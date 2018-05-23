Nobel Prize On The Rocks: North Korea Calls Pence A "Political Dummy", Threatens To Call Off Summit

Trump's Nobel Peace Prize is suddenly in jeopardy.
Just a few weeks after the US president seemed on the verge of a historic diplomatic breakthrough by getting North Korea to open its borders to the world and end its nuclear program, progress appears to have taken a sharp U-turn, and after several rounds of increasingly harsher verbal outbursts, a senior North Korean official called VP Mike Pence a "political dummy", repeated a threat to call off the planned summit with President Donald Trump and in a flashback to Pongyang's ICBM launch days, warned that Pyongyang could “make the U.S. taste an appalling tragedy it has neither experienced nor even imagined."
As the WSJ reports, "in its most direct language aimed at Washington following a recent rapprochement between the two countries, Choe Son Hui, the North’s vice minister of foreign affairs, said if the June 12 talks were called off, the U.S. could instead face off with North Korea in a “nuclear-to-nuclear showdown."
In other words, the US is almost back to square one in dealing with Kim.
In the past few weeks, tensions between North Korea and the United States have once again been rising after Korea refused to meet the United States’ demand of denuclearization, while the reason why Choe called Mike Pence a "political dummy" is in refernce to his Fox News interview earlier this week in which the VP reiterated the administrataion's insistence on denuclearization for North Korea.
She also criticized the vice president for bringing up Libya in the context of denuclearization—a sensitive subject for North Korea, after Moammar Gadhafi was overthrown and killed in 2011, eight years after giving up Libya’s nuclear weapons. Mr. Pence said the Libya model would only come about if North Korea failed to denuclearize.
Choe’s statement followed "strongly worded statements" last week from other senior North Korean officials aimed at U.S. national security adviser John Bolton and at the South Korean government of Moon Jae-in, who has pushed for dialogue with Pyongyang to avoid a nuclear standoff. The latest outburst also follows yesterday's meeting at the White House between Trump and Moon, who as the WSJ puts it "have both staked their hopes—and their credibility" on a successful U.S.-North Korea summit, which has been planned for June 12 in Singapore.
However, that summit is looking increasingly precarious, especially after a series of ominously worded North Korean statements: Last week, Pyongyang warned the U.S. and South Korea against conducting joint air force drills, and called on Seoul to muzzle defectors who were questioning the North’s motives in seeking detente. The North also canceled previously scheduled talks with Seoul after the US refused to call off joiont US-South Korean military drills in the region. Then last ago, a senior North Korean official said that Pyongyang wasn’t interested in a summit with the U.S. focused solely on denuclearization and accused Washington of trying to “impose on our dignified state the destiny of Libya or Iraq.”
Trump said in his meeting with Moon on Tuesday that he would call off his summit with Kim if the conditions didn’t work out, and put the odds of it continuing as planned at about 50-50.
“I don’t want to waste a lot of time, and I’m sure he doesn’t want to waste a lot of time. So there’s a very substantial chance that it won’t work out. And that’s OK,” Mr. Trump said.
Still, Trump had expressed hope that Mr. Kim was sincere about wanting to make a big change in policy: “He has a chance to do something that maybe has never been done before,” Mr. Trump said. “If you look 25 years into the future—50 years into the future—he will be able to look back and be very proud of what he did for North Korea, and actually for the world.”
Meanwhiole, Pompeo who secretly flew to Pyongyang over Easter to meet with Kim and break the ice between the two nations, remained adamant that denuclearization must be part of any deal with North Korea in some capacity despite the country's refusal to do so. The U.S. has maintained that they will keep military pressure on North Korea until denuclearization is achieved.
So far North Korea does not appear will to make any concessions.
In her Thursday statement published by KCNA, Choe took issue with Pence's Fox News interview in which he suggested that the North sought the summit meeting with Trump; she called Pence’s words “unbridled and impudent,” and said that “Pence should have seriously considered the terrible consequences of his words.”
“As a person involved in the U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the U.S. vice president,” she said and added that if the U.S. continues to offend the North’s “goodwill,” she would tell leader Kim Jong Un to reconsider the Singapore summit with the U.S.
“It is the U.S. who has asked for dialogue, but now it is misleading the public opinion as if we have invited them to sit with us,” Ms. Choe said. “We will neither beg the U.S. for dialogue nor take the trouble to persuade them if they do not want to sit together with us.”
