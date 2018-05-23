Dollar Drops; Stocks, Bonds, Gold Pop As Market Sees "Dovish" Fed

While time will tell, for now, the market appears to have interpreted The FOMC minutes in a dovish tone - willing to allow an overshoot in inflation - as the dollar is weaker while stocks, bonds, and bullion are higher...
The 10Y Yield is testing the critical 3.00% level...
And the Dollar Index is limping lower...
Comments
In reply to Do you really want to stop… by MoreSun
In reply to bump by wet_nurse
If gas, rent, and medical costs were included in the CPI, inflation would be well over +5-10% a year.
The Fed is fucking clueless and dishonest!
In reply to If gas, rent, and medical… by lester1
In reply to If gas, rent, and medical… by lester1
By "inflation" the Fed means "higher hourly wages". They don't really care about money-supply-driven inflation of financial assets, supply-manipulation-driven inflation of commodities, or easy-credit-driven inflation of housing. Their bogeyman is wage-driven inflation.
Not clueless. Dishonest, yes. The Fed represents the best interests of the financiers, not the worker bees.
In reply to If gas, rent, and medical… by lester1
In reply to Do you really want to stop… by MoreSun
You're missing what is really important to Americans- the NFL is banning kneeling. That's why this story will have maybe 10 comments and the Trump/NFL story will have 300.
In reply to Lol the FED is run by… by brian91145
The FED has been “dovish” for over a decade. Rates cannot be normalized either. Too much debt. They will print endlessly. End of story.
Such a worn out headline here.
In reply to You're missing what is… by Juggernaut x2
In reply to The FED has been "dovish"… by Bay of Pigs
only $116,296,641,910 to go before total SOMA holdings are under $4T...........lol
In reply to The FED has been "dovish"… by Bay of Pigs
don't forget Friday is the EOW right before a holiday so we will get a double whammy ramp job.
Everything is so awesome the Fed is dragging their feet on even the slightest of rate hikes
Every rate hike no matter how small hurts badly. They just doing get it. Everyone is maxed out in all ways. Cut the rates to negative.
In reply to Everything is so awesome the… by Juggernaut x2
Raise rates to 15% Fuck debt
In reply to Every rate hike no matter… by Silver Savior
$DXY is UP at 94...what f'd up chart is ZH looking at??
Gold Pop?
+$0.60 LOL
Ag? -$0.01
For gold to pop, all the Au owners on ZH will need to convince 10 of their friends to go out and buy some this weekend.
In reply to Gold Pop? +$0.60 LOL by fbazzrea
that has zero effect. Dollar index has to tank in order for that to happen. Prices will stay close to mine output price untill we have some market reckoning.
In reply to For gold to pop, all the Au… by Uchtdorf
wallst not interested what fed has to said, they just cheer that they said something and then pop up the market afterward.
IMO, they pop it up with clients money and then cash in theirs and make a profit. DOW could end up in red by the close. just my IMO.
Nasdaq futures now green after down -1% this morning. Total fucking joke.
The capital "markets" are only about how much monetary crack is being pushed by the Fed. Totally fucking ruined.
Wake me up when you all are ready to hang these fuckers.
In reply to Nasdaq futures now green… by Fiat Burner
Captain, sensors indicate that crude oil also popped on the release of the Fed minutes. In addition to the Fed's willingness to let inflation run a little hot, a weak dollar is also bullish for oil.
Dollar up 38 as I write this, gold up $1.2, Crude off .50. S&P down 4.
Not much bang for the buck, yet.
I think you fade this one. It seems too easy to buy right now.
In reply to Fuck you Zero Hedge and all… by cn13
The fed needs to be as dovish as a fed can be because this whole thing is dangling by a thread. I would also advise them to start lowering rates again and eventually get into negative rates. Things are aweful.
Burn this shitpile to the ground. Raise rates to 10% and kill it with fire.
In reply to The fed needs to be as… by Silver Savior
Good thing The Tribe in a London knocked Gold down at 8am for absolutely no reason.
Otherwise it would have already been over $1300 after Janet Powell mumbled his lies at 2pm.
BITBUGS; please notice that bitcoin went DOWN today, whilst the true safe havens went UP. Virtual assets ARE NOT safe havens. Are you paying attention?
"Markets" see? Or have the anglos, banks and slash funds slightly decreased the buying volume... just a bit? After all, you cannot have buying spree and "positive" day after day, each day. That might be too suspicious. Even ordinary people could then ask, "How is that possible?" ehehehehehe
Heh, check out yet another VIX squash trying to be implemented to stop the bleeding of the market. VIX < 13 so everything must be fucking awesome, right?
Since markets clearly like inflation, they will find hyperinflation orgasmic.