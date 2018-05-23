Sharyl Attkisson: 8 Signs Pointing To A Counter-Intel Op Deployed Against Trump

Authored by Sharyl Attkisson, op-ed via The Hill,
It may be true that President Trump illegally conspired with Russia and was so good at covering it up he’s managed to outwit our best intel and media minds who've searched for irrefutable evidence for two years. (We still await special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings.)
But there’s a growing appearance of alleged wrongdoing equally as insidious, if not more so, because it implies widespread misuse of America’s intelligence and law enforcement apparatus.
Here are eight signs pointing to a counterintelligence operation deployed against Trump for political reasons.
1. Code name
The operation reportedly had at least one code name that was leaked to The New York Times: “Crossfire Hurricane.”
2. Wiretap fever
Secret surveillance was conducted on no fewer than seven Trump associates: chief strategist Stephen Bannon; lawyer Michael Cohen; national security adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn; adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner; campaign chairman Paul Manafort; and campaign foreign policy advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.
The FBI reportedly applied for a secret warrant in June 2016 to monitor Manafort, Page, Papadopoulos and Flynn. If true, it means the FBI targeted Flynn six months before his much-debated conversation with Russia’s ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.
The FBI applied four times to wiretap Page after he became a Trump campaign adviser starting in July 2016. Page’s office is connected to Trump Tower and he reports having spent “many hours in Trump Tower.”
CNN reported that Manafort was wiretapped before and after the election “including during a period when Manafort was known to talk to President Trump.” Manafort reportedly has a residence in Trump Tower.
Electronic surveillance was used to listen in on three Trump transition officials in Trump Tower — Flynn, Bannon and Kushner — as they met in an official capacity with the United Arab Emirates’ crown prince.
The FBI also reportedly wiretapped Flynn’s phone conversation with Kislyak on Dec. 31, 2016, as part of “routine surveillance” of Kislyak.
NBC recently reported that Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, was wiretapped. NBC later corrected the story, saying Cohen was the subject of a “pen register” used to monitor phone numbers and, possibly, internet communications.
3. National security letters
Another controversial tool reportedly used by the FBI to obtain phone records and other documents in the investigation were national security letters, which bypass judicial approval.
Improper use of such letters has been an ongoing theme at the FBI. Reviews by the Department of Justice’s Inspector General found widespread misuse under Mueller — who was then FBI director — and said officials failed to report instances of abuses as required.
4. Unmasking
“Unmasking” — identifying protected names of Americans captured by government surveillance — was frequently deployed by at least four top Obama officials who have subsequently spoken out against President Trump: James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence; Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations; Susan Rice, former national security adviser; Sally Yates, former deputy attorney general.
Names of Americans caught communicating with monitored foreign targets must be “masked,” or hidden within government agencies, so the names cannot be misused or shared.
However, it’s been revealed that Power made near-daily unmasking requests in 2016.
Prior to that revelation, Clapper claimed ignorance. When asked if he knew of unmasking requests by any ambassador, including Power, he testified: “I don't know. Maybe it's ringing a vague bell but I'm not — I could not answer with any confidence.”
Rice admitted to asking for unmasked names of U.S. citizens in intelligence reports after initially claiming no knowledge of any such thing.
Clapper also admitted to requesting the unmasking of “Mr. Trump, his associates or any members of Congress.” Clapper and Yates admitted they also personally reviewed unmasked documents and shared unmasked material with other officials.
5. Changing the rules
On Dec. 15, 2016 — the same day the government listened in on Trump officials at Trump Tower — Rice reportedly unmasked the names of Bannon, Kushner and Flynn. And Clapper made a new rule allowing the National Security Agency to widely disseminate surveillance material within the government without the normal privacy protections.
6. Media strategy
Former CIA Director John Brennan and Clapper, two of the most integral intel officials in this ongoing controversy, have joined national news organizations where they have regular opportunities to shape the news narrative — including on the very issues under investigation.
