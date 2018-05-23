"I Want You Out": Judge Orders Man, 30, To Move Out Of Parents' Home

A 30-year-old man from New York state has been ordered to move out of his parents' house after a very short legal battle with his Mom and Dad. Representing himself in court after a "brief search on the internet" that "took minutes," Rotondo argued that he was entitled to six more months at his parents' home rent free.
State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood, with a mostly straight face, ordered Michael Rotondo of Camillus, New York to leave his parents' home for good after he reportedly moved back home eight years ago.
Just how did Michael find himself on the internet today?
After years of encouraging him to seek work and become self-sufficient (and perhaps lose his virginity), Mark and Christina Rotondo were at their wits' end - finally penning a Feb. 2 eviction letter which read: "Michael, after a discussion with your mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision.
A short while later, the neerdowell received another letter that read: “Michael Joseph Rontodo, you are hereby evicted.”
When that failed to do the trick, the Rotondos gave Michael $1,100 - writing in a February 18 letter; "so you can find a place to stay," adding "There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you ... Get one- you have to work!"
The Rotondos also recommended that Michael "Sell the other things you have that have any significant value (e.g. stereo, some tools etc.). This is especially true for any weapons you may have. You need the money and will have no place for the stuff."
We can only imagine what kind of weapons Michael owns...
Finally, in April Micahel's parents went to their local town court to try and evict him - only to be told to take it to the state supreme court - where the legal advice he found during his "brief internet search" was insufficient to win over Judge Greenwood.
Despite being served with an eviction order, Rotondo seemed to enjoy his time in court. According to Syracuse.com, Rotondo asked television cameras to interview him outside the courtroom. He made it clear that he didn’t live in a basement, and that he had his own bedroom. He also said he did his own laundry. -The Guardian
Hear that ladies?
Comments
Can this morning get any better?
Fucking Millenials
In reply to Can this morning get any… by tmosley
A good spanking would be in order...
In reply to Fucking Millenials by IridiumRebel
Wow! The parents paid him $1,100 to leave and still he lingered.
If you leave cat food on the porch, don't be surprised when the stray cats remain under foot.
In reply to A good spanking would be in… by gmrpeabody
Not to worry, man! Starbucks says you can go live there!
In reply to Wow! by Cognitive Dissonance
When I was in my early 20s and it was time to leave the nest, my parents wanted me to STAY. Of course, we have a very close family and had I decided to remain a little longer, I would have insisted on paying some kind of "rent". At the very least, this guy should have given his time and efforts to helping around the house... everything from daily chores to maintenance. But, he probably preferred to smoke weed, choke the chicken and play video games all day. Just a guess. Such is the state of our honorless society today.
In reply to Not to worry, man! … by secretargentman
His real name is Retardo!
In reply to When I was in my early 20s… by J S Bach
I want you to live my past year so you can tell us who the retarded one is.
Live some, then try judging another from outside the situation.
I have been witness to some rather shitty behavior on the part of parents and humans in general.
In reply to His real name is Retardo! by Liquid_Silver
When I was 17 years and 2 months, I took the $115 I had in my pocket and spent $85 of it on a bus ticket to the West Coast.
I ate cheese crackers for 3 days during the trip. & got a job within 2 hours of arriving at my destination after dropping 25 cents on a newspaper and circling classified ads.
In retrospect ~ I have to admit I was pretty damn lucky, but the whole thing at the time was like this big adventure. I knew it was gonna turn out alright, and the thought of failure never really entered my mind at any time.
Weird thing about it all is that, after that, I was never afraid to do anything in my life. It's still like that today. I could get tossed out on my ass and lose everything, and I'd still land on my feet.
In reply to I want you to live my past… by NidStyles
there is also the menendez brother's approach???
In reply to When I was 17 years and 2… by TheWholeYearInn
Gosh, did they not know how to raise a kid? They should publish a book of What-Not-To-Do's.
In reply to there is also the menendez… by jbvtme
Piss poor parenting,,,,,biggest problem we face in this country.
Sterlilize these fuckers and the asshole that lives with them.
In reply to Gosh, did they not know how… by beemasters
I agree with you. The fruit falls close to the tree. Yes, this guy is a loser, but what part did his parents play in making him a loser ? And I don't care how much of a loser a guy is, as long as he is not being disrespectful or belligerent with his parents, they should be taking care of him. But there is a caveat, the loser has to try and make his life better, because its his responsibility as an adult to try and improve his situation in life.
I don't know, its a hard case. I always would do anything for my children, no matter what cost and no matter why. Maybe I am too lenient, but they still turned out okay. Its just that there are somethings that happen in life beyond peoples' control, at some point everyone needs help. I never thought I should subsidize laziness, and I never did. But I also never thought it would be right to turn my back on my kids.
This clown should cut off his hair, get rid of his attitude, and enlist in the military., They would provide him with the four things he needs : someplace to live, meals, discipline, and training to be a useful member of society once his hitch is over.
Terrible story from many angles.
In reply to Piss poor parenting,,,,… by ZENDOG
But ... but he's a community organizer.
That counts as work, yeah? Yeah?
And sometimes he shitposts on 4chan.
In reply to I agree with you. The fruit… by Harry Lightning
ALL of his friends (& lovers) showed up in Court to lend moral support
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
.
In reply to Piss poor parenting,,,,… by ZENDOG
He said "He has a business".
I'll bet it's bitcoin trading.
I blame the dad for not having balls. Read those letters.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
That Judge is way too nice... Watch Video
In reply to When I was 17 years and 2… by TheWholeYearInn
He doesn't want to trigger the snowflake.
