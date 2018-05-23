The Next Recession Will Be Devastatingly Non-Linear

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
The acceleration of non-linear consequences will surprise the brainwashed, loving-their-servitude mainstream media.
Linear correlations are intuitive: if GDP declines 2% in the next recession, and employment declines 2%, we get it: the scale and size of the decline aligns. In a linear correlation, we'd expect sales to drop by about 2%, businesses closing their doors to increase by about 2%, profits to notch down by about 2%, lending contracts by around 2% and so on.
But the effects of the next recession won't be linear--they will be non-linear, and far more devastating than whatever modest GDP decline is registered. To paraphrase William Gibson's insightful observation that "The future is already here — it's just not very evenly distributed": the recession is already here, it's just not evenly distributed-- and its effects will be enormously asymmetric.
Non-linear effects can be extremely asymmetric. Thus an apparently mild decline of 2% in GDP might trigger a 50% rise in the number of small businesses closing, a 50% collapse in new mortgages issued and a 10% increase in unemployment.
Richard Bonugli of Financial Repression Authority alerted me to the non-linear dynamic of the coming slowdown. I recently recorded a podcast with Richard on one sector that will cascade in a series of non-linear avalanches once the current asset bubbles pop and the current central-bank-created "recovery" falters under its staggering weight of debt, malinvestment and speculative excess.
The Intensifying Pension Crisis (37-minute podcast)
The core dynamic of the next recession is the unwind of all the extremes:extremes in debt expansion, in leverage, in the explosion of debt taken on by marginal borrowers, in malinvestment, in debt-fueled speculation, in emerging market debt denominated in US dollars, in financial repression, in political corruption--the list of extremes that have stretched the system to the breaking point is almost endless.
Public-sector pensions are just the tip of the iceberg. What happens when the gains in equities and bonds that have nurtured the illusion that public-sector pension funds are solvent and can be funded by further tax increases reverse into losses?
Pushing taxes high enough to fund soaring public pension obligations will spark taxpayer revolts as the tax increases will be monumental once the delusion of solvency is stripped away in the upcoming recession.
The entire status quo rests on the marginal borrower/buyer. All the demand for pretty much anything has been brought forward by the central banks' repression of interest rates and the relentless goosing of liquidity: anyone who can fog a mirror can buy a vehicle on credit, get a mortgage guaranteed by a federal agency, or pile up credit card and student loan debts.
Those with stock portfolios can gamble with margin debt; those with access to central bank credit can borrow billions to fund stock buy-backs or the purchase of competitors, the better to establish a cartel or quasi-monopoly.
What's not visible in all the cheery statistics is how many enterprises and households are barely keeping their heads above water as inflation shreds the purchasing power of their net incomes. Inflation is supposedly tame, but once again, following Gibson's aphorism, inflation is already here, it's just not evenly distributed.
While employees with employer-paid health insurance are dumbstruck by $50 or $100 increases in their monthly co-pays, those of us who are paying the unsubsidized "real cost of health insurance" are being crushed by increases in the hundreds of dollars per month.
The number of cafes, restaurants and other small businesses with high fixed costs that will close as soon as sales falter is monumental. Add up soaring healthcare premiums, increases in minimum wages, higher taxes and junk fees and rising rents, and you have a steadily expanding burden that is absolutely toxic to small businesses.
The first things to go are marginal employees, overtime, bonuses, benefits, etc.--whatever can be jettisoned in a last-ditch effort to save the company from insolvency. The first bills cash-strapped households will stop paying are credit cards, auto loans and student loans; defaults won't notch higher by 2%; they're going to explode higher by 20% and accelerate from there.
Here are a few charts that reveal the extremes that have been reached to maintain the illusion of "recovery" and normalcy: total credit has exploded higher, after a slight decline very nearly brought down the global financial system in 2008-09:
The massive expansion of assets purchased by central banks will eventually be slowed or even unwound, removing the rocket fuel that's pushed stocks and bonds to the moon:
As governments/central banks borrow/print "money" in increasingly fantastic quantities to keep the illusion of "recovery" alive, the currencies being debauched lose purchasing power. Venezuela is not an outlier; it is the first of many canaries that will be keeling over in the coal mine.
Wide swaths of the economy won't even notice the recession devastating the rest of the economy, at least at first. Public employees will be immune until their city, county, state or agency runs out of money and can no longer fund its obligations; shareholders of Facebook et al. who cashed out at the top will be doing just fine, booking their $18,000 a night island get-aways, and those few willing to bet on declines in the "everything bubbles" of real estate, stocks and bonds will eventually do well, though the Powers That Be will engineer massive short-covering rallies in a last-ditch effort to mask the systemic rot.
