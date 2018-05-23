Iran Lists 7 Conditions To Remain In Nuclear Deal

Two days after US Secretary of State laid out 12 draconian conditions for the US enter into a new nuclear deal with Iran, among which that Tehran must stop enrichment of uranium and never pre-process plutonium, allow nuclear inspectors "unqualified access to all sites throughout the country", withdraw all of its forces from Syria, end its support for militant groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon, stop sending arms to the Houthi militia in Yemen, release all U.S. citizens, and cease its threats to destroy Israel", Iran responded by listing several conditions of its own
In his first statement since Pompeo's Wednesday speech, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei set 7 conditions for the European nations if they want Tehran to remain in the agreement.
In the wake of Washington's threats to target EU firms dealing with the Islamic Republic amid US sanctions, the Iranian leader said that - first and foremost - European banks should guarantee and assure trade with Iran.
"European banks should safeguard trade with the Islamic Republic. We do not want to start a fight with these three countries (France, Germany and Britain) but we don't trust them either, Khamenei said. "Europe should fully guarantee Irans oil sales. In case Americans can damage our oil sales... Europeans should make up for that and buy Iranian oil."
Khamenei laid out the full list on Twitter on Trump's favorite social media network, remainder of continued on twitter where in a brief tweetstorm, he unveiled the following demands of Europe:
- Over the course of 2 years, US violated #JCPOA, several times, while the Europeans remained silent. These 3 European countries should prove that they won’t be as dishonest & untrustworthy as they were during nuclear talks in 2004-2005. Europe needs to compensate for it:
- The US has violated Resolution 2231. Europe must issue a resolution against US’s violation [of it].
- Europe must guarantee it will not raise the issue of the Islamic Republic's missiles and regional affairs.
- Europe must guarantee the total sale of Iran's oil. If US manages to impede our oil sale, we should be able to sell our desired amount of oil. Europeans should-- in a guaranteed manner-- compensate for it and buy Iran's oil.
- European banks must guarantee business transactions with the Islamic Republic. We do not have any disputes with these three countries; however, we do not trust them either because of their past actions.
- Europe must confront imposition of any sanctions on the Islamic Republic and stand firmly against US's sanctions on Iran
In conclusion, Iran's Supreme Leader warned that "if the Europeans hesitate in responding to our demands, Iran is entitled to resuming its nuclear activities. When we find out the #JCPOA has no benefits, one of our options is to resume cancelled activities."
If the Europeans hesitate in responding to our demands, Iran is entitled to resuming its nuclear activities. When we find out the #JCPOA has no benefits, one of our options is to resume cancelled activities.— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 23, 2018
And so with both the US and Iran listing out conditions they both know will never be met, it is clear that not only will the US not return to the deal, but the EU may end up exiting the deal as well. Which means that as the "nuclear activity" wildcard returns, so will the threat of constant Israeli attack; it also means that any traders who are quick to price out geopolitical risk in the middle east may be surprised in the not too distant future.
Comments
Fair enough.
Vote UP - Iran NEVER stopped it's nuclear activities.
Vote DOWN - Iran stopped it's nuclear activities.
In reply to Fair enough. by Jus7tme
never fits in well.
In reply to <- Iran NEVER stopped it's… by wee-weed up
Do you really want to stop the deep state jew supremacists?
Vote "Patrick Little" June 5th in California !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-W_WwSknIc
In reply to never fits in well. by charlewar
Iran going to PetroGold.
Europe in trouble.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/simonconstable/2018/05/23/how-u-s-sanctions-on-iran-could-boost-gold-prices/2/#5630817027fb
In reply to Do you really want to stop… by MoreSun
answer...
1. nope
2. nada
3. you kidding?
4. whatev
5. seriously?
6. not
7. forgettaboutit...
since when does I-run think they can bargain with a position of power?! oh...with Europe?! knock yourselves out!! they'll agree to about anything...just ask Germany and France...and their exploding muslim population...
zerogenous_zone
In reply to Iran going to PetroGold… by Pinto Currency
The Iranian nuke program makes me wonder about something.