And so, with just over three weeks left until the highly anticipated meeting between the two nations, Trump will have to decide whether it will back off its denuclearization demand or take a more aggressive approach with North Korea. If it is the latter, the US will likely end up using the "Libya model", and instead of winning the Nobel prize, Trump will instead find himself greenlighting a decapitation strike, and potentially launching a new global conflict.
I guess "Political Dummy" is better than "Fucking Moron"
The best way to solve the NK problem would have been to remove China's need to open up a two front war in the event they needed to invade Taiwan.
r
This is classic NORK'S
This is classic NORK'S
I smell the Soros Machine.
I smell the Soros Machine.
You have to believe Trump's enemies are working very hard to derail the entire thing.
In reply to I smell the Soros Machine… by macholatte
Who hired the dummy Pence?
The dummy Trump, Satanyahoo's puppet to boot. And with Satanyahoo wagging him, he's gonna have all the enemies in the world.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to You have to believe Trump's… by Sizzurp
"Applying the Libyan Model To NK"... Yep that was a great thing to Proclaim right before the Summit...
KIMMY musta looked up on How Qaddafi died...
WTF is going On ???
In reply to Who hired the dummy Pence?… by revolla
Threatening military exercises on the border and constant references to Libya by US "leaders" in the lead-up to the Singapore meeting are, at the very least, not very diplomatically sensitive. And unilaterally pulling out of the JCPOA with Iran again demonstrates right in NK's face just how "reliable" the US is at honoring its treaty obligations. It almost appears that the US side (The Deep State) has done everything possible to ensure that the meeting doesn't happen so they can get back to war preparations?
IMHO, the Koreas should enter into talks directly with Japan and China, excluding the US, about the complete denuclearisation of the NE Asian Region. Both Japan and SK could then "invite" US forces to leave if necessary as part of the agreement. In the case of the US, "Turkeys don't vote for Thanksgiving"?
In reply to r by BaBaBouy
Like I said and got many down votes. Kim is playing Trump. Kim is one smart mofo, he is buying time to move his nukes. And I am sure we are on it, but it only takes one or two nukes to fuck up. Its not possible to find all the nuke sites.
In reply to Who hired the dummy Pence?… by revolla
I believe pence was picked by Reince Preibus.... Not Trump. But I could be wrong.
In reply to Who hired the dummy Pence?… by revolla
Enemies? Fuck man, his own mouth and his National Security Lunatic did more than enough, or are you a fan of being sodomized with a bayonete?
In reply to You have to believe Trump's… by Sizzurp
"You have to believe Trump's enemies are working very hard to derail the entire thing"
Wrong. You do. I'm okay believing that this administration doesn't have to work very hard at derailing the entire thing.
In reply to You have to believe Trump's… by Sizzurp
... meanwhile, this just in ... “... US-led coalition warplanes have bombed several Syrian army positions in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, state media outlet SANA reports, citing a military source.
The attack took place shortly after midnight on Thursday. SANA reported that the US-led coalition aircraft inflicted limited material damage and no casualties. The airstrikes, which hit near the city of Al-Bukamal, were reportedly coordinated with anti-government militants. ... “ ...
>>> https://www.rt.com/news/427601-us-coalition-strike-syria/ ...
In reply to I smell the Soros Machine… by macholatte
"I refuse to join a club that would have me as a member..."
After the Nobel group gave Obozo a Nobel Peace Prize while the ink was still drying on his inauguration, who would want such an accolade?
In reply to ... meanwhile, this… by PrayingMantis
So he doesn't win this years Nobel PC prize; Trump already has a few of those hanging in his office along with the 70 Time magazine person of the Year awards he's won.
In reply to "I refuse to join a club… by Keyser
I like where your head is at, but this is just standard negotiations. Kim feels like he has been giving too much for what he has gotten. Need to extract something to even up the score. Trump understands this (he literally wrote the book they are playing off of).
There will be a good result to all of this. For everyone.
In reply to I smell the Soros Machine… by macholatte
Fucking zipperheads
Fucking zipperheads
Who hired the dummy Pence?
The dummy Trump. The buck stops with him.
In reply to Fucking zipperheads by Mactruck
OK, call off the summit. See if anyone gives a shit. Just puts everything back to where it was ONE MONTH AGO.
In reply to Who hired the dummy Pence?… by revolla
Nuclear Primacy solves all the problems.
