GE Tumbles After CEO Comments On Power Unit, Dividend

After ramping the last few weeks, GE's share price is tumbling back below $15 this morning following remarks from CEO John Glannery that GE expects the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020.
Despite, affirming GE's targets for 2018 profit and free cash flow, and said profit at GE's Baker Hughes oil and gas unit would rise by 50 percent or more this year, while profit at the aviation business would be up 15 percent, Flannery said he is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, and sees no profit growth at the large GE power business this year, according to a presentation he was due to make on Wednesday.
Additionally, Flannery sees the power unit exceeding the $1b 2018 cost cut target, and says the firm is trying to "manage down" GE Capital insurance exposure, but perhaps most notably was his comments that the dividend level was a function of what happens to the portfolio - spooking investors a little more.
And GE is now down over 4%, back below $15...
As it appears the GE dead cat bounce has died once again...
Comments
It's a dog with fleas, ticks and rabies, kid.
I remember when GE owned MSNBC. So GE can go suck a petrified pony peter.
In reply to It's a dog with fleas, ticks… by BlueStreet
Jack Donaghy should have been made CEO of GE
In reply to I remember when GE owned… by ufos8mycow
Immelt left the company in a mess & should return all the money GE paid the fatfuk
In reply to Jack Donaghy should have… by Juggernaut x2
Immelt's first action as Obama's "Job Czar" was to export 25,000 American GE jobs to China and shut the local plant down.
In the subsequent years, Obama's man Immelt sent thousands more to China and Mexico.
"If you wan to keep your job, you can keep your job..."
In reply to Immelt left the company in a… by drendebe10
Markem’ to zero!
In reply to It's a dog with fleas, ticks… by BlueStreet
GE and DB could be the catalyst to trigger next selloff.
GE: We Bring Good Things to Life
Then we beat them to death with incompetence.
the algos make it seem so real. lolz
GE, we make great chinee right bub.
Love looking at old 1940s-60s Life, Fortune magazines. GE, hundred others were really into making physical things. Now corporation pictures just have suits being all sterile, unic, super professional corporate schrooms....
You can thank America's MBA (Making Bankrupt Americans) geniuses for that. They are the consummate professional at Making Americans Unemployed Losers (MAUL).
In reply to Love looking at old 1940s… by Offthebeach
Looking at a satellite map of GE's large steam turbine factory in Schenectady NY it looks like a ghost town. Practically empty parking lots.
In reply to Love looking at old 1940s… by Offthebeach
So GE stock price is utterly dependent upon power turbine demand? Really? Sounds like Kommunist Kore stock analysis.
GE doesn't really make much - GE Appliances (which are total shit) is completely owned and made by the Chinese
In reply to So GE stock price is utterly… by Utopia Planitia
But...but... Global Synchronized Growth - in bullshit.
having problems finding fault lines to put more reactors on?
Flannery just needs to identify GE Corporate as a non-core asset, and put it on the block - perhaps on EBay.