In reply to That Judge is way too nice… by Yellow_Snow
I am more than willing to bet you wouldn’t be able to do it without help today. Even a $15 an hour job isn’t enough to cover housing in the Midwest.
Everyone seems to be playing the overtime game these days, while living that poverty life and doing illegal shit on the side just to keep going. Then you have the criminals that vandalize stuff just to keep you running in that wheel.
In reply to When I was 17 years and 2… by TheWholeYearInn
did the same thing. it does build a lot of character and grows big balls for effective use for the rest of your life.
In reply to When I was 17 years and 2… by TheWholeYearInn
Two days of cheese and crackers sitting down on a bus?
that first turd must have looked like a core sample.
In reply to When I was 17 years and 2… by TheWholeYearInn
spent the summer after freshman year at college (19) and that was it for me. having your own freedom trumped any benefit for being at home. worked my way through college and what not, never to return again. i would still visit and help out when needed, but never had the urge to be under someone else's rules.
different times...
Although, one thing that may be different: i wasn't saddled with huge college debt (it was a private college to boot), worked good paying jobs in college (10-15/hr) and wasn't caught up in trying to impress people with stuff. Spare money was for beer (and condoms). The Fed and globalization has fucked a generation.
In reply to When I was 17 years and 2… by TheWholeYearInn
Not to be argumentative but maybe these people are just cunts!
Maybe they need to get off their asses and go get a job at Friendly's scooping ice cream and then work another at Mickey D's
And yes sell the weapons even though I support the 2ndA I don't for free loading cunts who don't work, they should be responsible gun owners and not cunts.
In reply to I want you to live my past… by NidStyles
I've been working since I was 9 (paper route)...this Retardo has been a useless parasite since birth...
An indictment of the progressive rot infecting all segments of society as good as any.
In reply to Not to be argumentative but… by Dilluminati
agree
why didn't the judge just say: begone miserable cunt?
In reply to I've been working since I… by kralizec
I get called a leech all the time.
You’ve been working since you were 9 and you’re still on Zerohedge trying to do what exactly? Get rich so you’re not working to pay for another mans lifestyle?
Sounds more like you’re full of it.
In reply to I've been working since I… by kralizec
Sounds like you're spending too much time here.
I will give you the wages are low and living cost are outrageously high.
In reply to I get called a leech all the… by NidStyles
Welcome to the human race
In reply to I want you to live my past… by NidStyles
"MOM!....the MEATLOAF......FUCK!"
In reply to Welcome to the human race by Rex Andrus
"There's cartoons, and your mom, and it's like, you still got it! Just living the dream"
In reply to "MOM!....the MEATLOAF… by onewayticket2
You would have had a point if the guy tried (for years) to get some sort of a job and/or get his life in order in general. From the information given, it seems very much to be the opposite of that, hence the comments from most - if not all - ZH-ers.
In reply to I want you to live my past… by NidStyles
Been reading the posts. No ones answered yet. And, quite frankly. I still can’t figure out what his Disability is.
In reply to You would have had a point… by zvzzt
The guy is thirty years old for Gods sake. What in the hell is wrong with you?
In reply to I want you to live my past… by NidStyles
Good on you..reach out to this guy, maybe you can take him in and turn his life around.
In reply to I want you to live my past… by NidStyles
I was thinking more along the line of Yomutti or even Blankone....
In reply to His real name is Retardo! by Liquid_Silver
There may be some truth in your jest. I wonder if the guy isn't mentally or emotionally off-kilter in some significant way.
In reply to His real name is Retardo! by Liquid_Silver
I will be heart-broken when my kids leave. It is not natural for my people. Someday, I want them to bring their awesome mates and fill up my house with grand children. I'll build an extension. I've got my 5,000 diaper pin and will gladly help. I want pregnant and lactating women filling the air with new life. I want a full choir for the catches, rounds, and songs at a big dinner table. I want to easily organize a 6-person raid in multi-player games like Destiny. If you knew my kids, you'd understand.
In reply to When I was in my early 20s… by J S Bach
Enlisted in the Army at 17. Retired last year after 50 years of working and paying taxes.
Michael needs to buy some safety shoes and work gloves and get a job. He can live at the new homeless shelter, Starbucks until he can afford rent.
In reply to When I was in my early 20s… by J S Bach
Better to be homeless than to take dicks for money. Now that would be Jewish.
In reply to Not to worry, man! … by secretargentman
Anyone want to take odds that they are Democrats/Liberals?
In reply to Better to be homeless than… by NidStyles
Ya think? Is it possible we're looking at AKA LordWillingly? OMG
In reply to Anyone want to take odds… by xavi1951
Tell that to Stormy Daniels.
In reply to Better to be homeless than… by NidStyles
that’s disgusting
I once got kicked out by a roommate that wasn’t working and I was the sole income in the house. Wonder how he turned out, last I heard he was moving back in with his parents.
In reply to Wow! by Cognitive Dissonance
Valerie Jerrett moved back in with the obamas last year....
In reply to that’s disgusting I once… by NidStyles
I wonder if his parents are living with their parents?
In reply to that’s disgusting I once… by NidStyles
Or even better, could be quad-generational
In reply to I wonder if his parents are… by silverer
I would spray "Liquid Ass" all over his room.
On second thought, no.
Then he would feel right at home and stay forever.
In reply to Wow! by Cognitive Dissonance
That one tossed my coffee! You made my day! (After I clean up a bit).
In reply to I would spray "Liquid Ass"… by wisehiney
I left my parents home at 17...two months from my 18th...
Visited...but NEVER WANTED to move back.....
Jesus Deadbeat Christ..how things have circled the shitter....
In reply to Wow! by Cognitive Dissonance