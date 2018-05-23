Trump Shuns Xi As US Uninvites China From World's Largest Naval Exercise

In the latest sign that contrary to the official rhetoric, tensions between the US and China are in fact escalating as China reaffirms its dominance of contested territory in the South China Sea (see "China Releases Footage Of Bombers Landing On Disputed Island For The First Time") the US has disinvited China from the Pacific Rim Military Exercises, the Pentagon told AFP.
#BREAKING US disinvites China from Pacific military exercises: Pentagon— AFP news agency (@AFP) May 23, 2018
According to Inside Defense, the US military revoked the invitation because of Beijing's aggressive actions in the South China Sea, which have recently included reports that it quietly installed "defensive" missiles capable of striking US territory in the Spratly Islands. More than 20 countries, 40 ships, 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are expected to participate in the exercises.
As the WSJ notes, China’s inclusion in the previous two Rimpac exercises was among the most tangible results of an effort by both sides since late 2010 to stabilize military ties that had often been interrupted by China over American arms sales to Taiwan.
The U.S. decision to revoke the invitation is likely to heighten tensions between Beijing and Washington amid fraught negotiations that aim to avoid a trade war.
“I think throwing them out of Rimpac would be a major political statement,” said a Senate staff member who follows the issue closely.
The US said it has "strong evidence" that China deployed anti-ship missiles, surface to air missiles and electronic jammers in contested parts of the Spratlys. The US called on China to remove the items.
"The United States is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Pentagon states. "China's behavior is inconsistent with the principles and purposes of the RIMPAC exercise."
The Pentagon asserts it has "strong evidence" that China has deployed anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missile systems and electronic jammers to contested areas in the Spratly Islands region of the South China Sea.
"China's landing of bomber aircraft at Woody Island has also raised tensions," according to the Pentagon, referencing China's largest military outpost in the South China Sea.
[...]
"We have called on China to remove the military systems immediately and to reverse course on the militarization of disputed South China Sea features," the Pentagon states. "We believe these recent deployments and the continued militarization of these features is a violation of the promise that President Xi made to the United States and the world not to militarize the Spratly Islands."
The decision also comes as trade negotiations between the US and China are apparently unraveling, with President Trump telling the US not to expect a deal right away.
Meanwhile, China says its developments on the islands are only meant to "ensure safety at sea, navigation assistance, search and rescue, fisheries protection, and other non-military functions the placement of these weapon systems is only for military use," according to the Pentagon.
China recently carried out its largest live fire drills in the Strait of Taiwan in years.
China's first appearance at RIMPAC was back in 2014. The drills are typically held in the summer.
time is up, let the shit fly
nah, fuck that, i say lock all the "leaders" up in a warehouse full of weapons and let them fight it out between each other. one who walks out alive wins. why should people who have nothing to gain and everything to lose die fighting their shitty wars
Confucius Only Play With Ivan...
Disinviting China is a good move. We don’t want the USS John McCain spontaneously ramming a bunch of Chinese and American vessels, do we? ;-)
Looney
"The United States is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Pentagon states.
Free for me, but not for thee...
(yawning) Wake me up when the world ends.
Any trade war big enough to make a marked improvement on US Manufacturing would cause the DOW to drop thousands of points, so yall can just forget about it. Trump doesn't have the stomach for it.
Even satirical comments of the nuze can't keep anybody awake.
Shits getting stale...
What if... the Chinese show up, uninvited?
... Trump didn’t like the recent headlines saying he “folded” talking trade with Xi ...
... meanwhile, look who’s saber-rattling while in Japan ...
“ ... Lieberman: Iran, Syria and North Korea Are New 'Axis of Evil' ... “
... the last remaining countries without a Rothschild-owned central bank (well, Cuba has a hybrid-system, but technically, they’re the 4th w/o a Red Shield CB ) ...
..... >>> https://www.haaretz.com/1.5119417 ...
... now, does it mean NK would be next to be missiled by an Israhell submarine? ... and was this why Bibi Mileikowsky went “bunkers” to plan the attack on the axis? ... well, who knows ... the “crooked nose” knows ...
(and btw, was LIEberman in Japan to seek a deal with Emperor Hirohito’s hillbillies to service Israhell’s submarines while preparing for Bibi’s attack signal?)
... and it looks like Rothschild’s stooge, Emperor TANgerine, is trying to provoke Emperor China Sea Xi, ‘cause Mileikowsky might be planning another Khazarian Chaos, but this time, at China Xi’s doorstep ...
... when will Trump declare America’s independence from Rothschild and his banksters? ... who “nose” ...