The acceleration of non-linear consequences will surprise the brainwashed, loving-their-servitude mainstream media. The number of small businesses that suddenly close will surprise them; the number of homeowners jingle-mailing their "ownership" (i.e. obligation to pay soaring property taxes) to lenders will surprise them; the number of employees being laid off will surprise them, and the collapse of new credit being issued will surprise them.
Don't be surprised; be prepared.
* * *
My new book Money and Work Unchained is $9.95 for the Kindle ebook and $20 for the print edition. Read the first section for free in PDF format. If you found value in this content, please join me in seeking solutions by becoming a $1/month patron of my work via patreon.com.
Comments
We need nucleah war stat.
--Your Yellow Media
The sooner the Collapse comes, the better off we will be.
The economy needs to go to zero, and reboot.
In reply to We need nucleah war stat. -… by Arnold
It would accelerate my weight loss program and my alcohol consumption.
Win - Win.
In reply to The sooner the Collapse… by ZENDOG
Author Charles Hugh-Smith is using the wrong concept when he says "non-linear" or "not linear". The correct concept is "non-proportional" or "disproportionate". Apart from that, I agree on much of what he said.
In reply to The sooner the Collapse… by ZENDOG
remain calm
Ammo on sale? No problem.
Seeds are sown, got spring chickens.
Yup. It's gonna suck.
let me guess: buy gold? Remainder: It is a barbaric relic of the past.
sorry, have to brag. i managed to get kicked off of brietbart and alternet on the same day on different topics. i am the man.
Yeah a lot of people are twitchy for too many reasons to count.
And they are not the well informed bunch either.
In reply to sorry, have to brag. i… by besnook
Who gives a shit what this self-proclaimed-know-it-all thinks about anything?
Leverage - a knife that cuts both ways.
During the next big market crisis liquidity will be an issue. With this in mind it would be wise to understand the difference between a "liquidity trap" and our normal or standard liquidity problem. In many ways, they are opposites. This causes a great deal of confusion in that it can be difficult to comprehend why too much liquidity is an issue. This is why it is important to look a little closer at these two terms and what they represent. The article below looks at the ramification from each as they play out and how they affect the economy.
http://Liquidity Trap Differs From Standard Liquidity Problem.html
The economy will do the same thing on the way down that it did on the way up: follow the energy function; and that has always been exponential. We are now a little past the peak, but the central bank shenanigans of the last couple decades are going to make the ride down a lot faster!
http://i67.tinypic.com/2cdeis6.jpg
What gets me, is as nasty as people act these days, with their ill mannered personalities, ill mannered driving, ill mannered dealings with each other, imagine how they will act in a full blown depression.....
Gun control my ass......
As long as you have a few hundred K liquid, it won't take a lot of brain cells to get filthy rich when it collapses.
Just stay out of debt, buy a few apartment buildings for cash while everyone else is shitting the bed, start the next cycle so far ahead of the cattle that it's not even funny.
This guy makes for an entertaining doom-porn read occasionally, but I sure wouldn't follow his financial advice. He actually thinks that the excesses will be unwound! When things get bad, the Fed will just blow another fucking bubble and then the currency will go to shit even more than it has. Then, finally, after many many years, *maybe* he'll be right and the malinvestment will be unwound, but only if we switch to a gold-backed or other verifiable/non-fiat currency.
In any case, he's a broken clock and has been providing bad advice since the last recession.
When things get bad, the Fed will just blow another fucking bubble and then the currency will go to shit even more than it has.
^^THIS^^
The FED will do what it has done in the past - try to inflate another bubble - and then when it doesn't work, it will resort to throwing anything and everything at the wall in desperation.
Regardless of what the FED does, there is one thing it will NEVER do - ADMIT FAILURE. To admit failure would be admitting that central banking, as it is currently constituted, does not work (although the smart people already know it doesn't work).
In reply to This guy makes for an… by evokanivo
All paths lead to gold.
Great read. Spot on. Leaving the USSA is a great answer, but these issues are global. Very few places to hide.
News alert. Is already in play. Obozzo left the poor democrats out to hang dry and on drugs. No one even noticed. Look what they did to Nancy Pelosi.
The U.S> Gubment is the largest employer in the World. "Public employees will be immune until their city, county, state or agency runs out of money and can no longer fund its obligations..." Gubment Jobs!
We live in a computer generated simulation with auto fix on don't worry nothing will happen.