What would Russia think when their wacky neighbor gets the nuke? Friends change...
In reply to answer... 1. nope 2. nada… by Zerogenous_Zone
Hey Iran,
All Western GOVERNMENTS are Israhell-occupied territories. So forget it. It'd take a MIRACLE! Especially as their SLAVE-IN-CHIEF is totally corrupted by Satanyahoo.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to The Iranian nuke program… by 38BWD22
"...Europeans should make up for that and buy Iranian oil."
Okay, so Europe should give them lots of money for oil, and let them have nukes. Oh, and get rid of the Euro flag, a white flag will do just fine.
In reply to answer... 1. nope 2. nada… by Zerogenous_Zone
Iran can and will resume its nuclear program....
until Israel drops 900 Kt on the 9 sites and renders the nation of Iran a glowing pile of dogshit.
In reply to "...Europeans should make up… by sixsigma cygnu…
In reply to answer... 1. nope 2. nada… by Zerogenous_Zone
If the Iranians start up their nuke program (although they probably never stopped), then like it or not, expect a Trump military reaction......
In reply to Do you really want to stop… by MoreSun
DO you really want to stop the pinhead un-American anti-Semite traitorous scum? DOWN VOTE every POS racist bastard like MoreSun!
In reply to Do you really want to stop… by MoreSun
What is a Semite...?
In reply to DO you really want to stop… by LaugherNYC
Sheet rock?
In reply to What is a Semite...? by Consuelo
Eleven naive individuals (and counting) thus far.....
In reply to <- Iran NEVER stopped it's… by wee-weed up
Iran doesn’t need nuclear weapons - they have far more sophisticated SHIT !
I expect Israel will eventually find that out !!
In reply to <- Iran NEVER stopped it's… by wee-weed up
Define "stopped".
In reply to <- Iran NEVER stopped it's… by wee-weed up
Waiting on parts to be smuggled in from Germany...lol.
In reply to Define "stopped". by tmosley
Yes, because the uber-patriot-jerk-offs here actually know jack fucking shit about jack fucking shit. I wish they would all enlist and go get swallowed up by the desert.
In reply to <- Iran NEVER stopped it's… by wee-weed up
"In 2010 and 2011, did three German industrial technology dealers from Saxony-Anhalt and Rhineland-Palatinate supply special valves worth € 1 million for the heavy water reactor near Arak in Iran, which was used to extract nuclear weapons?
As Attorney Frauke Köhler, spokesperson for the Federal Attorney General at the Federal Court in Karlsruhe, Germany, announced on April 4, 2016, the three wholesalers received a complaint alleging a violation of the Iran embargo.
The Federal Prosecutor's Office has on 15 February 2016 before the State Security Senate of the Court of Appeal in Berlin charges against the 70-year-old German citizen Bernd L. and his 29-year-old son René L. (both shareholders of the BEKASAR Waren-Import-Export GmbH from the Passendorfer Weg 1 in Halle in Saxony-Anhalt, which has since been dissolved as a result of insolvency proceedings) and the 49-year-old German citizen Ralf C. (an employee of a trading company from Rhineland-Palatinate)"
http://www.ferryhouse.ag/3-deutsche-angeklagt-ventile-fuer-atomanlage-i…
The rest is in German, knock yourself out ;-)
In reply to Yes, because the uber… by HominyTwin
How the fuck do you "extract" a nuclear weapon, stupid? Pull it out of Netanyahoo's old, fat ass?
In reply to "In 2010 and 2011, did… by nmewn
Fuck those Morlocks!
In reply to <- Iran NEVER stopped it's… by wee-weed up
Vote Up - Iran should have Nuclear Weapons to prevent the Deep State regime change.
Vote Down - Iran should agree with the Deep State and be a Vassal State.
In reply to <- Iran NEVER stopped it's… by wee-weed up
Fuck you Iran. You guys don't dictate anything. Israel could wipe you guys out with one large strike!