That wouldn't work,they need their oligarchs to tell them what to say and do.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=trNnGY6BOY8
the SAKER
all of the REAL wood is behind the zionist arrow...
I am really, really tired of show off guys with fancy big ass cars and no dick. So are women.
I really don't want to know how you know that...
Nuke till they drop.
Oh Darn!... NO $BTC mining servers (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-23/cryptos-crushed-bitcoin-batte…) in that country that was going to be part of those "exercises" I guess?!!! EITHER!!!
Just call it "The American Sea." Problem solved.
Then China, Russia and the SCO should have their own naval exercises!
At that point you should get a bit worried.
LOL! Please, the oligarchs in both countries have been on the same page since 1971. They both want debt slaves to work for the lowest wage possible!!!
Even if it means not being able to cover your food, rents and daily commuting to work expenses? Skip that.
That’s right, coolies.
go play on your little islands
PSYOPS: The United States is building, over the years, a Modern Siege Engine around China and Russia. [Insert particulars here: Rockets with Bombs, installing NG Ship Terminals as offshore gas backup, etc.]. When the United States Modern Siege Engine is completed the United States Siege Engine around China and Russia is activated. Few hundred years ago, people in Castles watched (as Russians and Chinese are doing today) as the enemy built Siege around them. Then the activated Siege Engine slowly starved them with less food, water, and materials. QED.
A few hundred years ago, people in Castles didn't have submarines, aircraft and offensive missiles. The siege engine won't work today.
They're hurting Trump feelings i guess :/.
Not even sharing a bit of (novi)choc cake ?? 😔
There is where your war is going to be.
tick tock
Trump calls their bluff and they get angry? They need more trade and Trump could use less. China needs to act more like the US if they want to take over in Asia.
The fact is, the Chinese North Korean lap dog aside, there is no country in Southeast Asia that has any love for China. China wants to replace Imperial Japan and nobody wants to see the Chinese version of Japan's former militarists in charge.
Even Russia doesn't want to see China with any more power. They have a few mutual interests, but very few.
Yea but who is going to do anything about it?
Can the US actually do anything about it short of threatening nuclear warfare?
Chinese economic power is going to seep in through the cracks and take control of all of it over there, regardless.
Meanwhile the US is hopeless distracted, fucking about in the ME, playing big brother to Israel and Saudi Arabia's regional ambitions. Could have had a alliance of secular Baathist states as our allies, but instead we destroyed nearly all of them to pursue radical theocracies as allies instead, and now we're spread thin around the world, in bed with a bunch of medieval extremists. China must be licking their lips looking at our sorry board-state.
Turns out the torture-fetish-ists that are running our Defense establishment are fucking terrible chess players too. It's an embarrassment.
Whne China make a move she think about 20 years in the future and every move is calculated. US can't think above 4 years and the president no more than 6 months.
So you put all the powerful countries together in one big naval exercise. What's the point? Who's the threat? The Martians?
The little brat got his feelings hurt by China. Buhu you can't come any more!
3 month mini-troll?
do mericans have no missiles on guam? bullshitter mericans... ban the dollar
oh, major political statement! I can see Chinese just peed in their pants! Lol
The US is simply trying to enforce the 'rule of law'.
And everyone know how much the 'rule of law' means to the good ole USA!
Sorry China, only we the (high and mighty )USA is allowed to place bombers, missiles, troops where ever we want. Anywhere on the planet. Not only are we scratching your name from this dumbfuck exercise, we are taking you off google maps. Don't you know we are the exceptional race! Now get lost behind your great Wall.
No worries, China is up to date thanks to the efforts of the (((ethnic-clique))) traitors and their political tools over the last 35+ years.
(1993) New York Times: C.I.A. Chief Says Israel Has Been Selling Advanced Military Technology To China For Over A Decade
https://www.nytimes.com/1993/10/12/world/israel-selling-china-military-…
(2013) U.S. Furious With Israel For Selling Advanced Military Technology To China
https://www.algemeiner.com/2013/12/22/u-s-furious-with-israel-after-sal…
(2007) Israel Flagged As Top Spy Threat To U.S. In New NSA/Snowden Document
http://www.newsweek.com/israel-flagged-top-spy-threat-us-new-snowdennsa…
Sayanim Everywhere
“Israeli spies have done more harm and have damaged the United States more than the intelligence agents of all other countries on earth combined... They are the gravest threat to our national security.”
— Admiral Bobby Inman
Former Deputy Director of the CIA
http://www.texemarrs.com/082012/sayanim_everywhere.htm
https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2010/07/19/sayanim-israeli-operat…
https://wideawakegentile.wordpress.com/2015/12/07/the-sayanim-army/