Clapper reportedly secretly leaked salacious political opposition research against Trump to CNN in fall 2017 and later was hired as a CNN political analyst. In February, Brennan was hired as a paid analyst for MSNBC.
7. Leaks
There’s been a steady and apparently orchestrated campaign of leaks — some true, some false, but nearly all of them damaging to President Trump’s interests.
A few of the notable leaks include word that Flynn was wiretapped, the anti-Trump “Steele dossier” of political opposition research, then-FBI Director James Comey briefing Trump on it, private Comey conversations with Trump, Comey’s memos recording those conversations and criticizing Trump, the subpoena of Trump’s personal bank records (which proved false) and Flynn planning to testify against Trump (which also proved to be false).
8. Friends, informants and snoops
The FBI reportedly used one-time CIA operative Stefan Halper in 2016 as an informant to spy on Trump officials.
Another player is Comey friend Daniel Richman, a Columbia University law professor, who leaked Comey’s memos against Trump to The New York Times after Comey was fired. We later learned that Richman actually worked for the FBI under a status called “Special Government Employee.”
The FBI used former reporter Glenn Simpson, his political opposition research firm Fusion GPS, and ex-British spy Christopher Steele to compile allegations against Trump, largely from Russian sources, which were distributed to the press and used as part of wiretap applications.
* * *
These eight features of a counterintelligence operation are only the pieces we know.
It can be assumed there’s much we don’t yet know. And it may help explain why there’s so much material that the Department of Justice hasn’t easily handed over to congressional investigators.
Comments
OBAMA KNEW
What I want to read about is a "counter-intel-op" FROM Trump against the Deep State. Is THAT anywhere on the horizon? Or is Agent Orange going to continually play defense? He, supposedly, holds the greatest power on earth as President of the United States. If this were indeed true, wouldn't he wield it in defense of his inflated ego as well as the rube constituents that voted for him? Uh, yeah.... right. 🍭
Obama set the tone and direction for all this shit. Personell is policy.
Obama ordered this shit.
Jail Obama’s ass. This is bullshit and totally on par with what that scum would do. Fuck his Deep State.
Malicious Prosecution- "Common law tort, elements include intentionally (and maliciously) instituting and pursuing (or causing to be instituted or pursued) a legal action that is brought without probable cause and dismissed in favor of the victim of the malicious prosecution."
General Flynn - time to claw back Mueller's millions in civil court, after conviction through criminal proceedings.
A counter-intel op deployed against Trump by Obozo & Hitlery and their weaponizing of the Deep-State!
Nice try, you failed as well.
What color should my Gi be now?
Better yet, when should I register for school again?
With every Trump failure, there's a new DISTRACTION.
You gotta hand it to the guy, he's a master manipulator.
Unfortunately, only the FAKE HEBREWS in Israhell seem to enjoy his so-called "successes", which are only nightmares for the US.
"...Brennan was hired as a paid analyst for MSNBC."
Who owns MSNBC? Comcast.
Who is CEO of Comcast? Brian Roberts
Roberts has donated to predominantly Democratic politicians including Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, John Kerry and Chuck Schumer.
https://www.opensecrets.org/donor-lookup/results?name=Brian+Roberts&pag…
https://www.fiercecable.com/cable/comcast-s-cohen-to-hold-fundraiser-fo…
no no no ... hillary lost because she was going to go with full disclosure of the ufo phenomena. no, really, sorcha fall told me so.
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2568.htm
(hey scroll down for a good meme if the rest of it doesn't make you laugh)
As an alien myself i don't take too kindly to the Hillary association. She was banished from our planet for engaging in all kinds of degenerate shit.
Is it out of order to request that when Trump brings down the CIA and FBI he goes the extra mile and brings down the IRS?
What keeps getting lost in all of this is that Obama is a nigger. Niggers gonna nig.
And a Muslim.
Irrelevant. 47% of the country isn't paying taxes.
Which leaves dumb, malleable cucks (like you) to pay for everything and everyone.
