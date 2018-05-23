Dollar Drops; Stocks, Bonds, Gold Pop As Market Sees "Dovish" Fed

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 14:21

While time will tell, for now, the market appears to have interpreted The FOMC minutes in a dovish tone - willing to allow an overshoot in inflation - as the dollar is weaker while stocks, bonds, and bullion are higher...

 

The 10Y Yield is testing the critical 3.00% level...

And the Dollar Index is limping lower...

 

NidStyles wet_nurse Wed, 05/23/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

itstippy lester1 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 14:56 Permalink

By "inflation" the Fed means "higher hourly wages".  They don't really care about money-supply-driven inflation of financial assets, supply-manipulation-driven inflation of commodities, or easy-credit-driven inflation of housing.  Their bogeyman is wage-driven inflation.

Not clueless.  Dishonest, yes.  The Fed represents the best interests of the financiers, not the worker bees.

davatankool Wed, 05/23/2018 - 14:29 Permalink

wallst not interested what fed has to said, they just cheer that they said something and then pop up the market afterward.

IMO, they pop it up with clients money and then cash in theirs and make a profit. DOW could end up in red by the close. just my IMO.

0valueleft Bill of Rights Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:17 Permalink

Beatscape Wed, 05/23/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

Captain, sensors indicate that crude oil also popped on the release of the Fed minutes.  In addition to the Fed's willingness to let inflation run a little hot, a weak dollar is also bullish for oil.

cn13 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

Dollar up 38 as I write this, gold up $1.2, Crude off .50.  S&P down 4.

Not much bang for the buck, yet.

I think you fade this one.  It seems too easy to buy right now.

cn13 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

Silver Savior Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:00 Permalink

The fed needs to be as dovish as a fed can be because this whole thing is dangling by a thread. I would also advise them to start lowering rates again and eventually get into negative rates. Things are aweful.

Seasmoke Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

Good thing The Tribe in a London knocked Gold down at 8am for absolutely no reason. 

Otherwise it would have already been over $1300 after Janet Powell mumbled his lies at 2pm. 

Dirty Bumn Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:15 Permalink

BITBUGS; please notice that bitcoin went DOWN today, whilst the true safe havens went UP. Virtual assets ARE NOT safe havens. Are you paying attention?

Khan Bodin Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:24 Permalink

"Markets" see? Or have the anglos, banks and slash funds slightly decreased the buying volume... just a bit? After all, you cannot have buying spree and "positive" day after day, each day. That might be too suspicious. Even ordinary people could then ask, "How is that possible?" ehehehehehe

GotGalt Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

Heh, check out yet another VIX squash trying to be implemented to stop the bleeding of the market.  VIX < 13 so everything must be fucking awesome, right?