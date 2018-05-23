Mysterious Booms Across Pennsylvania Triggers FBI Investigation

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 23:35

For the past month, residents in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, have been reporting mysterious booms overnight. However, nobody — not even local authorities — can explain.

Now, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrived in Upper Bucks and Lehigh Counties to investigate the nighttime explosions. Springfield Township police say that multiple earth-shaking booms occurred as recent as 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to KYW-TV.

While federal authorities are circling the region in search of the source, everyone is puzzled at what is causing the explosions.

“I thought that somebody was making a tunnel or space junk fell out of the sky,” said Susan Crompton, who lives in Haycock Township.

“From poachers, gunfire, to explosions to a sonic boom,” said Jerry Hertz of the mysterious sound.

KYW-TV said there had been no shortage of theories among residents, but still, no clear answer of the cause.

“It’s a rumble, it actually like rumbles the ground like an earthquake would happen but with a loud like boom,” Crompton added.

“I’ve been in the military, I’ve got experience with explosives, I was a Navy diver and was definitely not a gunshot,” Hertz said.

Since early April, local law enforcement agencies have noticed that all reported booms have taken place between the 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Crompton and her daughter have heard the booms twice, indicating that it felt like an explosion, as it shook her house.

“It is imperative that we get the information as soon as possible in order to track these events,” said police.

What is even more perplexing, is that another explosion was reported on early Sunday morning in Nockamixon Township. Resident Nick Zangli told the Bucks County Herald “it was one hell of an explosion,” who lives down the street from a 4-foot wide by 1-foot deep cavity, which he alleges opened up after the blast.

Zangli said there was “nothing in the hole, which was filled with water because of heavy rain over the weekend.” Law enforcement came out Monday to investigate the sinkhole but did not respond to any media requests.

Mysterious booms are not just limited to Pennsylvania. There are local media reports from all across America of booms rocking towns from coast to coast. While officials have zero answers to provide their citizens, it is hard to prepare for an event if it is not yet identifiable. Mother nature is knocking and something does not seem right. Have you prepared? 

MusicIsYou Wed, 05/23/2018 - 23:41 Permalink

I live in Pennsylvania, but then again I'm not scared little animals like you all. Maybe you little animals should be scared of the booms because they are the Seneca guns. Indians are about to kill you all.

adr Wed, 05/23/2018 - 23:42 Permalink

It's the bugout tunnels being dug across the country so the privileged can make it to the underground city under the Denver airport.

Muppet yellowsub Thu, 05/24/2018 - 01:02 Permalink

Chicago's UMB is extensive maybe a hundred of miles of tunnels.   Construction took years and the public was told/sold "deep tunnel" was a project for flood control.  Denver constructed their as part of the airport.  Boston had the "big dig".  The foundation below NY's Freedom Tower took ten years, likely another UMB.

Francis Marx Thu, 05/24/2018 - 00:02 Permalink

 I heard of a house going boom once. A house was built and it was framed incredibly out of square,

 The builders used heavy come-a-longs and so forth to square it back up.

 Years later a friend heard a mild boom nearby and went down the street to find that same house had popped.

 The owner showed him inside huge rips in the walls through the whole house from end to end.  Apparently the house couldn't take it anymore and exploded back out of square.

 

Md4 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 00:20 Permalink

“For the past month, residents in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, have been reporting mysterious booms overnight. However, nobody — not even local authorities — can explain.”

 

Mebbe it’s the economic evacuees (soon to be economic refugees elsewhere) creating sonic booms on their way out...

...at night too (before the state finds out)...

RumpleShitzkin Thu, 05/24/2018 - 00:20 Permalink

They’ve been blowing the shit out of Camp Atterbury lately.

A10s from a guard unit in Michigan. C130 gunships ripping up shit. Blackhawks ripping up shit. SEALs blazing 50 cal bursts into the night.

Shakes the whole house. Whatever those A10s are laying down has serious base. Any pictures or artwork has to be realigned afterwards.

Lots of armor moving through here, too. Rail and through town. Has been for months now. 

Rail stuff is heading north. 2x a week. Big long lines of mraps, hummers, support trucks and the like on flat cars.

The timeframe for the PA stuff makes me think this is something other than base activity. They knock off the heavy stuff up the road around 1030 or 11, 50 cal and light mortar can go on longer, but it’s faint.