Deutsche Bank To Fire 10,000 Employees: 1 In Every 10

Well that escalated fast: one month after Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Bank would cut 1,000 jobs in the US, roughly 10% of its total US labor force, as part of new CEO Christian Sewing's restructuring process, the WSJ this morning writes that executives at the biggest German lender have "zeroed in" on plans to eliminate close to 10,000 jobs, about one in 10 employees, as part of the bank's epic cost-cutting scramble.
The latest plan, part of a process that has divided senior executives and left investors unconvinced, "would extend into 2019, follows months of thorny debate over how fast and deep job losses should be at the beleaguered German lender."
So far investors remain unconvinced the plan will work, and as a result the bank’s shares have fallen by nearly a third this year, making DB stock one of the worst performing European stocks, and at its lowest since a crisis of confidence hit the bank in late 2016.
Meanwhile, high-level clashes over staffing and budgets and conflicting opinions from outside investors and bank executives reveal the depth of Deutsche Bank’s continuing struggles. As the WSJ adds, the bank's supervisory board and senior executives will confront investors Thursday in Frankfurt at its annual shareholder meeting. They will face a proposal to break up the company and probing questions about last month’s chief executive handoff and the tough choices the lender has to make.
Separately, Bloomberg report that the bank is about to "retreat from a swathe of equities markets across the world, including some on its own doorstep in Europe."
Germany’s biggest lender, which is expected to announce a range of restructuring measures to coincide with its annual shareholder meeting Thursday, will sharply reduce its presence in the U.S. market, and has also started cutting activity in the Central Europe, Middle East and Africa region, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.
In case it wasn't clear, it has been a messy year for Deutsche Bank. The April 8 ouster of CEO John Cryan in the middle of his management contract shook employees and appeared botched to some clients and investors.
Things could get messier on Thursday, when Deutsche Bank’s chairman, Paul Achleitner, will face a vote of no-confidence, which could thrust Germany’s biggest bank into outright crisis after years of underperformance and strategic flip-flops.
The shareholder meeting will convene as Deutsche struggles to convince investors that it has a credible strategy, under the leadership of chairman Paul Achleitner and Christian Sewing, the new chief executive he appointed in chaotic circumstances last month.
Among the potential names to replace Achleitner is Philipp Hildebrand, the former chief of the Swiss central bank, who currently heads Blackrock’s business in Europe. He quit the SNB after his wife was embroiled in a major FX insider trading scandal. In other words, Hildebrand should fit right into the "culture" at Deutsche Bank.
Comments
funny how those pesky "costs" get in the way of executive bonuses.....
JUMP YOU FUCKERS!
In reply to funny how those pesky "costs… by spastic_colon
The German leaders (F) are good at decimation.
In reply to JUMP YOU FUCKERS! by StackShinyStuff
… eliminate ONE in every TEN employees…
Zactly! It IS called decimation. ;-)
Looney
In reply to The German leaders (F) are… by Manthong
Does the 10% include senior management?
Or is senior management informing us they are needed now more than ever?
In reply to The German leaders (F) are… by Manthong
"When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it." - just some other, old, dead, white guy.
But it was Bastiat ;-)
In reply to Does the 10% include senior… by Cognitive Dissonance
Doosh must be down to pickpocketing pennies instead of nickels...
In reply to The German leaders (F) are… by Manthong
"restructuring"
Should be good for 10 point move upward...while the unemployed compete with migrants for shovel ready jobs.
In reply to Doosh must be down to… by espirit
Fork, meet Deutche Bank.
In reply to funny how those pesky "costs… by spastic_colon
How soon before DB is bankrupt and defaults on trillions of derivatives? Not even the ECB can save them.
Black swan event?
In reply to funny how those pesky "costs… by spastic_colon
who are the counter parties to watch ?
In reply to How soon before DB is… by lester1
Typo in the title.... meant to say “Douchebank firing nine out of ten employees.”
Mark Douchebank to zero.
In reply to funny how those pesky "costs… by spastic_colon
Start at the top.
Program soon to be expanded by another ~90.000....
10K is a good start...
In reply to Program soon to be expanded… by zvzzt
It won't be the last announcement over staffing levels.
In reply to 10K is a good start... by Drater
Economic recoveries can do miracles.
AND BOOOOM!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XR97EgcihlU
Literally decimated
Up-vote for using both the word "literally" and "decimated" correctly in the same comment.
In reply to Literally decimated by Catullus
Damn it, I was going to say that!
In reply to Literally decimated by Catullus
Are they gonna hire Merkel's rapefugees instead?
Nazi-run bank, who gives a shit?
Yeah you're right... They shouldn't be trading in Euros ONLY $USD!...
In reply to Nazi-run bank, who gives a… by MARDUKTA
Well that is a good start...
LT Col Bill Kilgore...I love the smell of napalm in the morning
Wir schaffen das? So much for DB hoping to be one of the big players ten years ago.
Me thinks the "printin presses" are finally overheatin just a tad!...
And by the way?...
You'll KNOW how REALLY BAD it is when Germany starts this campaign (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-22/sweden-warns-every-single-hou…)!!!
Now that, is called decimated.
No worries... Deutsche Bank will compensate those laid off bank workers with 2/3 of their severance with "$BTC" instead of Euros!...
That should FIX EVERYTHING!!!
In reply to Now that, is called… by g3h
More banks! Hire those poor people!
A good old fashioned decimation. I like it!