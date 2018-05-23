Kass: "These Are The Ingredients Of A Toxic Market Cocktail"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:36

Authored by Doug Kass via Seabreeze Partners,

Surprise #7: Stagflation Emerges in the Last Half of 2018 and the Fed Tightens Four Times

Though economic growth slows, wage growth begins to spike. 

When unemployment falls to 3.5% a labor shortage develops and unit labor costs rise by 4% by the end of 2018. 

Oil spikes to $80 a barrel as underinvestment meets geopolitics meets some kind of nature-driven problem in the oil supply chain.

The Fed sees itself behind the curve and tightens four times. The 2s/10s curve inverts and the vision of a stagflation-driven recession becomes clearer.

Meanwhile the Fed no longer is a liquidity provider. Netting out just Fed and European Central Bank (ECB) liquidity, January will see a net addition of $15 billion compared to $50 billion this past September thru December. By the second quarter it's just $5 billion per month and by the third quarter it goes negative. Investors fail to appreciate how chaotic this central bank unwind will be at the same time we have historic valuations.

Japan and Europe begin seeing the inflation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and ECB desperately want.

- Kass Diary, 15 Surprises for 2018

On Monday, in  "The Cost of Everything is Rising -- And Profit Margins Will Soon Suffer" I made a clear warning that corporate profit margins are at risk.

Last week, a number of consumer packaged goods released ugly EPS results that featured the growing margin pressure.

Yesterday, AutoZone and Toll Brothers share prices fell precipitously in response to warnings - during their respective conference calls - that margins are now suffering.

I expect more of these announcements over the balance of the year - with a steady diet of warnings about wage and feedstock cost increases.

Overnight, European PMIs predictably came in much lower than consensus expectations - raising another recent concern of mine ... that global economic growth signposts are growing more ambiguous.

The emerging debt markets have been thrown into chaos recently -  Italy and Turkey are sowing the seeds of a new European debt crisis. (When their yields flip positive, the European recovery will be over). 

These are  yet  more warnings of trouble ahead.

These are the ingredients of a toxic market cocktail.

Be forewarned. 

Tags
Business Finance
Banks - NEC
Auto Vehicles, Parts & Service Retailers - NEC
Homebuilding - NEC
Investment Management

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
venturen directaction Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

Hold your breath...they is literally oil everywhere....big finds...the only people not pumping are socialists idiots like Venezuela, Mexico, etc

http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/10/investing/alaska-oil-discovery-repsol-s…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2016/11/17/usgs-largest…

https://www.telesurtv.net/english/news/Guyana-ExxonMobil-Capitalizes-on…

http://www.businessinsider.com/oil-price-discovery-in-bahrain-its-large…

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
davatankool Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

stocks should drop alot tomorrow after Fed's unchanged statement.

GE and DB drop today, oil gas/10yr drop,bitcoin drop - all signal- risk off trades ahead.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
LawsofPhysics Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:47 Permalink

Stagflation?!?

LMFAO!!!  I don't think so.  What is the national debt again?  What is the purchasing power of the average wage? Healthcare costs? Housing cost? Education costs? 

What are interest rates again?

I call bullshit.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
venturen Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

It is now Always different. Everyone knows the richest and bankers are protected by central banks regardless of what they do! The middle class and poor...can die....but a billionaire needs to be rescued! PRINT PRINT PRINT

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ban KKiller Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:58 Permalink

Don't know...I sort of like this scripted market but then I'm not totally exposed. 

The hidden poor are appearing in a neighbourhood near you....

The folks in power won't know what hit them, they never do. They also bunch up in groups like quail. 

Fortress investment group...definition of fascist boy cunts. Stay in the city fuckwad.