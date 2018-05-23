Trump Gloats: "Look How Things Turned Around On The Criminal Deep State"

Continuing his gloating from late Tuesday evening, President Trump taunted the FBI in an early Wednesday tweet musing "how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State." Trump remarks on the irony of the FBI "getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before" after they went after "Phony Collusion with Russia," which he called "a made up Scam".

Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Since the New York Times and Washington Post on Friday confirmed speculation that the FBI did, in fact, have a mole inside the Trump campaign, the president has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the Mueller probe, stating that if there was any evidence of collusion, the FBI's mole would've discovered it during the campaign.

Instead, the Mueller probe has dragged on for more than a year, with the intelligence community insisting they never deliberately spied on Trump. But in an embarrassing revelation, we now know that the bureau FBI enlisted Stefan Halper, a US citizen, political veteran and longtime US Intelligence asset, to befriend and spy on three members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 US election. In another reference to the spying revelations, Trump quoted Fox's Andrew Napolitano saying "it's clear that they had eyes and ears all over the Trump Campaign," before reiterating that "SPYGATE...could be one of the biggest political scandals in history."

“It’s clear that they had eyes and ears all over the Trump Campaign” Judge Andrew Napolitano — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Responding specifically to Obama-era Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (who has famously lied to Congress about the US's surveillance tactics), Trump said that "No, James Clapper, I am not happy. Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot!" Apparently, Clapper thinks being under federal investigation for a year is a totally benign experience.

“Trump should be happy that the FBI was SPYING on his campaign” No, James Clapper, I am not happy. Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Trump started tweeting about Spygate last night, questioning why Halper was paid so much money if he wasn't feeding information about the Trump campaign to the FBI. Trump also insisted that Bernie Sanders, an early contender for the Democratic nomination who ultimately lost out to Hillary Clinton, "got duped!" as the FBI used similar surveillance tactics on his campaign.

If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered - many times higher than normal... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

...Follow the money! The spy was there early in the campaign and yet never reported Collusion with Russia, because there was no Collusion. He was only there to spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win - just like they did to Bernie Sanders, who got duped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Of course, the Spygate news isn't the only scandal plaguing the FBI this week. Emails recently obtained by Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson seem to suggest that former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe may have participated in the leaking of the Steel Dossier to CNN. The emails were from an exchange between McCabe and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, where McCabe gave Yates a heads up that CNN would be running with the story. It raises questions regarding how McCabe knew about CNN's plans.