Cryptos Crushed: Bitcoin Battered Below $8k On China Crackdown, India Tax

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:49

Having tested $8,000 last week, and bounced, Bitcoin has broken back below it - to six-week lows - as the entire crypto-space is under pressure following China crackdown headlines and news that India is considering a major crypto tax.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

It's a sea of red across cryptos...

 

So much for Blockchain Week...

And the entire cryptospace is accelerating lower...

 

While it is never clear what the driver of price action is, news from China and India appear to major potential catalysts in the last 24-48 hours...

CoinTelegraph reports that India is working on proposals to make cryptocurrency transactions subject to goods and services tax (GST), sources told Bloomberg May 23.

According to the anonymous parties with “direct knowledge” of the plans, the government’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes is considering applying the 18 percent tax to exchange operations, which it would view as “intangible goods.”

“Purchase or sale of cryptocurrencies should be considered as supply of goods, and those facilitating transactions like supply, transfer, storage, accounting, among others, will be treated as services,” the publication reports in a summary.

India has so far refrained from issuing regulations on cryptocurrency, despite efforts by its central bank to reduce the ability of businesses and citizens to interact with them.

In April, the Reserve Bank of India formally forbade domestic institutions from servicing cryptocurrency businesses in a move which has so far failed to curb the proliferation of new exchanges.

If the taxation rule goes ahead, it would signal a move towards legitimacy of the industry in the continued absence of hard-and-fast legislation.

“If buyers and sellers are in India, the transaction would be treated as a supply of software and the buyer’s location will be the place of supply,” Bloomberg continues, noting elsewhere that: “Transactions beyond the Indian territory will be liable for integrated GST, and would be considered as import or export of goods. IGST will be levied on cross-border supplies.”

The move is not the first targeting taxation of cryptocurrency in India. In February, letters were sent to around half a million traders demanding they report profits on exchange activities.

Meanwhile, CoinTelegraph notes a new report issued by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, reiterated the Chinese government’s concerns about “certain risks that cannot be ignored” in regards to ICOs, pyramid schemes, and fraud, with a new government-led study detecting 421 fake cryptocurrencies in China’s crypto space.

Tags
Business Finance
Banks - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 0
Buckaroo Banzai USA USA Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:58 Permalink

Corruption in India is rampant, and getting around taxes is the #1 national pastime, for people who have enough money to matter.

What's especially hilarious is, India just got done effectively eliminating cash, and making the rupee virtually 100% electronic. Now they think they can control where the electrons go? Ha ha. This is a country where hundreds of millions of people take a shit in the street every day. They can't even control where their own people take a dump.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Justin Case Buckaroo Banzai Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

Decent Probability’ Bitcoin Price Goes to Zero: Vanguard Economist

An economist at one of the world’s largest asset managers believes there is a “decent probability” that the bitcoin price will eventually crash to zero.

Joe Davis, the chief economist for $5.1 trillion asset manager Vanguard, wrote in an ETF.com op-ed that although the firm is enthusiastic about blockchain technology in general, it does not believe cryptocurrencies constitute a viable use case.”

    “I’m enthusiastic about the blockchain technology that makes bitcoin possible. In fact, Vanguard is using such technology. As for bitcoin the currency? I see a decent probability that its price goes to zero.”

You can read it here

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
UGrev Buckaroo Banzai Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

When my ex-wife ran her accounting business, the East Indians would come to her to do their corp taxes. Now, if you knew my ex, and you don't, but let me tell you, EVERYTHING was done by the book, to the letter with no corners cut. Needless to say the Indians did NOT like that at all and would fight with her on every little thing. Those bastards don't want to pay for good work and they will do anything to get around the tax law. 

That being said, taxes are theft so I can't say that I blame them; but they are fucking assholes when it comes to actually paying someone for a service. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 5
venturen Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

take your pick....a bunch of 1 & 0's that have been considered to have value for about 5 years....or gold that has been valued for about 50,000 years?

A Bitcoin can be replaced by nanocoins, then picocoins, netrinocoins....or etheralcoins.... Just absurd!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Rise Of The Machines Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

On the "real markets" NDX failed 4 times to break above 6950 recently, which is bearish. Then we had the breakdown and move lower overnight to 6825. The usual opening ramp stop hitting exercise from the machines.  I'm expecting this to fail around 6900 and then we cascade lower.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
tmosley Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

Nonsense reasoning. Crypto is already effectively banned in China and India and has been for some time.

It's all about sentiment, and sentiment is floating right now. Easy to move in one direction or the other.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Son of Captain Nemo Hyjinx Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:22 Permalink

Yeah you're right of course!... Especially after they kicked $atoshi $crotumoto out in earnest 5 months ago (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…)... Not that we didn't try hard to keep them there with six months of threats to the DPRK if we didn't receive the amount of "loans" we need from China for our military budget just to keep threatening them with!!!...

Besides?... Who needs those valuable Yuan(s) to be traded into mining slavery through the purchase of worthless $BTC/$USD anyway?!!!.... Cause we know how powerful our money is EVERYWHERE ELSE!..

Just whistlin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uq2eTBtv0vI)!!!