In reply to Fair enough. by Jus7tme
it they could they would have already...
u pay way too much homage to the Zionist Entity...
but, oh well.
In reply to Fuck you Iran. You guys don… by lester1
If they could have, they would have. Simple. That's why they need stupid US American goys to do it for them. But don't listen to me, go enlist, bro! Have at them towel heads. Take a go pro and send us some tacti-kool combat footage.
In reply to Fuck you Iran. You guys don… by lester1
its truly fascinating to me how Ameridumb's allow their Zionist puppets in Washington to get them so hot & bothered over a nation thats done absolutely nothing to the "Benighted States of Ameridumb" or its dumb downed citizenry...
a little UN-redacted history might enlighten thee...junk away mother fuckers...
"Mossadegh had sought to audit the documents of the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC), a British corporation (now part of BP) and to limit the company's control over Iranian oil reserves. Upon the refusal of the AIOC to co-operate with the Iranian government, the parliament (Majlis) voted to nationalize Iran's oil industry and to expel foreign corporate representatives from the country.[10][11][12] After this vote, Britain instigated a worldwide boycott of Iranian oil to pressure Iran economically.[13] Initially, Britain mobilized its military to seize control of the British-built Abadan oil refinery, then the world's largest, but Prime Minister Clement Attlee opted instead to tighten the economic boycott[14] while using Iranian agents to undermine Mosaddegh's government.[15]Winston Churchill and the Eisenhower administration decided to overthrow Iran's government, though the predecessor Truman administration had opposed a coup, fearing the precedent that Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) involvement would set.[16] Classified documents show that British intelligence officials played a pivotal role in initiating and planning the coup, and that the AIOC contributed $25,000 towards the expense of bribing officials.[17] In August 2013, 60 years afterward, the American CIA admitted that it was in charge of both the planning and the execution of the coup, including the bribing of Iranian politicians, security and army high-ranking officials, as well as pro-coup propaganda.[18][19] The CIA is quoted acknowledging the coup was carried out "under CIA direction" and "as an act of U.S. foreign policy, conceived and approved at the highest levels of government".[20]"
In reply to If they could have, they… by HominyTwin
A little bit of enlightenment would help. An alternative would be to re-institute the draft. I suspect a lot of the enthusiasm about military action in foreign lands would dissipate once Ameridumbs knew they would have to put down their bong/beer/xbox controller and go fight.
In reply to its truly fascinating to how… by Kaiser Sousa
we already have a de-facto draft via poverty & stupidity mixed with spoon fed propaganda from the moment they come into existence...
ask most tuff talking cannon fodder if they ever heard of Smedley Butler???
"WAR is a racket. It always has been.
It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives.
A racket is best described, I believe, as something that is not what it seems to the majority of the people. Only a small "inside" group knows what it is about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes.
In the World War [I] a mere handful garnered the profits of the conflict. At least 21,000 new millionaires and billionaires were made in the United States during the World War. That many admitted their huge blood gains in their income tax returns. How many other war millionaires falsified their tax returns no one knows.
How many of these war millionaires shouldered a rifle? How many of them dug a trench? How many of them knew what it meant to go hungry in a rat-infested dug-out? How many of them spent sleepless, frightened nights, ducking shells and shrapnel and machine gun bullets? How many of them parried a bayonet thrust of an enemy? How many of them were wounded or killed in battle?
Out of war nations acquire additional territory, if they are victorious. They just take it. This newly acquired territory promptly is exploited by the few -- the selfsame few who wrung dollars out of blood in the war. The general public shoulders the bill.
And what is this bill?
This bill renders a horrible accounting. Newly placed gravestones. Mangled bodies. Shattered minds. Broken hearts and homes. Economic instability. Depression and all its attendant miseries. Back-breaking taxation for generations and generations.
For a great many years, as a soldier, I had a suspicion that war was a racket; not until I retired to civil life did I fully realize it. Now that I see the international war clouds gathering, as they are today, I must face it and speak out."
In reply to A little bit of… by HominyTwin
when you see them coming, yes, they are coming for you.
