dumbest bunch of rocks ever. In any event, they destroyed any credibility that existed at the FBI and the DOJ.   I find it interesting the Hitlary, Obozo, Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes and so many others have clammed up.  Someone should research if they have all lawyered up yet.  Ha!  Drain the swamp!! MAGA!!

el buitre eatthebanksters Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:35 Permalink

The Hildabeast is too stupid and fucked up to clam up.  Just this week she was wearing a Soviet era Russia hat as she gave the commencement address.  Yes that Yale which harbors the nearly 200 year old satanic Skull and Bones frat house.  Our country was blessed in 2004 when both major party candidates were members.  It has been well documented that one of the initiation rituals is that the candidate has to lie in an open coffin and all the frat members then piss on him.  To bad they couldn't initiate the Hildabeast as an honorary member (do not allow women or lizard women) and give out guest passes so I could piss on her.

Chupacabra-322 Stan522 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

That’s exactly what needs to occur for the futile system of Tyrannical Lawlessness & Political Police Surveillance State to be accepted / instituted by the State onto the Serfs.  

The State has to Gas Light the populace into thinking that even a sitting President is “Guilty until proven innocent.”  And, if a President is powerless against & can be removed by a Totalitarian, Authoritarian, Tyrannical Lawless, Political Police State, anyone who poses a threat to said State can be persecuted & or Eliminated.

President has to be set, that if a sitting President can be taken down.  Anyone can be taken, disappeared, droned, Murdered, Tortured, Rendered & never seen from again.

The Slaves won’t stand a chance.  

Welcome to Serfdom.  

Kayman Chupacabra-322 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:30 Permalink

NO FUCKING WAY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Same defeatist meme, "Don't vote, it changes nothing."

Well, voting for Trump has changed everything.  All the rats are eating their own tails, they have no perspective, their defenses are infantile and sloppy.

YOU ARE ONLY A SERF IF YOU LET THEM.           FUCK THAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The Globalists, hiding like cockroaches, are all going to be gas piped.  They are on the run. Don't let up now, for fucks sake, they've burned off their hair, you've got them by the throat, and they are telling you, "they did it for your own good."  

Soon the NYT and BezoPost will be running stories about Brennan's and Clapper's grandchildren, when those 2 cocksucker would cut the throat of your children and hide behind "National Interest", "for your own good".

Hang them all.

DosZap Stan522 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:30 Permalink

2 months ago this dude was so pissed he vowed to NEVER be a part of a GOP campaign again,he had to lose every DIME and his home, just to pay attorneys fees.

A GO FUND ME page was started that made him WHOLE and then some, now he's singing like a canary.He was so livid and full of hate for Mueller and the FBI and DOJ I think he was close to suicide.

They RUINED his life, and his familiy's JUST for one reason, to BREAK HIS BACK.(evil bastards) Trump should pardon Cohen NOW before he can be indicted.WAY past time to start being Ali, and not Gomer Pyle.

Now that he's back to even he's SINGING like a canary.

BRAVO dude.

One of We BaBaBouy Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

[They] are afraid.
They are losing control of the message.
WWG1WGA!
Q

1361

Q !4pRcUA0lBE No.80 📁 
May 14 2018 11:06:36 (EST)

