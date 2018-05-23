More Police State Surveillance: Courtesy Of The Pentagon

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,
There was an article by Joseph Marks of Nextgov published on 5/16/18 that was neither picked up by the larger news networks nor kept in view for long. The article is entitled The Pentagon Has a Big Plan to Solve Identity Verification in Two Years, and here is a portion of it:
The Defense Department is funding a project that officials say could revolutionize the way companies, federal agencies and the military itself verify that people are who they say they are and it could be available in most commercial smartphones within two years. The technology, which will be embedded in smartphones’ hardware, will analyze a variety of identifiers that are unique to an individual, such as the hand pressure and wrist tension when the person holds a smartphone and the person’s peculiar gait while walking, said Steve Wallace, technical director at the Defense Information Systems Agency.
Organizations that use the tool can combine those identifiers to give the phone holder a “risk score,” Wallace said.
If the risk score is low enough, the organization can presume the person is who she says she is and grant her access to sensitive files on the phone or on a connected computer or grant her access to a secure facility. If the score’s too high, she’ll be locked out.
Amazing. The Pentagon’s technical director omitted much in his quest to act as if such actions are “government streamlining” and occurring matter-of-factly, in the interests of securing information for the government and its contractors.
The problem: if it’s in the software of all the commercial smartphones (the ones bought in the stores), that biometric data will be transmitted by all the phones, not just the contractors to the federal government.
We also know where this is heading. The government will back-door everyone’s cell phones and make tracking and surveillance even more ubiquitous than it is now, and that’s saying something. Read this portion:
Another identifier that will likely be built into the chips is a GPS tracker that will store encrypted information about a person’s movements, Wallace said. The verification tool would analyze historical information about a person’s locations and major, recent anomalies would raise the person’s risk score. The tool would be separate from the GPS function used by mapping and exercise apps, he said. The tool does not include biometric information, such as a thumbprint or eye scans at this point, Wallace said, because DISA judged that existing commercial applications of biometric information are too easy to spoof.
So, they’re telling us up front. GPS tracking will be used to monitor... and store... your movements... deciding if you’re a “risk” by where you go. “Anomalies,” the actions are termed, that “would raise the person’s risk score.”
Anomalous (an anomaly) is defined as something “deviating from a general rule; abnormal,” (Webster). Such a subjective assessment could literally be applied for anything outside of normative and fostered “Fisher-Price” conduct: Awake at 7am, breakfast at 8am, work by 9am, lunch 12-1pm, work until 5pm, drive to obtain gas/grocery store/bank, and then home, dinner at 6pm, tv 7-9pm, and go to sleep…repeat ad nauseum.
Anything outside of that basic, predictable “matrix” can be listed as an anomaly to increase your risk-score. This out of the Pentagon, mind you: the embodiment of the Military Industrial Complex warned about by Eisenhower (who ironically played a big part in its creation). It is not unpredictable: the militarization of the police departments, the sprouting of the fusion centers (with PO box addresses and not physical addresses, mind you), the “green light” from the FCC or a blind eye toward “Oath” (the company that gobbled up Yahoo, and forces you to allow it to read your e-mails and access your bank accounts), and other giants such as Google.
The Pentagon used to handle military matters, but the NDAA initiated by Bush Jr. and perfected under Obama redefines the “battlefield” as being the whole world (including the domestic, continental United States). The “War on Terrorism” was created to “justify” military actions against the citizens of the United States, hence to take measures heretofore forbidden under Constitutional law. In the interests of national security, the “protectors” have become the jailers…the police state that is being crafted by the day as the Statists concurrently work on removing all our rights as enumerated under the Constitution. The war is being conducted by the State against the citizens, the new “enemy” against the conformity of globalism and the totalitarian dictatorship that will eventually be complete in the United States.
It feels so warm, comfortable and cozy, and SO convenient.
All your base are belong to us
In reply to It feels so warm,… by Oldwood
Alexa, Siri, Google Play, cell phone & GPS circuits in cars, license plate cameras, facial recognition in security cameras, toll tags, digital purchases, DNA, fingerprints, voice prints, retina scans.
In reply to All your base are belong to… by zibrus
The Beast seems to have our numbers.
In reply to Alexa, Siri, Google Play,… by TBT or not TBT
We have met the enemy and he is us.
-Pogo-
In reply to The Beast seems to have our… by TBT or not TBT
So, the original idea is that "we" created a government to assist with specific matters of justice.
It looks like they aren't doing that job so much as creating layers of defense for political-class royalty.
If this were a private security agency, we would fire them immediately. Why can't we fire some agencies, i.e. shut them down, once they are out of line?
In reply to We have met the enemy and he… by HedgeJunkie
Good question. Based on this week's past revelations it is clear the so-called security agencies only care about themselves.
In reply to So, the original idea is… by techpriest
So if you drink too much caffeine or develop Parkinson's, you won't be able to use your phone, or get a loan, or...
