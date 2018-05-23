Kass: "These Are The Ingredients Of A Toxic Market Cocktail"

Authored by Doug Kass via Seabreeze Partners,
Surprise #7: Stagflation Emerges in the Last Half of 2018 and the Fed Tightens Four Times
Though economic growth slows, wage growth begins to spike.
When unemployment falls to 3.5% a labor shortage develops and unit labor costs rise by 4% by the end of 2018.
Oil spikes to $80 a barrel as underinvestment meets geopolitics meets some kind of nature-driven problem in the oil supply chain.
The Fed sees itself behind the curve and tightens four times. The 2s/10s curve inverts and the vision of a stagflation-driven recession becomes clearer.
Meanwhile the Fed no longer is a liquidity provider. Netting out just Fed and European Central Bank (ECB) liquidity, January will see a net addition of $15 billion compared to $50 billion this past September thru December. By the second quarter it's just $5 billion per month and by the third quarter it goes negative. Investors fail to appreciate how chaotic this central bank unwind will be at the same time we have historic valuations.
Japan and Europe begin seeing the inflation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and ECB desperately want.
- Kass Diary, 15 Surprises for 2018
On Monday, in "The Cost of Everything is Rising -- And Profit Margins Will Soon Suffer" I made a clear warning that corporate profit margins are at risk.
Last week, a number of consumer packaged goods released ugly EPS results that featured the growing margin pressure.
Yesterday, AutoZone and Toll Brothers share prices fell precipitously in response to warnings - during their respective conference calls - that margins are now suffering.
I expect more of these announcements over the balance of the year - with a steady diet of warnings about wage and feedstock cost increases.
Overnight, European PMIs predictably came in much lower than consensus expectations - raising another recent concern of mine ... that global economic growth signposts are growing more ambiguous.
The emerging debt markets have been thrown into chaos recently - Italy and Turkey are sowing the seeds of a new European debt crisis. (When their yields flip positive, the European recovery will be over).
These are yet more warnings of trouble ahead.
These are the ingredients of a toxic market cocktail.
Be forewarned.
Comments
But everything gets fixed at the US open. Today being yet another prime example.
It gets fixed on a monday w/non-linear rich people footing the bill, it gets taken tue-fri and during the weekend the whole thing starts all over again. this is not rocket science, its organized fraud
In reply to But everything gets fixed at… by Rise Of The Machines
Wait until oil production begins to decline.
Then you’ll see some economic toxicity.
Let's face it. The crash is never going to happen. Nine years of thousands of articles like this, and zippo.
Yeah, but in the last ten years....
In reply to Let's face it. The crash is… by Tim Knight fro…
The crashes don't come from the bottom...and the central banks will do WHAT EVER IT TAKES TO RESCUE THE RICHEST!
Japan...central bank’s guidance has been that it increases holdings of government bonds by about 80 trillion yen a year
In reply to Let's face it. The crash is… by Tim Knight fro…
have to respect Kass, he called the bottom in 3/09 within a couple days,
In reply to Let's face it. The crash is… by Tim Knight fro…
stocks should drop alot tomorrow after Fed's unchanged statement.
GE and DB drop today, oil gas/10yr drop,bitcoin drop - all signal- risk off trades ahead.
When fuel and interest rates start to rise it is never good for the economy.
What? You mean that the Fed cannot simply create oil out of thin air like currency? Tell me then, what good are eCONomic models that are not attached to reality?
In reply to When fuel and interest rates… by Pollygotacracker