IsraHell taught the USSA that pogrom...
In reply to OK, call off the summit. … by NoDebt
For someone that has had their nuclear test site destroyed, rocket man sure talks big... And now about that Rod of God space weapon that supposedly doesn't exist... Targeting active...
In reply to Who hired the dummy Pence?… by revolla
This is classic Bolton. He has done this before with NK.
This is classic Bolton. He has done this before with NK.
Hahahaha, boy are you going to be embarrassed.
Hahahaha, boy are you going to be embarrassed.
It is a fact (sorry if those trigger your mental disorders) that Bolton wrecked a previous deal before it got off the ground just like his Libya comments did with this.
I'm seeing more and more of you Trump supporters losing grip with reality as you try desperately to make sense of the shitshow.
In reply to Hahahaha, boy are you going… by tmosley
Hahahahahaha, libcucks love to talk about "facts" but really all they are talking about is confirmation bias. Specifically THEIR confirmation bias.
Human brains weren't built to handle "facts" and "reality".
In reply to It is a fact (sorry if those… by dirty fingernails
Wow. Whatever you're doing, do more of it. You're only flirting with reality anymore.
In reply to Hahahahahaha, libcucks love… by tmosley
Are those words supposed to have some sort of meaning?
Are those words supposed to have some sort of meaning?
They will invade Taiwan eventually. It's a matter of face for them.
They will invade Taiwan eventually. It's a matter of face for them.
But they look pretty much the same .
But they look pretty much the same .
Who wrote or translated this “article” Tyler Dumbass, Assistant PR Queen of the People’s Republic of Grammatical Errors?
In reply to r by SloMoe
Didn't Obama get the "Peace Prize"? I'm afraid that now makes it the "Shit Prize".
Hey we gave it our best shot we tried.. Roll out the Bombs, is anyone going to be Surprised at that Ending?
which bombs? china's or the usa?
which bombs? china's or the usa?
Yes.
Yes.
There will be no war. This is negotiations 101.
Read "The Art of the Deal". Walking away from the table is not the end of the negotiations. It is a tactic to get a better deal.
In reply to Hey we gave it our best shot… by Dragon HAwk
Enjoy the show!
Enjoy the show!
In addition to negotiation tactics, a good amount of the "tough talk" is each side playing to their home audience. They can't afford the perception that they are weak and got bullied into an agreement or gave too much for too little, lest they lose respect of their sheeple or invite attacks from internal enemies.
Both sides have to look fearless and tough so they can brag about how they stood their ground and got the best possible deal for their country.
In reply to There will be no war. This… by tmosley
Especially because Trump wrecked most of their offensive capability. The only reason Kim is being reasonable is because he was defeated. Now, as the loser, he wants to be treated as an equal. Nope, doesn't work like that, and Trump won't kiss his ass like that just to get a Nobel prize.
In reply to There will be no war. This… by tmosley
Hush now. Allow your opponent to retire with honor. You don't want to fight a cornered animal, no matter how much stronger you are.
In reply to Especially because Trump… by artichoke
Face. Or whatever the zips call it.
Face. Or whatever the zips call it.
It is quite telling that progs - who tout themselves as "Master Negotiators" - are crapping themselves at something that is a kindergarten-level negotiation. Tell us again progs how well it worked out when O'Bozo put all his cards on the table before negotiations even began, and steadily gave up ground from there.
In reply to There will be no war. This… by tmosley
trump has to drop a few more bombs to qualify for the peace prize.
Peace Prize? It is only a joke... They gave Arafat one,and he was a murdering terrorist... the same for the murdering communist terrorist Mandela. I doubt President Trump is too worried about a "Peace Prize."
I see that you're an Israel Firster.
I see that you're an Israel Firster.
double-fister...
double-fister...
This was predicted. Standard part of negotiations. Would have been stranger if no one walked away from the table at some point.
There will be peace in Korea. Clownz will hate this.
As a clown, I don't hate it or love it. I find it all completely irrelevant. North Korea is no threat to the United States and is none of our business.
In reply to This was predicted. Standard… by tmosley
The well being of our vassals is very much our business.
The well being of our vassals is very much our business.
Funny to see a "free market" guy talk about government entity vassals.
In reply to The well being of our… by tmosley
You do know the difference between "your ideal world" and "reality", right?
You do know the difference between "your ideal world" and "reality", right?