Screw it. I've changed my position on nukes. Use 'em. Use 'em all tomorrow. Get it over with already. smh
In reply to Good question. Based on… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
In reply to Alexa, Siri, Google Play,… by TBT or not TBT
Spying has very little to do with the native population, individually speaking, or terrorism.
In a December 2013 letter to the Brazilian government, Snowden wrote that "These programs were never about terrorism: they're about economic spying, social control, and diplomatic manipulation. They're about power."[41] According to White House panel member NSA didn't stop any terrorist attack.[42] However NSA chief said, that surveillance programs stopped 54 terrorist plots.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_surveillance
Snowden Documents Reveals U.S., British Intelligence Spied on Former Israeli Prime Minister Olmert, and Israeli Defense Minister Barak
https://www.haaretz.com/u-s-british-intelligence-spied-on-olmert-barak-1.5302126
In reply to The Beast seems to have our… by TBT or not TBT
Looks like I'm done with smart phones, maybe all phones...
In reply to Spying has very little to do… by Escrava Isaura
It makes you think long and hard about dropping off the grid or getting a box and stuffing the fucking thing inside to use when you want to use it. It can't be that hard to block a cell signal. I have one of those old film bags that blocks X-rays. Would that work?
In reply to Looks like I'm done with… by glenlloyd
Mac Slavo sponsored anti-state doom porn. Yawn.
NSA sponsored pro-state conformity insult porn. Yawn.
In reply to Mac Slavo sponsored anti… by mayhem_korner
"Google tells me his last search was gay midget porn. Based on his hand pressure and wrist tension, I think he's jerking off again."
"He's with the SEC. Grant access."
er, leave the phone at home?
Nothing a coronal mass ejection won't fix.
Or an EMP. Sometimes it makes me wonder if that wouldn't be a blessing. Cull the herd, make things simple, force people to communicate and cooperate.
In reply to er, leave the phone at home?… by vaporland
You're being put in a box and you don't know it.
You're voluntarily swimming in the buoyed section of the lake. If you don't know it, well, ignorance is bliss.
In reply to You're being put in a box… by agNau
So, in the absence of an implantable GPS, I'll just ditch the phone - right - no score at all. Access denied.
Oh well, who needs access anyway. Just use cash.
Oops.
Before GPS and iphones, people knew where they were and how to get from A to B. The current generation thinks they deserve to be provided directions.
In reply to So, in the absence of an… by Proofreder
“War on Terrorism” was created to “justify” military actions against the citizens of the United States ...
WoT ... was created to “justify” military actions against Anyone, Anywhere, for Whatever Reason is convenient. That's the reality of the (unconstitutional) NDAA - an authorization to do evil to all.
In reply to So, in the absence of an… by Proofreder
I remember when ZH used to be thought-provoking and the posters were robust, independent thinkers with deep Qfin fluency. Now, not so much. Basement-bound anti-everything millenials seems to be the standard.
Rational argument is DEAD. It's now just everyone YELLING at each other hoping to drown them out with volume rather than persuade with facts.
Every bit as rational as "fight club" promised to be.
In reply to I remember when ZH used to… by mayhem_korner
It started with the "fight club" bullshit. Gone downhill ever since. It looks like Share Blue has taken over.
In reply to I remember when ZH used to… by mayhem_korner
Let's make sure that all the Pentagon, CIA, NSA, FBI, and other TLA organization's members are who they say they are. Sauce for the goose is good for the gander.
That idea suggests you have the maturity of a 4th grader.
In reply to Let's make sure that all the… by Throat-warbler…
And yer comment proves out the fact......heh?
Writer is a psyop.
Fuck him.
OT: What the hell, live it up, drink champagne and take asprin! Proven ways to prevent dementia.
You can trust me. I'm from the government.
Ah yes asymmetry of warfare.
Warfare will take a very odd turn when the U. S starts taking out out people inside the U. S. Full faith and credit will be gone.
The U. S government shooting it's own citizenry will trash the credit of the U. S. Yep, the U. S will crash shortly after.
What happens to the people who don't own a cell phone? I assume they will be either under the radar or terminated for non compliance. I leave the tailgate down on my pickup truck just to foil all the stupid cameras you drive by now.
They are placed too high to read the plate and subsequently no photo radar tickets.
If the Defense Department has so much tracking, and are monitoring every U.S. citizen, how is it that they missed:
1) Santa Fe, TX murderer - May 18, 2018
2) Parkland, FL murderer - Feb 14, 2018
3) Marshall County High School murderer - Jan 24, 2018
4) Las Vegas attacks - Oct 1, 2017
5) Charlottesville, VA terrorist attack - Aug 12, 2017
6) San Bernardino, CA terrorist attack - Dec 2, 2015
7) Boston Marathon bombing - April 15, 2013
These people should have showed up as anomalies with a high risk score. They're collecting all this data on everyone, yet they didn't prevent any of these attacks. The Defense Dept, CIA, FBI, NSA, Homeland Security are so busy collecting information on everyone, violating the Constitution, that they are not even looking at and deciphering the data properly. It's all about quantity versus quality. They should be selectively gathering information on real risks instead of everyone. In other words, they're incompetent.