Sample.
http://nymag.com/selectall/2017/12/qanon-4chan-the-storm-conspiracy-explained.html📁
https://harpers.org/archive/2018/06/the-wizard-of-q/📁
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/06/opinion/qanon-trump-conspiracy-theory.html📁
https://www.seattletimes.com/opinion/the-conspiracy-theory-that-says-trump-is-a-genius/📁
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/conspiracy-theory-donald-trump-genius-hilary-clinton-roseanne-barr-barack-obama-george-soros-america-a8293806.html📁
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/2018/04/06/the_conspiracy_theory_that_says_trump_is_a_genius_439119.html📁
http://metro.co.uk/2018/04/09/people-claiming-trump-secret-genius-pretending-collude-russians-7452136/📁
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2018/03/31/the-conspiracy-theory-behind-a-curious-roseanne-barr-tweet-explained/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.0a5319532879📁
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/plum-line/wp/2018/04/09/the-crisis-in-journalism-thats-helping-trump/?utm_term=.b303dbe749fd📁
http://www.newsweek.com/how-storm-biggest-fake-news-story-796725📁
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSAxcQ5VL5c📁
https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/31/politics/roseanne-barr-conspiracy-tweets/index.html📁
https://thinkprogress.org/rosanne-barr-promotes-pro-trump-conspiracy-theory-d52a65887183/📁
http://www.newsweek.com/roseanne-barr-tweets-about-right-wing-qanon-conspiracy-theory-867983📁
https://www.buzzfeed.com/juliareinstein/roseanne-qanon-explainer?utm_term=.kkxvYjNeP#.nqg3P8mw7📁
https://medium.com/@willsommer/roseanne-barr-is-tweeting-about-qanon-a-new-pizzagate-style-conspiracy-theory-234526f52e54📁
http://thehill.com/homenews/media/381123-roseanne-barr-faces-social-media-backlash-over-trump-conspiracy-theory-tweet📁
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/roseanne-president-trump-has-freed-children-pimps-all-world-1098812📁
Coordinated?
All For A LARP?
[ATTACKS WILL ONLY INTENSIFY]
Ask yourself, WHY?
Q

Jack's Raging … BaBaBouy Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

Late in the election there were vocal claims of an internal conflict among the government, "good spies" vs "bad spies". It was frequently framed as NSA vs CIA, with CIA definitely being in Hillary Clinton's camp. This guy makes an interesting assertion that supports those election events, and its worth knowing more. Beyond that, very little can be said.

NumberNone ???ö? Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

The espionage efforts revealed to-date have been less James Bond and more Mr. Bean. 

FBI sends a has-been professor to tell Papadopoulos that Russians have hacked Hillary.  Papadopoulos gets tipsy mentions said rumor to an Aussie diplomat..whammo, conspiring with Russians. 

Now this?  Attempted entrapment?  The whole case fell apart when the Trump campaign declined the emails.  

Now all they have is using pressure tactics to squeeze lies out of Trump associates.  Really, really hope some folks fry over this.  

 

DaiRR NumberNone Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

Amen.  The DemoRat and Deep State agent provocateurs were no doubt incredulous the Trump campaign members they tried to trap declined their sordid offer.  Shit like that is something DemoRats swarm to like an army of horse flies.  DemoRats, decertify their Party in all possible ways.

not-me---it-wa… Cloud9.5 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

oh, they exist, guaranteed.  remember that server was not a secret, her email address was known.....and targeted by multiple agencies.  given that her servers were run at times with NO security....well, even that 400-lb kid in mom's basement was able to get in.

who gots 'em?  russian, france, china, germany, the apartheid entity, north korea, etc. 

why not released?  before the election, they were being saved as kompromat; after the election, same as a model 3 reservation.

Vote up!
nmewn One of We Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

That was the key...Hillary had to win.

If not, all this would have come to light eventually. But then, the progs in the Deep State actually doubled down on their criminal corruption and stupidity...lol.

Peeing Russian prostitutes...lol. Vermonts power grid, hacked by Russians. Seventeen "intelligence agencies" confirm Russia hacked the DNC...lol...geeebus, really?

They're EVERYWHERE! PANIC FIRST AND ASK QUESTIONS LATER! STRING THE ORANGE MAN UP!...lol. 

But at the end of the day it can now be truthfully said that, it was indeed a "historic" election, it really did "change" everything ;-)

nmewn chunga Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

If we weren't living through it and seeing it revealed day-by-day a rational human being wouldn't believe it.

Trust and benefit of the doubt is what they depended on, now thats been destroyed too.

It's a good time for all of us in my opinion...there was another old, dead, white guy who once said "Trust but verify."  

(I said that last bit just to rile up the leftard trolls, lets see how it goes) ;-)