In reply to Fuck you Iran. You guys don… by lester1
Hey Lester the Molester... You're so fucking far out in left field on everything you post, like Iran and Cryptos, I was wondering if I could get your opinion on something?
Is the earth flat?
In reply to Fuck you Iran. You guys don… by lester1
Trump won WW3 by ending the pedro dollar.
Very Clever, really!
The euro dollar, created by Iran selling oil in euro's. Could of been the backbone for the upcoming EU empire. But the British killed the European superstate dream.
So we have had America wants from Iran, and we have had Iran wants from Europe, Europe wants from America????
The Clintons got Trumped.
In reply to Fair enough. by Jus7tme
Iran and USA should be best of allies.
Iran has more to offer the USA than most of its “allies” do.
In reply to Fair enough. by Jus7tme
Switching allies from Saudi and Israel, to Iran. Would end the world if not done correctly.
In reply to Iran and USA should be best… by TheSilentMajority
and number 8?
"and number 8?"
that Trump should suck an egg on national TV and tweet about how much it tastes like napalm in the morning whilst moving the American Embassy in Jerusalem to the Golan Heights
#All your Nobel Peace Prizes are belong to us
In reply to and number 8? by shankster
#8: Israel must submit to nuclear weapons inspection.
In reply to and number 8? by shankster
screw the ayatollah and other iranian filth camel jockeys. There are 2 ways to go on this:
#1 Trump's way
#2 The highway.
Go enlist, bro! Then look at a map of Iran. The invasion will be a cake walk, for sure!
In reply to screw the ayatollah and… by charlewar
Ameridumb's like to talk all big and bad about war but its just that talk...now, their favorite football team???
they'll kick ass over that...
bro - ur wasting ur time tryin' to reach the intellectually "departed".
In reply to Go enlist, bro! Then look at… by HominyTwin
With all the might it brought to bear, the US military managed to solidly hold just five well-protected enclaves in Iraq. The rest of the country was "assymetric."
Iran's population is more than double Iraq's, at 85M. Its land area is ten times as large, and "is one of the world's most mountainous countries" -- wikipedia.
A war against Iran would be hugely expensive (MIC and the CBs would like that) in treasure and in lives (MIC nor CBs care about this).
The only beneficiary of an Iranian war would be Israel, who will fight to the last American soldier.
In reply to Go enlist, bro! Then look at… by HominyTwin
It's going to be Option #1 but this is the first step in the process.
Iran demands EU make up for whatever sanctions US imposes, which EU will not do because then Trump will put sanctions on them.
Then Iran can say they offered EU an way to save the deal but EU refused.
Iran is then in the clear to make a deal with Trump and EU can't say Iran betrayed them, since EU was offered a way to preserve the agreement and refused.
All the talk of regime change and resuming nuclear program is just that - TALK.
They will make a new deal with Trump and the EU and US swamp creatures will be exposed for their corruption, which is why they didnt want this to happen all along.
In reply to screw the ayatollah and… by charlewar
...a compelling possibility...Trump does "art of the deal", while the Purple Queen and her confederates squeal. a mutually beneficial outcome...very good.
In reply to It's going to be Option #1… by bowie28
I got one, end nuke program or get nuked in 24, 23, 22....hours.
We won't nuke them. We'll use kinetic bombardment, aka Rods from God, to take out their nuclear facilities, if it comes to that.
In reply to I got one, end nuke program… by Aliens-R-Us
I wonder if we, or even Russia (hah!), has their tungsten rods ready...
In reply to We won't nuke them. We'll… by NYC80
I suspect we'll see regime change in Iran in the next 6 months or so. We may also drop a couple Rods from God on the nuclear facility, if needed, so I'm not super concerned about their "breakout" capability in the near term.
In about a year, we should see both North Korea and Iran with no nuclear programs.
Is Father Christmas also involved in your delusions ?
In reply to I suspect we'll see regime… by NYC80
Pass the bong and twinkies, bro! Pot-induced delusions rock!
In reply to I suspect we'll see regime… by NYC80