"I Want You Out": Judge Orders Man, 30, To Move Out Of Parents' Home

A 30-year-old man from New York state has been ordered to move out of his parents' house after a very short legal battle with his Mom and Dad. Representing himself in court after a "brief search on the internet" that "took minutes," Rotondo argued that he was entitled to six more months at his parents' home rent free.

State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood, with a mostly straight face, ordered Michael Rotondo of Camillus, New York to leave his parents' home for good after he reportedly moved back home eight years ago.

Just how did Michael find himself on the internet today?

After years of encouraging him to seek work and become self-sufficient (and perhaps lose his virginity), Mark and Christina Rotondo were at their wits' end - finally penning a Feb. 2 eviction letter which read: "Michael, after a discussion with your mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return . We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision.

A short while later, the neerdowell received another letter that read: “Michael Joseph Rontodo, you are hereby evicted.”

When that failed to do the trick, the Rotondos gave Michael $1,100 - writing in a February 18 letter; "so you can find a place to stay," adding "There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you ... Get one- you have to work!"

The Rotondos also recommended that Michael "Sell the other things you have that have any significant value (e.g. stereo, some tools etc.). This is especially true for any weapons you may have . You need the money and will have no place for the stuff."

We can only imagine what kind of weapons Michael owns...

Finally, in April Micahel's parents went to their local town court to try and evict him - only to be told to take it to the state supreme court - where the legal advice he found during his "brief internet search" was insufficient to win over Judge Greenwood.

Despite being served with an eviction order, Rotondo seemed to enjoy his time in court. According to Syracuse.com, Rotondo asked television cameras to interview him outside the courtroom. He made it clear that he didn’t live in a basement, and that he had his own bedroom. He also said he did his own laundry. -The Guardian

Hear that ladies?