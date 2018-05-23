Trump Gloats: "Look How Things Turned Around On The Criminal Deep State"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 07:38

Continuing his gloating from late Tuesday evening, President Trump taunted the FBI in an early Wednesday tweet musing "how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State." Trump remarks on the irony of the FBI "getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before" after they went after "Phony Collusion with Russia," which he called "a made up Scam".

Since the New York Times and Washington Post on Friday confirmed speculation that the FBI did, in fact, have a mole inside the Trump campaign, the president has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the Mueller probe, stating that if there was any evidence of collusion, the FBI's mole would've discovered it during the campaign.

Instead, the Mueller probe has dragged on for more than a year, with the intelligence community insisting they never deliberately spied on Trump. But in an embarrassing revelation, we now know that the bureau FBI enlisted Stefan Halper, a US citizen, political veteran and longtime US Intelligence asset, to befriend and spy on three members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 US election. In another reference to the spying revelations, Trump quoted Fox's Andrew Napolitano saying "it's clear that they had eyes and ears all over the Trump Campaign," before reiterating that "SPYGATE...could be one of the biggest political scandals in history."

Responding specifically to Obama-era Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (who has famously lied to Congress about the US's surveillance tactics), Trump said that "No, James Clapper, I am not happy. Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot!" Apparently, Clapper thinks being under federal investigation for a year is a totally benign experience.

Trump started tweeting about Spygate last night, questioning why Halper was paid so much money if he wasn't feeding information about the Trump campaign to the FBI. Trump also insisted that Bernie Sanders, an early contender for the Democratic nomination who ultimately lost out to Hillary Clinton, "got duped!" as the FBI used similar surveillance tactics on his campaign.

Of course, the Spygate news isn't the only scandal plaguing the FBI this week. Emails recently obtained by Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson seem to suggest that former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe may have participated in the leaking of the Steel Dossier to CNN. The emails were from an exchange between McCabe and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, where McCabe gave Yates a heads up that CNN would be running with the story. It raises questions regarding how McCabe knew about CNN's plans.

Comments

nmewn boattrash Wed, 05/23/2018 - 07:59 Permalink

I thought this was an interesting take...

Margot Cleveland@ProfMJCleveland

Old Washington Post: FBI providing classified briefing to Congressional oversight committee would risk the life of FBI source.
New Washington Post: Here's the FBI source's name & bio that FBI leakers provided us. https://twitter.com/CarolLeonnig/status/998722404049391616 …

8:14 AM - May 22, 2018

...because, Alinsky Nuuuz is always consistent in their ethical standards! ;-)

Jumanji1959 OneStinkyDinky Wed, 05/23/2018 - 07:54 Permalink

Trump should send US Marshals, Texas Rangers, and Military Special Police to arrest all these scum:  Hussein Obozo, Jimmy Clapper, Mueller, The elite Clinton Family including the babies, the former AG that black guy, Loretta will be Lynched, Comey, McCabe, Wray, Rosenstein, a whole bunch of House Representatives (Dems), Senators (D), the guy with a brain tumour, the guy whose married into the Rothschild family, Debbie wats her fucking name Shitz. and many many more.

 

Give these police forces special powers to ship these fuckers to Guantanamo Bay for immediate water boarding.  The Clinton Babies get no diaper changes that includes Hillary!

 

ItsAllBollocks Wed, 05/23/2018 - 07:40 Permalink

Nothing ever happens in politics by accident and this whole charade is merely a distraction.
The reality is the murkiest creatures in the swamp who control from the darkness are never the ones the sharks are permitted to consume, they continue to remain unknown to any of us. No, it's the ones who do as they're told that are sacrificed, it's never the ones that do the telling.

Infinite QE Wed, 05/23/2018 - 07:40 Permalink

Raw meat for the remaining Drumpftards.

No wall.

No meaningful trade sanctions.

Israel First all the way.

More war.

More money for war.

On and on...

giovanni_f tmosley Wed, 05/23/2018 - 07:52 Permalink

no, Infinite QE is spot on, pussy.

Trump is a symptom of the festering rot. The fact that he is anti-hillary and that he has been spied upon by some faction of the deep swamp doesn't make him "one of us".

It is a intra-swamp drama which the average hard working 'murican can watch from outside with a smile on his face or disgust or in a hyperventilating combination of panic and hysterical laughter.

Infinite QE brushhog Wed, 05/23/2018 - 07:50 Permalink

LOL. I was a big Trump supporter but figured it out on election day when I saw Sheldon Adleson up there on the platform beaming on the con job they pulled. Out went Bannon who designed their victory and its been downhill, full globalist, full Israel first since then.

But keep spraying that Roundup while wearing your MAGA hat with your jewish bible tucked in your vest. All will be well.

DingleBarryObummer Anonymous_Bene… Wed, 05/23/2018 - 07:59 Permalink

The Uniparty is launching this BS kabuki Mueller attack on trump to build up Trump's phony "maverick underdog outsider" persona.  That is why something happens everyday, yet simultaneously nothing ever happens.  Watch the documentary "Get Me: Roger Stone."  Roger Stone has been planning and carving out Trump's political public persona for decades.  He planed for Trump to win the presidency for decades.

Picturing The March Of Tyranny | Zero Hedge

onewayticket2 Infinite QE Wed, 05/23/2018 - 07:51 Permalink

obama "i have a pen" agenda  -  DISMANTLED

Supreme Court:  one (and another on the way)

Tax cuts to get the economy moving (after 8 years of "new normal") - Passed

obamacare debacle - partially improved

Deep State:  Being exposed as Crooks, bad cops and liars.

NK hostages;  Free

 

The world will never be perfect (and that will give you ammo to take pot shots) but despite liberals' best efforts (incl illegal efforts), you folks have only hurt yourselves.   