"I Want You Out": Judge Orders Man, 30, To Move Out Of Parents' Home

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 08:35

A 30-year-old man from New York state has been ordered to move out of his parents' house after a very short legal battle with his Mom and Dad. Representing himself in court after a "brief search on the internet" that "took minutes," Rotondo argued that he was entitled to six more months at his parents' home rent free.

State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood, with a mostly straight face, ordered Michael Rotondo of Camillus, New York to leave his parents' home for good after he reportedly moved back home eight years ago.

Just how did Michael find himself on the internet today?

After years of encouraging him to seek work and become self-sufficient (and perhaps lose his virginity), Mark and Christina Rotondo were at their wits' end - finally penning a Feb. 2 eviction letter which read: "Michael, after a discussion with your mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision.

A short while later, the neerdowell received another letter that read: “Michael Joseph Rontodo, you are hereby evicted.

When that failed to do the trick, the Rotondos gave Michael $1,100 - writing in a February 18 letter; "so you can find a place to stay," adding "There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you ... Get one- you have to work!"

The Rotondos also recommended that Michael "Sell the other things you have that have any significant value (e.g. stereo, some tools etc.). This is especially true for any weapons you may have. You need the money and will have no place for the stuff." 

We can only imagine what kind of weapons Michael owns...

Finally, in April Micahel's parents went to their local town court to try and evict him - only to be told to take it to the state supreme court - where the legal advice he found during his "brief internet search" was insufficient to win over Judge Greenwood. 

Despite being served with an eviction order, Rotondo seemed to enjoy his time in court. According to Syracuse.com, Rotondo asked television cameras to interview him outside the courtroom. He made it clear that he didn’t live in a basement, and that he had his own bedroom. He also said he did his own laundry. -The Guardian

Hear that ladies? 

J S Bach secretargentman Wed, 05/23/2018 - 08:46 Permalink

When I was in my early 20s and it was time to leave the nest, my parents wanted me to STAY.  Of course, we have a very close family and had I decided to remain a little longer, I would have insisted on paying some kind of "rent".  At the very least, this guy should have given his time and efforts to helping around the house... everything from daily chores to maintenance.  But, he probably preferred to smoke weed, choke the chicken and play video games all day.  Just a guess.  Such is the state of our honorless society today.

TheWholeYearInn NidStyles Wed, 05/23/2018 - 09:00 Permalink

When I was 17 years and 2 months, I took the $115 I had in my pocket and spent $85 of it on a bus ticket to the West Coast.

 

I ate cheese crackers for 3 days during the trip. & got a job within 2 hours of arriving at my destination after dropping 25 cents on a newspaper and circling classified ads.

 

In retrospect ~ I have to admit I was pretty damn lucky, but the whole thing at the time was like this big adventure. I knew it was gonna turn out alright, and the thought of failure never really entered my mind at any time.

 

Weird thing about it all is that, after that, I was never afraid to do anything in my life. It's still like that today. I could get tossed out on my ass and lose everything, and I'd still land on my feet.

Harry Lightning ZENDOG Wed, 05/23/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

I agree with you. The fruit falls close to the tree. Yes, this guy is a loser, but what part did his parents play in making him a loser ? And I don't care how much of a loser a guy is, as long as he is not being disrespectful or belligerent with his parents, they should be taking care of him. But there is a caveat, the loser has to try and make his life better, because its his responsibility as an adult to try and improve his situation in life. 

I don't know, its a hard case. I always would do anything for my children, no matter what cost and no matter why. Maybe I am too lenient, but they still turned out okay. Its just that there are somethings that happen in life beyond peoples' control, at some point everyone needs help. I never thought I should subsidize laziness, and I never did. But I also never thought it would be right to turn my back on my kids. 

This clown should cut off his hair, get rid of his attitude, and enlist in the military., They would provide him with the four things he needs : someplace to live, meals, discipline, and training to be a useful member of society once his hitch is over. 

Terrible story from many angles.

NidStyles TheWholeYearInn Wed, 05/23/2018 - 09:15 Permalink

I am more than willing to bet you wouldn’t be able to do it without help today. Even a $15 an hour job isn’t enough to cover housing in the Midwest.

Everyone seems to be playing the overtime game these days, while living that poverty life and doing illegal shit on the side just to keep going. Then you have the criminals that vandalize stuff just to keep you running in that wheel.

ghengis86 TheWholeYearInn Wed, 05/23/2018 - 09:37 Permalink

spent the summer after freshman year at college (19) and that was it for me.  having your own freedom trumped any benefit for being at home.  worked my way through college and what not, never to return again.  i would still visit and help out when needed, but never had the urge to be under someone else's rules. 

different times...

Although, one thing that may be different: i wasn't saddled with huge college debt (it was a private college to boot), worked good paying jobs in college (10-15/hr) and wasn't caught up in trying to impress people with stuff.  Spare money was for beer (and condoms).  The Fed and globalization has fucked a generation.

Dilluminati NidStyles Wed, 05/23/2018 - 09:01 Permalink

Not to be argumentative but maybe these people are just cunts!

Maybe they need to get off their asses and go get a job at Friendly's scooping ice cream and then work another at Mickey D's

And yes sell the weapons even though I support the 2ndA I don't for free loading cunts who don't work, they should be responsible gun owners and not cunts. 

gaoptimize J S Bach Wed, 05/23/2018 - 08:59 Permalink

I will be heart-broken when my kids leave.  It is not natural for my people.  Someday, I want them to bring their awesome mates and fill up my house with grand children.  I'll build an extension.  I've got my 5,000 diaper pin and will gladly help.  I want pregnant and lactating women filling the air with new life.  I want a full choir for the catches, rounds, and songs at a big dinner table.  I want to easily organize a 6-person raid in multi-player games like Destiny.  If you knew my kids, you'd understand.