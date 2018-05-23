Russia Releases Footage Of Sub Launching Barrage Of 4 Nuclear ICBMs

Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:52

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of the Borei-class submarine Yuri Dolgoruky successfully test-firing four Bulavaintercontinental ballistic missile, the first such test for this type of submarine. The missiles were launched from the White Sea and hit designated targets at the Kura range in the Far Eastern Kamchatka region.

According to Russia's Tass news agency, it was the first salvo fire from this type of submarines: "The test confirmed combat readiness of the Project-955 Borei strategic submarine and the Bulava missile system."

The video published on Wednesday shows some pre-launch activities on board the Yuriy Dolgorukiy, the launching submarine. Then the submarine is shown firing four Bulava missiles at a test range in Kamchatka in quick succession.

As RT notes, previous tests of the weapon were conducted solo or in barrages of two on two occasions.

Firing missiles in a barrage is more challenging for the crew and ship, but reduces the time the submarine stays close to the surface exposed to detection and possible attack.

Russia currently has three Borei-class nuclear submarines in active service and a fourth upgraded ship – the Knyaz Vladimir - undergoing trial. Four more are being built. The Yuri Dolgoruky is the Project 955 Borey-class lead vessel. The submarine is armed with a set of Bulava sea-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles and also with torpedoes. The sub can be armed with cruise missiles. It has a full displacement of 24,000 tonnes, is about 160 meters long and 13 meters wide.

The R-30 Bulava is a solid-propellant ballistic missile developed specially for Project 955 submarines. Each can deliver 10 nuclear warheads of 150 kilotonnes each to a distance of 10,000 kilometers.

If you like your US missiles in Baltic countries, you can keep your missiles in Baltic countries.

But if you ever fire your missiles in Baltic countries at Russia, you have 7 minutes to kiss your ass goodbye!

Either its poor memory or poor reading skills....

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/21/russian-missile-with-unlimited-range-cr…

5/21/18

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged that a new nuclear-powered missile had unlimited range, but it has yet to perform a successful test, according to sources with direct knowledge of a U.S. intelligence report on the weapons program.
  • The cruise missile was tested four times between November 2017 and February 2018, each resulting in a crash.
  • The U.S. assessed that the longest test flight lasted just more than two minutes, with the missile flying 22 miles before losing control and crashing.
This looked like an old early 60's Bond movie set that had a reduced filming budget. The uniforms, goofy pouches strung over their necks (inflatable lifevests?), the super scowl on the main guy's expressions, having to run fast to their positions for even a prescheduled test, 60's looking control panels. sheesh

I hope they got those guys off the deck before they made that emergency dive. Why do they need a person to stand at the front outside on top of the deck giving visuals when moving on the surface in open water? Or any water.