Don't ya feel super paytriotic, knowing that you're holding up the entire house of fiat cards?
LMAO. BTW, I left the US for a more tax friendly jurisdiction, with lots of rich white people around me.
Niggers.
@ J S,
No lawyer worth his salt would ever allow this to take place with a witch hunt, a corrupt prosecutor, the fact that the Constitution and the law are on Trump’s side, and the fact that there is no evidence of any kind he has committed a crime.
That’s exactly what needs to occur for the futile system of Tyrannical Lawlessness & Political Police Surveillance State to be accepted / instituted by State onto the Serfs.
The State has to Gas Light the populace into thinking that even a sitting President is “Guilty until proven innocent.” And, if a President is powerless against & can be removed by a Totalitarian, Authoritarian, Tyrannical Lawless, Political Police State, then anyone who poses a threat to said State can be threatened, persecuted & or Eliminated.
President has to be set, that if a sitting President can be taken down. Anyone can be taken, disappeared, droned, Murdered, Tortured, Rendered & never seen from again.
The Slaves won’t stand a chance.
Welcome to Serfdom.
You might find this interesting.
https://www.sott.net/article/386364-FEC-records-reveal-DNC-issued-check…
Your Ignorance is exceeded only by your Arrogance!
GD right he did!!!!!
When's his black ass going too?
she's been through enough.
they're good people.
It could not be more obvious that the Obama administration and deep state used the federal government apparatus to try to bring down Trump in a criminal manner that Nixon would never have imagined even in his most paranoid drunken state. They did so to cover up their own crimes. No American, left or right, should shy away from seeking treason charges against those responsible. And I say this as a former Trump voter who now thinks the guy is a tool. Tool or not, he was duly elected and this is treason and the stuff of banana republics.
ditto your voter/tool comment.
the rub is, the federal apparatus is so consumed by the chicago style of government. and while i also agree with your left/right comment, it is never going to happen. think the koch bros showing their true colors. trump had not been sworn in and congress said there was never going to be a wall.
Where ya been hiding LTER?
I was paid $400K by Isreali agents to fuck with Tmosley, so I'm back!
Not hiding, just busy.
The main problem is that the libtard leftoid soy boy shitfucks REFUSE to see - or admit - ANY wrongdoing by "their side".
None. It's alllllllllllllllllllllllll Trump.
and don't get me started on the brown half breed bullshitter.
That fuck and his wife Mike are yukking it up, signing Nutflix deals and sniggering.
He's."protected" - in sooooooooooooo many ways. His halfrican skin, his bullshittyness - his "cool".
One glance at any of the libtard main stream sewers ought to tell you that.
In fairness to the libtards, most Red Team members also ignore blatant criminality when done by their team. The problem is this tribal Team mentality that infects the US.
a mouthful, you said.
@ Lef,
FUCK THIS SHIT!!!
Until I see the Clintons rotting in jail along with the Bush family & the Obama's, Until I witness 3/4 of congress & the senate being purged & prosecuted, Until I witness the complete dismantle of the FED, Until I witness ALL military bases around the globe being closed & folks coming back home, Until I witness the MIC's budget cut down to 1/4 only for national protection, Until I witness the purge of all the CIA/FBI cartel, Until I witness manufacturing being restored in the Country, Until I witness the USA cutting all special interests & lobbying on behalf of Israel/Zionists & SA, Until I Witness the break of Wall Street & the Banks monopoly on the Economy & PM, Until I witness the full restoration of the rule of Law......................... Until then, to me.
It’s absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
The rule of law still applies to us serfs.
There is now an open, and obvious, two-tiered justice system. One for the insiders and another for everyone else.
It is fortunate for you that you are not holding your breath.
Let's start with Any One of those and a domino effect will occur.
Personally when the SHTF my suspicion is that Trump would rather bomb Iran than take down the Deep State Apparatus.
He has a golden opportunity right this minute to prove any doubters wrong with those parasites on the back-foot.
Can you fight Deep State and simultaneously have your snout wedged up Bibi's crack?
