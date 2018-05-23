Mysterious Booms Across Pennsylvania Triggers FBI Investigation

For the past month, residents in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, have been reporting mysterious booms overnight. However, nobody — not even local authorities — can explain.
Now, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrived in Upper Bucks and Lehigh Counties to investigate the nighttime explosions. Springfield Township police say that multiple earth-shaking booms occurred as recent as 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to KYW-TV.
While federal authorities are circling the region in search of the source, everyone is puzzled at what is causing the explosions.
“I thought that somebody was making a tunnel or space junk fell out of the sky,” said Susan Crompton, who lives in Haycock Township.
“From poachers, gunfire, to explosions to a sonic boom,” said Jerry Hertz of the mysterious sound.
KYW-TV said there had been no shortage of theories among residents, but still, no clear answer of the cause.
“It’s a rumble, it actually like rumbles the ground like an earthquake would happen but with a loud like boom,” Crompton added.
“I’ve been in the military, I’ve got experience with explosives, I was a Navy diver and was definitely not a gunshot,” Hertz said.
Since early April, local law enforcement agencies have noticed that all reported booms have taken place between the 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.
Crompton and her daughter have heard the booms twice, indicating that it felt like an explosion, as it shook her house.
“It is imperative that we get the information as soon as possible in order to track these events,” said police.
What is even more perplexing, is that another explosion was reported on early Sunday morning in Nockamixon Township. Resident Nick Zangli told the Bucks County Herald “it was one hell of an explosion,” who lives down the street from a 4-foot wide by 1-foot deep cavity, which he alleges opened up after the blast.
Zangli said there was “nothing in the hole, which was filled with water because of heavy rain over the weekend.” Law enforcement came out Monday to investigate the sinkhole but did not respond to any media requests.
Mysterious booms are not just limited to Pennsylvania. There are local media reports from all across America of booms rocking towns from coast to coast. While officials have zero answers to provide their citizens, it is hard to prepare for an event if it is not yet identifiable. Mother nature is knocking and something does not seem right. Have you prepared?
William Penn is rolling over in his Quaker grave.
It's just some stealth fracking. Chill bro!
In reply to William Penn is rolling ver… by J S Bach
The Russians are Coming!!!
In reply to It's just some stealth… by T-NUTZ
Or, it's Israhell practicing FALSE FLAGS.
In reply to The Russians are Coming!!! by espirit
Hillary's in town. Had a gas attack on her apology tour.
In reply to Or, Israhell is practicing… by revolla
Jesus I hate lame ass humor
In reply to Hillary's in town. Had a gas… by Baron von Bud
Secret bases.
COG hyperloops.
It's been going on since at least the fifties.
In reply to Hillary's in town. Had a gas… by Baron von Bud
JOOMANJI
Judy Shepherd: [reads] "Don't be fooled, it isn't thunder / Staying put would be a blunder."
Alan Parrish: Run! IT'S A STAMPEDE!
In reply to William Penn is rolling ver… by J S Bach
Apparently, the FBI just subpoenaed him.
In reply to William Penn is rolling ver… by J S Bach
"Grave" is close. It's Uncle Sugar expanding their underground footprint. Seems to be a lot of elites needing ultimate protection these days.
In reply to William Penn is rolling ver… by J S Bach
The booms are UFOs coming out of a wormhole. They are cloaked so you cant see the craft.
In reply to William Penn is rolling ver… by J S Bach
Thanks for bolding that, Lester; otherwise I would have ignored it.....
In reply to The booms are UFOs coming… by lester1
I live in Pennsylvania, but then again I'm not scared little animals like you all. Maybe you little animals should be scared of the booms because they are the Seneca guns. Indians are about to kill you all.
I'll be growing four kinds of Seneca beans this year including Cornplanter Purple here in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Be great if the old fellow stopped by.
In reply to I live in Pennsylvania, but… by MusicIsYou
I enjoy a good brewed Seneca tea. Go fetch it, boy.
In reply to I live in Pennsylvania, but… by MusicIsYou
Mother Nature my ass. It's Uncle Sugar putting some new toys through their paces.
God damn Russians!!!
You’ll get over it banana eater.
In reply to God damn Russians!!! by 0valueleft
It's the bugout tunnels being dug across the country so the privileged can make it to the underground city under the Denver airport.
The DUMBs (Deep Underground Military Base) already exists nationwide and have tunnels connecting them all.
