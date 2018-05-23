Comey Responds To Trump Attack: "Our Country Is Led By Those Who Will Lie About Anything"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:24

Former FBI Director James Comey won't allow President Trump's gloating from this morning to go unanswered.

In a tweet that appears to be a direct response to Trump, Comey attempted to justify the FBI's use of a spy - or what Comey describes as a "Confidential Human Source" - to keep tabs on the Trump campaign. According to Comey, human sources are "tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country".

Comey

Of course, Comey argues that the FBI was totally justified in using a human asset to spy on the Trump campaign, as it would any other target (though he completely ignores the notion that, if the spy didn't find evidence of collusion, then what is Mueller investigating?). In an attempt to shame Trump's backers, Comey declared that "attacks on the FBI and lying about work will do lasting damage to our country."

"How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren?" he asked.

Comey added that it was a "dangerous time when our country is led by those who will lie about anything, backed by those who will believe anything, based on information from media sources that will say anything."

He then urged Americans to "break out of that bubble and seek truth."

Emails recently released by Sen. Ron Johnson provided new insight into how Comey briefed the president (and how certain information fell into the hands of CNN), and seemed to suggest at least some coordination between media organizations publishing anti-Trump exclusives and Comey, who recently published a book where he questioned Trump's ethical fitness for his office.

gatorengineer gregga777 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:40 Permalink

I missed Comey, or anyone getting indicted, despite an overwhelming preponderance of evidence... Why do you suppose that is?

(Hint, its all a sham show for the Trump supporters who are unable to realize NOTHING IS BEING DONE ABOUT THE DESTRUCTION OF THE COUNTRY).  Where is the IG report that was supposed to be released this week after comments over the weekend?

 

Crickets.....

onewayticket2 Bulgars Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:41 Permalink

Bulgars, 

The same people asking trump campaign people about "whether you do something illegal" are the very people who planted that information in the first place.....

 

it was a set up....they picked some low level wannabees.....paid them handsomely to go drink in London.....fed them fake intel.....then listened.....when nothing happened, they sent in another guy (who gave the clintons $25MM) to go drinking with the wannabee and BINGO....he mentioned the info they gave him earlier.   

Mr. Pain WVHillbilly Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:44 Permalink

These who make up the deep state will some day hang by a rope until dead. When the public puts down its cell phones and awakens to this reality the economy will be in taters and the USA will be asked by the world to vacate the bases and go the fuck home. This will be right after the USA, who will get its ass handed to them after losing another 'great war', will stand as a symbol of disgrace. Then its time to start splitting the USA up. 

Uchtdorf lester1 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

Yeah, if Comey and his fellow travelers were truly worried about serving time in the big house, they would have already relocated to a non-extradition treaty country.

Sadly, even the so-called conservatives cannot see this reality. This is not a battle of good vs. evil. It is two groups of elites trying to maintain control of a country and economy spinning towards its own well-deserved destruction.

Jim in MN lester1 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:42 Permalink

Did you mean liberals, Trumptards or both?  Just wondering as most of us here are actually neither.  We know exactly what the Deep State is, you can look it up via Bill Moyers or the Atlantic for the leftist side, doesn't matter, Ike warned us, Teddy warned us, but sometimes you just get to live in a certain special time and that time is now.

Wikileaks, the intolerable level of corruption, the populist revolt, the emergence of a peaceful global path (via NOT THE USA), all coming together as we type.

So, muster yourself.   Or hide.  

How will YOU explain to your grandkids???????

Everybodys All… Theta_Burn Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:41 Permalink

The Washington Post is saying that there is no reason to believe that there ever was a 'spygate operation' and this is all invented by president Trump. I cannot believe the level of illegality that the Washington Post now involves themselves in let alone looks the other way on. Military tribunals are looking like the only way forward more and more which may lead to extreme violence. Get ready ...

DuneCreature Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:27 Permalink

How WILL we explain you to our grandchildren, Jim?

 

~~))) Saddle Up, Truth Warriors, The Big Engagement Is About To Commence (((~~

Sometimes the best news is that it's time to take action.

Pre-Battle Briefing - Ole, Cody & Jason

Get the battle plan before comms are shut down and the phones lines are cut.

Comms are important and the enemy knows how important they are too.  They will be (and are) working hard at cutting off those connections. Lots of 'Divide and Conquer' will be used by them. ... They have a tight (and long term) plan, contingencies, AI and lots of resources.

We The People have the numbers.

You know what is at stake. .... If not, take some careful notes at the briefing.

Many times the details, codes & ciphers and timetable aren't nearly as import as just knowing the objective clearly. ...... And focus.

Good fortunes, warriors.

Over and out.

Live Hard, It Is Time To See If We The People Have What It Takes To Prevail And Change Our World For The Better, Die Free

~ DC v8.8