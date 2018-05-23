More Police State Surveillance: Courtesy Of The Pentagon

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 23:55

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,

There was an article by Joseph Marks of Nextgov published on 5/16/18 that was neither picked up by the larger news networks nor kept in view for long. The article is entitled The Pentagon Has a Big Plan to Solve Identity Verification in Two Years, and here is a portion of it:

The Defense Department is funding a project that officials say could revolutionize the way companies, federal agencies and the military itself verify that people are who they say they are and it could be available in most commercial smartphones within two years. The technology, which will be embedded in smartphones’ hardware, will analyze a variety of identifiers that are unique to an individual, such as the hand pressure and wrist tension when the person holds a smartphone and the person’s peculiar gait while walking, said Steve Wallace, technical director at the Defense Information Systems Agency. 

Organizations that use the tool can combine those identifiers to give the phone holder a “risk score,” Wallace said.

If the risk score is low enough, the organization can presume the person is who she says she is and grant her access to sensitive files on the phone or on a connected computer or grant her access to a secure facility. If the score’s too high, she’ll be locked out.

Amazing. The Pentagon’s technical director omitted much in his quest to act as if such actions are “government streamlining” and occurring matter-of-factly, in the interests of securing information for the government and its contractors.

The problem: if it’s in the software of all the commercial smartphones (the ones bought in the stores), that biometric data will be transmitted by all the phones, not just the contractors to the federal government.

We also know where this is heading. The government will back-door everyone’s cell phones and make tracking and surveillance even more ubiquitous than it is now, and that’s saying something. Read this portion:

Another identifier that will likely be built into the chips is a GPS tracker that will store encrypted information about a person’s movements, Wallace said. The verification tool would analyze historical information about a person’s locations and major, recent anomalies would raise the person’s risk score.  The tool would be separate from the GPS function used by mapping and exercise apps, he said. The tool does not include biometric information, such as a thumbprint or eye scans at this point, Wallace said, because DISA judged that existing commercial applications of biometric information are too easy to spoof.

So, they’re telling us up front. GPS tracking will be used to monitor... and store... your movements... deciding if you’re a “risk” by where you go. “Anomalies,” the actions are termed, that “would raise the person’s risk score.”

Anomalous (an anomaly) is defined as something “deviating from a general rule; abnormal,” (Webster). Such a subjective assessment could literally be applied for anything outside of normative and fostered “Fisher-Price” conduct: Awake at 7am, breakfast at 8am, work by 9am, lunch 12-1pm, work until 5pm, drive to obtain gas/grocery store/bank, and then home, dinner at 6pm, tv 7-9pm, and go to sleep…repeat ad nauseum.

Anything outside of that basic, predictable “matrix” can be listed as an anomaly to increase your risk-score. This out of the Pentagon, mind you: the embodiment of the Military Industrial Complex warned about by Eisenhower (who ironically played a big part in its creation). It is not unpredictable: the militarization of the police departments, the sprouting of the fusion centers (with PO box addresses and not physical addresses, mind you), the “green light” from the FCC or a blind eye toward “Oath” (the company that gobbled up Yahoo, and forces you to allow it to read your e-mails and access your bank accounts), and other giants such as Google.

The Pentagon used to handle military matters, but the NDAA initiated by Bush Jr. and perfected under Obama redefines the “battlefield” as being the whole world (including the domestic, continental United States). The “War on Terrorism” was created to “justify” military actions against the citizens of the United States, hence to take measures heretofore forbidden under Constitutional law. In the interests of national security, the “protectors” have become the jailers…the police state that is being crafted by the day as the Statists concurrently work on removing all our rights as enumerated under the Constitution. The war is being conducted by the State against the citizens, the new “enemy” against the conformity of globalism and the totalitarian dictatorship that will eventually be complete in the United States.

Tags
Search Engines
Toys & Juvenile Products - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
techpriest HedgeJunkie Thu, 05/24/2018 - 00:47 Permalink

So, the original idea is that "we" created a government to assist with specific matters of justice.

It looks like they aren't doing that job so much as creating layers of defense for political-class royalty.

If this were a private security agency, we would fire them immediately. Why can't we fire some agencies, i.e. shut them down, once they are out of line?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Escrava Isaura TBT or not TBT Thu, 05/24/2018 - 00:31 Permalink

Spying has very little to do with the native population, individually speaking, or terrorism.

In a December 2013 letter to the Brazilian government, Snowden wrote that "These programs were never about terrorism: they're about economic spying, social control, and diplomatic manipulation. They're about power."[41] According to White House panel member NSA didn't stop any terrorist attack.[42] However NSA chief said, that surveillance programs stopped 54 terrorist plots.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_surveillance

 

Snowden Documents Reveals U.S., British Intelligence Spied on Former Israeli Prime Minister Olmert, and Israeli Defense Minister Barak

https://www.haaretz.com/u-s-british-intelligence-spied-on-olmert-barak-1.5302126

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Trucker Glock Thu, 05/24/2018 - 00:16 Permalink

"Google tells me his last search was gay midget porn. Based on his hand pressure and wrist tension, I think he's jerking off again."

"He's with the SEC. Grant access."

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Proofreder Thu, 05/24/2018 - 00:19 Permalink

So, in the absence of an implantable GPS, I'll just ditch the phone - right - no score at all.  Access denied.

Oh well, who needs access anyway.  Just use cash.

Oops.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Proofreder Proofreder Thu, 05/24/2018 - 00:29 Permalink

“War on Terrorism” was created to “justify” military actions against the citizens of the United States ...

      WoT            ... was created to “justify” military actions against Anyone, Anywhere, for Whatever Reason is convenient.  That's the reality of the (unconstitutional) NDAA - an authorization to do evil to all.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
mayhem_korner Thu, 05/24/2018 - 00:20 Permalink

I remember when ZH used to be thought-provoking and the posters were robust, independent thinkers with deep Qfin fluency.  Now, not so much.  Basement-bound anti-everything millenials seems to be the standard. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Lyman54 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 01:02 Permalink

What happens to the people who don't own a cell phone?  I assume they will be either under the radar or terminated for non compliance.  I leave the tailgate down on my pickup truck just to foil all the stupid cameras you drive by now.

 

They are placed too high to read the plate and subsequently no photo radar tickets.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
kudocast Thu, 05/24/2018 - 01:04 Permalink

If the Defense Department has so much tracking, and are monitoring every U.S. citizen, how is it that they missed:

1) Santa Fe, TX murderer - May 18, 2018

2) Parkland, FL murderer - Feb 14, 2018

3) Marshall County High School murderer - Jan 24, 2018

4) Las Vegas attacks - Oct 1, 2017

5) Charlottesville, VA terrorist attack - Aug 12, 2017

6) San Bernardino, CA terrorist attack - Dec 2, 2015

7) Boston Marathon bombing - April 15, 2013

These people should have showed up as anomalies with a high risk score. They're collecting all this data on everyone, yet they didn't prevent any of these attacks. The Defense Dept, CIA, FBI, NSA, Homeland Security are so busy collecting information on everyone, violating the Constitution, that they are not even looking at and deciphering the data properly. It's all about quantity versus quality. They should be selectively gathering information on real risks instead of everyone. In other words, they're incompetent.