In reply to It's the bugout tunnels… by adr
Chicago's UMB is extensive maybe a hundred of miles of tunnels. Construction took years and the public was told/sold "deep tunnel" was a project for flood control. Denver constructed their as part of the airport. Boston had the "big dig". The foundation below NY's Freedom Tower took ten years, likely another UMB.
In reply to The DUMBs (Deep Underground… by yellowsub
Just another war in the inner earth.
Probably just some trapped miners trying to get attention so that they can be rescued.
In reply to Just another war in the… by slightlyskeptical
Deros
Shaver Mystery. Totally.
or, if this is near Centralia, I have another theory.
In reply to Just another war in the… by slightlyskeptical
Sometimes my thinking breaks the sound barrier above PA.
That lady at 4:50 mark said "...it sounds like its coming from the back of my spouse. I thought it was an earthquake".
In reply to Sometimes my thinking breaks… by MusicIsYou
I got yer big badda boom right here, Pennsy.
https://youtu.be/Uwzg7SYZKF0
"a 4-foot wide by 1-foot deep cavity"
The police are looking into it.
Great. They'll do another 'side of road' cavity search.
In reply to "a 4-foot wide by 1-foot… by my new username
Yeah, I tape myself "working out" all the time too!
In reply to "a 4-foot wide by 1-foot… by my new username
Stormy Daniel's vagina?
In reply to "a 4-foot wide by 1-foot… by my new username
Funny the DNR can triangulate a hunter shooting and find him but they cant triangulate and find booms?
Pennsylvania has historically been a loud state, so this does not appear to be anything out of the ordinary.
The City of Brotherly Love? bah
William Penn - Founded October 27th 1682
Hardly qualifies as 'historical' unless measured against the life-span of a mosquito.
In reply to Pennsylvania has… by Herodotus
One has to go back 2310 lifespans in order to encounter history? 2310 human lifespans would total 161,700 years which would put you well into pre-history.
In reply to The City of Brotherly Love?… by WTFUD
It was the Trump train plowing through Bob Casey's house. They'll all be hearing it soon.
If the FBaye are on the case then we can all chill! sarc
Probably some dumb redneck blowing shit up with tannerite at 4 in the morn for a Youtube video.
Fukushima cores. Pennsylvania Syndrome.
I heard of a house going boom once. A house was built and it was framed incredibly out of square,
The builders used heavy come-a-longs and so forth to square it back up.
Years later a friend heard a mild boom nearby and went down the street to find that same house had popped.
The owner showed him inside huge rips in the walls through the whole house from end to end. Apparently the house couldn't take it anymore and exploded back out of square.
Did the come a long ‘fix’ bit of genius engineering make it on the disclosure?
In reply to I heard of a house going… by Francis Marx
From what I was told, it occurred during the framing. So I doubt it was in the disclosure.
The guy I know knew of that because he saw the house go up years earlier and knew of the construction issues.
He told me there was massive wide tears in the ceilings and walls when it popped.
In reply to Did the come a long ‘fix’… by RumpleShitzkin
That homeowner would walk on my jury.
In reply to I heard of a house going… by Francis Marx
Quakertown is the freaks who live in eastern PA so who knows what it is. Probably mental retardation.
Pirate miners. Like timber rustlers along the Canadian border.
We are definitely in the late-middle stages of the beginning of the End Times.
Liberals are like retarded cavemen running around seeing fire for the first time. Those stupid fcking retards. Nobody likes you.
My professional opinion is that eastern Pennsylvanians along with all New Englanders are just fcking nuts.
“For the past month, residents in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, have been reporting mysterious booms overnight. However, nobody — not even local authorities — can explain.”
Mebbe it’s the economic evacuees (soon to be economic refugees elsewhere) creating sonic booms on their way out...
...at night too (before the state finds out)...
They’ve been blowing the shit out of Camp Atterbury lately.
A10s from a guard unit in Michigan. C130 gunships ripping up shit. Blackhawks ripping up shit. SEALs blazing 50 cal bursts into the night.
Shakes the whole house. Whatever those A10s are laying down has serious base. Any pictures or artwork has to be realigned afterwards.
Lots of armor moving through here, too. Rail and through town. Has been for months now.
Rail stuff is heading north. 2x a week. Big long lines of mraps, hummers, support trucks and the like on flat cars.
The timeframe for the PA stuff makes me think this is something other than base activity. They knock off the heavy stuff up the road around 1030 or 11, 50 cal and light mortar can go on longer, but it’s faint.