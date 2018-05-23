New Home Sales Slide In April As Average Price Spikes To Record High

After a two-month rebound from January's plunge, new home sales disappointed in April, dropping 1.5% MoM to a SAAR of 662k (below the 680k expectation).
Is the rebound over?
While new home sales declined 1.5% MoM, they rose 11.6% YoY thanks to the insanely noisy time-series and various weather impacts.
One interesting anomaly was that while the median new home sales price tumbled to the lowest since April 2017, the average new home sales price jumped to an all time high.
Which suggests the high-end is seeing all the gains as 50% of homes sold at a price that was 7% below last month.
Comments
OBAMA KNEW
FED
they dont care
who would buy MBS AT THESE PRICES,,???
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/ambs_operation_schedule.html
In reply to OBAMA KNEW by Disgruntled Goat
Looks like 2008 all over again. The FED knows what it is doing, they know they are forming a bubble, they just don't care.
https://geraldcelentesblog.blogspot.com/2018/05/crash-coming-is-end-nea…
In reply to OBAMA KNEW by Disgruntled Goat
Very few homes for sale in my area. Assessments already jumped 10%. Homes are getting 30 offers each.
FoxConn started construction a couple miles away.
This is the start of a housing bubble and I'm planning on getting taxed right out of my paid off home
Any ideas for a good state to move to? I'm thinking Nevada
In reply to OBAMA KNEW by Disgruntled Goat
BUY now bitchez or be priced out forever!!!
Yeah well, stick built soul less three story Tower blocks in eastern PA are still going for Half a million, and being snapped up like they are on fire sale.
Here, the average price has risen 45% in the last 10 months!!! 45%!!!
I hope this sunofabitch crashes to 2008-9 levels.
For 1 million I can sell you a 500 sq/ft slum in the tenderloin district and thats with a barely working shitter.
In reply to Yeah well, stick built soul… by Honest Sam
Don't need a shitter inside the house. In SF we are permitted to urinate and defecate against any public building or just in the middle of the street when traffic is slow enough.
In reply to For 1 million I can sell you… by FreeShitter
"average" price......useless.....remember when the unfinished basement wasnt included in the sq footage price? me too....pretty soon they'll start including the land as part of the sq footage to keep the "averages" in check and therefore save the yield curve.
Buying before the rates go higher
Last month also revised lower.
> 7:00 USDNew Home Sales (MoM) (Apr)-1.5% -2.0% 2.0% [4.0%]<
It's different this time! GD fools~! BUY!
The worm has turned.... market is slowing fast in Cali. Expect an inventory spike and discounts to start rolling in.
The banks are going to be overwhelmed with repos this time around. Not sure Blackrock will be able to handle the volume even at pennies on the dollar(no, little people, don't start getting the idea that you might get any bargains).
Maybe. Then again, I have a backup plan. If the shit truly hits the fan, I'm willing to sell my flippers to Venezuelans for toilet paper. I've got a whole garage full of Charmin, just in case.
In reply to The banks are going to be… by Stormtrooper
That's the way the economy is pre-programmed. In the U.S. "Golden Era" in economics, savings were expeditiously activated and put back to work into real investment outlets, by the CUs, MSBs, and S&Ls. But the DIDMCA of March 31st 1980 turned 38,000 financial intermediaries into 38,000 commercial banks (adding to the 14,000 we already had). Who would expect anything else?
Once again an instant magic reversal in the stock central plan indices.
Up 11% YOY
So this is what passes for deep thought at ZH these days? Lots of charts...it must be true. FWIW, we don't actually know if it's the high end fueling gains without knowing the contribution rate on a market by market basis. The low end in Seattle is higher than the high end in a dump like Indianapolis so if you don't know the relative contribution of each market to the total, you have no way of knowing if the high end is fueling gains. It could be that a disproportionate number of sales are coming from expensive markets. It has taken a while, but I'm finally beginning to realize that relying on this site for doom porn is great, but not so much so when it comes to connecting the financial dots.
Nothing gonna happen in Kali until the FAANGs start laying off some of their over-bloated staff. Right now, it's still euphoria. Nothing happened with FB and the herd is completely taken over by social media and hand-held devices, so it goes on. Then you have the entertainment industry and aerospace/defense - i.e., mindless diversions and War profiteering, so - might be a spell, but when it does (and it will), gonna be one for the ages...