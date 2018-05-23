Trump Wins: NFL Bans Kneeling, Disrespect During National Anthem

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 13:11

After a season that saw ratings declines, advertiser abandonment, and political/racial divides flare on and off the field, ESPN reports that NFL owners have unanimously approved a new national anthem policy that requires players to stand if they are on the field during the performance.

The new policy, announced this morning, gives players/staff the option to remain in the locker room if they prefer, but as ESPN notes, subjects teams to a fine if a player or any other team personnel do not show appropriate respect for the anthem. That includes any attempt to sit or kneel, as dozens of players have done during the past two seasons. Those teams will also have the option to fine any team personnel, including players, for the infraction.

"This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room until after the Anthem has been performed.

"We believe today's decision will keep our focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it -- and on our fans who enjoy it."

The vote was approved by all 32 owners.

"The efforts by many of our players sparked awareness and action around issues of social justice that must be addressed," Goodell said in the statement.

"The platform that we have created together is certainly unique in professional sports and quite likely in American business. We are honored to work with our players to drive progress.

"It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case."

The NFL Players Association is not happy. Assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah said in a statement.

"We were not consulted ahead of this meeting on any potential changes to the anthem policy..."

"If there are changes to the policy that put players in a position where they could be disciplined or fined, we are going to do what we always do -- fight anything that encroaches on players' rights to the end."

While this may appear a win for President Trump, The Daily Caller's David Hookstead is not really sure this rule goes far enough or will get the job done. People are still going to complain and fans will remain unhappy if players just stay in locker rooms.

The fact of the matter here is that the NFL has no choice but to require all players to stand and give owners the option to suspend or cut players who don’t. They’re employees. It’s not a democracy on the field. Football is a dictatorship. Any player who stays in the locker room for the anthem can stay there for the rest of the game if I was the coach or owner.

We’ll have to wait and see what kind of impact this has. I’m not holding my breath that this will save everything. I wouldn’t expect much at all to change until players start losing their jobs.

As a reminder, Kaepernick and former 49ers safety Eric Reid have both filed collusion cases against the league after failing to find jobs as free agents.

Comments

American Psycho NugginFuts Wed, 05/23/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

This is not a 1st amendment argument, it is an employer / employee negotiation.  If you don't like it, you don't have to work here.  Looks like the NFL got their shit in line once their pocketbooks started to feel the pain.  Best protest method is with your cash, that gets people's attention.  

TheWholeYearInn MoreSun Wed, 05/23/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

I criticize Trump a lot in these threads... But I'm FAIR.

 

& I'll give Trump a lot of credit on this issue for using his platform to help neutralize what otherwise would have been another typical liberal media feeding frenzy.

 

But I credit MORE, the people... The average working joes & janes who took a stand with their wallets against the NFL.

JRobby mtl4 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

"The ratings are plummeting!!!"

"But we risk dissatisfaction among our "short lived assets" that have been on a pedestal since grade school. They may not perform up to specification? They have never heard "no"before".

"There are plenty more to take their places."

"But the fans? The Fantasy? We had to bribe the IRS to keep it non-taxable"

 

Froman wren Wed, 05/23/2018 - 13:58 Permalink

Absolutely spot on Wren.  Too little, too late.  Have not watched the convicts in the cow yard on Sundays the past two years and have not missed it at all.  Tune in for 4.5 hours for 16 minutes of actual playing time; thanks but there are better things to do with ones time. 

MoreFreedom American Psycho Wed, 05/23/2018 - 13:15 Permalink

Exactly right!   Still, why didn't the NFL owners do this when Kaepernick started his protests, or enforce their rules rather than letting the players protest during the anthem?   Goodell and the player's union still seem to be big socialist anti-Trumpers.  So I'll continue my boycott of the NFL, until it shows the USA and the NFL fans the proper respect for awhile. 

The rule in business and truth: it takes years to build one's reputation and trust, and seconds to destroy it. 

It will be years before I trust them.

yrad NugginFuts Wed, 05/23/2018 - 13:04 Permalink

OT but On Topic..

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer responded to the controversy that he appeared to carve "BD 911" into the mound as a reference to a conspiracy theory about September 11. 

Bauer denied the allegations, saying he carved "BD 91.1" on the mound instead of "BD 911." Many people were assuming "BD 911" was a reference to the "Bush Did 9/11" theory.

 

 

https://www.si.com/mlb/2018/05/22/trevor-bauer-responds-bd-911-controve…

 

Never One Roach Stan522 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

They're entitled now...to stay in their freaking locker rooms....POS's spoiled millionaires with IQ's lower then a bag of rocks.

However, I will have to wait for Oprah or Meryl Creep to tell me what to think before I give my final opinion.

In any case, my family and friends have already switched our behaviors to other more productive things instead of watching these felon run up and down on the fake turf.