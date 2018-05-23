Saudis Release Photo Of Crown Prince To Deny Rumors Of His Death

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:50

As wild speculation and questions abounded early this week over the whereabouts and status of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) — with some going so far as to suggest he was assassinated during a palace shootout a month ago  Saudi Arabia tried to clamp down on the rumors by releasing an awkward photo of the crown prince socializing with other heads of state, including President Sisi of Egypt, at a swimming pool while wearing a baseball cap pulled low over his eyes.

The prior ball cap photo in which half of bin Salman's face was obscured only served to fuel more rumors and conspiracies about his fate, prompting a lengthy article in the Spectator chronicling the theories and examining the photo, which was deemed "impossible to verify" and "a strange way to convince the world MBS is fighting fit."

Official photographic "proof" of the crown prince chairing a meeting released early Wednesday by his press spokesman via Twitter. And below the initial 'baseball cap photo' released earlier this week.

When the question of "Is the Saudi crown prince dead? Or sidelined?" made it onto Drudge Tuesday night and early Wednesday, it appears the Saudis felt compelled to act by releasing another photograph.

This time the Saudis released what is said to be an official photograph of MbS chairing a meeting of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs, tweeted by the prince's press spokesman.

MbS had reportedly not been seen or heard from in public since April 21, which was the same day gunfire was widely reported near the prince's residence, which the Saudis blamed on a toy drone breaching the security perimeter.

The incident, the aftermath of which was purported to be captured in a video shared widely on social media, led to theories of a successful assassination attempt.

The rumors of a coup attempt originated primarily in Iranian media after the editor-in-chief of Tehran-based daily Kayhan asserted in an editorial that "At least two bullets have hit bin Salman in April 21 clashes in Riyadh and it is even possible that he is dead." Similar stories were picked up by Iran's semi-official FARS news agency and other state connected Iran sources.

And subsequent public ceremonies and official visits by foreign dignitaries to the kingdom, some where MbS was a no-show and all of which failed to provide photographic proof of his presence further fueled theories. Iranian newspapers even claimed at one point to be in possession of leaked Saudi intelligence pointing to MbS' being shot on April 21st. 

Of course, Iran has every incentive to present the Saudis as in a state of turmoil and instability and vice versa, as the two countries are in a regional cold war stand-off of sorts. However, there is much truth to the kingdom's current state of political fragility even without the wild rumors, as bin Salman's very first act after coming to power as next in line to be king was his infamous rounding up of close to 400 royals and other prominent officials to lock them in Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton. Many of them were forced to pay their way out after reports of torture and brutal interrogations

But this all appears yet another bizarre episode in the ongoing Saudi-Persian rivalry for influence in the Middle East. Barring any spectacular and hard-hitting evidence to the contrary, it appears MbS is indeed alive and well. 

Trogdor Withdrawn Sanction Wed, 05/23/2018 - 16:33 Permalink

I can tell you that would be waaaay too easy to fake.  Even a video of him holding the latest WSJ is pretty easy to fake given the state of motion-tracking in software (IF you have the skills).

Matter of fact, most of the accepted "proofs of life" are pretty easy to fake any more - even voice printing.  About the only thing that would come close would be a public appearance with people who know him very well.

khnum Canadian Dirtlump Wed, 05/23/2018 - 16:24 Permalink

It is obvious that a lot of prophecy has been fulfilled but one must ask oneself whether it is God or maleavalent men pulling strings from the shadows fulfilling it,I would run with the latter- these people are not believers in either Christianity,Judaism nor Islam but they run these sects and use their believers as useful idiots,there are no guarantees as to what Religion ends up on top only those at the very top of the pyramid know the plan.

Trogdor khnum Wed, 05/23/2018 - 16:48 Permalink

If you read the Albert Pike to Mazzini letter (15 Aug 1871), the plan is to destroy ALL religions (by pitting them against each other and eroding them from within) and then ultimately introduce the "one true religion" of worshiping Lucifer.  Most of the "elites" are already Luciferians - so this isn't a stretch.

gregga777 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

That's really, really poor fire discipline on the part of Saudi security forces if in fact it was just a toy drone that breached the property. 

Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

Prince "Bandar Bush" part deux?!!!

For what it's worth I hope he was whacked!... I only wish the same team that did it could be sent to Tel Aviv for Bi Bi... then London for Theresa May... and last but NOT least Washington for "syphilitic brain lesion"!

business as stusual Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:56 Permalink

Well shit given the level of technology to modify and create false images, I am definitely convinced that this is absolute proof that the Prince is alive and well and doing just fine in good ole' S.A.

 

Yen Cross Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:59 Permalink

  I still get a laugh out watching a bunch of goat fucking neck beards wearing table cloths, sitting around a table in front of their laptops.

Koba the Dread Wed, 05/23/2018 - 15:59 Permalink

Barring any spectacular and hard-hitting evidence to the contrary, it appears MbS is indeed alive and well. 

Barring any spectacular and hard-hitting evidence to the contrary, it is equally clear that he is dead.

Thordoom Wed, 05/23/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

Wouldn't that be funny if that prick was death and this shit show would turn Saudi Arabia into turmoil and the Shia took over the oil wells that are situated in Shia part of Saudi Arabia? It would be an instant US " humanitarian intervention". 

Jack Oliver Wed, 05/23/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

If the KSA had any sense - he should be dead !! 

His fathers visit to Russia signalled a change of direction which was quickly abandoned and the ‘Prince’ was installed ! 

I had read into the King’s visit to Russia a compromise that Russia would provide ‘opportunity’for the KSA in exchange for a withdrawal from the Yemen massacre !! 

Of course that didn’t come to fruition with the Prince’s Zionist backed elevation to the top job !! 

The mayhem continued ! 

There really is NO evidence that the Saudi King suffers from dementia !!

If MbS doesn’t reappear !!!!

I would assume the King still has his faculties !! 