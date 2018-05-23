Comey Responds To Trump Attack: "Our Country Is Led By Those Who Will Lie About Anything"

Former FBI Director James Comey won't allow President Trump's gloating from this morning to go unanswered.

In a tweet that appears to be a direct response to Trump, Comey attempted to justify the FBI's use of a spy - or what Comey describes as a "Confidential Human Source" - to keep tabs on the Trump campaign. According to Comey, human sources are "tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country".

Of course, Comey argues that the FBI was totally justified in using a human asset to spy on the Trump campaign, as it would any other target (though he completely ignores the notion that, if the spy didn't find evidence of collusion, then what is Mueller investigating?). In an attempt to shame Trump's backers, Comey declared that "attacks on the FBI and lying about work will do lasting damage to our country."

"How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren?" he asked.

— James Comey (@Comey) May 23, 2018

Comey added that it was a "dangerous time when our country is led by those who will lie about anything, backed by those who will believe anything, based on information from media sources that will say anything."

He then urged Americans to "break out of that bubble and seek truth."

— James Comey (@Comey) May 23, 2018

Emails recently released by Sen. Ron Johnson provided new insight into how Comey briefed the president (and how certain information fell into the hands of CNN), and seemed to suggest at least some coordination between media organizations publishing anti-Trump exclusives and Comey, who recently published a book where he questioned Trump's ethical fitness for his office.