Don´t explode yet. Two minutes of anger to Putin is provided by the Deep State as a relief valve.
He continues to allow it and enable it so...
trump has all the evidence needed to jail them all. he is stalling for maximum impact to the midterms.
(edit- they have to wait till after the primaries...this lets the dems run the leftmost of their candidates).
I call BS. Sending 2 of these low-lives to PRISON (for a kick-off ) would make a huge fucking statement of INTENT and be rewarded with VICTORY at the POLLS.
WE THE PEOPLE- PATRIOT- It is HIGH time Patriot AMERICAN FBI/CIA/NSA Agents , who have been silent and have taken enough these mother fucker TRAITORS @COMEY,@BRENNAN,@CLAPPER,@MCCABE ,@ORR @PAGE @BAKER @STORZK,@BAKER.... Hang them by their dicks and clitoris and torture them and let them bleed them to death , the same torture you give to the jihadist terrorist, this time double down on the torture methods....let them feel the max pain...and let them rot in hell , they should feel beg and plead to the American People to let them go to HELL as it would be better place then tortured by WE THE PATRIOTS.
From now on every American Citizen, haunt and watch their every move where these mother fucker where they go , in their bathroom, bedrooms,home, even if they go underground, give them HELL, so that they commit suicide. Give the the HELL on Earth, till their DEATH comes to them.
These bastards need to be hanged by the rope and nails pinned in to every inch of their bodies till they bleed to death , WE THE PEOPLE...are letting you and your mother fucker "Partners in Crime" free, if it was for the COMPASSION OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, they would have demanded a torture which would exceed the pain inflicted on you and your cohorts millions times more then the pain inflicted in this movie clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YXIZsxA0ZY
While you are at it...hunt down the @HitLIARry Clitoris and "Slick "DICK" RAPIST Willie and the Pedophile Pizzagate Podesta ,mother fucker OBUMMER and Loretta LYNCHING OF AMERICAN JUSTICE and "Gun Runner" ERIC HOLDER , bring the rest of the mother fucker including Dumbee Washerman Kultz and the expose the pedophiles in Senate and Congress including mother fucker CHuckky Schmuck Shoemaker and Nanny Pisglosi, and hang them by their skin.....with millions of nail driven in to their bodies.
WE THE PEOPLE look forward to seeing you expose and open the PANDORA BOX on these mother fuckers on on @CNN.
GOD BLESS AMERICA !
I like the passion but.. take your meds.
It appears to be a thing that everybody has a rage meltdown in here eventually.
Aaaaarrrgh you mother fuckers aaaaaaaHhhhhhhhhgrtrrtt!
It happens.
By the way what ever happened to the Tea party, and what was their code Name for that Operation, and IRS targeting. lets not let this be All About Trump...
I swear upon the Constitution of the United States of America...
till death do we part.
Awan brothers?
Sure haven't seen a peep in any media about the Awan brothers in many months. Apparently Debbie Ramen-Noodle-Hair is getting a free pass on a shameful security leak worse than Hillary's server, and gross misuse of government funding that any Tea Party congress member would already be in prison for by now.
By the way, is the FBI ever - ever - ever - going to seize Hillary's server similar to their Gestapo raid on Cohen's office and Attorney-Client privileged files ?
Don't kid yourself
There ain't nothing left to seize. I mean shit, her people where smashing hardware while the mother fucking investigation was going on!!!!!!!! Imagine what went on from the time the heat started to fade until now?
Remember the fire at her house in NY?
Hang the whole fucking lot. With barbed wire.
The Never Trumpers are busy defending these criminals.
Sharyl still falls for the Russian conspiracy. She's still a dutiful MSM reporter.
And to think we still have two whole years of greatness coming...And then four more after that.
We don't know that. The same people who put this shit show together said it was sourced from Russia, but they've lied about everything else. We forget that, not only did they want to demonize Trump, but Putin as well.
Blumenthal and Shearer probably wrote everything.